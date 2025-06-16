Africa Digital Media Awards

The most points in an NBA game: 15 impressive records and who made them

by  Night Mongina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
Over the years, some of the NBA's greatest players have delivered unforgettable performances, setting records that still inspire fans and athletes today. The most points in an NBA game were scored by Wilt Chamberlain (100), followed by Kobe Bryant (81) and Donovan Mitchell (71). Discover the NBA stars behind the most points scored in a game.

Wilt Chamberlain (L), Kobe Bryant (C) and Luka Dončić (R) .
Wilt Chamberlain (L), Kobe Bryant (C) and Luka Dončić (R) are some of the players with the most points in an NBA game. Photo: Focus on Sport, Lisa Blumenfeld, Tyler Kaufman (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Scoring in the NBA has always been a thrilling display of skill, endurance, and dominance.
  • The NBA single-game points record is currently held by Wilt Chamberlain, with 100 points.
  • Kobe Bryant is the second player with 81 points, the most in the modern NBA era.
  • Multiple players have scored 70+ points, including David Robinson, David Thompson, and Donovan Mitchell.

The most points in an NBA game

Below are the most impressive records for points scored in a single NBA game and the players who achieved them. To create this list of the most points in an NBA game, we used data from official NBA records, Basketball Reference, ESPN, NBA, and other trusted sports sources.
PlayerPoints scoredDateTeamOpponent
Wilt Chamberlain1002 March 1962Philadelphia WarriorsNew York Knicks
Kobe Bryant8122 January 2006Los Angeles LakersToronto Raptors
Wilt Chamberlain788 December 1961Philadelphia WarriorsLos Angeles Lakers
Luka Dončić7326 January 2024Dallas MavericksAtlanta Hawks
Wilt Chamberlain7316 November 1962San Francisco WarriorsNew York Knicks
Wilt Chamberlain7313 January 1962Philadelphia WarriorsChicago Packers
David Thompson739 April 1978Denver NuggetsDetroit Pistons
Wilt Chamberlain723 November 1962San Francisco WarriorsLos Angeles Lakers
Elgin Baylor7115 November 1960Los Angeles LakersNew York Knicks
David Robinson7124 April 1994San Antonio SpursLos Angeles Clippers
Donovan Mitchel712 January 2023Cleveland CavaliersChicago Bulls
Damian Lillard7126 February 2023 Portland Trail BlazersHouston Rockets
Joel Embiid7022 January 2024Philadelphia 76ersSan Antonio Spurs
Devin Booker7024 March 2017Phoenix SunsBoston Celtics
Wilt Chamberlain7010 March 1963San Francisco WarriorsSyracuse Nationals

1. Wilt Chamberlain (100)

Wilt Chamberlain displays the mitts during Kansas' first twenty game seasons in 1971
Wilt Chamberlain displays the mitts during Kansas' first twenty game seasons in 1971. Photo: Bettmann
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 2 March 1962
  • Team: Philadelphia Warriors
  • Opponent: New York Knicks
  • Final score: 169–147

Wilton Chamberlain was an American professional basketball player who played centre in the NBA for 14 seasons. His legendary 100-point game remains the highest-scoring performance in NBA history.

On 2 March 1962, playing for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks, he dominated the game, making 36 of 63 field goals and an impressive 28 of 32 free throws. The Philadelphia Warriors beat the New York Knicks 169–147. Wilt scored nearly 60% of his team's points.

2. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant on 19 February 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Kobe Bryant during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on 19 February 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 22 January 2006
  • Team: Los Angeles Lakers
  • Opponent: Toronto Raptors
  • Final score: 122–104

Kobe Bryant played as a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers for his entire 20-year career. Widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant scored an incredible 81 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in a win over the Toronto Raptors, ending 122–104 on 22 January 2006.

It is the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100. Kobe made 28 of 46 shots, including 7 three-pointers and 18 free throws. Bryant scored 55 points in the second half alone, leading a huge comeback after the Lakers were down by 18.

3. Wilt Chamberlain (78)

Wilt Chamberlain at Toots Shor's, New York, New York on 18 June 1958.
Wilt Chamberlain hold a basketball in each hand, at Toots Shor's, New York, New York on 18 June 1958. Photo: Bill Meurer
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 8 December 1961
  • Team: Philadelphia Warriors
  • Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
  • Final score: 147–151

On 8 December 1961, Wilt Chamberlain scored 78 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a double-overtime game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The final score was Philadelphia 151 – Los Angeles 147.

Wilt made 31 field goals and 16 free throws, showing once again his power and scoring ability. This was one of several times he scored over 70 points in a game.

4. Luka Dončić (73)

Luka Doncic at American Airlines Center.
Luka Doncic at American Airlines Center on 9 April 2025 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 26 January 2024
  • Team: Dallas Mavericks
  • Opponent: Atlanta Hawks
  • Final score: 148–143

Luka Dončić is among the NBA players with the most points in an NBA game. On 26 January 2024, in Atlanta, Luka Dončić scored a career-high 73 points for the Dallas Mavericks in a 148–143 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Luka shot 25-of-33 from the field, including 8 three-pointers, and went 15-of-16 from the free-throw line. He added 10 rebounds and 7 assists, making it one of the most efficient and well-rounded scoring performances in NBA history. This game tied him for the fourth-most points ever scored in a single NBA game.

5. Wilt Chamberlain (73)

Wilt Chamberlain at Chicago Stadium.
Wilt Chamberlain (13) on the sidelines with head coach Alex Hannum (R) during game vs Chicago Bulls at Chicago Stadium. Photo: Neil Leifer
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 16 November 1962
  • Team: San Francisco Warriors
  • Opponent: New York Knicks
  • Final score: 127–111

On 16 November 1962, Wilt Chamberlain also set the record for the most points in an NBA game. He scored 73 points for the San Francisco Warriors in a 127–111 win over the New York Knicks. This was one of several monster scoring games Wilt had during his legendary 1961–62 season.

Chamberlain shot 29-of-43 from the field and 15-of-19 from the free-throw line, leading the Warriors to a 127–111 victory. He dominated the first half, scoring 45 points, and continued his offensive attack throughout the game.

6. Wilt Chamberlain (73)

  • Date: 13 January 1962
  • Team: Philadelphia Warriors
  • Opponent: Chicago Packers
  • Final score: 135–117

Wilt Chamberlain’s 73-point game on 13 January 1962, for the Philadelphia Warriors against the Chicago Packers, was a historic moment in the history of the NBA. He shot 29-of-48 from the field and 15-of-19 from the free-throw line, leading the Warriors to a 135–117 victory.

Wilt scored 34 points in the first half and 39 in the second and grabbed 36 rebounds. This performance was part of his record-breaking 1961–62 season, during which he averaged over 50 points per game.

7. David Thompson (73)

David Thompson at the Springfield Marriott Ballroom in Springfield, Massachusetts
David Thompson poses with an award during the Bunn/Gowdy Awards Dinner on September 4, 2008 at the Springfield Marriott Ballroom in Springfield, Massachusetts. Photo: David Down
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 9 April 1978
  • Team: Denver Nuggets
  • Opponent: Detroit Pistons
  • Final score: 137–139

On 9 April 1978, NBA player David Thompson scored 73 points for the Denver Nuggets in a narrow 137–139 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The game was played in Detroit and marked one of the greatest individual scoring efforts in NBA history.

Thompson scored 32 points in the first quarter alone. He finished the game shooting 28-of-38 from the field and 17-of-20 from the free-throw line. Despite the loss, Thompson’s 73-point game remains one of the most electric scoring showcases ever.

8. Wilt Chamberlain (72)

  • Date: 3 November 1962
  • Team: San Francisco Warriors
  • Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
  • Final score: 115–127

In the second week of the 1962–63 season, Wilt Chamberlain set another powerful reminder of his unmatched scoring ability. As per Basketball Reference, he scored 72 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on 3 November 1962.

He shot 29-of-48 from the field and 14-of-18 from the free-throw line, finishing with an impressive 60.4% shooting accuracy. Despite his efforts, his team, the Warriors, fell to the Lakers 115–127.

9. Elgin Baylor (71)

Elgin Baylor at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Elgin Baylor at the press conference after the 8th and 12th pick of the 2002 NBA Draft on 26 June 2002 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 15 November 1960
  • Team: Los Angeles Lakers
  • Opponent: New York Knicks
  • Final score: 123–108

On 15 November 1960, Elgin Baylor lit up the scoreboard with 71 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 123–108 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. At the time, it was the highest-scoring game in NBA history, surpassing previous points.

Baylor shot 28-of-48 from the field and 15-of-19 from the free-throw line, and also grabbed 25 rebounds, making it one of the most complete performances ever.

10. David Robinson (71)

David Robinson at SBC Center in San Antonio, Texas.
David Robinson at SBC Center on 29 April 2003 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Ronald Martinez
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 24 April 1994
  • Team: San Antonio Spurs
  • Opponent: Los Angeles Clippers
  • Final score: 112–97

On 24 April 1994, David Robinson, one of the best centres of all time, scored a career-high 71 points in a final-day 112–97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. This explosive game helped Robinson secure the NBA scoring title for the 1993–94 season.

He shot 26-of-41 from the field, 18-of-25 from the free-throw line, and added 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks.

11. Donovan Mitchell (71)

Donovan Mitchell at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Donovan Mitchell at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on 25 November 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 2 January 2023
  • Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Opponent: Chicago Bulls
  • Final score: 145-134

According to NBA.com, Donovan Mitchell is also one of the NBA players with the most points in an NBA game. Playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers on 24 April 1994, he delivered a historic performance, scoring 71 points in a 145–134 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell shot 22-of-34 from the field, hit 7 three-pointers, and went 20-of-25 from the free-throw line. He also added 11 assists and 8 rebounds, nearly recording a triple-double. His 71 points were the most in a single game since Kobe Bryant’s 81 in 2006, and set a Cleveland Cavaliers franchise record.

12. Damian Lillard (71)

Damian Lillard at Barclays Center in New York City.
Damian Lillard during the fourth quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on 27 December 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dustin Satloff
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 26 February 2023
  • Team: Portland Trail Blazers
  • Opponent: Houston Rockets
  • Final score: 131-114

On 26 February 2023, Damian Lillard, one of the hottest NBA players, scored 71 points for the Portland Trail Blazers in a game against the Houston Rockets. The Trail Blazers won the game 131 to 114.

Lillard made 22 shots out of 38, including 13 three-pointers. He played just 39 minutes, which is the shortest time anyone has needed to score that many points. The professional basketball player currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

13. Joel Embiid (70)

Joel Embiid at 76ers Training Complex on 2 October 2023 in Camden, New Jersey.
Joel Embiid poses for a portrait during Philadelphia 76ers media day at 76ers Training Complex on 2 October 2023 in Camden, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 22 January 2024
  • Team: Philadelphia 76ers
  • Opponent: San Antonio Spurs
  • Final score: 133-123

The Cameroonian and American professional basketball player scored 70 points for the Philadelphia 76ers in a game against the San Antonio Spurs on 22 January 2024. This was the highest-scoring game of his career and the most points ever scored by a 76ers player, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s old team record.

Embiid made 24 shots out of 41 attempts, grabbed 18 rebounds and 5 assists, and helped his team win 133–123.

14. Devin Booker (70)

Devin Booker at Movistar Arena on 18 April 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
Devin Booker during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Play-in C match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at Movistar Arena on 18 April 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Borja B. Hojas
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 24 March 2017
  • Team: Phoenix Suns
  • Opponent: Boston Celtics
  • Final score: 120–130

Devin Booker scored 70 points for the Phoenix Suns on 24 March 2017, in a game against the Boston Celtics. He was just 20 years old, making him the youngest player in NBA history to score 70 in a single game. Even though the Suns lost 120–130, Devin Booker’s performance was unforgettable.

Booker finished the game with 21 field goals, 24 free throws, and 8 rebounds. His team even used timeouts late in the game to help him get more chances to score.

15. Wilt Chamberlain (70)

Wilt Chamberlain in 1957 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Wilt Chamberlain poses for a portrait in 1957 in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo: Hy Peskin
Source: Getty Images
  • Date: 10 March 1963
  • Team: San Francisco Warriors
  • Opponent: Syracuse Nationals
  • Final score: 148–163

Wilt Chamberlain scored 70 points on 10 March 1963, while playing for the San Francisco Warriors against the Syracuse Nationals. Even though his team lost 148–163, Wilt’s performance was still incredible. He made 27 field goals and 16 free throws.

This was one of several times Wilt scored 70 or more points in a game. He did it without any three-pointers and often faced double or triple teams.

Who scored the most points in a single NBA game?

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most game points in a single NBA game, scoring 100 points on 2 March 1962, for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks.

What is LeBron James' most points in a game?

LeBron James' highest-scoring game came on 3 March 2014, when he scored 61 points for the Miami Heat against the Charlotte Bobcats.

The most points in an NBA game showcase the incredible talent and determination of the league’s greatest players. Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game remains unmatched in NBA history. Other stars like Kobe Bryant, Luka Dončić, and Donovan Mitchell have also delivered unforgettable performances that left a lasting mark on the league.

