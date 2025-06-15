All 70-point games in NBA history and the players who achieved 70+ greatness

Only 10 basketball players have made 70-point games in the NBA possible. These include legends such as Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, and most recently, Luka Dončić. Explore all 70-point games in NBA history.

Some of the players who have made 70-point games in the NBA: Wilt Chamberlain (L), Kobe Bryant (C), and Donovan Mitchell (R). Photo: Bettmann, Jason Miller, Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

There have been 15 70-point games in NBA history .

. Only ten NBA players have managed to make 70-point games possible in the league's history.

have managed to make 70-point games possible in the league's history. Wilt Chamberlain leads the list of all players with 70-point records with six games, a record that remains unbroken.

leads the list of all players with 70-point records with six games, a record that remains unbroken. Elgin Baylor started the 70-point club with 71 points in a 1960 New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers match.

with 71 points in a 1960 New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers match. Most recently, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić scored 73 points during a January 2024 match against the Atlanta Hawks

All 70-point games in NBA history

In compiling the list of players with the most 70-point games in NBA history, we used recorded statistics and achievements as of 2025, acknowledging that rankings may change as active players continue to excel in their careers. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources, including the official NBA website, ESPN, StatMuse and Basketball Reference, to ensure factual accuracy and historical context.

Match date Teams Player Points scored 2 March 1962 Philadelphia Warriors vs. New York Knicks Wilt Chamberlain 100 22 January 2006 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors Kobe Bryant 81 8 December 1961 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia Warriors Wilt Chamberlain 78 13 January 1962 Philadelphia Warriors vs. Chicago Packers Wilt Chamberlain 73 16 November 1962 San Francisco Warriors vs. New York Knicks Wilt Chamberlain 73 9 April 1978 Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets David Thompson 73 26 January 2024 Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks Luka Dončić 73 3 November 1962 Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Francisco Warriors Wilt Chamberlain 72 15 November 1960 Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Elgin Baylor 71 24 April 1994 San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers David Robinson 71 2 January 2023 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Donovan Mitchell 71 26 February 2023 Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Damian Lillard 71 10 March 1963 Syracuse Nationals vs. San Francisco Warriors Wilt Chamberlain 70 24 March 2017 Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Devin Booker 70 22 January 2024 Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Joel Embiid 70

1. Philadelphia Warriors vs. New York Knicks – Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain of the University of Kansas poses for a portrait circa 1957 in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo: Hy Peskin

Source: Getty Images

Player's team : Philadelphia Warriors

: Philadelphia Warriors Match results : 169:147

: 169:147 Points : 100

: 100 Rebounds : 25

: 25 Field goals attempted : 36-63

: 36-63 Free throws made: 28-32

On this day in history, a monumental moment occurred at the Hersheypark Arena in Pennsylvania. The record-breaking centre who entered the fourth quarter of the game with 69 points ended the game in an uproar with fans breaking onto the court.

The 100-point game was not his only record for the day; other records include 63 field goal attempts, 36 field goals made, 28 free throws made, 25 rebounds, and the most points in one half.

2. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors – Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for the 2005-2006 Lakers Calendar photo shoot at the Healthsouth Training Center in El Segundo, California. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Player's team : Los Angeles Lakers

: Los Angeles Lakers Match results : 122:104

: 122:104 Points : 81

: 81 Rebounds : 6

: 6 Field goals attempted : 28-46

: 28-46 Free throws made: 18-20

On 22 January 2006, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Toronto Raptors in a game that ended in the league's second-greatest output by a player. Regarded as one of the greatest shooting guards in league history, Kobe Bryant's 42-minute performance is still remembered even after his death.

3. Philadelphia Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers – Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers and Willis Reed (L) of the New York Knickerbockers go after a rebound during game at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Player's team : Philadelphia Warriors

: Philadelphia Warriors Match results : 151:147

: 151:147 Points : 78

: 78 Rebounds : 43

: 43 Field goals attempted : 31-62

: 31-62 Free throws made: 16-31

Before his 100-point game in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain had scored 78 points months earlier on 8 December 1961. Second to him, Eglin Baylor held down his impressive performance, scoring at least 63 points. His 78 points broke the record set by Elgin Baylor on 15 November 1960.

4. Philadelphia Warriors vs. Chicago Packers – Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain, shows off his 9½ inches long and 11½ inch wide hands at the University of Kansas. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Player's team : Philadelphia Warriors

: Philadelphia Warriors Match results : 135:117

: 135:117 Points : 73

: 73 Rebounds : 36

: 36 Field goals attempted : 29-48

: 29-48 Free throws made: 15-25

On 13 January 1962, Wilt Chamberlain made his third entry into the NBA's history books. The Philadelphia Warriors scored an impressive 73 points with 36 rebounds against the Chicago Packers, with 29 field goals and 15 free throws in the record..

5. San Francisco Warriors vs. New York Knicks – Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt 'The Stilt' Chamberlain, poses for a photo while displaying his famous hands. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Player's team : Philadelphia Warriors

: Philadelphia Warriors Match results : 127:111

: 127:111 Points : 73

: 73 Rebounds : 14

: 14 Field goals attempted : 29-43

: 29-43 Free throws made: 15-19

On November 16, 1962, Warriors player Wilt Chamberlain, who holds one of the longest wingspans, scored 73 points in a 127-111 win against the New York Knicks. This record makes Wilt the only basketball player who has the most 70-point games in an NBA season as of 2025.

6. Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons – David Thompson

Denver Nuggets David Thompson (L) dribbles during a 1978 Game 3 match against the Milwaukee Bucks at MECCA Arena. Photo: Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated

Source: Getty Images

Player's team : Denver Nuggets

: Denver Nuggets Match results : 137:139

: 137:139 Points : 73

: 73 Rebounds : 7

: 7 Field goals attempted : 28-38

: 28-38 Free throws made: 17-20

The Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons met on 9 April 1978 in front of 3,482 fans at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Detroit, Michigan. Nuggets star David Thompson's performance set an NBA record for most points scored by a guard in a game at the time, with the second-best point scorer from the opponents being Al Skinner with 27 points.

7. Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks – Luka Dončić

Luka Dončić of Slovenia during the 2024 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament match between New Zealand and Slovenia in Piraeus, Greece. Photo: Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Player's team : Dallas Mavericks

: Dallas Mavericks Match results : 148:143

: 148:143 Points : 73

: 73 Rebounds : 10

: 10 Field goals attempted : 25-33

: 25-33 Free throws made: 15-16

On 26 January 2024, Slovenian basketball player Luka Dončić joined the list of NBA legends with 73 points. The point guard led his team to a 148:143 victory at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with 73 points, the fourth highest in NBA history.

8. San Francisco Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers – Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Baltimore Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1971 at the Baltimore Civic Centre in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Player's team : San Francisco Warriors

: San Francisco Warriors Match results : 115:127

: 115:127 Points : 72

: 72 Rebounds : 18

: 18 Field goals attempted : 29-48

: 29-48 Free throws made: 14-18

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Francisco Warriors, 127 to 115, during a heated match on 3 November 1962 at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. This record marked Chamberlain's fifth 70-point performance and the fifth-highest point total in NBA history.

9. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks – Elgin Baylor

Los Angeles Lakers' Elgin Baylor reacts after scoring 71 points in a game against the New York Knicks. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Player's team : Los Angeles Lakers

: Los Angeles Lakers Match results : 123:108

: 123:108 Points : 71

: 71 Rebounds : 25

: 25 Field goals attempted : 28-48

: 28-48 Free throws made: 15-19

On 15 November 1960, Elgin Baylor dropped his sixth-highest 70-point record during a match against the New York Knicks. The small forward was the first ever American basketball player to create a 70-point record, a privilege he held for three more seasons before Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points.

10. San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers – David Robinson

San Antonio Spurs' David Robinson (L) in action against the Boston Celtics at Boston Garden. Photo: Steve Lipofsky /Sports Illustrated

Source: Getty Images

Team : San Antonio Spurs

: San Antonio Spurs Match results : 112:97

: 112:97 Points : 71

: 71 Rebounds : 14

: 14 Field goals attempted : 26-41

: 26-41 Free throws made: 18-25

San Antonio Spurs centre David Robinson went for and won the scoring title in the last NBA game of the 1994 season. According to the Bleacher Report, the game is regarded as one of the Spurs' greatest games in franchise history.

11. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Field house on 2 January 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller

Source: Getty Images

Team : Cleveland Cavaliers

: Cleveland Cavaliers Match results : 145:134

: 145:134 Points : 71

: 71 Rebounds : 6

: 6 Field goals attempted : 22-34

: 22-34 Free throws made: 20-25

Cleveland Cavaliers' starter, Donovan Mitchell, came out on top as a stats leader during an NBA clash against the Bulls at the Rocket Arena. With the closest point maker, DeMar DeRozan only managing 41 points, it is no surprise that his role led the Cavaliers to a 145 win.

12. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets – Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles the ball during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on 28 February 2023 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

Team : Portland Trail Blazers

: Portland Trail Blazers Match results : 131:114

: 131:114 Points : 71

: 71 Rebounds : 6

: 6 Field goals attempted : 22-38

: 22-38 Free throws made: 14-14

Damian Lillard's record-breaking performance at the Moda Centre in Portland, Oregon, set the Trail Blazers on a winning path. The 71-point record with 13 3-pointers came on 26 February 2023 after two-time 60-point games for the Portland Trail Blazers.

13. San Francisco Warriors vs. Syracuse Nationals – Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain displayed his legendary 'between the legs' free throw style in the Warriors-Hawks game. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Team : San Francisco Warriors

: San Francisco Warriors Match results : 148:163

: 148:163 Points : 70

: 70 Rebounds : 18

: 18 Field goals attempted : 27-38

: 27-38 Free throws made: 16-22

On 10 March 1963, the San Francisco Warriors hosted the Syracuse Nationals at the Onondaga War Memorial, where they lost 163 to 148. Wilt Chamberlain who played for the Warriors, scored 70 points, marking the last of his six 70-point games. As the man of the match, Wilt also had 18 rebounds and shot 71.1% from the field.

14. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns – Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker brings fans to their feet after making 70 points in the game. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe

Source: Getty Images

Team : Boston Celtics

: Boston Celtics Match results : 130:120

: 130:120 Points : 70

: 70 Rebounds : 8

: 8 Field goals attempted : 21-40

: 21-40 Free throws made: 24-26

Boston Celtics' guard, Devin Booker scored 70 points on 24 March 2017, the sixth 70-point record in NBA history. The guard who played for 44 minutes recorded a 21 field goals made and 40 attempted, as well as 24 free throws made.

15. Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs – Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center on 22 January 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Getty Images

Team : Philadelphia 76ers

: Philadelphia 76ers Match results : 133:123

: 133:123 Points : 70

: 70 Rebounds : 18

: 18 Field goals attempted : 24-41

: 24-41 Free throws made: 21-23

On 22 January 2024, Embiid scored a franchise-record 70 points, the most in the NBA this season, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The NBA player was 24 of 41 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and made 21 of 23 free throws.

How many 70-point games are there in NBA history?

As of the 2024/2025 season, there have been fifteen 70-plus point games for various NBA teams in the league's history. The 70+ point game records range between 100 and 70 points.

How many NBA players have 70-point games?

According to NBA.com, there are only 10 basketball players in the 70-plus point club. These include Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Luka Dončić, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker and Joel Embiid

Who has scored the most 70-point games in NBA history?

Wilt Chamberlain has had six records, scoring 70 points and 70-plus points in the league between 1962 and 1963. His first five records were scored while playing for the San Francisco Warriors, with the last one marking the first for the Syracuse Nationals.

Who has the most 70-point games in a season of all time?

The 1961/1962 NBA season was a golden season for Wilt Chamberlain and the San Francisco Warriors. In March 1962, he got 100 points, eight months later, he scored 73 and 72 points.

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most 70-point games in NBA history, a testament to his extraordinary scoring ability. These players’ records not only highlight their talent but also set a benchmark for excellence that continues to inspire players across generations.

