NPA Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, said Nigeria had intensified port reforms to boost efficiency and capture greater regional cargo flows under AfCFTA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration had backed major infrastructure upgrades, including a $1 billion port rehabilitation plan and creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry

Authorities reported increased revenue and improved investor confidence as digitalisation, security gains and private sector participation strengthened the maritime sector

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has begun a broad overhaul of its port system as authorities seek to address long-standing inefficiencies and increase the country’s share of cargo traffic in West Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, in a statement cited by Legit.ng said the reforms are aimed at improving competitiveness as regional trade barriers decline.

Nigeria bets big on ports as AfCFTA race heats up, targets West Africa cargo dominance

Source: UGC

He noted that Nigeria’s current performance falls short of its economic size, with the country handling only about a quarter of cargo traffic in West Africa despite accounting for a larger share of the region’s economy.

“It is worrisome that Nigeria… handles only about 25 per cent of the region’s cargo traffic. This clearly shows that we have not fully optimised our potential,” he said.

Tinubu govt introduces reforms in Nigeria’s maritime sector

The statement also noted that the push follows a series of policy and institutional changes introduced under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including the creation of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

In addition, lawmakers have approved a $1 billion loan for the rehabilitation of key ports in Lagos, including Apapa and Tin Can Island, which have faced years of congestion and infrastructure challenges.

Nigeria upgrades ports and digital systems to improve efficiency

Furthermore, the statement revealed that upgrades are ongoing at major ports to expand capacity and improve cargo handling, while similar projects are planned in other locations, including Warri, Port Harcourt, Onne and Calabar.

Alongside physical improvements, the government is introducing digital systems such as a Port Community System and a National Single Window platform to streamline operations and reduce delays.

Dantsoho said operational efficiency would be critical as competition increases within the continent.

“Nigeria’s geographical advantage alone is no longer sufficient… Efficiency, speed, innovation and reliability will define leadership in this new era,” he said.

Logistics and security challenges remain

Despite the reforms, stakeholders have also highlighted challenges, particularly in inland logistics and cargo evacuation, which have historically limited the effectiveness of port operations.

However, authorities noted that expansion of rail links, inland dry ports, and other transport systems to improve connectivity between ports and the hinterland has begun.

Officials also point to improvements in maritime security, noting a decline in piracy incidents in recent years.

Revenue rises as sector adjusts

Government data indicate that agencies under the marine and blue economy ministry recorded higher revenues between 2023 and 2025, which officials attribute to improved efficiency and reforms.

However, analysts caution that sustained investment and policy consistency will be required to achieve long-term gains.

Dantsoho said Nigeria’s current reforms are intended to address structural weaknesses and position the country for increased trade activity.

“With sustained commitment to these initiatives, Nigeria’s port system will enter a new phase,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng