Simone Biles is an American artistic gymnast. She gained prominence in 2013 when she won the all-around title at her first world gymnastics championships. She has won several gymnastics titles and is the most decorated gymnast ever. Who are Simone Biles’ siblings? Find out who her brothers and sisters are and whether they are also into gymnastics.

Simone Biles reacts before the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials (L). Biles competes at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships (R). Photo: Elsa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Simone Biles caught the world’s attention in 2013 with her stunning performances at Sportpaleis Arena in Antwerp. That was only the start, as she has excelled in her career, winning 37 Olympic and World Championship medals and earning the title of the most decorated gymnast in history. Behind her success, she has been supported by family members who have been there throughout her journey.

Profile summary

Full name Simone Arianne Biles Owens Gender Female Date of birth 14 March 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'8" Height in centimetres 142 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Shannon Biles Father Kelvin Clemons Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Jonathan Owens School Benfer Elementary School College University of the People Profession Artistic gymnast Instagram @simonebiles X (Twitter) @Simone_Biles Facebook TikTok @simonebilesowens

Who is Simone Biles?

The gymnast was born on 14 March 1997 in Columbus, Ohio, United States. Simone Biles’ parents are Shannon Biles and Kelvin Clemons, and she has three siblings. She underwent multiple childhood challenges as her mother struggled with substance addiction and her father was absent, leading to her living in a foster home at three. Speaking to USA Today about her parents and childhood, the Olympian said:

So I never really cared to find out who my biological father was, or really gain a close relationship with my biological mom. Which I'm sure she probably wanted. But the cards that I was dealt, I just never felt a need to go back. Which is very different for a lot of (adopted) kids because they feel kind of that void. But I never did.

Biles attended Benfer Elementary School and later chose to pursue an undergraduate degree at the University of the People, an online university with flexible programs that were convenient for her training schedule.

Top-five facts about Simone Biles. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Simone developed an interest in gymnastics while living with her grandparents in Houston, Texas. With the support of Simone Biles’ family, she trained and became a professional gymnast. She is currently the most decorated gymnast, winning 37 Olympic and World Championship medals.

She is married to American football player Jonathan Owen, who plays for the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. Their relationship began in 2020, and they got engaged in 2022. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 22 April 2023 in Cabo, Mexico.

Who are Simone Biles’ siblings?

Who are Simone Biles’ biological siblings? The American athlete has three biological siblings: two sisters and a brother. Learn more about them below:

1. Ashley Biles Thomas

Ashley Biles Thomas is Simone’s elder sister. She was born on 15 February 1990 and was in foster care before being adopted by Harriet, Ronald’s sister. She was raised in Cleveland, Ohio, and faced multiple legal problems as a child.

In June 2014, she was arrested in Delaware County, Ohio and charged with trafficking and possession of illegal substances. Ashley pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 90 days in prison but was released after a few days and put on probation.

In 2019, she was involved in an assault case and was fined $1,000. In July 2021, she was arrested for multiple offences, including violating probation, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident on the highway, driving while under suspension, and assault.

Ashley Biles Thomas reportedly lives in Columbus, Ohio. She is a mother of multiple kids, and what she does for a living is unknown.

2. Tevin Biles

Simone Biles and her brother, Tevin, at a parking lot posing for pictures. Photo: @Simone_Biles on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Tevin Biles-Thomas is Simone Biles’ older brother, born in 1995. He was raised alongside his sister, Ashley, under the care of Ronald’s sister, Harriet. Tevin is a US Army officer.

He ran into trouble with the law when he was arrested in August 2019 and charged with homicide, felonious assault and perjury. The people were reportedly shot dead at a New Year party he attended on 31 December 2018. However, he was acquitted of the charge in June 2021 after a judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction against Tevin.

3. Adria Biles

Adria Biles posing for a photo on wooden staircases (L). She is standing beside a vehicle (R). Photo: @adria_biles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Adria is the Olympic gymnast's younger sister, born on 27 January 1999. Simone’s sister was also raised in foster care and competed in high school gymnastics. However, she dropped her gymnastic ambitions to pursue a career in health. She competed in the reality TV show Claim to Fame.

She is sometimes mistaken for Simone Biles’ twin sister due to their close resemblance. In an interview with ESPN, she spoke about their close resemblance, saying:

We do look alike, I'll give them that. But I'm about 5-foot-2. Simone is 4-foot-8. I'm a good head taller than her. When we are side by side, people can definitely tell us apart.

Simone Biles’ sister is dating Janae Jefferson, a professional softball player for the Texas Smoke. They have been in a relationship since June 2022 and have not shied from sharing their best moments on social media.

Are Adam Biles and Ron Biles Jr. Simone Biles's siblings?

Adam and Ron are not really Simone Biles’ siblings but her uncles. When Nellie and Ronald Biles adopted her, she was raised alongside Adam and Ron as her siblings. Apart from Ron and Adam’s relationship with the American athlete, little is known about them, including their whereabouts and jobs.

FAQs

How old is Simone Biles? She is 27 years old as of 2024. Her date of birth is 14 March 1997. Who are Simone Biles’ parents? Her biological parents are Shannon Biles and Kelvin Clemons. Was Simone Biles adopted? Her grandparents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, adopted her when she was three. What is Simone Biles known for? Biles is a professional gymnast—she is the most decorated gymnast and has won 37 Olympic and World Championship medals. What are Simone Biles’ siblings’ names? Her three biological siblings are Adria, Ashley, and Tevin Biles. What are Simone Biles’ siblings’ ages? As of 2024, Ashley is 34, Tevin is 29, and Adria is 25. Is Simone Biles married? The Olympic gymnast tied the knot with American football player Jonathan Owens on 22 April 2023.

Simone Biles’ siblings were adopted by their grandparents in their formative years as their mother was unable to support them. Her brother Tevin is a US military officer, her younger sister Adria is pursuing a health career, and her elder sister Ashley has had multiple legal issues, and her occupation is unknown. Despite having challenges in their upbringing and living separate lives, they have all supported Simone's thriving gymnastic career.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Keyshia Cole’s siblings. Keysha is a renowned American singer and songwriter. Her prominent hits include The Way It Is, Just Like You and A Different Me.

Keyshia Cole’s prominence in the entertainment industry has elicited interest in her personal life, and many have wanted to know who her siblings are. Read on to discover the singer’s siblings in order of birth.

Source: Legit.ng