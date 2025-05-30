15 famous people from Guatemala: influential icons in culture, art and politics
Famous people from Guatemala, such as Rigoberta Menchú Tum and Rodrigo Rey Rosa, have made remarkable contributions both nationally and internationally. Excelling in diverse fields such as politics, literature, entertainment, and sports, these individuals have shaped the cultural and political landscape.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Famous people from Guatemala
- Who is the most famous Guatemalan?
- Who is a famous actor from Guatemala?
- Are there any internationally recognised Guatemalan musicians?
- Has any Guatemalan won the Nobel Peace Prize?
- Who is a well-known Guatemalan athlete?
- Are there famous Guatemalan women in politics?
Key takeaways
- Figures like María Mercedes Coroy and Rigoberta Menchú highlight the importance of indigenous identity and culture on the global stage.
- Rigoberta Menchú Tum is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate known for her advocacy for indigenous rights and social justice.
- Luis von Ahn co-founded Duolingo and revolutionised tech with innovations like CAPTCHA.
Famous people from Guatemala
The task of pin-pointing the most famous people from Guatemala is an arduous one since the most prominent figures excel on different paths. In compiling this list, information has been derived from various sources, including On This Day, Famous Birthday, and Ranker. This list is not exhaustive and is not arranged in any particular order.
|Name
|Profession
|Rigoberta Menchú Tum
|Human rights activist, feminist
|Gaby Moreno
|Singer, songwriter, guitarist
|Ricardo Arjona
|Singer, songwriter
|María Mercedes Coroy
|Actress
|Luis von Ahn
|Entrepreneur, software developer
|Claudia Paz y Paz
|Lawyer
|Sandra Torres
|Politician
|Harris Whitbeck
|Journalist, author, television personality
|Shery
|Singer, songwriter
|Carlos Ruiz
|Former football player
|Gaby Asturias
|Model, social media influencer, TV presenter
|Kimberly Flores
|Model, fitness influencer
|Otto Pérez Molina
|Politician, former military officer
|Ted Hendricks
|Former American footballer
|Rodrigo Rey Rosa
|Writer
1. Rigoberta Menchú Tum
- Full name: Rigoberta Menchú Tum
- Date of birth: 9 January 1959
- Place of birth: Laj Chimel, Guatemala
- Profession: Human rights activist, feminist
Rigoberta Menchú Tum is a famous female Guatemalan human rights activist. She is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who gained international recognition for her work highlighting the struggles of the Maya people during the Guatemalan Civil War.
Her autobiography, I, Rigoberta Menchú, brought global awareness to indigenous issues. She continues to advocate for social justice and human rights.
2. Gaby Moreno
- Full name: Maria Gabriela Moreno Bonilla
- Date of birth: 16 December 1981
- Place of birth: Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, guitarist
Gaby Moreno is a Grammy-nominated Guatemalan singer-songwriter known for her soulful blend of blues, jazz, and Latin music. She won the Latin Grammy for the 2013 Best New Artist. Her music bridges cultural gaps with bilingual lyrics and rich melodies. Moreno is also recognised for her humanitarian work and advocacy for immigrants.
3. Ricardo Arjona
- Full name: Edgar Ricardo Arjona Morales
- Date of birth: 19 January 1964
- Place of birth: Jocotenango, Guatemala
- Profession: Singer, songwriter
Ricardo Arjona is a popular Guatemalan singer and songwriter known for his poetic lyrics and socially conscious themes. He has sold millions of records across Latin America and is one of the most successful Latin artists of all time.
Arjona’s songs often address issues like love, politics, and religion. His unique style blends pop, rock, and Latin genres.
4. María Mercedes Coroy
- Full name: María Mercedes Coroy
- Date of birth: 3 September 1994
- Place of birth: Santa María de Jesús, Guatemala
- Profession: Actress
María Mercedes Coroy is one of the most famous actors from Guatemala, known for her powerful performances in films like Ixcanul and La Llorona. She often portrays indigenous women and advocates for indigenous representation in media.
Coroy has received multiple international acclaims for her roles. She uses her platform to promote cultural pride and indigenous rights.
5. Luis von Ahn
- Full name: Luis von Ahn
- Date of birth: 19 August 1978
- Place of birth: Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Profession: Entrepreneur, software developer
Luis von Ahn is a Guatemalan-American computer scientist and entrepreneur best known for creating CAPTCHA and co-founding Duolingo. He has significantly influenced the tech industry with his innovations in human-computer interaction.
Von Ahn has won multiple awards, including a MacArthur Fellowship. His work focuses on accessible education and crowdsourced intelligence.
6. Claudia Paz y Paz
- Full name: Claudia Paz y Paz Bailey
- Date of birth: 7 June 1966
- Place of birth: Guatemala
- Profession: Lawyer
Claudia Paz y Paz is a Guatemalan lawyer and former attorney general known for her efforts to prosecute war crimes and reduce violence. She was the first woman to hold the position and made history by indicting former dictator Efraín Ríos Montt.
Her leadership brought international praise for judicial reform. She remains a prominent figure in human rights advocacy.
7. Sandra Torres
- Full name: Sandra Julieta Torres Casanova
- Date of birth: 5 October 1955
- Place of birth: Melchor de Mencos, Guatemala
- Profession: Politician
Sandra Torres is a Guatemalan politician and former first lady of Guatemala. She ran multiple times for the presidency as the candidate of the UNE party. Torres has been a controversial figure due to her political alliances and legal challenges. Her influence in Guatemalan politics remains significant.
8. Harris Whitbeck
- Full name: Harris Lee Whitbeck Cain
- Date of birth: 25 May 1965
- Place of birth: Guatemala
- Profession: Journalist, author, television personality
Harris Whitbeck is a Guatemalan journalist and television personality renowned for his extensive international reporting career with CNN. For over two decades, he covered major global events, including wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, natural disasters, and political upheavals across Latin America.
In 2024, he returned to Guatemala to serve as the director of the Guatemalan Institute of Tourism (INGUAT). Whitbeck has received multiple journalism awards, such as the National Headliner Award and the Global Media Award, and is also known for hosting the Latin American version of The Amazing Race.
9. Shery
- Full name: Shery
- Date of birth: 18 August 1985
- Place of birth: Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Profession: Singer, songwriter
Shery is a Latin pop singer-songwriter celebrated for her emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Her debut single, El amor es un fantasma, remained in Guatemala's top 40 chart for 26 consecutive weeks, leading to her first album of the same name in 2008.
She has shared stages with international artists like Chayanne and Enrique Iglesias, and her compositions have been finalists in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. Shery's music blends pop, rock, and Latin rhythms, earning her recognition as one of Guatemala's prominent musical talents.
10. Carlos Ruiz
- Full name: Carlos Humberto Ruiz Gutiérrez
- Date of birth: 15 September 1979
- Place of birth: Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Profession: Former football player
Carlos Ruiz, also known as El Pescado, is among the most famous Guatemalan soccer players. He was the captain of the national team and its all-time leading scorer. Ruiz played professionally in Major League Soccer and other international leagues. His legacy in Guatemalan sports is widely respected.
11. Gaby Asturias
- Full name: Gaby Asturias
- Date of birth: 14 February 1985
- Place of birth: Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Profession: Model, social media influencer, TV presenter
Gaby Asturias is a Guatemalan model, social media influencer, and TV presenter. She rose to fame through beauty contests and her active presence online. Asturias is known for her fashion and lifestyle content. She also promotes fitness and healthy living to her followers.
12. Kimberly Flores
- Full name: Kimberly Flores
- Date of birth: 15 April 1989
- Place of birth: Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Profession: Model, fitness influencer
Kimberly Flores is a Guatemalan model and fitness influencer married to Mexican singer Edwin Luna. She has gained popularity through reality TV and social media. Flores often shares content about her personal life, workouts, and fashion. Her relationship and lifestyle frequently attract media attention.
13. Otto Pérez Molina
- Full name: Otto Fernando Pérez Molina
- Date of birth: 1 December 1950
- Place of birth: Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Profession: Politician, former military officer
Otto Pérez Molina is a retired Guatemalan military officer and former president of Guatemala. His presidency ended in scandal, leading to his resignation and arrest on corruption charges in 2015. According to Open Society Foundations, he was implicated in the massive corruption case known as La Línea. Pérez Molina’s downfall marked a turning point in Guatemala's fight against corruption.
14. Ted Hendricks
- Full name: Theodore Paul Hendricks
- Date of birth: 1 November 1947
- Place of birth: Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Profession: Former American footballer
Ted Hendricks is a former professional American football player of Guatemalan descent. He played in the NFL and is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Known as The Mad Stork, Hendricks was a dominant linebacker with four Super Bowl wins. He remains a legendary figure in U.S. football history.
15. Rodrigo Rey Rosa
- Full name: Rodrigo Rey Rosa
- Date of birth: 4 November 1958
- Place of birth: Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Profession: Writer
Rodrigo Rey Rosa is a celebrated Guatemalan writer known for his minimalist and enigmatic storytelling. His works often explore violence, identity, and cultural conflict in Central America. Rey Rosa's literature has been translated into several languages and he is considered one of the most important contemporary authors in Latin America.
Who is the most famous Guatemalan?
There are many famous people from Guatemala, and it would be challenging to pinpoint the most famous among them. Some of them include Rigoberta Menchú, Ricardo Arjona, Luis von Ahn, María Mercedes Coroy, and Carlos Ruiz.
Who is a famous actor from Guatemala?
Guatemala has produced several actors whose talents have been recognised on the global stage. Some of the best internationally recognised actors are Oscar Isaac, Emilio Rossal, and Christian Barillas.
Are there any internationally recognised Guatemalan musicians?
Yes, Ricardo Arjona is one of Latin America's best-selling artists, and Gaby Moreno is a Grammy-nominated singer known for blending soul, blues, and Latin music.
Has any Guatemalan won the Nobel Peace Prize?
Yes, Rigoberta Menchú Tum won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1992 for her activism in promoting the rights of indigenous peoples and social justice.
Who is a well-known Guatemalan athlete?
Carlos Ruiz, nicknamed El Pescado, is a legendary Guatemalan footballer and the national team’s all-time top scorer. Ted Hendricks, born in Guatemala, is also a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.
Are there famous Guatemalan women in politics?
Sandra Torres is a well-known politician and former first lady, and Claudia Paz y Paz is a former Attorney General recognised for her work in justice and human rights.
Guatemala’s cultural, political, and artistic landscape has been shaped by remarkable individuals who have inspired both their countrymen and the world. These icons serve as powerful reminders of the country’s capacity for greatness, innovation, and cultural pride.
