Meet Hailey Welch's boyfriend, Kelby Blackwell, and their relationship timeline

Hailey Welch is a TikTok star, podcaster, social media influencer, and philanthropist from the United States. In June 2024, she gained fame for her 'Hawk Tuah' catchphrase during an NSFW impromptu street interview in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Hailey hit the headlines recently after revealing her boyfriend. Meet Hailey Welch's boyfriend, Kelby Blackwell, and learn about their love story.

Hailey and Kelby posing for a photo at the Talk Tuah podcast studio (L). Hailey visits The SiriusXM Studio in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: @hay_welch on Instagram, Tullberg (modified by author)

Hailey Welch was born in Belfast, Tennessee, United States. Before fame, the TikTok star worked at a spring plant in her hometown for ten months. She now commands a massive fan base across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. Hailey launched her foundation, Paws Across America, in August 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Haliey Aliene Welch Nickname Hawk Tuah Girl, Hailey Gender Female Date of birth 12 July 2002 Age 22 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Belfast, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Kelby Blackwell University University of North Alabama Profession TikTok star, social media influencer, philanthropist, podcaster Instagram @hay_welch X (Twitter) @HalieyWelchX YouTube Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch

Who is Kelby Blackwell (Hailey Welch's boyfriend)

The American entertainer's boyfriend, Kelby, is a plumber from Tennessee, United States. Little is known about him as he keeps his personal life under wraps.

Hailey Welch and Kelby Blackwell's relationship timeline

Hailey Welch and Kelby Blackwell have been dating for over six months as of January 2025. Below is their relationship timeline:

2021: Meets for the first time

Hailey and Kelby first met in 2021 through Chelsea's cousin, Alyssa. Chelsea is Hailey Welch's friend. They exchanged Snapchats and began communicating. At the time, Kelby was in another romantic relationship.

He revealed this on his girlfriend's podcast, Talk Tuah, on 12 November 2024, where the two talked about their love journey. Kelby stated:

So last year, I was actually in a relationship for around two years… We broke up I think around last March.

June 2024: Starts dating

After being friends for around three years, Hailey and Kelby decided to further their friendship and became lovers. Hailey's boyfriend disclosed that after calling off his previous relationship in March 2023, he took time to better himself before committing to Hailey. He mentioned:

I was more working on myself and working on being able to bring her what she needed for herself. So I didn't want to bring the hurt onto her.

Hailey Welch attends the Weight-Ins of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul and Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano. Photo: Tayfun Coskun

When Kelby was asked about how he knew he loved Hailey, he stated:

The times we spend together, every time we hang out and stuff like that… It was like everyday I did want to be with Haliey. It was just one of those things where I knew Haliey was the person for me after everything we've been through.

In the previous episode on the Talk Tual podcast, Hailey disclosed that her boyfriend asked her to be his girlfriend on their first date.

September 2024: Hailey reveals she is officially dating

Hailey and Kelby didn't reveal their dating to the public then. However, the TikTok star revealed in September 2024 on her podcast that she was officially dating but didn't disclose his boyfriend's identity. She referred to him as Pookie.

Who is Haley's boyfriend, Pookie? She promised to reveal his identity in the next episode.

12 November 2024: Makes the relationship public

The American podcaster introduced her boyfriend, Kelby, during a Talk Tuah podcast on 12 November 2024. Hailey sat alongside her friend Chelsea, with whom she discussed unveiling her boyfriend's identity. She told her friend.

If it was up to me, I would have hid him forever!

At around nine minutes into the podcast, Hailey introduced Kelby Blackwell. She said:

That's my arm candy right there. I think that's like the baddest b---- I've ever pulled, to be honest.

Some fans felt Kelby took their relationship seriously after Hailey's rose to stardom. He defended himself by saying:

You can believe what you want at the end of the day, but I know what I feel in my heart and that I love Haliey. That's just that.

2024: Kelby Blackwell meets Hailey's grandmother

The American philanthropist introduced her boyfriend to her grandmother, who raised her. Still, when narrating their love journey, Hailey said it was a big deal that her boyfriend could meet her grandmother. Kelby mentioned that he was relaxed about meeting the grandmother. He said:

Grandparents love me! I have that southern charm to where I'm very respectful and stuff like that, so typically older women seem to like me.

2024: Hailey Welch's boyfriend's reaction after her viral video

Hailey Welch during an interview at The SiriusXM Studio with the radio host Symon. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Blackwell shared how he was surprised about Hailey's viral video during the 12 November 2024 podcast episode. He at first thought Hailey was drunk as he knew her as a reserved person. However, he stood by her side. He stated:

When I first saw the video, I texted her and she was kind of like crying and stuff. I didn't want to add to the hurt and ask her to keep pushing forward.

He also mentioned his pride in her success after the video went viral. He said:

I am proud of her because she has turned her life around and I don't know necessarily your whole backstory.

He added:

I mean, you really turned your life around and made a good name for yourself. So I really am proud of you.

Hailey Welch's boyfriend, Kelby Blackwell, is a plumber from Tennessee, United States. The pair have been together for a couple of months; they began dating in June 2024 and disclosed their relationship to the public in November 2024.

