15 most famous people from Nicaragua who are making global waves

Nicaragua is the geographically largest country in Central America. Known for its dramatic terrain of lakes, volcanoes and beaches, the country has many famous people who have made significant contributions in various fields, including politics, literature, and entertainment. Discover some of the most famous people from Nicaragua who are making global waves.

Bianca Jagger (L), Gioconda Belli (C) and Sergio Ramirez (R) are some of the famous people from Nicaragua. Photo: Karwai Tang, Isabel Infantes, Eduardo Parra (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Several individuals from Nicaragua have achieved global recognition in various fields.

Some notable Nicaraguan figures include President Daniel Ortega and the legendary poet Rubén Darío.

and the legendary poet Famous actors from Nicaragua, like Barbara Carrera and Bianca Jagger, are making their mark on the international stage.

Most famous people from Nicaragua

When compiling the list of the most famous people from Nicaragua, we gathered information from various sources such as IMDb, Baseball Reference, Britannica and various music databases such as Allmusic and Spotify. We also used data from reputable arts publications and business rankings but the list is in no particular order.

Full name Place of birth in Nicaragua Occupation Ruben Dario Ciudad Dario, Matagalpa Poet, journalist, diplomat, writer Bianca Jagger Managua Actress, human rights advocate Carlos Pellas Chamorro Granada Businessman Sergio Ramirez Masatepe Writer, intellectual Gioconda Belli Managua Poet, author, novelist Ernesto Cardenal Granada Poet, liberation theologian Alexis Arguello Managua Professional boxer, politician Barbara Carrera San Carlos Actress, model Roman Gonzalez Managua Professional boxer Dennis Martinez Granada Professional baseball pitcher Luis Enrique Somoto, Madriz Singer-songwriter, musician Daniel Ortega La Libertad Politician Ricardo Mayorga Managua Professional boxer, former mixed martial artist Violeta Chamorro Rivas Former politician Tony Melendez Rivas Guitar player, composer, singer, songwriter

1. Ruben Dario

Ruben Dario statue on Biscayne Boulevard. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Felix Ruben Garcia Sarmiento

: Felix Ruben Garcia Sarmiento Date of birth : 18 January 1867

: 18 January 1867 Date of birth : 6 February 1916

: 6 February 1916 Age at the time of death : 49

: 49 Place of birth : Ciudad Dario, Matagalpa, Nicaragua

: Ciudad Dario, Matagalpa, Nicaragua Occupation: Poet, journalist, diplomat, writer

Rubén Darío was a poet, journalist, and diplomat widely regarded as the father of Modernismo, the Spanish language literary and cultural movement. His poetry revolutionised Latin American literature and continues to be studied globally. Rubén DaríO died on 18 January 1867.

2. Bianca Jagger

Bianca Jagger at the Booker Prize 2023 winner ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London, United Kingdom on 26 November 2023. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bianca Jagger

: Bianca Jagger Date of birth : 2 May 1945

: 2 May 1945 Age : 79 years old (as of April 2025)

: 79 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Managua, Nicaragua

: Managua, Nicaragua Occupation: Actress, human rights advocate

Bianca Jagger is a social activist, human rights advocate, and a former actress. She founded the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation and has been involved with organisations like Amnesty International and Amazon Charitable Trust. She appeared in films like The Cannonball Run and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

3. Carlos Pellas Chamorro

Carlos Pellas Chamorro is best known as Nicaragua’s first billionaire. Photo: @redinalambricalatina on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Carlos Pellas Chamorro

: Carlos Pellas Chamorro Date of birth : 10 January 1953

: 10 January 1953 Age : 72 years old (as of 2025)

: 72 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Granada, Nicaragua

: Granada, Nicaragua Occupation: Businessman

Carlos Pellas Chamorro is a well-known Nicaraguan businessman and the CEO of Grupo Pellas, a large conglomerate with interests in sugar, rum, banking, and more. He is recognised as Nicaragua’s first billionaire and has played a significant role in the country's economy.

4. Sergio Ramirez

Sergio Ramirez at the Casa de America, on 22 March 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Alberto Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sergio Ramirez Mercado

: Sergio Ramirez Mercado Date of birth : 5 August 1942

: 5 August 1942 Age : 82 years old (as of April 2025)

: 82 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Masatepe, Nicaragua

: Masatepe, Nicaragua Occupation: Writer, intellectual

Sergio Ramirez is one of Nicaragua's best-known living writers. He served as Vice President from 1985 to 1990 under Daniel Ortega. He has also produced over 50 books, including Margarita, How Beautiful the Sea and The Return of the Prodigal Son. His literary achievements have earned him numerous accolades, such as the 2017 Cervantes Prize.

5. Gioconda Belli

Gioconda Belli at the Zenda Awards 2023-2024 at Real Fábrica de Tapices on 14 January 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gioconda Belli

: Gioconda Belli Date of birth : 9 December 1948

: 9 December 1948 Age : 76 years old (as of 2025)

: 76 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Managua, Nicaragua

: Managua, Nicaragua Occupation: Poet, author, novelist

Gioconda Belli is one of the famous people from Nicaragua. She is a novelist and poet, widely known for her contributions to Nicaraguan literature. She gained international fame with her 1988 novel La Mujer Habitada (The Inhabited Woman). Belli has won numerous accolades for her great work, including the Casa de las Américas Award and the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Award.

6. Ernesto Cardenal

Ernesto Cardenal during the presentation of his book Así en el cielo como en la tierra in Granada on 13 February 2018. Photo: Inti Ocon

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ernesto Cardenal Martínez

: Ernesto Cardenal Martínez Date of birth : 20 January 1925

: 20 January 1925 Date of death : 1 March 2020

: 1 March 2020 Age at the time of death : 95

: 95 Place of birth : Granada, Nicaragua

: Granada, Nicaragua Occupation: Poet, liberation theologian

Ernesto Cardenal is one of the most prominent literary figures in South America. He was a priest, poet, and politician. Ernesto was a key figure in liberation theology and a prominent member of the Sandinista movement. He also served as Nicaragua's minister of culture from 1979 to 1987. Cardenal succumbed to heart and kidney failure on 1 March 2020.

7. Alexis Arguello

Alexis Arguello at boxing match on 10 March 1986 in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Donaldson Collection

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alexis Argüello

: Alexis Argüello Date of birth : 19 April 1952

: 19 April 1952 Date of death : 1 July 2009

: 1 July 2009 Age at the time of death : 57

: 57 Place of birth : Managua, Nicaragua

: Managua, Nicaragua Occupation: Professional boxer, politician

Alexis Argüello is among the famous athletes from Nicaragua. He was a professional boxer who competed from 1968 to 1995, and later became a politician. Alexis was a three-weight world champion, holding titles in the featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight divisions. He was elected mayor of Managua in 2008 and passed away in 2009.

8. Barbara Carrera

Barbara Carrera at Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween 2023 at Parsippany Hilton on 27 October 2023 in Parsippany, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Barbara Carrera

: Barbara Carrera Date of birth : 31 December 1945

: 31 December 1945 Age : 79 years old (as of 2025)

: 79 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : San Carlos, Nicaragua

: San Carlos, Nicaragua Occupation: Actress, model

Barbara is one of the famous actresses from San Carlos, Nicaragua. She gained prominence for her roles in Never Say Never Again (1983), Centennial (1978–79), and Dallas (1985–86). Before her acting career, she was a fashion model and appeared on the covers of notable magazines, such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. She is one of the famous Nicaraguans in America.

9. Roman Gonzalez

Roman Gonzalez poses during the official Weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on 14 September 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Román Alberto González Luna

: Román Alberto González Luna Date of birth : 17 June 1987

: 17 June 1987 Age : 37 years old (as of April 2025)

: 37 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Managua, Nicaragua

: Managua, Nicaragua Occupation: Professional boxer

Roman Gonzalez, popularly known by his stage name, Chocolatito, is a professional boxer widely regarded as one of the greatest lightweight boxers in history. He is famous for his aggressive pressure fighting style and combination punching.

10. Dennis Martinez

Dennis Martínez at loanDepot Park on 12 March 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rob Tringali

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jose Dennis Martinez Ortiz

: Jose Dennis Martinez Ortiz Date of birth : 14 May 1955

: 14 May 1955 Age : 69 years old (as of April 2025)

: 69 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Granada, Nicaragua

: Granada, Nicaragua Occupation: Professional baseball pitcher

Dennis Martínez is a former professional baseball pitcher who played 23 seasons from 1976 to 1998. He played for numerous baseball teams, including the Baltimore Orioles, Montreal Expos, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners, and Atlanta Braves. He was the first Nicaraguan to play in the majors and achieved 245 career wins.

11. Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique Mejia Godoy, poses for a picture at his home in San Jose, Costa Rica, on 2 November 2021. Photo: EZEQUIEL BECERRA

Source: UGC

Full name: Luis Enrique Mejía López

Luis Enrique Mejía López Date of birt h: 28 September 1962

h: 28 September 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of 2025)

: 62 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Somoto, Madriz, Nicaragua

: Somoto, Madriz, Nicaragua Occupation: Singer-songwriter, musician

Luis Enrique is among the famous singers from Somoto, Madriz, Nicaragua. Widely considered the Prince of Salsa, Luis has released over 20 albums, including notable works like Mi Mundo (1989), Luces del Alma (1990), and Ciclos (2009). His 2009 hit single Yo No Sé Mañana earned him a Latin Grammy Award for Best Tropical Song.

12. Daniel Ortega

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega during the summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) bloc in Caracas on 24 April 2024. Photo: Juan Barreto

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra

: Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra Date of birth : 11 November 1945

: 11 November 1945 Age : 79 years old (as of 2025)

: 79 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : La Libertad, Nicaragua

: La Libertad, Nicaragua Occupation: Politician

According to the EBSCO Information Services, Daniel Ortega is a Nicaraguan politician who has served multiple terms as the country's president. He first rose to prominence as a leader in the Sandinista National Liberation Front.

Daniel has been the co-president of Nicaragua since 18 February 2025, alongside his wife Rosario Murillo. He was the 54th and 58th president of Nicaragua from 1985 to 1990 and from 2007 to 2025.

13. Ricardo Mayorga

Ricardo Mayorga during the "Sugar" Shane Mosley Press Conference at The Forum on 15 August 2015 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Maury Phillips

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ricardo Antonio Mayorga Perez

: Ricardo Antonio Mayorga Perez Date of birth : 3 October 197

: 3 October 197 Age : 51 years old (as of April 2025)

: 51 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Managua, Nicaragua

: Managua, Nicaragua Occupation: Professional boxer, former mixed martial artist

Nicknamed El Matador, Ricardo is another Nicaraguan athlete who has held world titles in two weight classes. He first came into the spotlight after he was featured on the cover of The Ring's December 2003 issue, The craziest man in the sport: Mayorga lights up boxing.

14. Violeta Chamorro

Violeta Chamorro at the Presidential Palace in Managua 25 on April 2006. Photo: Miguel Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Violeta Barrios Torres de Chamorro

: Violeta Barrios Torres de Chamorro Date of birth : 18 October 1929

: 18 October 1929 Age : 95 years old (as of April 2025)

: 95 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Rivas, Nicaragua

: Rivas, Nicaragua Occupation: Former politician

Violeta Chamorro is a notable figure in Nicaraguan history. She served as the 55th President of Nicaragua from 1990 to 1997, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the country. She formerly served as a member of the Junta of National Reconstruction from 1979 to 1980.

15. Tony Melendez

Tony Melendez during 2005 Billboard Latin Music Awards - Press Room at Miami Arena in Miami, Florida, United States. Photo: Rodrigo Varela

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jose Antonio Melendez Rodriguez

: Jose Antonio Melendez Rodriguez Date of birth : 9 January 1962

: 9 January 1962 Age : 63 years old (as of 2025)

: 63 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Rivas, Nicaragua

: Rivas, Nicaragua Occupation: Guitar player, composer, singer, songwriter

Tony Meléndez is a popular guitar player, composer, singer, and songwriter who was born without arms. He has learned to play the guitar with his feet. Meléndez’s big break came in 1987 after he performed Never Be the Same for Pope John Paul II. His discography includes albums like Never Be the Same, Ways of the Wise, and Hands in Heaven.

Who is the most famous Nicaraguan?

The most famous Nicaraguan is Rubén Darío, a renowned poet who is considered the father of modern Spanish-language literature.

Who is the most famous singer in Nicaragua?

The most famous singer in Nicaragua is Carlos Mejía Godoy, known for his hit songs Nicaragua Nicaragüita, La Cucaracha, El Gueguense, El Sombrero Azul and La Sombra de las Cumbres.

What is Nicaragua most famous for?

Nicaragua is renowned for its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and historical significance.

Who is a famous scientist from Nicaragua?

A famous scientist from Nicaragua is Carlos Juan Finlay, known for discovering that mosquitoes transmit yellow fever.

Many famous people from Nicaragua are making a big impact around the world. Whether in art, politics, sports, or music, these individuals have gained recognition for their talents and contributions, showing how Nicaraguans are leaving their mark globally.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the most famous people from Venezuela. Venezuela is a South American country located on the northern end of the continent. Numerous of its citizens have distinguished themselves in various fields.

The most famous people from Venezuela have influenced the world in politics, governance, science, innovation, sports and entertainment. Discover some of the people from Venezuela who have achieved international recognition in their respective fields.

Source: Legit.ng