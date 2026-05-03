Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently revealed why she no longer attends physical church services

The popular filmmaker made this disclosure in a recent video shared on her Snapchat on Sunday morning

Netizens reacted to her decision with mixed feelings, as some fans supported her choice while others questioned why she still attends public parties with cameras

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has revealed why she no longer attends physical church services, a disclosure that has stirred wide reactions among Nigerians online.

The movie star shared her thoughts in a video posted on her Snapchat story on Sunday morning, where she was seen in her kitchen preparing breakfast for her children before sending them off to church.

Funke Akindele shares the reason she stopped going to church physically, Nigerians react to her explanation. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The Box Office Queen explained that while her kids still attend, she personally avoids going because church media teams often focus their cameras on her during services.

According to Behind the Scenes filmmaker, this constant filming makes it difficult to worship in peace, so she now prefers joining services virtually while spending her day cooking and editing movies.

"I'm making breakfast for the kids. Getting them ready for church. I myself am not going to church. Whenever I go to church, they take pictures of me. So, I will join online, make breakfast and edit some jobs (movies)."

Nigerians on social media have reacted to Funke Akindele's revelation with mixed feelings.

Some sympathised, saying constant filming can distract from prayer, while others argued that celebrities help draw attention to churches.

A few questioned the actress' stance, pointing out that she freely appears at parties and in her own videos where cameras are everywhere, yet finds the same practice uncomfortable in church.

Regular worshippers also shared similar frustrations, noting how cameras sometimes shift focus from the pulpit to prominent members, leaving others feeling overlooked.

Watch Funke Akindele's video below:

Nigerians react to Funke Akindele's disclosure

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Roselinechuku said:

"But she's not lying, the other day I was streaming upper room, the camera was just on Mike Afolarin's face every 5mins."

@officialJoyO commented:

"They shouldn't do that in church, it's creepy. Focus camera on the preacher and choristers."

@Gsent_official1 wrote:

"But she didn't stop attending functions, premium and shows or cameras aren't always on her at those gatherings?"

@felabayomi reacted:

"You can show yourself cooking egg in your nightgown but you can't show yourself in church worshiping God. Ok."

@sa_osakuade said:

"I don't think this should be enough reason to stop going to church tho. She's a celebrity so it's natural for media team to spotlight her, especially if she's sitting at the front row."

@Adeniji_Adeola2 commented:

"They do that because of fame. Everything is business in this country. She has a valid reason though."

Funke Akindele opens up about church experience that led her to stop attending physical services. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele cries out over Air Peace treatment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele fumed over the treatment she and other passengers received from Air Peace at Gatwick Airport in London.

The movie star said she and others had been at the airport since 7am, and it was almost 4pm without any arrangement from the airline.

According to her, they approached Air Peace officials but were met with a nonchalant attitude, and after being told there was an airstrike, the airline promised to retrieve their luggage and provide hotel accommodation, but failed to deliver on both promises.

Source: Legit.ng