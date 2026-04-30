Breaking: INEC Takes Fresh Action on ADC After Supreme Court Ruling
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reverted its position on the leadership crisis rocking the coalition-adopted African Democratic Congress as it recognised the David Mark-led leadership of the party.
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Earlier on Thursday, April 30, the Supreme Court affirmed Mark's leaders of the ADC, dismissing the ruling by the Court of Appeal that led to the derecognition of the leadership of the former Senate president of the party.
Recall that Nafiu Bala faction of the party had challenged the legitimacy of the Mark-led leadership group.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng