Who has the most 40-point games in NBA history? Top 15 records ever

The most 40-point games in NBA history belong to Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved this feat 271 times. Other notable players include Michael Jordan with 173 games and LeBron James with 108. These numbers highlight their legendary scoring ability.

Key takeaways

Wilt Chamberlain leads with 271 40-point games, a record that remains unbroken.

with 271 40-point games, a record that remains unbroken. Michael Jordan ranks second with 173 40-point games.

ranks second with 173 40-point games. LeBron James has achieved 108 40-point games.

Top 15 players with the most 40-point games in NBA history

In compiling the list of players with the most 40-point games in NBA history, we used recorded statistics and achievements as of 2025, acknowledging that rankings may change as active players continue their careers. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources, including StatMuse and Basketball Reference, to ensure factual accuracy and historical context.

Rank Player Number of 40-point games Total points scored 1 Wilt Chamberlain 271 31,419 2 Michael Jordan 173 32,292 3 Kobe Bryant 122 33,643 4 James Harden 105 27,687+ 5 Elgin Baylor 88 23,149 6 Allen Iverson 79 24,368 7 LeBron James 79 42,184+ 8 Oscar Robertson 77 26,710 9 Kevin Durant 72 30,571+ 10 Stephen Curry 71 25,386+ 11 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 70 38,387 12 Rick Barry 70 18,395 13 George Gervin 68 20,708 14 Jerry West 66 25,192 15 Damian Lillard 60 22,598+

15. Damian Lillard – 60

Damian Lillard warms up before Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers on 27 April 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Stacy Revere

Date of birth: 15 July 1990

15 July 1990 Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States

Oakland, California, United States Total points scored: 22,598+

22,598+ Teams played for: Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard has established himself as one of the premier point guards in the NBA. He has been selected for multiple All-Star games and All-NBA teams.

Lillard is renowned for taking over games in critical moments, earning him the nickname "Dame Time." His tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers solidified his reputation as a franchise cornerstone before moving to the Milwaukee Bucks.

14. Jerry West – 66

Date of birth: 28 May 1938

28 May 1938 Place of birth: Chelyan, West Virginia, United States

Chelyan, West Virginia, United States Total points scored: 25,192

25,192 Teams played for: Los Angeles Lakers

Jerry West was a dominant force for the Los Angeles Lakers. He led the Lakers to nine NBA Finals appearances and secured a championship in 1972.

West was named the NBA Finals MVP in 1969, despite his team not winning the title—a testament to his brilliance. Post-retirement, he transitioned into an executive role, contributing to multiple championship teams and earning two NBA Executive of the Year awards. His silhouette serves as the NBA's iconic logo.

13. George Gervin – 68

George Gervin gets down on defence against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1978 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Date of birth: 27 April 1952

27 April 1952 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Total points scored: 20,708

20,708 Teams played for: San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs’ George Gervin won four NBA scoring titles (1978, 1979, 1980, 1982), placing him among the elite scorers in league history.

Gervin's signature finger roll became one of the most iconic moves in basketball. His contributions to the game were recognised with his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

12. Rick Barry – 70

Rick Barry preparing to pass the basketball (L). The player preparing for a free throw (R). Photo: @jeffreymendez_papi on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 28 March 1944

28 March 1944 Place of birth: Elizabeth, New Jersey, United States

Elizabeth, New Jersey, United States Total points scored: 18,395

18,395 Teams played for: San Francisco/Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets

Rick Barry was known for his unorthodox underhand free-throw shooting technique and prolific scoring. He led the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship in 1975 and was named the Finals MVP.

Barry's career free-throw percentage of .900 was the best in NBA history at the time of his retirement. His excellence on the court earned him a place among the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History and induction into the Hall of Fame.

11. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 70

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wearing a Milwaukee Bucks uniform. Photo: @NBAcrazystats on Facebook (modified by author)

Date of birth: 16 April 1947

16 April 1947 Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Total points scored: 38,387

38,387 Teams played for: Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, boasting 70 games with 40+ points. He won a record six MVP awards and was a 19-time All-Star, making him one of the best NBA players of all time.

He secured six NBA championships and was a two-time Finals MVP. His impact on the game extends beyond his playing career, as he has been an influential figure in various social and cultural arenas.

10. Stephen Curry – 71

Stephen Curry looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on 6 May 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding

Date of birth: 14 March 1988

14 March 1988 Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States

Akron, Ohio, United States Total points scored: 25,386+

25,386+ Teams played for: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry revolutionised basketball with his exceptional three-point shooting, becoming the NBA's all-time leader in made three-pointers. He is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, and has been selected to multiple All-NBA teams.

9. Kevin Durant – 72

Kevin Durant looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena on 30 March 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Chris Coduto

Date of birth: 29 September 1988

29 September 1988 Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Washington, D.C., United States Total points scored: 30,571+

30,571+ Teams played for: Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant is one of the most versatile and efficient scorers in NBA history. He has won two NBA championships, earning Finals MVP honors both times, and was named the league MVP in 2014. Durant is a 15-time All-Star and has secured four scoring titles.

His international achievements include four Olympic gold medals, making him the leading scorer in Team USA's Olympic basketball history.

8. Oscar Robertson – 77

Oscar Robertson in an active stance during a game. Photo: @HoopersParadise on Facebook (modified by author)

Date of birth: 24 November 1938

24 November 1938 Place of birth: Charlotte, Tennessee, United States

Charlotte, Tennessee, United States Total points scored: 26,710

26,710 Teams played for: Cincinnati Royals, Milwaukee Bucks

Oscar Robertson is remembered for averaging a triple-double over an entire season in 1961–62, a feat unmatched for decades. He played 14 seasons in the NBA and won the league MVP in 1964.

Oscar was a 12-time All-Star and a member of 11 All-NBA Teams. He led the league in assists six times and finished his career with a championship in 1971 while playing with the Milwaukee Bucks. Robertson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980 and remains one of the greatest guards in history.

7. LeBron James – 79

Date of birth: 30 December 1984

30 December 1984 Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States

Akron, Ohio, United States Total points scored: 42,184+

42,184+ Teams played for: Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and continues to add to his total as an active player. He has won four NBA championships and four MVP awards across his stints with three teams. LeBron James has appeared in 10 NBA Finals and earned 13 All-NBA First Team selections.

He is a 20-time All-Star and the only player to reach 40,000 points in the regular season. He also won two Olympic gold medals and played a key role in helping Team USA reclaim international dominance.

6. Allen Iverson – 79

Allen Iverson takes a break during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on 27 March 2005. Photo: Kirby Lee

Date of birth: 7 June 1975

7 June 1975 Place of birth: Hampton, Virginia, United States

Hampton, Virginia, United States Total points scored: 24,368

24,368 Teams played for: Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies

Allen Iverson was one of the most influential players of the 2000s, known for his fearless play and elite scoring. He was the 2001 NBA MVP and an 11-time All-Star. Iverson led the league in scoring four times and in steals three times.

He took the 76ers to the NBA Finals in 2001, famously scoring 48 points in Game 1 against the Lakers. According to NBA, Allen Iverson was named to seven All-NBA teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

5. Elgin Baylor – 88

Elgin Baylor in the middle of a game. Photo: @basketballforever on Facebook (modified by author)

Date of birth: 16 September 1934

16 September 1934 Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Washington, D.C., United States Total points scored: 23,149

23,149 Teams played for: Minneapolis /Los Angeles Lakers

Elgin Baylor revolutionised the forward position with his acrobatic drives and mid-air manoeuvres. He was an 11-time All-Star and made the All-NBA First Team 10 times. Baylor averaged 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game over his career.

The athlete scored 71 points in a single game in 1960 and set the record for most points in an NBA Finals game with 61 in 1962. Though he never won a championship, Baylor played in eight NBA Finals and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

4. James Harden – 105

Date of birth: 26 August 1989

26 August 1989 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Total points scored: 27,687+

27,687+ Teams played for: Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden established himself as one of the most prolific offensive players of the modern era. He won the NBA MVP in 2018 and has been selected to ten All-Star Games. Harden led the NBA in scoring for three consecutive seasons (2018–2020) and led in assists in 2017.

He recorded numerous 50- and 60-point games, including a career-high 61 points on two occasions. Harden also won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2012 and ranks among the top ten in made three-pointers and free throws.

3. Kobe Bryant – 122

Kobe Bryant drives the ball upcourt during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on 27 January 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld

Date of birth: 23 August 1978

23 August 1978 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Total points scored: 33,643

33,643 Teams played for: Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, winning five championships and two Finals MVPS. He was the 2008 league MVP and a member of 18 All-Star Games. Kobe was named to 15 All-NBA teams and 12 All-Defensive teams.

The NBA player scored 81 points in a game in 2006, the second-highest in league history. Kobe Bryant also won two Olympic gold medals and was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

2. Michael Jordan – 173

Michael Jordan during the NBA match between the Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on 7 November 1997. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Date of birth: 17 February 1963

17 February 1963 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Total points scored: 32,292

32,292 Teams played for: Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan dominated the NBA through the 1980s and 1990s, winning six championships and five MVP awards. He earned ten scoring titles, three steals titles, and was named Finals MVP in all six of his title runs.

Jordan was a 14-time All-Star and made the All-NBA First Team ten times. He also won Defensive Player of the Year in 1988. His legendary competitiveness and clutch performances defined his legacy. Michael Jordan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

1. Wilt Chamberlain – 271

Wilt Chamberlain poses for a portrait circa 1957 in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo: Hy Peskin Archive

Date of birth: 21 August 1936

21 August 1936 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Total points scored: 31,419

31,419 Teams played for: Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most 40-point games, and once averaged 50.4 points in a season. He scored 100 points in a game in 1962 and led the league in scoring for seven seasons. Wilt also led the NBA in rebounds 11 times and assists once as a centre.

The American NBA player won two championships, four MVP awards, and made 13 All-Star appearances. Known for his athleticism and dominance, Wilt Chamberlain set over 70 NBA records and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1978.

Who has the most 40-point games in the NBA?

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most 40-point games in NBA history, achieving this feat 271 times. His scoring prowess remains unmatched, making him a legendary figure in basketball history.

How many 40-point games does MJ have?

Michael Jordan recorded 173 games with 40 or more points during his NBA career. His consistent high-scoring performances solidified his status as one of the game's greatest.

How many 40-point games does Carmelo Anthony have?

Carmelo Anthony achieved 40 points in 40 games throughout his NBA tenure. His scoring ability was a hallmark of his playing style.

How many 40-point games does LeBron have?

LeBron James has amassed 108 games with 40 or more points, combining both regular season and playoff performances. His longevity and scoring consistency are testaments to his exceptional talent.

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most 40-point games in NBA history, a testament to his extraordinary scoring ability. These players’ records not only highlight their talent but also set a benchmark for excellence that continues to inspire players across generations.

