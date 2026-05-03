Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso arrive at the NDC secretariat, marking a significant political shift in Nigeria

Supporters cheer as former ADC leaders join NDC to strengthen unity ahead of upcoming elections

Obi and Kwankwaso plan a consultative meeting with NDC leaders to discuss future collaborations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have arrived at the national secretariat of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Obi and Kwankwaso moved to the NDC from the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

As reported by Channels Television, Obi and Kwankwaso arrived at the NDC secretariat amid cheers from supporters on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The two leaders are expected to hold a consultative meeting with leaders of the NDC.

Reactions as Obi, Kwankwaso arrive NDC secretariat

Lucky Wilson

Congratulations to Them.... It's they left the party for Atiku. Hopefully by Tuesday, I'll go, and I'll pick the NDC House of Representatives form.

Adams Godiya Audu

Even if Obi and Kwankwaso join the secret court as a political party we will join with them.

Hoohaa..

Djanea M. Dooh

Let NDC organise presidential primary elections.... someone will decamp again.

Tinubu is now smiling.

Adedeji Adegboye

NDC is about to go down to join its ancestors, APGA,LP, PDP,, and ADC. Sunday, dagboru don join them.

Bakare OlorunOsebinusi Johnson

The Lagos former LP Governorship candidate and now ADC will immediately follow him to NDC.

Ndubisi Orji

Just look at the two of them, you will see a sign of agreement between the two of them.

Faroye Darey

That is a good development for our democracy and opposition parties, and it is now left for others to challenge the president.

Prince Chux

The most trustworthy senator in this country is H. E Senator Dickson... I'm now optimistic that Nigeria will rise above its challenges in 2027...

OK is POssible.

Francis Denedo ·

I hope they've checked the NDC very well to know if they'll inherit a backlog of pending litigations...just so they won't blame Tinubu and their ancestors later. Nobody wants to hear silly stories that touch.

Asiwaju Adewale

So, Dickson can become a sugar ants will surround . See Life . Let me go and create a party for future use, too.

Peter Obi and Kwankwaso quit ADC

Recall that Obi and Kwankwaso joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obidient Movement Worldwide leader Peter Obi cited internal crises and hostility as reasons for leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to Obi in a statement, the current political climate in Nigeria is hindering genuine service delivery and slowing national progress.

Peter Obi confirms leaving ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi announced his departure from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing internal crises and political pressures as the main reasons.

In a heartfelt statement shared on May 3, 2026, he explained that his decision was not due to personal grievances with party leaders but rather the toxic environment within the party.

Despite the challenges, Obi reaffirmed his commitment to building a just and compassionate Nigeria, declaring, “A new Nigeria is POssible”.

Source: Legit.ng