Davante Adams’ parents and siblings' family values uphold his career

Davante Lavell Adams is an American football wide receiver for the New York Jets of the National Football League (NFL). He formerly played for the Green Bay Packers (2014–2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022–2024). Beyond his football career, many have been curious about his life off the field, especially his family. Who are Davante Adams’ parents and siblings?

Davante Adams in Orchard Park, New York (L). Davante Adams at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (R). Photo: Ethan Miller, Bryan Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Davante Adams played college football at Fresno State before being selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has consistently been one of the top wide receivers in the league and has earned numerous accolades for his performances. Due to the footballer's fame, Davante Adams' family have attracted the attention of many worldwide.

Profile summary

Full name Davante Lavell Adams Gender Male Date of birth 24 December 1992 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth East Palo Alto, California, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 215 Weight in kilograms 98 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Pamela Brown Father Douglas Adams Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Devanne Villarreal Children 3 School Palo Alto High School College California State University, Fresno Profession Professional football player Instagram @taeadams X (Twitter) @tae15adams

Who are Davante Adams’ parents?

The professional football player was born to Pamela Brown and Douglas Adams. His parents divorced when he was 2 years old. Despite their separation, they maintained an amicable relationship and raised their son together.

Adams split time between his parents' houses and, at times, lived with his grandparents. His mother lived only ten minutes away from her former husband, Douglas, in a two-bedroom apartment. Below are more details about the NFL star's parents.

Pamela Brown

Davante Adams and his mother (L). Davante Adams' mother indoors (R). Photo: @taeadams on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Davante Adams' mom worked as a site manager at a software company called Synopsys and a hairdresser at night to supplement her income. In an interview with The Ringer, Adams recalled his mother's tireless efforts to support the family. He noted:

She worked all day, then braided hair at night, usually into the wee hours—until her knuckles were so tense she had to straighten each of them out, one by one.

In July 2014, after the Packers drafted Devante in the second round, he gifted his mom a BMW as a birthday gift. Via Instagram, he shared a picture of his mother and the car and captioned the post:

Happy early birthday mom..Wont see u on your day cuz I gotta get back to the grind. You deserve the world but for now just enjoy ya new beemer lol Love u

Douglas Adams

Davante Adams’ father also played a significant role in his life, but little is publicly known about his professional background. He is active on Instagram and frequently posts videos and pictures of him attending his son’s games. He is reportedly a former high school basketball player.

In a 2022 interview with The Pivot Podcast, Adams reflected on his early struggles and the role his parents played in helping him to be the person he is now. He said:

Some of that stuff is (hard) if you don’t have your mind all the way right. And I didn’t; it was hard for me to bounce back… So it’s a lot different now. And, you know, I was able to come out of that just because of my circle. My mom was in my corner, my dad the same way.

In an interview with NFL, he also noted:

I'd love to give myself a lot of credit. I would definitely say I have my head on straight, but that's due to my parents. It could easily have gone the other way.

Who are Davante Adams' siblings?

The NFL player grew up alongside three siblings: two young sisters, Destiny and D'aishanae, and one older brother, Doug Adams Jr. Davante Adams’ siblings share a close bond and often support Davante during his NFL games. Find out more details about them below.

Doug Adams wearing a Pirates Jersey (L). Doug Adams Jr. at Rubys & Roses Restaurant in California, USA (R). Photo: @stormiscoming on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Doug Adams Jr.

Davante Adams’ brother, Doug Adams Jr., was born on 10 January 1983 and is 41 years old as of 2024. According to his Instagram profile, he is a rapper, singer, poet, and fashion expert. In addition to working in the music and fashion industry, Doug is a barber at the San Francisco barber shop FRESHbyFresh Urban. He often shares some of the work he does for his clients.

Davante and Doug Adams might be half-brothers. As in some of his posts, Doug Adams has given tribute to a different woman on Mother’s Day and has stated that she passed away in 2019. On 9 May 2022, during Mother's Day, he posted a graphic picture of his late mom and captioned the post:

Happy mother's day Queen... it's been almost 3 years since u left me physically but your presence is felt daily...i know you're n heaven lookin down on me... continue to watch over me my guardian angel... thank you to whoever did the graphics #happymothersday #myQueen #myGuardianAngel #mommasboy #ZeniaSon

In another Instagram post, he wished her a happy birthday, writing:

Happy Heavenly Birthday my guardian angel... Continue to watch over me n guide my path... Your presence is greatly missed but your spirit lives on through me... I will continue to give u a reason to smile down upon me...

Destiny and D'aishanae

Davante Adams’ sisters, Destiny and D'aishanae, are twins born on 27 June 2003 and are 21 years old as of January 2025. They played basketball during high school and are currently students at Louisiana State University. They graduated from Oakland High School in 2021.

Destiny and D'aishanae are active on social media, often sharing their support for him. They even attend games wearing matching outfits featuring Davante’s image. On 8 January 2023, in January, the twins attended their brothers’ match at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Raiders game.

In a 2019 interview with NFL, Davante recalled the moment he saved the lives of his twin sisters after they were trapped in the middle of a shooting that took place in their neighbourhood. He said:

It was one of the craziest moments of my life. It wasn't the first rodeo, but it probably gave me the biggest scare. I ran out and grabbed my two little girls, snatched them up, threw them literally into the house ... and then got myself in there and then all of us on the ground. It was just in time before the house was actually shot up. Nobody got hit. But it was definitely a close call.

FAQs

Who is Davante Adams? He is an American professional football wide receiver for the New York Jets of the NFL. Where is Davante Adams from? Davante was born in East Palo Alto, California, United States. What is Davante Adams' age? The football player is 32 years old as of 2025. He was born on 24 December 1992. Who are Davante Adams' parents? His parents are Pamela Brown and Douglas Adams. How many siblings does Davante Adams have? The NFL star has three siblings: two sisters, Destiny and D'aishanae, and one brother, Doug Adams Jr. Who is Davante Adams' wife? The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver has married his college sweetheart, Devanne Villarreal, since 2018. Does Davante Adams have children? He has three children: two daughters, Daija Leigh and Dezi Lynn, and a son. Where is Davante Adams' family? His family currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America.

Davante Adams’ parents, Pamela Brown and Douglas Adams, have played a significant role in supporting his football career. Davante is a professional American football wide receiver currently playing for the New York Jets of the NFL. He grew up alongside two sisters, D'aishanae and Destiny, and one brother, Doug Adams Jr.

