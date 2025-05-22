Who has the most 40-point games in NBA history? Top 15 records ever
The most 40-point games in NBA history belong to Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved this feat 271 times. Other notable players include Michael Jordan with 173 games and LeBron James with 108. These numbers highlight their legendary scoring ability. Discover other top NBA players based on how often they scored 40 or more points.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top 15 players with the most 40-point games in NBA history
- 15. Damian Lillard – 60
- 14. Jerry West – 66
- 13. George Gervin – 68
- 12. Rick Barry – 70
- 11. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 70
- 10. Stephen Curry – 71
- 9. Kevin Durant – 72
- 8. Oscar Robertson – 77
- 7. LeBron James – 79
- 6. Allen Iverson – 79
- 5. Elgin Baylor – 88
- 4. James Harden – 105
- 3. Kobe Bryant – 122
- 2. Michael Jordan – 173
- 1. Wilt Chamberlain – 271
- Who has the most 40-point games in the NBA?
- How many 40-point games does MJ have?
- How many 40-point games does Carmelo Anthony have?
- How many 40-point games does LeBron have?
Key takeaways
- Wilt Chamberlain leads with 271 40-point games, a record that remains unbroken.
- Michael Jordan ranks second with 173 40-point games.
- LeBron James has achieved 108 40-point games.
Top 15 players with the most 40-point games in NBA history
In compiling the list of players with the most 40-point games in NBA history, we used recorded statistics and achievements as of 2025, acknowledging that rankings may change as active players continue their careers. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources, including StatMuse and Basketball Reference, to ensure factual accuracy and historical context.
|Rank
|Player
|Number of 40-point games
|Total points scored
|1
|Wilt Chamberlain
|271
|31,419
|2
|Michael Jordan
|173
|32,292
|3
|Kobe Bryant
|122
|33,643
|4
|James Harden
|105
|27,687+
|5
|Elgin Baylor
|88
|23,149
|6
|Allen Iverson
|79
|24,368
|7
|LeBron James
|79
|42,184+
|8
|Oscar Robertson
|77
|26,710
|9
|Kevin Durant
|72
|30,571+
|10
|Stephen Curry
|71
|25,386+
|11
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|70
|38,387
|12
|Rick Barry
|70
|18,395
|13
|George Gervin
|68
|20,708
|14
|Jerry West
|66
|25,192
|15
|Damian Lillard
|60
|22,598+
15. Damian Lillard – 60
- Date of birth: 15 July 1990
- Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States
- Total points scored: 22,598+
- Teams played for: Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard has established himself as one of the premier point guards in the NBA. He has been selected for multiple All-Star games and All-NBA teams.
Lillard is renowned for taking over games in critical moments, earning him the nickname "Dame Time." His tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers solidified his reputation as a franchise cornerstone before moving to the Milwaukee Bucks.
14. Jerry West – 66
- Date of birth: 28 May 1938
- Place of birth: Chelyan, West Virginia, United States
- Total points scored: 25,192
- Teams played for: Los Angeles Lakers
Jerry West was a dominant force for the Los Angeles Lakers. He led the Lakers to nine NBA Finals appearances and secured a championship in 1972.
West was named the NBA Finals MVP in 1969, despite his team not winning the title—a testament to his brilliance. Post-retirement, he transitioned into an executive role, contributing to multiple championship teams and earning two NBA Executive of the Year awards. His silhouette serves as the NBA's iconic logo.
13. George Gervin – 68
- Date of birth: 27 April 1952
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Total points scored: 20,708
- Teams played for: San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls
San Antonio Spurs’ George Gervin won four NBA scoring titles (1978, 1979, 1980, 1982), placing him among the elite scorers in league history.
Gervin's signature finger roll became one of the most iconic moves in basketball. His contributions to the game were recognised with his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
12. Rick Barry – 70
- Date of birth: 28 March 1944
- Place of birth: Elizabeth, New Jersey, United States
- Total points scored: 18,395
- Teams played for: San Francisco/Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets
Rick Barry was known for his unorthodox underhand free-throw shooting technique and prolific scoring. He led the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship in 1975 and was named the Finals MVP.
Barry's career free-throw percentage of .900 was the best in NBA history at the time of his retirement. His excellence on the court earned him a place among the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History and induction into the Hall of Fame.
11. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 70
- Date of birth: 16 April 1947
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States
- Total points scored: 38,387
- Teams played for: Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, boasting 70 games with 40+ points. He won a record six MVP awards and was a 19-time All-Star, making him one of the best NBA players of all time.
He secured six NBA championships and was a two-time Finals MVP. His impact on the game extends beyond his playing career, as he has been an influential figure in various social and cultural arenas.
10. Stephen Curry – 71
- Date of birth: 14 March 1988
- Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States
- Total points scored: 25,386+
- Teams played for: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry revolutionised basketball with his exceptional three-point shooting, becoming the NBA's all-time leader in made three-pointers. He is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, and has been selected to multiple All-NBA teams.
9. Kevin Durant – 72
- Date of birth: 29 September 1988
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
- Total points scored: 30,571+
- Teams played for: Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant is one of the most versatile and efficient scorers in NBA history. He has won two NBA championships, earning Finals MVP honors both times, and was named the league MVP in 2014. Durant is a 15-time All-Star and has secured four scoring titles.
His international achievements include four Olympic gold medals, making him the leading scorer in Team USA's Olympic basketball history.
8. Oscar Robertson – 77
- Date of birth: 24 November 1938
- Place of birth: Charlotte, Tennessee, United States
- Total points scored: 26,710
- Teams played for: Cincinnati Royals, Milwaukee Bucks
Oscar Robertson is remembered for averaging a triple-double over an entire season in 1961–62, a feat unmatched for decades. He played 14 seasons in the NBA and won the league MVP in 1964.
Oscar was a 12-time All-Star and a member of 11 All-NBA Teams. He led the league in assists six times and finished his career with a championship in 1971 while playing with the Milwaukee Bucks. Robertson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980 and remains one of the greatest guards in history.
7. LeBron James – 79
- Date of birth: 30 December 1984
- Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States
- Total points scored: 42,184+
- Teams played for: Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and continues to add to his total as an active player. He has won four NBA championships and four MVP awards across his stints with three teams. LeBron James has appeared in 10 NBA Finals and earned 13 All-NBA First Team selections.
He is a 20-time All-Star and the only player to reach 40,000 points in the regular season. He also won two Olympic gold medals and played a key role in helping Team USA reclaim international dominance.
6. Allen Iverson – 79
- Date of birth: 7 June 1975
- Place of birth: Hampton, Virginia, United States
- Total points scored: 24,368
- Teams played for: Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies
Allen Iverson was one of the most influential players of the 2000s, known for his fearless play and elite scoring. He was the 2001 NBA MVP and an 11-time All-Star. Iverson led the league in scoring four times and in steals three times.
He took the 76ers to the NBA Finals in 2001, famously scoring 48 points in Game 1 against the Lakers. According to NBA, Allen Iverson was named to seven All-NBA teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.
5. Elgin Baylor – 88
- Date of birth: 16 September 1934
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
- Total points scored: 23,149
- Teams played for: Minneapolis /Los Angeles Lakers
Elgin Baylor revolutionised the forward position with his acrobatic drives and mid-air manoeuvres. He was an 11-time All-Star and made the All-NBA First Team 10 times. Baylor averaged 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game over his career.
The athlete scored 71 points in a single game in 1960 and set the record for most points in an NBA Finals game with 61 in 1962. Though he never won a championship, Baylor played in eight NBA Finals and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.
4. James Harden – 105
- Date of birth: 26 August 1989
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Total points scored: 27,687+
- Teams played for: Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden established himself as one of the most prolific offensive players of the modern era. He won the NBA MVP in 2018 and has been selected to ten All-Star Games. Harden led the NBA in scoring for three consecutive seasons (2018–2020) and led in assists in 2017.
He recorded numerous 50- and 60-point games, including a career-high 61 points on two occasions. Harden also won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2012 and ranks among the top ten in made three-pointers and free throws.
3. Kobe Bryant – 122
- Date of birth: 23 August 1978
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Total points scored: 33,643
- Teams played for: Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, winning five championships and two Finals MVPS. He was the 2008 league MVP and a member of 18 All-Star Games. Kobe was named to 15 All-NBA teams and 12 All-Defensive teams.
The NBA player scored 81 points in a game in 2006, the second-highest in league history. Kobe Bryant also won two Olympic gold medals and was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.
2. Michael Jordan – 173
- Date of birth: 17 February 1963
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Total points scored: 32,292
- Teams played for: Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards
Michael Jordan dominated the NBA through the 1980s and 1990s, winning six championships and five MVP awards. He earned ten scoring titles, three steals titles, and was named Finals MVP in all six of his title runs.
Jordan was a 14-time All-Star and made the All-NBA First Team ten times. He also won Defensive Player of the Year in 1988. His legendary competitiveness and clutch performances defined his legacy. Michael Jordan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.
1. Wilt Chamberlain – 271
- Date of birth: 21 August 1936
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Total points scored: 31,419
- Teams played for: Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers
Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most 40-point games, and once averaged 50.4 points in a season. He scored 100 points in a game in 1962 and led the league in scoring for seven seasons. Wilt also led the NBA in rebounds 11 times and assists once as a centre.
The American NBA player won two championships, four MVP awards, and made 13 All-Star appearances. Known for his athleticism and dominance, Wilt Chamberlain set over 70 NBA records and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1978.
Who has the most 40-point games in the NBA?
Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most 40-point games in NBA history, achieving this feat 271 times. His scoring prowess remains unmatched, making him a legendary figure in basketball history.
How many 40-point games does MJ have?
Michael Jordan recorded 173 games with 40 or more points during his NBA career. His consistent high-scoring performances solidified his status as one of the game's greatest.
How many 40-point games does Carmelo Anthony have?
Carmelo Anthony achieved 40 points in 40 games throughout his NBA tenure. His scoring ability was a hallmark of his playing style.
How many 40-point games does LeBron have?
LeBron James has amassed 108 games with 40 or more points, combining both regular season and playoff performances. His longevity and scoring consistency are testaments to his exceptional talent.
Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most 40-point games in NBA history, a testament to his extraordinary scoring ability. These players’ records not only highlight their talent but also set a benchmark for excellence that continues to inspire players across generations.
