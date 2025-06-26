Top 25 influential NFL wives who turn heads and make headlines

NFL wives like Ciara, Claire Kittle, Kelly Stafford, and Rachel Bush are capturing attention for far more than their famous relationships. From supermodels to singers and beauty moguls, these women are building empires, shaping trends, and redefining what it means to stand beside an NFL star.

Top 25 influential NFL wives

Selecting the top influential NFL wives is a challenge, as each woman shines in her own right. In compiling this list, information has been derived from credible sources, including People, Ranker, and Sports Illustrated. This list is not exhaustive and is not arranged in any particular order.

Name Profession Husband Ciara Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress Russell Wilson Brittany Mahomes Entrepreneur, former soccer player Patrick Mahomes Simone Biles Artistic gymnast Jonathan Owens Rachel Bush Model, entrepreneur, social media influencer Jordan Poyer Allison Kuch Content creator, former interior designer Isaac Rochell Kelly Stafford Podcaster, registered nurse Matthew Stafford Marissa Mowry Event planner, former collegiate soccer player Trevor Lawrence Katherine Webb-McCarron TV personality, former model A.J. McCarron Kylie Kelce Podcaster, media personality Jason Kelce Sydney Warner TV personality Fred Warner Kristin Juszczyk Fashion designer, social media personality Kyle Juszczyk Claire Kittle Social media sensation, former collegiate athlete George Kittle Lauren Tannehill Former model Ryan Tannehill Anna Kupp Podcaster, former collegiate athlete Cooper Kupp Hailee Steinfeld Actress, singer-songwriter Josh Allen Christen Goff Actress, model Jared Goff Emily Wilkinson Model, social media influencer Baker Mayfield Davanne Adams Aesthetician, skincare expert Davante Adams Olivia Culpo Model, actress, media personality Christian McCaffrey Izzy Nix Fitness coach Bo Nix Hannah Ann Sluss TV personality, former model Jake Funk Mindy Armstead Psychiatrist, philanthropist, social media influencer Arik Armstead Candice Loren Crawford Former model Tony Romo Elise Pollard Businesswoman Golden Tate Jessie James Decker Country pop singer Eric Decker

1. Ciara

Ciara Princess Wilson and Russell Wilson at the Big Bottle Party celebrating Jordan Vineyard & Winery's 50th Anniversary. Photo: Tom Cooper

Full name: Ciara Princess Wilson

Ciara Princess Wilson Date of birth: 25 October 1985

25 October 1985 Place of birth: Austin, Texas, USA

Austin, Texas, USA Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress

Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress Husband: Russell Wilson

Ciara is an American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress known for her hit tracks like Level Up, Goodies, and Body Party. She is married to Russell Wilson, a professional football quarterback for the New York Giants of the NFL. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have three kids together as of June 2025.

2. Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name: Brittany Lynne Mahomes

Brittany Lynne Mahomes Date of birth: 31 August 1995

31 August 1995 Place of birth: Whitehouse, Texas, USA

Whitehouse, Texas, USA Profession: Entrepreneur, former soccer player

Entrepreneur, former soccer player Husband: Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is a businesswoman, former professional soccer player, and co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a NWSL team. She is married to Patrick Mahomes, a Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in March 2022 and have three kids as of June 2025.

3. Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Photo: Lanna Apisukh (modified by author)

Full name: Simone Arianne Biles Owens

Simone Arianne Biles Owens Date of birth: 14 March 1997

14 March 1997 Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States

Columbus, Ohio, United States Profession: Artistic gymnast

Artistic gymnast Husband: Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is an American artistic gymnast, known for winning four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in the all-around, team, floor exercise, and vault competitions. Simone Biles got married to Jonathan Owens in 2023. Her husband plays safety for the Chicago Bears of the NFL.

4. Rachel Bush

Full name: Rachel Leigh Bush

Rachel Leigh Bush Date of birth: 1 November 1997

1 November 1997 Place of birth: Newcomb, New York, United States

Newcomb, New York, United States Profession: Model, entrepreneur, social media influencer

Model, entrepreneur, social media influencer Husband: Jordan Poyer

Rachel is an entrepreneur, model, and social media influencer. She is the wife of Jordan Poyer, an American professional football safety who is a free agent. The couple tied the knot in February 2018 and have a daughter, Aliyah Anne Poyer.

5. Allison Kuch

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell attend the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Full name: Allison Kucharczyk

Allison Kucharczyk Date of birth: 10 January 1995

10 January 1995 Place of birth: United States

United States Profession: Content creator, former interior designer

Content creator, former interior designer Husband: Isaac Rochell

Allison Kuch is a digital content creator, TikTok star, and former interior designer. She is married to Isaac Rochell, a former professional football defensive end. Isaac and Allison secretly eloped in December 2020 before holding an official wedding ceremony in April 2021. They have a daughter named Scottie Bee.

6. Kelly Stafford

NFL player Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall attend the 2nd Annual Cartoon Network Hall of Game Awards. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Full name: Kelly Hall Stafford

Kelly Hall Stafford Date of birth: 29 May 1989

29 May 1989 Place of birth: Stevenage, United Kingdom

Stevenage, United Kingdom Profession: Podcaster, registered nurse

Podcaster, registered nurse Husband: Matthew Stafford

Kelly Stafford is a podcaster and registered nurse. She co-hosts The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank podcast alongside her friend Hank Winchester. Kelly has been married to Matthew Stafford since 2015. Matthew plays quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL.

7. Marissa Mowry

Marissa Mowry and her husband Lawrence posing against a soft, neutral backdrop. Photo: @marissa_lawrence (modified by the author)

Full name: Marissa Mowry

Marissa Mowry Date of birth: 10 November 1999

10 November 1999 Place of birth: Cartersville, Georgia, United States

Cartersville, Georgia, United States Profession: Event planner, former collegiate soccer player

Event planner, former collegiate soccer player Husband: Trevor Lawrence

Marissa Mowry is a former collegiate soccer player and event player. She played soccer for the Anderson University team. Her husband, Trevor Lawrence, plays quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The couple started dating in 2016 and exchanged their marriage vows in 2021.

8. Katherine Webb-McCarron

AJ McCarron and his wife, Katherine Webb-McCarron, pose for a photo on the sidelines before a game against the Tennessee Titans. Photo: Bob Levey (modified by author)

Full name: Katherine Elizabeth Webb-McCarron

Katherine Elizabeth Webb-McCarron Date of birth: 24 April 1989

24 April 1989 Place of birth: Montgomery, Alabama, United States

Montgomery, Alabama, United States Profession: TV personality, former model

TV personality, former model Husband: A.J. McCarron

Katherine Webb-McCarron is a model and TV personality. She won Miss Alabama USA in 2012. Katherine's husband, A.J. McCarron, currently plays as a free agent. The couple got engaged in 2014 after dating for two years, and they tied the knot four months later. The couple have three sons as of June 2025.

9. Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Chris Stapleton's Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora. Photo: Mike Coppola

Full name: Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce Date of birth: 23 March 1992

23 March 1992 Place of birth: Narberth, Pennsylvania, United States

Narberth, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Podcaster, media personality

Podcaster, media personality Husband: Jason Kelce

Kylie is an American podcaster and media personality. She hosts the Not Gonna Lie podcast. Kylie got married to her husband, Jason Kelce, a former professional football centre for the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2018. The couple has four daughters as of June 2025.

10. Sydney Warner

Sydney Warner and Fred Warner attend the DraftKings and Sports Illustrated All-Star Party. Photo: Steve Jennings (modified by author)

Full name: Sydney Nicole Warner (nee Hightower)

Sydney Nicole Warner (nee Hightower) Date of birth: 30 March 1995

30 March 1995 Place of birth: Alabama, United States

Alabama, United States Profession: TV personality

TV personality Husband: Fred Warner

Sydney Warner is a TV personality who was a contestant on the 24th season of The Bachelor. Sydney and her husband Fred Warner got engaged in May 2021 and got married in June 2022. Fred Warner plays linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL.

11. Kristin Juszczyk

Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party. Photo: Kaitlyn Morris (modified by author)

Full name: Kristin Juszczyk

Kristin Juszczyk Date of birth: 12 February 1994

12 February 1994 Place of birth: New York, United States

New York, United States Profession: Fashion designer, social media personality

Fashion designer, social media personality Husband: Kyle Juszczyk

Kristin is a fashion designer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She launched a clothing brand, Origin, in 2018. Kristin has been married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk since 2019.

12. Claire Kittle

George Kittle and Claire Kittle attend the 12th Annual NFL Honours. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name: Claire Kittle

Claire Kittle Date of birth: 24 May 1994

24 May 1994 Place of birth: Dubuque, Iowa, United States

Dubuque, Iowa, United States Profession: Social media influencer, former collegiate athlete

Social media influencer, former collegiate athlete Husband: George Kittle

Claire is a social media personality and a former collegiate basketball player. She played basketball both at Wahlert Catholic High School and at the University of lowa. Her husband, George Kittle, plays tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. The couple got married in 2019.

13. Lauren Tannehill

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his wife Lauren pose on the Red Carpet before the NFL Honours. Photo: Rich Graessle

Full name: Lauren Tannehill

Lauren Tannehill Date of birth: 28 July 1988

28 July 1988 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Profession: Former model

Former model Husband: Ryan Tannehill

Lauren Tannehill is a former model. She was signed with Page.713 Model & Talent Agency in 2008. Her husband, Ryan Tannehill, plays quarterback as a free agent. The couple have been married since 2012 and have two children together as of June 2025.

14. Anna Kupp

Rams Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp and wife Anna Croskrey attend the Sports Academy Foundation 50 For 50. Photo: Greg Doherty

Full name: Anna Marie Croskrey Kupp

Anna Marie Croskrey Kupp Date of birth: 22 March 1994

22 March 1994 Place of birth: Richland, Washington, United States

Richland, Washington, United States Profession: Podcaster, former collegiate athlete

Podcaster, former collegiate athlete Husband: Cooper Kupp

Anna is a podcaster and former collegiate athlete. She actively took part in track and field events, including the javelin, short-distance races, long jump, and the pentathlon. Anna Croskrey and her husband, Cooper Douglas Kupp, who plays wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, got married in 2015.

15. Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Sinners" European Premiere. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Full name: Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld Date of birth: 11 December 1996

11 December 1996 Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States

Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, singer-songwriter

Actress, singer-songwriter Husband: Josh Patrick Allen

Hailee Steinfeld is an actress, singer, and songwriter. She is widely recognised for starring in films and TV series such as The Edge of Seventeen, Sinners, and Dickinson. Hailee's husband, Joshua Patrick Allen, plays quarterback for the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. The couple tied the knot on 31 May 2025.

16. Christen Goff

Jared Goff and US model Christen Harper attend the Sports Illustrated swimsuit 2024. Photo: Kena Betancur

Full name: Christen Harper Goff

Christen Harper Goff Date of birth: 28 May 1993

28 May 1993 Place of birth: Valencia, California, United States

Valencia, California, United States Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Husband: Jared Thomas Goff

Christen Harper is an actress and model known for her roles in the Entourage and Seven's Eleven. She was among the six models who appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in 2021. In June 2024, Christen got married to the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, Jared Thomas Goff.

17. Emily Wilkinson

Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend the Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event. Photo: Robin Marchant

Full name: Emily Wilkinson Mayfield

Emily Wilkinson Mayfield Date of birth: 4 April 1991

4 April 1991 Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, United States

Omaha, Nebraska, United States Profession: Model, social media influencer

Model, social media influencer Husband: Baker Mayfield

Emily Wilkinson is an Instagram model and social media influencer. Her husband, Baker Reagan Mayfield, is a professional football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL. Emily and Baker got married in July 2019, and they welcomed their first child, Kova Jade Mayfield, in April 2024.

18. Davanne Adams

Devanne Villarreal and Davante Adams attend Netflix's 'Receiver' premiere. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Full name: Devanne Villarreal

Devanne Villarreal Date of birth: 23 January 1993

23 January 1993 Place of birth: Salines, California, United States

Salines, California, United States Profession: Aesthetician, skincare expert, social media personality

Aesthetician, skincare expert, social media personality Husband: Davante Adams

Devanne is an aesthetician, skincare expert, and a rising social media personality. Her husband, Davante Adams, is a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL. Devanne and Davante are college sweethearts who tied the knot in 2018.

19. Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Full name: Olivia Frances Culpo

Olivia Frances Culpo Date of birth: 8 May 1992

8 May 1992 Place of birth: Cranston, Rhode Island, United States

Cranston, Rhode Island, United States Profession: Model, actress, media personality

Model, actress, media personality Husband: Christian McCaffrey

Olivia is a model, actress, and media personality. She won the title of Miss Universe 2012. Her husband, Christian McCaffrey, plays for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers as a running back. The couple got married in June 2024.

20. Izzy Nix

Izzy Nix and her husband, Bo Nix, during a football match. Photo: @izzysmokenix (modified by author)

Full name: Izzy Nix

Izzy Nix Date of birth: 18 October 1998

18 October 1998 Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States

Birmingham, Alabama, United States Profession: Fitness coach

Fitness coach Husband: Bo Nix

Izzy Nix, formerly Izzy Smoke, is an American fitness coach at an F45 Training studio in Denver, Colorado. She is married to Bo Chapman Nix, a quarterback for the Denver Broncos of the NFL. The couple exchanged their marriage vows in July 2022.

21. Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann Sluss attend the Los Angeles Photo Shoot. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Full name: Hannah Ann Suss

Hannah Ann Suss Date of birth: 25 April 1996

25 April 1996 Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States

Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Profession: TV personality, former model

TV personality, former model Husband: Jake Funk

Hannah is a TV personality and former model who won the 24th season of The Bachelor with Peter Weber. On 26 June 2024, Hannah got married to Jake Funk, who plays running back as a free agent. Jake previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

22. Mindy Armstead

Mindy Armstead and Arik Armstead attend the Tubi Red Carpet during Super Bowl LIX. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Full name: Melinda Harwood Armstead

Melinda Harwood Armstead Date of birth: 21 September 1988

21 September 1988 Place of birth: Hornell, New York, United States

Hornell, New York, United States Profession: Psychiatrist, philanthropist, social media influencer

Psychiatrist, philanthropist, social media influencer Husband: Arik Armstead

Mindy is a psychiatrist and philanthropist. She and her husband, Arik Armstead, co-founded the Armstead Academic Project, a non-profit organisation, in 2019. Arik plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL as a defensive end. The couple married in June 2020 and welcomed their third child in March 2025.

23. Candice Loren Crawford

Candice Crawford and Tony Romo attend the 2022 Paramount Upfront. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Full name: Candice Loren Crawford

Candice Loren Crawford Date of birth: 16 December 1986

16 December 1986 Place of birth: Lubbock, Texas, United States

Lubbock, Texas, United States Profession: Former model

Former model Husband: Tony Romo

Candice Crawford is an entrepreneur and former model. In 2008, she was crowned Miss Missouri USA. Candice and her husband, Tony Romo, a retired NFL quarterback, have been married since May 2011. The couple share three sons: Hawkins, Rivers, and Jones McCoy.

24. Elise Pollard

Professional football player Golden Tate and Elise Pollard attend the Body at ESPYS Pre-Party. Photo: Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Full name: Elise Pollard Tate

Elise Pollard Tate Date of birth: 29 January 1988

29 January 1988 Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

San Diego, California, United States Profession: Businesswoman

Businesswoman Husband: Golden Tate

Elise is the director of business development at Harvey Nash. She got married to Golden Herman Tate III, a former NFL wide receiver, in Cabo San Lucas on 11 March 2017. Elise and Golden have three kids: two sons and a daughter as of June 2025.

25. Jessie James Decker

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker visit "Extra" at The Levi's Store Times Square. Photo: John Lamparski

Full name: Jessica Rose James Decker

Jessica Rose James Decker Date of birth: 12 April 1988

12 April 1988 Place of birth: Vicenza, Italy

Vicenza, Italy Profession: Country pop singer

Country pop singer Husband: Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker is a country pop singer known for hit songs such as Lose Control, I Still Love You, and Flip My Hair. Her husband, Eric Thomas Decker, is a former NFL wide receiver who played professionally for eight seasons. Married since 2013, the couple has four children as of June 2025.

What are NFL wives called?

NFL wives and girlfriends are commonly referred to as WAGs, an acronym for 'Wives and Girlfriends.' Originally from British football, the term now broadly refers to partners of athletes in all major sports, including the NFL.

Several actresses have been married to football players. They include Ciara, Hailee Steinfeld, and Olivia Culpo.

What NFL player is married to a model?

Several NFL players are married to models. These players include Jared Goff (Christen Harper) Jordan Poye, (Rachel Bush) and Baker Mayfield (Emily Wilkinson).

NFL wives have proven that being a supportive partner and a standout in their own right go hand in hand. Their ability to balance family, fame, and ambition makes them powerful forces both within their relationships and in the wider world.

