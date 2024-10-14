Who is Kaitlyn Dever's partner? A look at everyone she has dated

Kaitlyn Dever is an American musician, film and voice actress. She began acting in 2009 but gained prominence in 2011 after being featured in the sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm as Kyra O’Donnell. The actress is also recognised for her prominent roles in Booksmart, Short Term 12, and Unbelievable. Who is Kaitlyn Dever’s partner now?

Kaitlyn Dever has been in the entertainment industry for approximately 15 years, making a name for herself as an actress. Over the period, she has hit the headlines not only due to her professional excellence but also because of her relationships. Many people have wondered who Kaitlyn Dever’s partner is, as the actress has been romantically linked with multiple high-profile names in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Kaitlyn Rochelle Dever Gender Male Date of birth 21 December 1996 Age 27 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kathy Dever Father Tim Dever Siblings 2 Relationship status Single College Dallas Young Actors Studio Profession Musician, film and voice actress Instagram @kaitlyndever

Who is Kaitlyn Dever’s partner?

Is Kaitlyn Dever in a relationship? The Hollywood actress is seemingly not dating anyone, as she has not disclosed her current relationship status. She has been rumoured to be in relationships with different people on several occasions, but she has not confirmed any dating speculations.

Many people have been interested in the American actress' dating history since she came into the limelight. She has been romantically linked with multiple big names in the entertainment industry, including Nico Higara, Ben Platt, Travis Tope, and Ansel Elgort. Below is a detailed look into Kaitlyn Dever’s relationship history.

1. Nico Hiraga (2021)

Nico Hiraga attends The Skatepark Project Gala at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Nico Hiraga is an American skateboarder and actor known for Booksmart, Moxie, The Power, and Summer of 17. In October 2021, the actress was rumoured to be dating her Booksmart castmate after she posted a photo of them embracing on Instagram.

The celebrities’ fans on Instagram were quick to comment about the seemingly new relationship and were curious to know more about it. However, from the caption of the Instagram photo, it was clear that the two were only friends and nothing more. Later, the relationship rumour was dispelled after Hiraga commented on the photo, “Love you big sistahhhh.” insinuating that the relationship was simply platonic.

2. Ben Platt (2021)

Ben Platt performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Ben Platt is an American singer and actor recognised for outstanding roles in Pitch Perfect, Dear Evan Hansen, Theatre Camp, and Broken Diamonds. He was rumoured to be Kaitlyn Dever’s boyfriend in 2021 during the filming of Dear Evan Hansen after it emerged that the two were living together.

According to Cheatsheet, the two actors were roommates when shooting Dear Evan Hansen during the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ben Platt said about their experience living together:

Personally, for me it made it so much warmer and more familial of an experience because it could have been a very isolated experience, which at times it was. But it was such a safe haven to come home to.

3. Travis Tope (2017)

Actor Travis Tope attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' "MEN, WOMEN & CHILDREN" at the Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Travis Tope is an American actor known for his roles in Broadwalk Empire, Viral, Independence Day: Resurgence, and Men, Women & Children. He was allegedly Kaitlyn Dever’s boyfriend between 2016 and 2017 when they co-starred in the TV series Last Man Standing.

Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship sparked relationship rumours. Despite the speculations, neither of the actors has confirmed whether they are an item.

4. Ansel Elgort (2014)

Ansel Elgort speaks onstage during Max's "Tokyo Vice" Season 2 FYC Event at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Ansel Elgort is an American singer and actor who gained recognition after starring in The Fault in Our Stars. He has also been featured in Divergent, Baby Driver, and West Side Story.

The actor’s alleged romance with Kaitlyn Dever started when they co-starred in Men, Women & Children. In the film, Ansel portrayed Tim Mooney, and Kaitlyn portrayed Brandy Beltmeyer, two love interests. Their on-screen chemistry led to rumours about their potential romance in real life, but none of the actors has confirmed whether they dated.

Is Kaitlyn Dever married?

The Last of Us actress has no husband and has never been married. Despite being romantically linked to various men in the entertainment industry, none of the rumours has been confirmed. She is presumably single as she has not disclosed details about her love life.

FAQs

How old is Kaitlyn Dever? She was born on 21 December 1996 and is 27 years old as of October 2024. Where is Kaitlyn Dever from? Her hometown is Phoenix, Arizona, but she resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Kaitlyn Dever famous for? She is renowned as a musician, film, and voice actress. Kaitlyn boasts a successful acting career with over 40 credits since 1991. The actress is known for her roles in Booksmart and Justified. Are Kaitlyn and Mady Dever twins? The two siblings are not twins. Kaitlyn, born on 21 December 1996, is older than Mady, born on 10 September 1998. Is Kaitlyn Dever in a relationship? The actress has not disclosed details about her love life, so she is presumably single at the moment. Who is Kaitlyn Dever’s husband? She does not have a spouse and has never been married. Who are Kaitlyn Dever’s ex-boyfriends? Since she has been linked to multiple unconfirmed relationships, the actress has no ex-boyfriend. She has been rumoured to have dated Nico Higara, Ben Platt, Travis Tope, and Ansel Elgort. How tall is Kaitlyn Dever? The American actress is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

Fans have been interested in knowing who Kaitlyn Dever’s partner is. While the actress has been romantically linked with multiple actors, including Nico Higara, Ben Platt, Travis Tope, and Ansel Elgort, none of the relationships have been verified. She is presumably not dating anyone, as she has not revealed her relationship status.

