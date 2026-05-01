Supreme Court ruling temporarily bolsters David Mark's leadership of the ADC party

The ADC faces a looming INEC deadline, complicating its membership registration process

Ongoing leadership disputes threaten ADC's legitimacy ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is in a tight race to meet the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Court ruling restored the leadership of David Mark as the ADC national chairman following the crisis rocking the opposition party.

The ruling of the apex court on Thursday, April 30, 2026, stopped short of delivering a final verdict on the underlying leadership dispute.

Although the Supreme Court ruling strengthens the Mark-led leadership for now. However, it is, at best, an interim relief rather than a conclusive win.

The five-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba directed all parties to return to the trial court for the continuation of the hearing.

In light of the above directive, the apex court did not resolve the substantive issue of who legitimately leads the ADC.

ADC scrambles to meet INEC deadline

The INEC deadline of Sunday, May 10, for political parties to submit their membership registers is a ticking clock against the ADC.

As reported by Vanguard, any dispute over the legitimacy of the party’s leadership could complicate the submission process.

This could even raise questions about the authenticity of the register presented to INEC ahead of the 2027 general election.

There is a risk of parallel submissions or internal disputes if the Mark and Nafiy Bala Gombe factions fail to align quickly on the authentic ADC membership.

ADC membership confusion could attract regulatory scrutiny or even sanctions from INEC.

The ADC will remain in a precarious position until the trial court delivers a final judgment and the party resolves its internal divisions.

ADC breaks silence over Supreme Court ruling

Recall that the ADC celebrated the Supreme Court ruling affirming Senator David Mark's leadership

ADC spokesperson praised the unanimous judgement as a boost for Nigeria's judiciary and political system.

Bolaji Abdullahi said the apex court ruling confirms the legitimacy of ADC structures under Senator Mark and Ogbeni Aregbesola.

Read more stories on the ADC crisis:

INEC takes action on ADC after Supreme Court ruling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC reversed its decision to derecognise the leadership of David Mark, the former Senate president, in the ADC.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the crisis rocking the ADC leadership.

INEC had earlier removed Mark’s name as party chairman from its website, but it reappeared after the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng