Who is Dale Brisby's wife? Exploring his life and legacy behind the scenes

Dale Brisby is an American cowboy, podcaster, actor, and media personality. Despite his widespread fame, he has successfully maintained a tight lid on his private life, keeping his family out of the public eye. Uncovers who Dale Brisby's wife is and her role in his career.

Dale Brisby poses with his wife, Macy Hopping (L). Macy poses, standing against a green background (R). Photo: @clinthopping on Instagram. (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dale Brisby's striking personality and comedic approach to cowboy culture have made him a prominent figure in the culture. His popularity and influence have raised curiosities about his personal life, with many wanting to know Dale Brisby's wife and kids.

Full name Clint Hopping Nickname Dale Brisby, Ol' Son Gender Male Date of birth 21 May 1987 Age 37 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Winnebago, Texas, United States of America Current residence Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Height in centimetres 186 Height in feet 6'2" Weight in kilograms 80 Weight in pounds 176 Parents Vergil 'Coke' Hopping Marital status Married Spouse Macy Jennings Hopping College Texas Christian University Profession Rodeo cowboy, podcaster, actor, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram, Threads

Who is Dale Brisby's wife?

Brisby is married to Macy Hopping. The American couple got married on 26 April 2014. In April 2024, she celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary through social media. Details of Macy Hopping and Dale Brisby's relationship have yet to be revealed to the public.

Macy Hopping's age and background

Macy was born on 8 August 1988. She is 36 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

At the time of writing, she has not revealed details of her parents and upbringing. She has two siblings: Calley Jean Fenoglio and John Jennings.

Top five facts about Dale Brisby. Photo: @dalebrisby on Facebook. (Modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

Much is not known about Macy Hopping's career. However, her social media profiles suggest she may be a stay-at-home spouse.

She models jewellery and art pieces made by her sister, Calley Jennings, through Jumpin J. Ranch Designs. Most of her Instagram posts also suggest that she worked on her family's farm—Jennings Ranch.

FAQs

Who is Dale Brisby? He is a popular cowboy known for his podcast, Rodeo Time and Netflix original series, How to Be a Cowboy. What is Dale Brisby's real name? Brisby was born Clint Hopping. What is Dale Brisby's age? Born on 21 May 1987, he is 37 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Gemini. What is Dale Brisby's height and weight? The American YouTuber is 6 feet 2 (186 centimetres) tall and weighs 176 lbs (80 kilograms). Where is Dale Brisby from? The popular podcaster was born and raised in Winnebago, Texas, in the United States of America. Who is Dale Brisby's wife? He is married to Macy Jennings Hopping. What does Dale Brisby do for a living? Clint Hopping, alias Dale Brisby, is a cowboy, media personality and entrepreneur. How did Dale Brisby become famous? His popularity increased with his rodeo-inspired pranks on YouTube videos as early as 2013. What caused Dale Brisby's dad's accident? His father, Vergil 'Coke' Hopping, suffered a heart attack at a rodeo arena. What is Dale Brisby's net worth? According to Meaww and ExactNetworth, the professional cowboy has an alleged net worth of $1 million with earnings of about $36,434 annually.

Little is known about Dale Brisby's wife, Macy, despite her profound influence on him and his career despite her low-key presence in her husband's life. The couple tied the knot on 26 April 2014 and have been together since then.

