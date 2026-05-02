Marketers have adjusted depot petrol and diesel prices across Nigeria amid the crude oil price

The increase followed an upward review of ex-depot rates by the Dangote Petroluem Refinery

Data shows petrol and diesel prices climbed across Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Oil marketers have adjusted depot prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly called diesel, following a fresh price hike by the Dangote Refinery.

Depot petrol prices rise nationwide after Dangote Refinery increases ex-depot rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Between April 27 and April 30, 2026, depot data released by Petroluemprice.ng showed a widespread upward movement in prices.

Dangote refinery raised its ex-depot petrol price by N75 to N1,275 per litre from N1,200, while coastal prices increased to about N1,215 per litre.

Ex-depot is the price paid by marketers before distribution to retail outlets.

Ex-depot petrol price changes

Across major cities, petrol prices recorded significant increases:

In Lagos, PMS prices rose to a range of about N1,279 to N1,300 per litre. A.A Rano and Ascon increased by N76 to N1,280, while Bono and Integrated gained N75. Rain Oil recorded the largest jump, from N80 to N1,300.

Warri recorded the steepest increases, with Matrix rising by N105 to N1,335 per litre. Prudent, Optima, and Nepal each climbed by N97 to N1,325.

In Port Harcourt, Masters increased by N98 to N1,328, while Liquid Bulk rose by N95 to N1,325, aligning with national pricing trends.

Calabar saw moderate increases, with Soroman rising by N82 to N1,312 per litre.

Warri records the highest PMS surge, crossing N1,330 per litre. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Diesel price movements

Diesel (AGO) prices also trended upward across depots, reflecting strong industrial demand and supply constraints.

In Lagos, Nipco rose by N70 to N1,940, while TMDK held steady at N1,950.

Warri recorded mixed movements, with Matrix increasing by N50 to N2,100 and A.Y.M Shafa jumping by N150, while Prudent reduced prices by N50.

In Port Harcourt, diesel prices crossed the N2,000 mark in some depots, as Sigmund rose by N150 to N2,100 and Bulk Strategic increased by N75 to N2,000.

Calabar also saw sharp increases, with Northwest rising by N150 to N1,985, approaching N2,000 per litre.

Snapshot of ex-depot prices

Lagos PMS (Petrol): N1,279.00 – N1,300.00 per litre

Lagos AGO (Diesel): N1,940.00 – N1,950.00 per litre

Warri PMS (Petrol): N1,325.00 – N1,335.00 per litre

Warri AGO (Diesel): N2,050.00 – N2,100.00 per litre

Port Harcourt PMS (Petrol): N1,325.00 – N1,328.00 per litre

Port Harcourt AGO (Diesel): N2,000.00 – N2,100.00 per litre

Calabar PMS (Petrol): N1,312.00 per litre

Calabar AGO (Diesel): N1,985.00 per litre

List of 10 states with highest, lower petrol prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

Cross River recorded the highest average retail price of petrol, followed by Rivers (N1,160.92) and Nasarawa.

On a zonal basis, the South-South recorded the highest average retail price, while the South West posted the lowest average price.

Source: Legit.ng