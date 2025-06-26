Top 25 influential NFL wives who turn heads and make headlines
NFL wives like Ciara, Claire Kittle, Kelly Stafford, and Rachel Bush are capturing attention for far more than their famous relationships. From supermodels to singers and beauty moguls, these women are building empires, shaping trends, and redefining what it means to stand beside an NFL star.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top 25 influential NFL wives
- 1. Ciara
- 2. Brittany Mahomes
- 3. Simone Biles
- 4. Rachel Bush
- 5. Allison Kuch
- 6. Kelly Stafford
- 7. Marissa Mowry
- 8. Katherine Webb-McCarron
- 9. Kylie Kelce
- 10. Sydney Warner
- 11. Kristin Juszczyk
- 12. Claire Kittle
- 13. Lauren Tannehill
- 14. Anna Kupp
- 15. Hailee Steinfeld
- 16. Christen Goff
- 17. Emily Wilkinson
- 18. Davanne Adams
- 19. Olivia Culpo
- 20. Izzy Nix
- 21. Hannah Ann Sluss
- 22. Mindy Armstead
- 23. Candice Loren Crawford
- 24. Elise Pollard
- 25. Jessie James Decker
- What are NFL wives called?
- What actress is married to a football player?
- What NFL player is married to a model?
Key takeaways
- NFL wives, including Ciara, Kelly Stafford, Sydney Warner, and Olivia Culpo, continue to turn heads and make headlines with their style, success, and influence beyond the game.
- The NFL wives list features women from diverse backgrounds, including models, journalists, influencers, and athletes.
- Some NFL wives actively manage their partners' image, PR, and public updates.
Top 25 influential NFL wives
Selecting the top influential NFL wives is a challenge, as each woman shines in her own right. In compiling this list, information has been derived from credible sources, including People, Ranker, and Sports Illustrated. This list is not exhaustive and is not arranged in any particular order.
|Name
|Profession
|Husband
|Ciara
|Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress
|Russell Wilson
|Brittany Mahomes
|Entrepreneur, former soccer player
|Patrick Mahomes
|Simone Biles
|Artistic gymnast
|Jonathan Owens
|Rachel Bush
|Model, entrepreneur, social media influencer
|Jordan Poyer
|Allison Kuch
|Content creator, former interior designer
|Isaac Rochell
|Kelly Stafford
|Podcaster, registered nurse
|Matthew Stafford
|Marissa Mowry
|Event planner, former collegiate soccer player
|Trevor Lawrence
|Katherine Webb-McCarron
|TV personality, former model
|A.J. McCarron
|Kylie Kelce
|Podcaster, media personality
|Jason Kelce
|Sydney Warner
|TV personality
|Fred Warner
|Kristin Juszczyk
|Fashion designer, social media personality
|Kyle Juszczyk
|Claire Kittle
|Social media sensation, former collegiate athlete
|George Kittle
|Lauren Tannehill
|Former model
|Ryan Tannehill
|Anna Kupp
|Podcaster, former collegiate athlete
|Cooper Kupp
|Hailee Steinfeld
|Actress, singer-songwriter
|Josh Allen
|Christen Goff
|Actress, model
|Jared Goff
|Emily Wilkinson
|Model, social media influencer
|Baker Mayfield
|Davanne Adams
|Aesthetician, skincare expert
|Davante Adams
|Olivia Culpo
|Model, actress, media personality
|Christian McCaffrey
|Izzy Nix
|Fitness coach
|Bo Nix
|Hannah Ann Sluss
|TV personality, former model
|Jake Funk
|Mindy Armstead
|Psychiatrist, philanthropist, social media influencer
|Arik Armstead
|Candice Loren Crawford
|Former model
|Tony Romo
|Elise Pollard
|Businesswoman
|Golden Tate
|Jessie James Decker
|Country pop singer
|Eric Decker
1. Ciara
- Full name: Ciara Princess Wilson
- Date of birth: 25 October 1985
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas, USA
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress
- Husband: Russell Wilson
Ciara is an American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress known for her hit tracks like Level Up, Goodies, and Body Party. She is married to Russell Wilson, a professional football quarterback for the New York Giants of the NFL. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have three kids together as of June 2025.
2. Brittany Mahomes
- Full name: Brittany Lynne Mahomes
- Date of birth: 31 August 1995
- Place of birth: Whitehouse, Texas, USA
- Profession: Entrepreneur, former soccer player
- Husband: Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes is a businesswoman, former professional soccer player, and co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a NWSL team. She is married to Patrick Mahomes, a Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in March 2022 and have three kids as of June 2025.
3. Simone Biles
- Full name: Simone Arianne Biles Owens
- Date of birth: 14 March 1997
- Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States
- Profession: Artistic gymnast
- Husband: Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles is an American artistic gymnast, known for winning four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in the all-around, team, floor exercise, and vault competitions. Simone Biles got married to Jonathan Owens in 2023. Her husband plays safety for the Chicago Bears of the NFL.
4. Rachel Bush
- Full name: Rachel Leigh Bush
- Date of birth: 1 November 1997
- Place of birth: Newcomb, New York, United States
- Profession: Model, entrepreneur, social media influencer
- Husband: Jordan Poyer
Rachel is an entrepreneur, model, and social media influencer. She is the wife of Jordan Poyer, an American professional football safety who is a free agent. The couple tied the knot in February 2018 and have a daughter, Aliyah Anne Poyer.
5. Allison Kuch
- Full name: Allison Kucharczyk
- Date of birth: 10 January 1995
- Place of birth: United States
- Profession: Content creator, former interior designer
- Husband: Isaac Rochell
Allison Kuch is a digital content creator, TikTok star, and former interior designer. She is married to Isaac Rochell, a former professional football defensive end. Isaac and Allison secretly eloped in December 2020 before holding an official wedding ceremony in April 2021. They have a daughter named Scottie Bee.
6. Kelly Stafford
- Full name: Kelly Hall Stafford
- Date of birth: 29 May 1989
- Place of birth: Stevenage, United Kingdom
- Profession: Podcaster, registered nurse
- Husband: Matthew Stafford
Kelly Stafford is a podcaster and registered nurse. She co-hosts The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank podcast alongside her friend Hank Winchester. Kelly has been married to Matthew Stafford since 2015. Matthew plays quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL.
7. Marissa Mowry
- Full name: Marissa Mowry
- Date of birth: 10 November 1999
- Place of birth: Cartersville, Georgia, United States
- Profession: Event planner, former collegiate soccer player
- Husband: Trevor Lawrence
Marissa Mowry is a former collegiate soccer player and event player. She played soccer for the Anderson University team. Her husband, Trevor Lawrence, plays quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The couple started dating in 2016 and exchanged their marriage vows in 2021.
8. Katherine Webb-McCarron
- Full name: Katherine Elizabeth Webb-McCarron
- Date of birth: 24 April 1989
- Place of birth: Montgomery, Alabama, United States
- Profession: TV personality, former model
- Husband: A.J. McCarron
Katherine Webb-McCarron is a model and TV personality. She won Miss Alabama USA in 2012. Katherine's husband, A.J. McCarron, currently plays as a free agent. The couple got engaged in 2014 after dating for two years, and they tied the knot four months later. The couple have three sons as of June 2025.
9. Kylie Kelce
- Full name: Kylie Kelce
- Date of birth: 23 March 1992
- Place of birth: Narberth, Pennsylvania, United States
- Profession: Podcaster, media personality
- Husband: Jason Kelce
Kylie is an American podcaster and media personality. She hosts the Not Gonna Lie podcast. Kylie got married to her husband, Jason Kelce, a former professional football centre for the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2018. The couple has four daughters as of June 2025.
10. Sydney Warner
- Full name: Sydney Nicole Warner (nee Hightower)
- Date of birth: 30 March 1995
- Place of birth: Alabama, United States
- Profession: TV personality
- Husband: Fred Warner
Sydney Warner is a TV personality who was a contestant on the 24th season of The Bachelor. Sydney and her husband Fred Warner got engaged in May 2021 and got married in June 2022. Fred Warner plays linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL.
11. Kristin Juszczyk
- Full name: Kristin Juszczyk
- Date of birth: 12 February 1994
- Place of birth: New York, United States
- Profession: Fashion designer, social media personality
- Husband: Kyle Juszczyk
Kristin is a fashion designer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She launched a clothing brand, Origin, in 2018. Kristin has been married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk since 2019.
12. Claire Kittle
- Full name: Claire Kittle
- Date of birth: 24 May 1994
- Place of birth: Dubuque, Iowa, United States
- Profession: Social media influencer, former collegiate athlete
- Husband: George Kittle
Claire is a social media personality and a former collegiate basketball player. She played basketball both at Wahlert Catholic High School and at the University of lowa. Her husband, George Kittle, plays tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. The couple got married in 2019.
13. Lauren Tannehill
- Full name: Lauren Tannehill
- Date of birth: 28 July 1988
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
- Profession: Former model
- Husband: Ryan Tannehill
Lauren Tannehill is a former model. She was signed with Page.713 Model & Talent Agency in 2008. Her husband, Ryan Tannehill, plays quarterback as a free agent. The couple have been married since 2012 and have two children together as of June 2025.
14. Anna Kupp
- Full name: Anna Marie Croskrey Kupp
- Date of birth: 22 March 1994
- Place of birth: Richland, Washington, United States
- Profession: Podcaster, former collegiate athlete
- Husband: Cooper Kupp
Anna is a podcaster and former collegiate athlete. She actively took part in track and field events, including the javelin, short-distance races, long jump, and the pentathlon. Anna Croskrey and her husband, Cooper Douglas Kupp, who plays wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, got married in 2015.
15. Hailee Steinfeld
- Full name: Hailee Steinfeld
- Date of birth: 11 December 1996
- Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress, singer-songwriter
- Husband: Josh Patrick Allen
Hailee Steinfeld is an actress, singer, and songwriter. She is widely recognised for starring in films and TV series such as The Edge of Seventeen, Sinners, and Dickinson. Hailee's husband, Joshua Patrick Allen, plays quarterback for the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. The couple tied the knot on 31 May 2025.
16. Christen Goff
- Full name: Christen Harper Goff
- Date of birth: 28 May 1993
- Place of birth: Valencia, California, United States
- Profession: Actress, model
- Husband: Jared Thomas Goff
Christen Harper is an actress and model known for her roles in the Entourage and Seven's Eleven. She was among the six models who appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in 2021. In June 2024, Christen got married to the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, Jared Thomas Goff.
17. Emily Wilkinson
- Full name: Emily Wilkinson Mayfield
- Date of birth: 4 April 1991
- Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, United States
- Profession: Model, social media influencer
- Husband: Baker Mayfield
Emily Wilkinson is an Instagram model and social media influencer. Her husband, Baker Reagan Mayfield, is a professional football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL. Emily and Baker got married in July 2019, and they welcomed their first child, Kova Jade Mayfield, in April 2024.
18. Davanne Adams
- Full name: Devanne Villarreal
- Date of birth: 23 January 1993
- Place of birth: Salines, California, United States
- Profession: Aesthetician, skincare expert, social media personality
- Husband: Davante Adams
Devanne is an aesthetician, skincare expert, and a rising social media personality. Her husband, Davante Adams, is a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL. Devanne and Davante are college sweethearts who tied the knot in 2018.
19. Olivia Culpo
- Full name: Olivia Frances Culpo
- Date of birth: 8 May 1992
- Place of birth: Cranston, Rhode Island, United States
- Profession: Model, actress, media personality
- Husband: Christian McCaffrey
Olivia is a model, actress, and media personality. She won the title of Miss Universe 2012. Her husband, Christian McCaffrey, plays for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers as a running back. The couple got married in June 2024.
20. Izzy Nix
- Full name: Izzy Nix
- Date of birth: 18 October 1998
- Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States
- Profession: Fitness coach
- Husband: Bo Nix
Izzy Nix, formerly Izzy Smoke, is an American fitness coach at an F45 Training studio in Denver, Colorado. She is married to Bo Chapman Nix, a quarterback for the Denver Broncos of the NFL. The couple exchanged their marriage vows in July 2022.
21. Hannah Ann Sluss
- Full name: Hannah Ann Suss
- Date of birth: 25 April 1996
- Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States
- Profession: TV personality, former model
- Husband: Jake Funk
Hannah is a TV personality and former model who won the 24th season of The Bachelor with Peter Weber. On 26 June 2024, Hannah got married to Jake Funk, who plays running back as a free agent. Jake previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
22. Mindy Armstead
- Full name: Melinda Harwood Armstead
- Date of birth: 21 September 1988
- Place of birth: Hornell, New York, United States
- Profession: Psychiatrist, philanthropist, social media influencer
- Husband: Arik Armstead
Mindy is a psychiatrist and philanthropist. She and her husband, Arik Armstead, co-founded the Armstead Academic Project, a non-profit organisation, in 2019. Arik plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL as a defensive end. The couple married in June 2020 and welcomed their third child in March 2025.
23. Candice Loren Crawford
- Full name: Candice Loren Crawford
- Date of birth: 16 December 1986
- Place of birth: Lubbock, Texas, United States
- Profession: Former model
- Husband: Tony Romo
Candice Crawford is an entrepreneur and former model. In 2008, she was crowned Miss Missouri USA. Candice and her husband, Tony Romo, a retired NFL quarterback, have been married since May 2011. The couple share three sons: Hawkins, Rivers, and Jones McCoy.
24. Elise Pollard
- Full name: Elise Pollard Tate
- Date of birth: 29 January 1988
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States
- Profession: Businesswoman
- Husband: Golden Tate
Elise is the director of business development at Harvey Nash. She got married to Golden Herman Tate III, a former NFL wide receiver, in Cabo San Lucas on 11 March 2017. Elise and Golden have three kids: two sons and a daughter as of June 2025.
25. Jessie James Decker
- Full name: Jessica Rose James Decker
- Date of birth: 12 April 1988
- Place of birth: Vicenza, Italy
- Profession: Country pop singer
- Husband: Eric Decker
Jessie James Decker is a country pop singer known for hit songs such as Lose Control, I Still Love You, and Flip My Hair. Her husband, Eric Thomas Decker, is a former NFL wide receiver who played professionally for eight seasons. Married since 2013, the couple has four children as of June 2025.
What are NFL wives called?
NFL wives and girlfriends are commonly referred to as WAGs, an acronym for 'Wives and Girlfriends.' Originally from British football, the term now broadly refers to partners of athletes in all major sports, including the NFL.
What actress is married to a football player?
Several actresses have been married to football players. They include Ciara, Hailee Steinfeld, and Olivia Culpo.
What NFL player is married to a model?
Several NFL players are married to models. These players include Jared Goff (Christen Harper) Jordan Poye, (Rachel Bush) and Baker Mayfield (Emily Wilkinson).
NFL wives have proven that being a supportive partner and a standout in their own right go hand in hand. Their ability to balance family, fame, and ambition makes them powerful forces both within their relationships and in the wider world.
