Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned Peter Obi against leaving the ADC, predicting political failure

Primate Ayodele explained that a united opposition is crucial to counter President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's influence in the 2027 elections

The outspoken cleric dismissed Obi as Nigeria's 'messiah', suggesting alternatives exist for effective leadership

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has warned that if Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, officially leaves the African Democratic Congress (ADC), he may fail and be unable to realise his political ambition.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 3, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said those advising the former Anambra State governor to leave the party could ultimately end his political career, warning that it would mirror the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns Obi that resigning from the ADC may negatively impact his chances in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele said:

“I have warned the opposition that Tinubu is ready for them. They will use spiritual means to scatter them so they won’t be united. They will send all sorts of 'juju' after them. If Obi leaves ADC, he will fail.

"Only a united opposition can remove Tinubu; otherwise, they will all fail because they have not seen anything yet, it is just the beginning.”

Ayodele speaks on Peter Obi’s ambition

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele said that although Obi’s movement appears strong, it is not sufficient to take him to the presidential villa, warning that it will weaken over time. He also stated that Obi is not Nigeria’s messiah and is not the only individual capable of leading the country effectively.

The cleric said:

“They just want to finish Obi's career by dividing him politically. Every political marriage of Obi will always end in divorce. His movement may move, but not into the villa. The noise of the movement will only be weaker because it has been attacked spiritually.

"Obi isn’t the messiah for Nigeria or his people. Someone who can do it better is there. Obi is desperate and stubborn like Tinubu.”

On Sunday afternoon, May 3, Obi announced his exit from the ADC, citing internal disputes, court cases, and what he described as a toxic political environment.

In a statement released on Sunday morning via his personal X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi said his decision followed deep reflection.

Peter Obi eyes the Nigerian presidency and seeks to democratically unseat President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more on Peter Obi:

Eliyah foresees Obi landslide victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev. Solomon Emeka Eliyah prophesied that Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng