LAUTECH Accounting Student Who Wrote 3 SSCEs and UTME Twice Bags Second Class Upper Degree
- A Nigerian lady identified as Babalola Morufat Damilola shared her academic journey after graduating from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
- The graduate revealed that she sat for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination three times and wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination twice
- She successfully bagged a second-class upper-division degree in accounting and shared professional photos from her convocation ceremony
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A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Babalola Morufat Damilola, has celebrated her academic success after overcoming initial setbacks with entrance examinations.
The young lady took to social media to reflect on her journey, which involved writing the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) three times.
Overcoming academic hurdles
Damilola also disclosed that she sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice before securing her admission.
Writing on her TikTok page, @its_dhamie, she shared professional photos from her convocation where she posed in her academic gown.
Damilola graduated with a second-class upper-division degree in accounting and expressed gratitude for the eventual success.
In the caption of her post, Damilola said:
"My first jamb was in 2020 while my second jamb was in 2021. Alhamdulilah indeed."
See the TikTok post below:
Social media users react
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Damilola's post below:
Halimah 🎀 said:
"Congratulations sis 💞you make me wipe my tears just now I was in the same position right now but Alhamdulilah"
Anike❤️ wrote:
"Congratulations my baby❤️you ve really made us proud dear"
Ayomikun added:
"congratulations sis 🎉 latest accountant"
SeamsbyTomab(Mowe Tailor) reacted:
"Congratulations sweetheart"
~honeyy❤️🤏 said:
"I don't know you personally, but I'm saying congratulations from the deepest part of my heart"
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng