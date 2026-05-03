A University of Ibadan (UI) nursing student, who gained admission in 2019, has finally been inducted into the nursing profession as she graduated in style

The nursing graduate revealed that she wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams three times and the post-UTME thrice

Reflecting on her academic journey, she stated that it was filled with impactful moments, lessons, tears and countless 'God abeg'

Rebecca Akinyinka, a University of Ibadan nursing student admitted in 2019, has finally graduated with a second-class upper degree and was recently inducted into the nursing profession.

An excited Rebecca celebrated her induction on Facebook with a touching statement.

A University of Ibadan nursing student graduates with a second-class upper degree. Photo Credit: Rebecca Akinyinka

Source: Facebook

Rebecca shared her graduation photoshoot, flaunting the numerous awards and certifications she earned as an undergraduate.

UI graduate reflects on academic journey

In her Facebook post on April 30, Rebecca revealed that she wrote the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams twice, wrote the JAMB exams and post-UTME three times before gaining admission.

Celebrating her graduation, Rebecca admitted that her academic journey was filled with lessons, impactful moments, tears and countless 'God abeg.'

She appreciated God for the gift of friends and family, who stood by her through thick and thin. Her Facebook post read:

"𝗬𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗜 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻.

"I wrote WAEC twice,

"Wrote JAMB three times, and wrote Post-UTME three times.

"I gained admission into the University of Ibadan to study Nursing in 2019, and in 2026, I was finally inducted.

"The journey was full of lessons, impactful moments, tears, and countless “God abeg.”

"But I thank God for the gift of friends and family who stood by me through it all.

"God kept me, and I owe Him my life till my last breath. Thank You, Jesus."

A University of Ibadan nursing student finishes with a second-class upper degree. Photo Credit: Rebecca Akinyinka

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

University of Ibadan nursing graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the University of Ibadan nursing graduate's post below:

Sulola Precious said:

"Congratulations, my dear friend, I am glad you made it. Soar higher in Jesus mighty name."

Covenant Oresajo said:

"Capacity 🔥.

"The whole world must hear about it 😌.

"Congratulations, ma."

Ayomide Olaire said:

"Congratulations to you, my dear sister."

Kolawole Akintola said:

"Congratulations dear, I'm proud of you. Higher ground in Jesus name."

Bethel Oreoluwa Olaiya said:

"Nurse Rebecca Tiwa.

"Congratulations, ma'am. This takes me back to when I started following you and when you went to Lantoro in Abeokuta for IT, I think. The updates were so consistent that I tried not to miss any.

"Thrive, my woman! Cheers to more!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student had bagged an award of excellence after achieving a first-class degree in nursing.

UI graduate who wrote UTME 4 times

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan nursing student had graduated after seven years.

In his X post, the UI graduate, who shared his induction photoshoot, expressed delight at finally becoming a nursing graduate after the delays. He revealed that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times and gained admission in 2019.

However, he spent seven years at school, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which delayed his resumption until 2021 and in 2022, he experienced another delay in his academic pursuit caused by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Source: Legit.ng