15 most famous people from Nicaragua who are making global waves
Nicaragua is the geographically largest country in Central America. Known for its dramatic terrain of lakes, volcanoes and beaches, the country has many famous people who have made significant contributions in various fields, including politics, literature, and entertainment. Discover some of the most famous people from Nicaragua who are making global waves.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Most famous people from Nicaragua
- Who is the most famous Nicaraguan?
- Who is the most famous singer in Nicaragua?
- What is Nicaragua most famous for?
- Who is a famous scientist from Nicaragua?
Key takeaways
- Several individuals from Nicaragua have achieved global recognition in various fields.
- Some notable Nicaraguan figures include President Daniel Ortega and the legendary poet Rubén Darío.
- Famous actors from Nicaragua, like Barbara Carrera and Bianca Jagger, are making their mark on the international stage.
Most famous people from Nicaragua
When compiling the list of the most famous people from Nicaragua, we gathered information from various sources such as IMDb, Baseball Reference, Britannica and various music databases such as Allmusic and Spotify. We also used data from reputable arts publications and business rankings but the list is in no particular order.
|Full name
|Place of birth in Nicaragua
|Occupation
|Ruben Dario
|Ciudad Dario, Matagalpa
|Poet, journalist, diplomat, writer
|Bianca Jagger
|Managua
|Actress, human rights advocate
|Carlos Pellas Chamorro
|Granada
|Businessman
|Sergio Ramirez
|Masatepe
|Writer, intellectual
|Gioconda Belli
|Managua
|Poet, author, novelist
|Ernesto Cardenal
|Granada
|Poet, liberation theologian
|Alexis Arguello
|Managua
|Professional boxer, politician
|Barbara Carrera
|San Carlos
|Actress, model
|Roman Gonzalez
|Managua
|Professional boxer
|Dennis Martinez
|Granada
|Professional baseball pitcher
|Luis Enrique
|Somoto, Madriz
|Singer-songwriter, musician
|Daniel Ortega
|La Libertad
|Politician
|Ricardo Mayorga
|Managua
|Professional boxer, former mixed martial artist
|Violeta Chamorro
|Rivas
|Former politician
|Tony Melendez
|Rivas
|Guitar player, composer, singer, songwriter
1. Ruben Dario
- Full name: Felix Ruben Garcia Sarmiento
- Date of birth: 18 January 1867
- Date of birth: 6 February 1916
- Age at the time of death: 49
- Place of birth: Ciudad Dario, Matagalpa, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Poet, journalist, diplomat, writer
Rubén Darío was a poet, journalist, and diplomat widely regarded as the father of Modernismo, the Spanish language literary and cultural movement. His poetry revolutionised Latin American literature and continues to be studied globally. Rubén DaríO died on 18 January 1867.
2. Bianca Jagger
- Full name: Bianca Jagger
- Date of birth: 2 May 1945
- Age: 79 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Managua, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Actress, human rights advocate
Bianca Jagger is a social activist, human rights advocate, and a former actress. She founded the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation and has been involved with organisations like Amnesty International and Amazon Charitable Trust. She appeared in films like The Cannonball Run and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.
3. Carlos Pellas Chamorro
- Full name: Carlos Pellas Chamorro
- Date of birth: 10 January 1953
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Granada, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Businessman
Carlos Pellas Chamorro is a well-known Nicaraguan businessman and the CEO of Grupo Pellas, a large conglomerate with interests in sugar, rum, banking, and more. He is recognised as Nicaragua’s first billionaire and has played a significant role in the country's economy.
4. Sergio Ramirez
- Full name: Sergio Ramirez Mercado
- Date of birth: 5 August 1942
- Age: 82 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Masatepe, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Writer, intellectual
Sergio Ramirez is one of Nicaragua's best-known living writers. He served as Vice President from 1985 to 1990 under Daniel Ortega. He has also produced over 50 books, including Margarita, How Beautiful the Sea and The Return of the Prodigal Son. His literary achievements have earned him numerous accolades, such as the 2017 Cervantes Prize.
5. Gioconda Belli
- Full name: Gioconda Belli
- Date of birth: 9 December 1948
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Managua, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Poet, author, novelist
Gioconda Belli is one of the famous people from Nicaragua. She is a novelist and poet, widely known for her contributions to Nicaraguan literature. She gained international fame with her 1988 novel La Mujer Habitada (The Inhabited Woman). Belli has won numerous accolades for her great work, including the Casa de las Américas Award and the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Award.
6. Ernesto Cardenal
- Full name: Ernesto Cardenal Martínez
- Date of birth: 20 January 1925
- Date of death: 1 March 2020
- Age at the time of death: 95
- Place of birth: Granada, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Poet, liberation theologian
Ernesto Cardenal is one of the most prominent literary figures in South America. He was a priest, poet, and politician. Ernesto was a key figure in liberation theology and a prominent member of the Sandinista movement. He also served as Nicaragua's minister of culture from 1979 to 1987. Cardenal succumbed to heart and kidney failure on 1 March 2020.
7. Alexis Arguello
- Full name: Alexis Argüello
- Date of birth: 19 April 1952
- Date of death: 1 July 2009
- Age at the time of death: 57
- Place of birth: Managua, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Professional boxer, politician
Alexis Argüello is among the famous athletes from Nicaragua. He was a professional boxer who competed from 1968 to 1995, and later became a politician. Alexis was a three-weight world champion, holding titles in the featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight divisions. He was elected mayor of Managua in 2008 and passed away in 2009.
8. Barbara Carrera
- Full name: Barbara Carrera
- Date of birth: 31 December 1945
- Age: 79 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: San Carlos, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Actress, model
Barbara is one of the famous actresses from San Carlos, Nicaragua. She gained prominence for her roles in Never Say Never Again (1983), Centennial (1978–79), and Dallas (1985–86). Before her acting career, she was a fashion model and appeared on the covers of notable magazines, such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. She is one of the famous Nicaraguans in America.
9. Roman Gonzalez
- Full name: Román Alberto González Luna
- Date of birth: 17 June 1987
- Age: 37 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Managua, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Professional boxer
Roman Gonzalez, popularly known by his stage name, Chocolatito, is a professional boxer widely regarded as one of the greatest lightweight boxers in history. He is famous for his aggressive pressure fighting style and combination punching.
10. Dennis Martinez
- Full name: Jose Dennis Martinez Ortiz
- Date of birth: 14 May 1955
- Age: 69 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Granada, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Professional baseball pitcher
Dennis Martínez is a former professional baseball pitcher who played 23 seasons from 1976 to 1998. He played for numerous baseball teams, including the Baltimore Orioles, Montreal Expos, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners, and Atlanta Braves. He was the first Nicaraguan to play in the majors and achieved 245 career wins.
11. Luis Enrique
- Full name: Luis Enrique Mejía López
- Date of birth: 28 September 1962
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Somoto, Madriz, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Singer-songwriter, musician
Luis Enrique is among the famous singers from Somoto, Madriz, Nicaragua. Widely considered the Prince of Salsa, Luis has released over 20 albums, including notable works like Mi Mundo (1989), Luces del Alma (1990), and Ciclos (2009). His 2009 hit single Yo No Sé Mañana earned him a Latin Grammy Award for Best Tropical Song.
12. Daniel Ortega
- Full name: Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra
- Date of birth: 11 November 1945
- Age: 79 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: La Libertad, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Politician
According to the EBSCO Information Services, Daniel Ortega is a Nicaraguan politician who has served multiple terms as the country's president. He first rose to prominence as a leader in the Sandinista National Liberation Front.
Daniel has been the co-president of Nicaragua since 18 February 2025, alongside his wife Rosario Murillo. He was the 54th and 58th president of Nicaragua from 1985 to 1990 and from 2007 to 2025.
13. Ricardo Mayorga
- Full name: Ricardo Antonio Mayorga Perez
- Date of birth: 3 October 197
- Age: 51 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Managua, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Professional boxer, former mixed martial artist
Nicknamed El Matador, Ricardo is another Nicaraguan athlete who has held world titles in two weight classes. He first came into the spotlight after he was featured on the cover of The Ring's December 2003 issue, The craziest man in the sport: Mayorga lights up boxing.
14. Violeta Chamorro
- Full name: Violeta Barrios Torres de Chamorro
- Date of birth: 18 October 1929
- Age: 95 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Rivas, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Former politician
Violeta Chamorro is a notable figure in Nicaraguan history. She served as the 55th President of Nicaragua from 1990 to 1997, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the country. She formerly served as a member of the Junta of National Reconstruction from 1979 to 1980.
15. Tony Melendez
- Full name: Jose Antonio Melendez Rodriguez
- Date of birth: 9 January 1962
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Rivas, Nicaragua
- Occupation: Guitar player, composer, singer, songwriter
Tony Meléndez is a popular guitar player, composer, singer, and songwriter who was born without arms. He has learned to play the guitar with his feet. Meléndez’s big break came in 1987 after he performed Never Be the Same for Pope John Paul II. His discography includes albums like Never Be the Same, Ways of the Wise, and Hands in Heaven.
Who is the most famous Nicaraguan?
The most famous Nicaraguan is Rubén Darío, a renowned poet who is considered the father of modern Spanish-language literature.
Who is the most famous singer in Nicaragua?
The most famous singer in Nicaragua is Carlos Mejía Godoy, known for his hit songs Nicaragua Nicaragüita, La Cucaracha, El Gueguense, El Sombrero Azul and La Sombra de las Cumbres.
What is Nicaragua most famous for?
Nicaragua is renowned for its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and historical significance.
Who is a famous scientist from Nicaragua?
A famous scientist from Nicaragua is Carlos Juan Finlay, known for discovering that mosquitoes transmit yellow fever.
Many famous people from Nicaragua are making a big impact around the world. Whether in art, politics, sports, or music, these individuals have gained recognition for their talents and contributions, showing how Nicaraguans are leaving their mark globally.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the most famous people from Venezuela. Venezuela is a South American country located on the northern end of the continent. Numerous of its citizens have distinguished themselves in various fields.
The most famous people from Venezuela have influenced the world in politics, governance, science, innovation, sports and entertainment. Discover some of the people from Venezuela who have achieved international recognition in their respective fields.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com