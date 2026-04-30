The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reverted its position on the leadership crisis rocking the coalition-adopted African Democratic Congress as it recognised the David Mark-led leadership of the party.

Earlier on Thursday, April 30, the Supreme Court affirmed Mark's leaders of the ADC, dismissing the ruling by the Court of Appeal that led to the derecognition of the leadership of the former Senate president of the party.

Recall that Nafiu Bala faction of the party had challenged the legitimacy of the Mark-led leadership group.

Source: Legit.ng