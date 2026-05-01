President Bola Ahmed Tinubu begins a strategic trip to Kenya, Rwanda, and France on May 2, 2026

Tinubu will attend the Africa-France Summit, which focuses on innovation and growth with Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto

The Nigerian president aims to attract investment through high-level meetings at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will embark on a three-nation trip to Kenya, Rwanda, and France.

President Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, said Tinubu will first stop in France.

Onanuga said President Tinubu will later leave France for Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the Africa-France Summit scheduled from May 11th to May 12th, 2026.

This was contained in a statement Onanuga issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Friday, May 1, 2026.

According to the statement, the summit with the theme "Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth" is co-chaired by President Emmanuel Macron of France and President William Ruto of Kenya.

The presidential aide said Tinubu’s participation underscores Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African nations and the French Republic.

Onanuga explained that the summit focuses on energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, restructuring of global financing architecture, and climate action.

President Tinubu will depart Nairobi at the end of the Kenyan summit for Kigali, Rwanda.

Tinubu will attend the annual Africa CEO Forum, with the theme "Scale or Fail", taking place between May 14th and 15th.

“At the two summits, President Tinubu will deliver statements highlighting his administration’s ongoing reforms to reposition the nation as a prime destination for investment and growth.”

“He will also hold high-level meetings with top-tier global and African business leaders,”

Onanuga said President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by some of his ministers and senior aides.

The presidential aide said Tinubu will return to Nigeria at the end of the Rwanda summit.

Nigerians react as Tinubu embarks on 3-nation trip

@Chiefobi_10

Tinubu and France...one day breeze go blow, fowl nyash go open.

@waziri_adeniyi

France again ???? To do what exactly again in France? To attend to his health again? To see his money keeper, Chagouri ? To attract $800B imaginary investment to Bourdillon, or what exactly? All these questions are begging for answers pls

@KACHI8419

Wetin this man dey always go France go do? Which kind of one chance do Nigerians go enter,. like this? Na WA ooo.

@Youthinprocess

Peace isn't found in French summits; it’s built on our soil. If we keep flying over the fire, we’ll soon have no home to return to.

Tinubu defends loans in trending video

Recall that President Tinubu defended borrowing as necessary for national development amidst rising public debt concerns.

Nigerians expressed strong reactions to President Tinubu's comments on borrowing and national budget management.

Public critiques highlight fears of increased debt impacting Nigeria's financial stability and governance.

Tinubu takes new action over Jos killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu approved ₦2 billion for the Angwa Rukuba attack in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

Tinubu met with Plateau stakeholders and urged unity and open dialogue to find a lasting solution to recurring violence in the state Plateau State.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang and traditional ruler Da Jacob Gyang Buba called for peacebuilding efforts and enhanced security measures, including CCTV and increased military presence.

Source: Legit.ng