The Delta State Police Command has strongly condemned the tragic shooting of a man in the Effurun area after a disturbing video shared by activist Harrison Gwamnishu went viral online

Authorities stated that they have arrested the officer who discharged his firearm during the operation, and explained what would be done next

The police spokesperson assured the public that justice would be served, while furious netizens demanded the arrest of the other officers present at the scene of the controversial shooting

The Delta State Police Command has responded to the viral video shared by activist Harrison Gwamnishu showing officers shooting a young man in the Effurun area of the state.

The command confirmed that the incident took place on 26 April 2026 and led to the death of 28‑year‑old Mene Ogidi.

Delta command reacts to viral Effurun shooting video, details suspect case and announces disciplinary steps against officer. Photo: adejobimuyiwa/harrison_gwamnish

Source: Instagram

In a statement shared on social media, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, strongly condemned the act, describing it as an extra‑judicial killing that violated police rules.

According to the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, the matter began when officers received credible information that the deceased suspect was trying to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol with rounds of ammunition.

He explained that operatives were quickly sent to the location to take the suspect into custody.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when operatives attached to Area Command Effurun received credible intelligence from members of the public regarding the deceased, who was reportedly apprehended while attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition. Police operatives were promptly deployed to the scene to take the suspect into custody."

Bright Edafe noted that the officer has since been arrested and taken into custody, while the weapon used has been recovered.

He added that the command has already initiated disciplinary measures and assured the public that justice will be served.

“The police officer leading the team, ASP Nuhu Usman, in clear violation of Force Order 237 and the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, discharged his firearm, leading to the death of the suspect.

Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police directed the Area Commander, Effurun, to immediately arrest ASP Nuhu Usman and transfer him to the State Headquarters, Asaba, for necessary disciplinary action.

The officer has since been queried and transferred to Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he will appear before the Force Disciplinary Committee, currently in session, for immediate disciplinary sanction and prosecution”

The police further appealed to residents to remain calm, stating that the force will not tolerate misconduct among its personnel and will ensure accountability in this case.

Read the full statement of the Delta State Police Command below:

Nigerians react to police shooting

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@BayoOlupohunda said:

"This is what happens when we employ criminals into the Police Force. Imagine the impunity of carrying out extra-judicial killing in the full glare of the public. How many Nigerians have been executed behind the scenes like this guy? What happens to 'innocent until proven guilty'? Criminals in uniform."

@Aspirewurld commented:

"There's no way I will believe this unless I see his face someone whose face is going viral i don't know why you have to cover his face again …. This person wey stand here no resemble the man."

@serikinaani wrote:

"What about the other team members especially the one who Changed magazine for the shooter."

@EdmundOnoriode reacted:

"While ensuring that justice is served, other team members who stood by and did not attempt to stop d officer should also be arrested and disciplined! The rogue officer discharged one bullet before doing another fatal 1! Pls also pay compensation."

Delta police arrest chief organiser over sexual assault

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Delta State Police Command arrested Chief Omorede Sunday and four others over alleged sexual assault during a festival in Ozoro.

The police said the incident followed disturbing videos showing young women being molested at a local event in Isoko North Local Government Area.

The command confirmed that investigations had begun and the suspects were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further action.

Source: Legit.ng