The most points in an NBA game: 15 impressive records and who made them
Over the years, some of the NBA's greatest players have delivered unforgettable performances, setting records that still inspire fans and athletes today. The most points in an NBA game were scored by Wilt Chamberlain (100), followed by Kobe Bryant (81) and Donovan Mitchell (71). Discover the NBA stars behind the most points scored in a game.
The most points in an NBA game
Below are the most impressive records for points scored in a single NBA game and the players who achieved them. To create this list of the most points in an NBA game, we used data from official NBA records, Basketball Reference, ESPN, NBA, and other trusted sports sources.
|Player
|Points scored
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Wilt Chamberlain
|100
|2 March 1962
|Philadelphia Warriors
|New York Knicks
|Kobe Bryant
|81
|22 January 2006
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Toronto Raptors
|Wilt Chamberlain
|78
|8 December 1961
|Philadelphia Warriors
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Luka Dončić
|73
|26 January 2024
|Dallas Mavericks
|Atlanta Hawks
|Wilt Chamberlain
|73
|16 November 1962
|San Francisco Warriors
|New York Knicks
|Wilt Chamberlain
|73
|13 January 1962
|Philadelphia Warriors
|Chicago Packers
|David Thompson
|73
|9 April 1978
|Denver Nuggets
|Detroit Pistons
|Wilt Chamberlain
|72
|3 November 1962
|San Francisco Warriors
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Elgin Baylor
|71
|15 November 1960
|Los Angeles Lakers
|New York Knicks
|David Robinson
|71
|24 April 1994
|San Antonio Spurs
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Donovan Mitchel
|71
|2 January 2023
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Chicago Bulls
|Damian Lillard
|71
|26 February 2023
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Houston Rockets
|Joel Embiid
|70
|22 January 2024
|Philadelphia 76ers
|San Antonio Spurs
|Devin Booker
|70
|24 March 2017
|Phoenix Suns
|Boston Celtics
|Wilt Chamberlain
|70
|10 March 1963
|San Francisco Warriors
|Syracuse Nationals
1. Wilt Chamberlain (100)
- Date: 2 March 1962
- Team: Philadelphia Warriors
- Opponent: New York Knicks
- Final score: 169–147
Wilton Chamberlain was an American professional basketball player who played centre in the NBA for 14 seasons. His legendary 100-point game remains the highest-scoring performance in NBA history.
On 2 March 1962, playing for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks, he dominated the game, making 36 of 63 field goals and an impressive 28 of 32 free throws. The Philadelphia Warriors beat the New York Knicks 169–147. Wilt scored nearly 60% of his team's points.
2. Kobe Bryant
- Date: 22 January 2006
- Team: Los Angeles Lakers
- Opponent: Toronto Raptors
- Final score: 122–104
Kobe Bryant played as a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers for his entire 20-year career. Widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant scored an incredible 81 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in a win over the Toronto Raptors, ending 122–104 on 22 January 2006.
It is the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100. Kobe made 28 of 46 shots, including 7 three-pointers and 18 free throws. Bryant scored 55 points in the second half alone, leading a huge comeback after the Lakers were down by 18.
3. Wilt Chamberlain (78)
- Date: 8 December 1961
- Team: Philadelphia Warriors
- Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
- Final score: 147–151
On 8 December 1961, Wilt Chamberlain scored 78 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a double-overtime game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The final score was Philadelphia 151 – Los Angeles 147.
Wilt made 31 field goals and 16 free throws, showing once again his power and scoring ability. This was one of several times he scored over 70 points in a game.
4. Luka Dončić (73)
- Date: 26 January 2024
- Team: Dallas Mavericks
- Opponent: Atlanta Hawks
- Final score: 148–143
Luka Dončić is among the NBA players with the most points in an NBA game. On 26 January 2024, in Atlanta, Luka Dončić scored a career-high 73 points for the Dallas Mavericks in a 148–143 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Luka shot 25-of-33 from the field, including 8 three-pointers, and went 15-of-16 from the free-throw line. He added 10 rebounds and 7 assists, making it one of the most efficient and well-rounded scoring performances in NBA history. This game tied him for the fourth-most points ever scored in a single NBA game.
5. Wilt Chamberlain (73)
- Date: 16 November 1962
- Team: San Francisco Warriors
- Opponent: New York Knicks
- Final score: 127–111
On 16 November 1962, Wilt Chamberlain also set the record for the most points in an NBA game. He scored 73 points for the San Francisco Warriors in a 127–111 win over the New York Knicks. This was one of several monster scoring games Wilt had during his legendary 1961–62 season.
Chamberlain shot 29-of-43 from the field and 15-of-19 from the free-throw line, leading the Warriors to a 127–111 victory. He dominated the first half, scoring 45 points, and continued his offensive attack throughout the game.
6. Wilt Chamberlain (73)
- Date: 13 January 1962
- Team: Philadelphia Warriors
- Opponent: Chicago Packers
- Final score: 135–117
Wilt Chamberlain’s 73-point game on 13 January 1962, for the Philadelphia Warriors against the Chicago Packers, was a historic moment in the history of the NBA. He shot 29-of-48 from the field and 15-of-19 from the free-throw line, leading the Warriors to a 135–117 victory.
Wilt scored 34 points in the first half and 39 in the second and grabbed 36 rebounds. This performance was part of his record-breaking 1961–62 season, during which he averaged over 50 points per game.
7. David Thompson (73)
- Date: 9 April 1978
- Team: Denver Nuggets
- Opponent: Detroit Pistons
- Final score: 137–139
On 9 April 1978, NBA player David Thompson scored 73 points for the Denver Nuggets in a narrow 137–139 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The game was played in Detroit and marked one of the greatest individual scoring efforts in NBA history.
Thompson scored 32 points in the first quarter alone. He finished the game shooting 28-of-38 from the field and 17-of-20 from the free-throw line. Despite the loss, Thompson’s 73-point game remains one of the most electric scoring showcases ever.
8. Wilt Chamberlain (72)
- Date: 3 November 1962
- Team: San Francisco Warriors
- Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
- Final score: 115–127
In the second week of the 1962–63 season, Wilt Chamberlain set another powerful reminder of his unmatched scoring ability. As per Basketball Reference, he scored 72 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on 3 November 1962.
He shot 29-of-48 from the field and 14-of-18 from the free-throw line, finishing with an impressive 60.4% shooting accuracy. Despite his efforts, his team, the Warriors, fell to the Lakers 115–127.
9. Elgin Baylor (71)
- Date: 15 November 1960
- Team: Los Angeles Lakers
- Opponent: New York Knicks
- Final score: 123–108
On 15 November 1960, Elgin Baylor lit up the scoreboard with 71 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 123–108 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. At the time, it was the highest-scoring game in NBA history, surpassing previous points.
Baylor shot 28-of-48 from the field and 15-of-19 from the free-throw line, and also grabbed 25 rebounds, making it one of the most complete performances ever.
10. David Robinson (71)
- Date: 24 April 1994
- Team: San Antonio Spurs
- Opponent: Los Angeles Clippers
- Final score: 112–97
On 24 April 1994, David Robinson, one of the best centres of all time, scored a career-high 71 points in a final-day 112–97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. This explosive game helped Robinson secure the NBA scoring title for the 1993–94 season.
He shot 26-of-41 from the field, 18-of-25 from the free-throw line, and added 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks.
11. Donovan Mitchell (71)
- Date: 2 January 2023
- Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
- Opponent: Chicago Bulls
- Final score: 145-134
According to NBA.com, Donovan Mitchell is also one of the NBA players with the most points in an NBA game. Playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers on 24 April 1994, he delivered a historic performance, scoring 71 points in a 145–134 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls.
Mitchell shot 22-of-34 from the field, hit 7 three-pointers, and went 20-of-25 from the free-throw line. He also added 11 assists and 8 rebounds, nearly recording a triple-double. His 71 points were the most in a single game since Kobe Bryant’s 81 in 2006, and set a Cleveland Cavaliers franchise record.
12. Damian Lillard (71)
- Date: 26 February 2023
- Team: Portland Trail Blazers
- Opponent: Houston Rockets
- Final score: 131-114
On 26 February 2023, Damian Lillard, one of the hottest NBA players, scored 71 points for the Portland Trail Blazers in a game against the Houston Rockets. The Trail Blazers won the game 131 to 114.
Lillard made 22 shots out of 38, including 13 three-pointers. He played just 39 minutes, which is the shortest time anyone has needed to score that many points. The professional basketball player currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.
13. Joel Embiid (70)
- Date: 22 January 2024
- Team: Philadelphia 76ers
- Opponent: San Antonio Spurs
- Final score: 133-123
The Cameroonian and American professional basketball player scored 70 points for the Philadelphia 76ers in a game against the San Antonio Spurs on 22 January 2024. This was the highest-scoring game of his career and the most points ever scored by a 76ers player, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s old team record.
Embiid made 24 shots out of 41 attempts, grabbed 18 rebounds and 5 assists, and helped his team win 133–123.
14. Devin Booker (70)
- Date: 24 March 2017
- Team: Phoenix Suns
- Opponent: Boston Celtics
- Final score: 120–130
Devin Booker scored 70 points for the Phoenix Suns on 24 March 2017, in a game against the Boston Celtics. He was just 20 years old, making him the youngest player in NBA history to score 70 in a single game. Even though the Suns lost 120–130, Devin Booker’s performance was unforgettable.
Booker finished the game with 21 field goals, 24 free throws, and 8 rebounds. His team even used timeouts late in the game to help him get more chances to score.
15. Wilt Chamberlain (70)
- Date: 10 March 1963
- Team: San Francisco Warriors
- Opponent: Syracuse Nationals
- Final score: 148–163
Wilt Chamberlain scored 70 points on 10 March 1963, while playing for the San Francisco Warriors against the Syracuse Nationals. Even though his team lost 148–163, Wilt’s performance was still incredible. He made 27 field goals and 16 free throws.
This was one of several times Wilt scored 70 or more points in a game. He did it without any three-pointers and often faced double or triple teams.
Who scored the most points in a single NBA game?
Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most game points in a single NBA game, scoring 100 points on 2 March 1962, for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks.
What is LeBron James' most points in a game?
LeBron James' highest-scoring game came on 3 March 2014, when he scored 61 points for the Miami Heat against the Charlotte Bobcats.
The most points in an NBA game showcase the incredible talent and determination of the league’s greatest players. Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game remains unmatched in NBA history. Other stars like Kobe Bryant, Luka Dončić, and Donovan Mitchell have also delivered unforgettable performances that left a lasting mark on the league.
