Who has the most F1 wins? The 2025 F1 drivers ranked by total wins

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most F1 wins, with an unmatched 105 Grand Prix victories as of the 2025 season. He leads a prestigious list that includes legends like Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen. Here is a full breakdown of the top 2025 drivers by total F1 wins.

Key takeaways

Lewis Hamilton holds the most F1 wins with 105 victories and seven world titles , making him the sport’s most successful driver.

, making him the sport’s most successful driver. Max Verstappen is second in wins with 65 , and he has already secured four consecutive championships from 2021 to 2024.

, and he has already secured four consecutive championships from 2021 to 2024. Oscar Piastri has made rapid progress with 7 wins, becoming one of the youngest multi-race winners by 2025.

becoming one of the youngest multi-race winners by 2025. Ferrari remains the F1 team with the most wins.

Drivers with the most F1 wins

In compiling this list of the drivers with the most F1 wins, we utilised recorded statistics and achievements up to and including the 2025 Formula One season, acknowledging that rankings may change as current drivers continue to compete. This list was created using verified data and insights from trusted sources, including Formula 1, The Race, and StatsF1.

Driver Rankings Driver name Number of wins Notable achievement 1 Lewis Hamilton 105 Was knighted in 2021 for services to motorsport 2 Max Verstappen 65 Became F1’s youngest winner at age 18 3 Fernando Alonso 32 Won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice during his F1 sabbatical 4 Nico Rosberg 23 Retired days after winning his only world title in 2016 5 Charles Leclerc 8 First Monégasque F1 winner in history 6 Oscar Piastri 7 Won the F2 title as a rookie in 2021 7 Lando Norris 6 Co-founded an esports team, Quadrant 8 Carlos Sainz 4 Won the 2022 British Grand Prix, his first-ever Formula 1 victory. 9 George Russell 3 Won the 2018 F2 title before joining F1 full-time 10 Esteban Ocon 1 Won his first race in Hungary in 2021, holding off Vettel to the flag 11 Pierre Gasly 1 Gave AlphaTauri its first and only Grand Prix win in 2020

11. Pierre Gasly

Full name: Pierre Jean-Jacques Gasly

Pierre Jean-Jacques Gasly Date of birth: 7 February 1996

7 February 1996 Place of birth : Rouen, Normandy, France

: Rouen, Normandy, France Wins : 1

: 1 Podiums : 5

: 5 Career points: 447

Pierre Gasly’s shock win at the 2020 Italian GP made headlines worldwide. He became the first French F1 winner in 24 years. The racing driver is often recognised for his qualifying pace and resilience after being dropped by Red Bull mid-season in 2019.

10. Esteban Ocon

Full name: Esteban José Jean-Pierre Ocon-Khelfane

Esteban José Jean-Pierre Ocon-Khelfane Date of birth : 17 September 1996

: 17 September 1996 Place of birth : Évreux, Normandy, France

: Évreux, Normandy, France Wins : 1

: 1 Podiums : 4

: 4 Career points: 465

Esteban Ocon secured his maiden win at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. It was also Alpine’s first-ever Formula One victory. Ocon is known for his gritty defensive driving and has been a solid midfield performer since his F1 debut.

9. George Russell

Full name: George William Russell

George William Russell Date of birth : 15 February 1998

: 15 February 1998 Place of birth: King’s Lynn, Norfolk, England

King’s Lynn, Norfolk, England Wins : 3

: 3 Podiums : 19

: 19 Career points: 825

George Russell took his first Grand Prix win at the 2022 São Paulo GP. He added two more wins in 2024 (Austria and Las Vegas), proving his potential as a team leader at Mercedes. Russell continues to develop into a front-running competitor.

8. Carlos Sainz

Full name: Carlos Sainz Vázquez de Castro

Carlos Sainz Vázquez de Castro Date of birth : 1 September 1994

: 1 September 1994 Place of birth: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Wins : 4

: 4 Podiums : 27

: 27 Career points: 1284.5

Carlos Sainz claimed his first F1 win at the 2022 British GP. He later won in Singapore in 2023 and added victories in Australia and Mexico in 2024. Sainz is known for consistency and sharp race strategy.

7. Lando Norris

Full name: Lando Norris

Lando Norris Date of birth : 13 November 1999

: 13 November 1999 Place of birth: Bristol, England

Bristol, England Wins : 6

: 6 Podiums : 34

: 34 Career points: 1183

Norris ended a long wait for his first win at the 2024 Miami GP. He followed it with wins in Zandvoort, Singapore, and 2025 races in Australia and Monaco. According to Formula 1, Lando Norris remains one of McLaren’s biggest talents in the modern era. He is one of the youngest F1 drivers who made his debut for McLaren at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix at just 19.

6. Oscar Piastri

Full name: Oscar Jack Piastri

Oscar Jack Piastri Date of birth: 6 April 2001

6 April 2001 Place of birth: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Wins : 7

: 7 Podiums : 18

: 18 Career points: 575

Oscar Piastri emerged as a title contender in 2025 after wins in Bahrain, China, and Spain. He scored his first F1 win in Hungary in 2024. Piastri has been a rising star for McLaren and is one of the youngest multiple Grand Prix winners on the grid.

5. Charles Leclerc

Full name: Charles Marc Hervé Perceval Leclerc

Charles Marc Hervé Perceval Leclerc Date of birth: 16 October 1997

16 October 1997 Place of birth : Monte Carlo, Monaco

: Monte Carlo, Monaco Wins : 8

: 8 Podiums : 46

: 46 Career points: 1524

The F1 driver scored his maiden win at Spa in 2019. Charles Leclerc added key wins in 2024, including Monaco and Monza, rekindling Ferrari’s winning hopes. Charles Leclerc has earned praise for his speed and qualifying performances. He remains Ferrari’s lead driver in the 2025 season.

4. Nico Rosberg

Full name : Nico Erik Rosberg

: Nico Erik Rosberg Date of birth : 27 June 1985

: 27 June 1985 Place of birth : Wiesbaden, Germany

: Wiesbaden, Germany Wins : 23

: 23 Podiums : 57

: 57 Career points: 1,594.50

Nico Rosberg won the 2016 world championship driving for Mercedes. He and his teammate Lewis Hamilton battled fiercely from 2014 to 2016. In 2016, Rosberg won 9 races and clinched the title at the final race (Abu Dhabi). He is the second son of an F1 champion (Keke Rosberg, 1982) to become champion.

Rosberg's notable wins include Monaco in 2013 and four wins in 2015. After securing the 2016 title, he shocked the sport by retiring the next day. His record includes 23 wins for Mercedes (all in a six-season career).

3. Fernando Alonso

Full name : Fernando Alonso Díaz

: Fernando Alonso Díaz Date of birth: 29 July 1981

29 July 1981 Place of birth: Oviedo, Asturias, Spain

Oviedo, Asturias, Spain Wins : 32

: 32 Podiums : 106

: 106 Career points: 2339

Fernando Alonso won his F1 titles in 2005 and 2006. Although he has not won a race since 2013, he remains highly competitive. Alonso has raced for Renault, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, and Aston Martin.

2. Max Verstappen

Full name: Max Emilian Verstappen

Max Emilian Verstappen Date of birth: 30 September 1997

30 September 1997 Place of birth: Hasselt, Belgium

Hasselt, Belgium Wins : 65

: 65 Podiums : 116

: 116 Career points: 3,160.50

Verstappen is a four-time world champion (2021–2024) known for aggressive racing and record-breaking seasons. In 2022, Max Verstappen won a then-record 15 races and scored 454 points. He is the only driver to win three straight titles with Red Bull.

Verstappen made his F1 debut at age 17, becoming the youngest driver and later the youngest race winner at 18. Max's notable highlights include the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP win and his wet-weather masterclass in Brazil in 2022.

1. Lewis Hamilton

Full name: Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton

Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton Date of birth: 7 January 1985

7 January 1985 Place of birth: Stevenage, England

Stevenage, England Wins : 105

: 105 Podiums : 202

: 202 Career points: 4,933.50

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He won a record seven F1 drivers’ titles (2008, 2014–2015, 2017–2020) and holds the all-time wins record. He has broken numerous records, including the most pole positions (104) and most points (4,933.5).

Hamilton also set the highest single-season points total (408 in 2019) and won races with three different teams. He campaigned for social causes and was knighted (Sir) for services to motorsport. Hamilton’s notable wins include the 2008 Chinese GP (he clinched his first title by two points) and the 2016 Spanish GP (his 50th win).

Who has won the most F1 races?

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most F1 race wins. He has secured over 100 Grand Prix victories during his career. He broke Michael Schumacher's long-standing record of 91 wins. His consistency, skill, and dominance with Mercedes helped him achieve this feat.

Who won the most titles in F1?

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher share the record for the most Formula One World Championships. Each has won seven titles in their career. Schumacher achieved his titles with Benetton and Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton did so with McLaren and Mercedes. Their success has shaped modern F1 history.

What F1 team has the most wins?

Ferrari is the most successful F1 team in terms of race wins. The team has earned over 248 Grand Prix victories since it joined Formula One in 1950. Ferrari also holds numerous constructors' titles and a legacy of legendary drivers. Its consistent presence and prestige have made it a cornerstone of the sport.

Formula One’s rich history showcases thrilling rivalries and record-breaking milestones. The race for the most F1 wins in 2025 has seen legends like Hamilton, Verstappen, and Fernando Alonso push the sport’s limits.

