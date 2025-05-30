15 famous people from Guatemala: influential icons in culture, art and politics

Famous people from Guatemala, such as Rigoberta Menchú Tum and Rodrigo Rey Rosa, have made remarkable contributions both nationally and internationally. Excelling in diverse fields such as politics, literature, entertainment, and sports, these individuals have shaped the cultural and political landscape.

Key takeaways

Figures like María Mercedes Coroy and Rigoberta Menchú highlight the importance of indigenous identity and culture on the global stage.

highlight the importance of indigenous identity and culture on the global stage. Rigoberta Menchú Tum is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate known for her advocacy for indigenous rights and social justice.

known for her advocacy for indigenous rights and social justice. Luis von Ahn co-founded Duolingo and revolutionised tech with innovations like CAPTCHA.

Famous people from Guatemala

The task of pin-pointing the most famous people from Guatemala is an arduous one since the most prominent figures excel on different paths. In compiling this list, information has been derived from various sources, including On This Day, Famous Birthday, and Ranker. This list is not exhaustive and is not arranged in any particular order.

Name Profession Rigoberta Menchú Tum Human rights activist, feminist Gaby Moreno Singer, songwriter, guitarist Ricardo Arjona Singer, songwriter María Mercedes Coroy Actress Luis von Ahn Entrepreneur, software developer Claudia Paz y Paz Lawyer Sandra Torres Politician Harris Whitbeck Journalist, author, television personality Shery Singer, songwriter Carlos Ruiz Former football player Gaby Asturias Model, social media influencer, TV presenter Kimberly Flores Model, fitness influencer Otto Pérez Molina Politician, former military officer Ted Hendricks Former American footballer Rodrigo Rey Rosa Writer

1. Rigoberta Menchú Tum

Guatemalan Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Rigoberta Menchu gestures during the XIX Meeting of Authorities on Indigenous Peoples of Mercosur (RAPIM) in Asuncion. Photo: Norberto Duarte

Full name : Rigoberta Menchú Tum

: Rigoberta Menchú Tum Date of birth : 9 January 1959

: 9 January 1959 Place of birth : Laj Chimel, Guatemala

: Laj Chimel, Guatemala Profession: Human rights activist, feminist

Rigoberta Menchú Tum is a famous female Guatemalan human rights activist. She is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who gained international recognition for her work highlighting the struggles of the Maya people during the Guatemalan Civil War.

Her autobiography, I, Rigoberta Menchú, brought global awareness to indigenous issues. She continues to advocate for social justice and human rights.

2. Gaby Moreno

Gaby Moreno at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Full name : Maria Gabriela Moreno Bonilla

: Maria Gabriela Moreno Bonilla Date of birth : 16 December 1981

: 16 December 1981 Place of birth : Guatemala City, Guatemala

: Guatemala City, Guatemala Profession: Singer, songwriter, guitarist

Gaby Moreno is a Grammy-nominated Guatemalan singer-songwriter known for her soulful blend of blues, jazz, and Latin music. She won the Latin Grammy for the 2013 Best New Artist. Her music bridges cultural gaps with bilingual lyrics and rich melodies. Moreno is also recognised for her humanitarian work and advocacy for immigrants.

3. Ricardo Arjona

Singer Ricardo Arjona performs during a concert at Estadio Beto Avila in Cancun, Mexico. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams

Full name : Edgar Ricardo Arjona Morales

: Edgar Ricardo Arjona Morales Date of birth : 19 January 1964

: 19 January 1964 Place of birth : Jocotenango, Guatemala

: Jocotenango, Guatemala Profession: Singer, songwriter

Ricardo Arjona is a popular Guatemalan singer and songwriter known for his poetic lyrics and socially conscious themes. He has sold millions of records across Latin America and is one of the most successful Latin artists of all time.

Arjona’s songs often address issues like love, politics, and religion. His unique style blends pop, rock, and Latin genres.

4. María Mercedes Coroy

Maria Mercedes Coroy in the press conference at the Hyatt Hotel. Photo: Simone Kuhlmey/Pacific Press

Full name : María Mercedes Coroy

: María Mercedes Coroy Date of birth : 3 September 1994

: 3 September 1994 Place of birth : Santa María de Jesús, Guatemala

: Santa María de Jesús, Guatemala Profession: Actress

María Mercedes Coroy is one of the most famous actors from Guatemala, known for her powerful performances in films like Ixcanul and La Llorona. She often portrays indigenous women and advocates for indigenous representation in media.

Coroy has received multiple international acclaims for her roles. She uses her platform to promote cultural pride and indigenous rights.

5. Luis von Ahn

Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo, walks to a morning session during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Photo: Kevin Dietsch

Full name : Luis von Ahn

: Luis von Ahn Date of birth : 19 August 1978

: 19 August 1978 Place of birth : Guatemala City, Guatemala

: Guatemala City, Guatemala Profession: Entrepreneur, software developer

Luis von Ahn is a Guatemalan-American computer scientist and entrepreneur best known for creating CAPTCHA and co-founding Duolingo. He has significantly influenced the tech industry with his innovations in human-computer interaction.

Von Ahn has won multiple awards, including a MacArthur Fellowship. His work focuses on accessible education and crowdsourced intelligence.

6. Claudia Paz y Paz

Honoree Claudia Paz y Paz speaks on stage during the In Pursuit of Peace Award Dinner by the Crisis Group at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil

Full name : Claudia Paz y Paz Bailey

: Claudia Paz y Paz Bailey Date of birth : 7 June 1966

: 7 June 1966 Place of birth : Guatemala

: Guatemala Profession: Lawyer

Claudia Paz y Paz is a Guatemalan lawyer and former attorney general known for her efforts to prosecute war crimes and reduce violence. She was the first woman to hold the position and made history by indicting former dictator Efraín Ríos Montt.

Her leadership brought international praise for judicial reform. She remains a prominent figure in human rights advocacy.

7. Sandra Torres

Sandra Torres gestures during a press conference in Guatemala City. Photo: Johan Ordonez

Full name : Sandra Julieta Torres Casanova

: Sandra Julieta Torres Casanova Date of birth : 5 October 1955

: 5 October 1955 Place of birth : Melchor de Mencos, Guatemala

: Melchor de Mencos, Guatemala Profession: Politician

Sandra Torres is a Guatemalan politician and former first lady of Guatemala. She ran multiple times for the presidency as the candidate of the UNE party. Torres has been a controversial figure due to her political alliances and legal challenges. Her influence in Guatemalan politics remains significant.

8. Harris Whitbeck

Harris Whitbeck during an interview for Europa Press in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Lujan

Full name : Harris Lee Whitbeck Cain

: Harris Lee Whitbeck Cain Date of birth : 25 May 1965

: 25 May 1965 Place of birth : Guatemala

: Guatemala Profession: Journalist, author, television personality

Harris Whitbeck is a Guatemalan journalist and television personality renowned for his extensive international reporting career with CNN. For over two decades, he covered major global events, including wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, natural disasters, and political upheavals across Latin America.

In 2024, he returned to Guatemala to serve as the director of the Guatemalan Institute of Tourism (INGUAT). Whitbeck has received multiple journalism awards, such as the National Headliner Award and the Global Media Award, and is also known for hosting the Latin American version of The Amazing Race.

9. Shery

Shery in a Spiderman costume (L). The singer leans on a wall as she poses for a photo (R). Photo: @sherymusic on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Shery

: Shery Date of birth : 18 August 1985

: 18 August 1985 Place of birth : Guatemala City, Guatemala

: Guatemala City, Guatemala Profession: Singer, songwriter

Shery is a Latin pop singer-songwriter celebrated for her emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Her debut single, El amor es un fantasma, remained in Guatemala's top 40 chart for 26 consecutive weeks, leading to her first album of the same name in 2008.

She has shared stages with international artists like Chayanne and Enrique Iglesias, and her compositions have been finalists in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. Shery's music blends pop, rock, and Latin rhythms, earning her recognition as one of Guatemala's prominent musical talents.

10. Carlos Ruiz

Carlos Ruiz greets fans after their Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers football match at Doroteo Guamuch stadium in Guatemala City. Photo: Johan Ordonez

Full name : Carlos Humberto Ruiz Gutiérrez

: Carlos Humberto Ruiz Gutiérrez Date of birth : 15 September 1979

: 15 September 1979 Place of birth : Guatemala City, Guatemala

: Guatemala City, Guatemala Profession: Former football player

Carlos Ruiz, also known as El Pescado, is among the most famous Guatemalan soccer players. He was the captain of the national team and its all-time leading scorer. Ruiz played professionally in Major League Soccer and other international leagues. His legacy in Guatemalan sports is widely respected.

11. Gaby Asturias

Social media influencer Gaby Asturias poses for photos at different events. Photo: @gaby_asturias on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Gaby Asturias

: Gaby Asturias Date of birth : 14 February 1985

: 14 February 1985 Place of birth : Guatemala City, Guatemala

: Guatemala City, Guatemala Profession: Model, social media influencer, TV presenter

Gaby Asturias is a Guatemalan model, social media influencer, and TV presenter. She rose to fame through beauty contests and her active presence online. Asturias is known for her fashion and lifestyle content. She also promotes fitness and healthy living to her followers.

12. Kimberly Flores

Full name : Kimberly Flores

: Kimberly Flores Date of birth : 15 April 1989

: 15 April 1989 Place of birth : Guatemala City, Guatemala

: Guatemala City, Guatemala Profession: Model, fitness influencer

Kimberly Flores is a Guatemalan model and fitness influencer married to Mexican singer Edwin Luna. She has gained popularity through reality TV and social media. Flores often shares content about her personal life, workouts, and fashion. Her relationship and lifestyle frequently attract media attention.

13. Otto Pérez Molina

Otto Perez Molina speaks during a press conference at the presidential residence in Guatemala City in 2015. Photo: Johan Ordonez

Full name : Otto Fernando Pérez Molina

: Otto Fernando Pérez Molina Date of birth : 1 December 1950

: 1 December 1950 Place of birth : Guatemala City, Guatemala

: Guatemala City, Guatemala Profession: Politician, former military officer

Otto Pérez Molina is a retired Guatemalan military officer and former president of Guatemala. His presidency ended in scandal, leading to his resignation and arrest on corruption charges in 2015. According to Open Society Foundations, he was implicated in the massive corruption case known as La Línea. Pérez Molina’s downfall marked a turning point in Guatemala's fight against corruption.

14. Ted Hendricks

Ted Hendricks former NFL player watches his drive during the NFL Golf Legends Tournament at Club de Golf Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Miguel Tovar

Full name : Theodore Paul Hendricks

: Theodore Paul Hendricks Date of birth : 1 November 1947

: 1 November 1947 Place of birth : Guatemala City, Guatemala

: Guatemala City, Guatemala Profession: Former American footballer

Ted Hendricks is a former professional of Guatemalan descent. He played in the NFL and is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Known as The Mad Stork, Hendricks was a dominant linebacker with four Super Bowl wins. He remains a legendary figure in U.S. football history.

15. Rodrigo Rey Rosa

Rodrigo Rey Rosa, Guatemalan writer, poses during a portrait session held in Paris, France. Photo: Ulf Andersen

Full name : Rodrigo Rey Rosa

: Rodrigo Rey Rosa Date of birth : 4 November 1958

: 4 November 1958 Place of birth : Guatemala City, Guatemala

: Guatemala City, Guatemala Profession: Writer

Rodrigo Rey Rosa is a celebrated Guatemalan writer known for his minimalist and enigmatic storytelling. His works often explore violence, identity, and cultural conflict in Central America. Rey Rosa's literature has been translated into several languages and he is considered one of the most important contemporary authors in Latin America.

Who is the most famous Guatemalan?

There are many famous people from Guatemala, and it would be challenging to pinpoint the most famous among them. Some of them include Rigoberta Menchú, Ricardo Arjona, Luis von Ahn, María Mercedes Coroy, and Carlos Ruiz.

Who is a famous actor from Guatemala?

Guatemala has produced several actors whose talents have been recognised on the global stage. Some of the best internationally recognised actors are Oscar Isaac, Emilio Rossal, and Christian Barillas.

Are there any internationally recognised Guatemalan musicians?

Yes, Ricardo Arjona is one of Latin America's best-selling artists, and Gaby Moreno is a Grammy-nominated singer known for blending soul, blues, and Latin music.

Has any Guatemalan won the Nobel Peace Prize?

Yes, Rigoberta Menchú Tum won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1992 for her activism in promoting the rights of indigenous peoples and social justice.

Who is a well-known Guatemalan athlete?

Carlos Ruiz, nicknamed El Pescado, is a legendary Guatemalan footballer and the national team’s all-time top scorer. Ted Hendricks, born in Guatemala, is also a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Are there famous Guatemalan women in politics?

Sandra Torres is a well-known politician and former first lady, and Claudia Paz y Paz is a former Attorney General recognised for her work in justice and human rights.

Guatemala’s cultural, political, and artistic landscape has been shaped by remarkable individuals who have inspired both their countrymen and the world. These icons serve as powerful reminders of the country’s capacity for greatness, innovation, and cultural pride.

