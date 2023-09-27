Jaythan Bosch’s biography: age, height, college, NBA, net worth

Who is Jaythan Bosch? He is a young basketball star from the United States. Bosch gained immense prominence after challenging the popular basketball player Julian Newman at the 2017 NEO Youth Elite Camp basketball match.

Basketball player Jaythan starring up (L) and the player in a white T-shirt during a training session (R). Photo: @jaythanbosch on Instagram (modified by author)

Jaythan Bosch began playing basketball at a tender age, playing as a point guard for Downey Christian School. He continues to grasp the attention of many people and has competed against other basketball legends, including Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Full name Jaythan Bosch Gender Male Date of birth 6 April 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Manchester, New Hampshire, United States Current residence Manchester, New Hampshire, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 175 Weight in kilograms 79 Relationship status Single Education Downey Christian School, Central High School of Manchester, Daytona State University Profession Basketball player Net worth $5 million

Jaythan Bosch's biography

Bosch was born in Manchester, New Hampshire. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. However, not much is known about his parents and siblings.

How old is Jaythan Bosch?

Jaythan Bosch's age is 20 years old as of 2023. The basketball player was born on 6 April 2003. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Where does Jaythan Bosch go to college?

The young basketballer went to Downey Christian School and later proceeded to Central High School of Manchester, New Hampshire, where he graduated in 2020. He is currently a student at Daytona State University.

Career

Jaythan Bosch is an American basketballer who was dubbed the 102nd greatest basketball player at the collegiate level. Bosch became famous during the 2017 NEO Youth Elite Camp after he competed against American basketball player Julian Newman in a basketball match.

At that time, he was playing as point guard for Downey Christian School. Jaythan gave Julian a strong challenge with his agility and outstanding crossover skills. Although Julian scored more points, Jaythan's last-second shot made the audience erupt in celebration.

In 2018, he returned to Garfield and competed against other basketball players, including Michael Jordan and LeBron James, where he again performed well. He also played basketball for Central High School of Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Manchester native is also active on various social media platforms. He enjoys sharing his videos while playing basketball and training in the gym on his TikTok account. He has over 411 thousand followers on the platform as of this writing.

Jaythan's videos are also available on his self-titled YouTube channel, with over 9 thousand subscribers. Additionally, he has an Instagram account with more than 253 thousand followers. Finally, the American celebrity intends to set up a SilentKilla clothing line dealing in sportswear.

What is Jaythan Bosch's net worth?

Jaythan's net worth is alleged to be $5 million. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his growing career as a basketball player.

How tall is Jaythan Bosch?

Jaythan Bosch's height is 6 feet 1 inches (185 centimetres). His weight is approximately 175 pounds (79 kilograms).

Where is Jaythan Bosch now?

He is currently the point guard and shooting guard of the CP25 basketball club. Jaythan Bosch's NBA career is expected to begin in 2025 after qualifying for the NBA draft. Daytona State College is his pre-draft team.

FAQs

Jaythan Bosch is a young up-and-coming American basketball player. He rose to stardom after he competed against gifted basketball player Julian Newman at the 2017 NEO Youth Elite Camp basketball match. He plays for CP25 basketball club as a point guard and shooting guard.

