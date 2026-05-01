Former BBNaija star Kiddwaya has sparked reactions after blasting social media critic Daniel Regha for his remarks about Davido amid the singer's ongoing feud with DJ Tunez

The drama escalated after Davido and DJ Tunez exchanged heated words about wealth and privilege, with DJ Tunez claiming the singer relies on his father's money

Kiddwaya fired back at Regha, drawing mixed reactions from fans who debated his statement widely online

The ongoing clash between Davido and Wizkid’s long-time disc jockey, DJ Tunez, has taken another twist after former BBNaija star Kiddwaya openly criticised social commentator Daniel Regha.

The drama began when DJ Tunez accused Davido of living off his father’s wealth, a remark that quickly triggered a fiery response from the singer.

Kiddwaya tells Daniel Regha he would be tweeting from a private jet if his father had money like Davido's dad. Photo: kiddwaya/danielregha/davido

Source: Instagram

Davido fired back by saying DJ Tunez’s father did not work hard enough to leave him wealth, claiming that the DJ inherited frustration, which explained his anger.

This sharp exchange attracted Daniel Regha, who weighed in with his own take on Davido’s reaction.

He argued that Davido often flaunts his father’s success without acknowledging the deeper issues around wealth in Nigeria.

“Davido is always quick to brag about his dad wealth or success, or use the Adeleke name to score points, but forgets one crucial fact, there are no ethical billionaires. And in a country where nothing is working well and majority are affected by abject poverty, someone being a billionaire isn't a flex.”

The social media critic went further, emphasising that the rich in Nigeria are not problem solvers but beneficiaries of government failure, insisting that celebrating billionaire status is insensitive when many cannot afford basic needs.

“The wealthy people we have in this country aren't problem solvers, and never have. All are wealthy because the govt doesn't want to do their jobs, and all are friends with the people in power or associates; That alone compromises their integrity.”

Reacting to Daniel Regha's comment, Kiddwaya mocked him by suggesting that if Regha’s father had money, he would not be tweeting from a modest setting but living a more luxurious life.

“If your daddy had money you sef will be tweeting your rubbish from a private jet instead of posting your eba and egusi soup from a single cooker.”

Check out Kiddwaya's post below:

Nigerians react to Kiddwaya's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@drealprisy wrote:

"This one too enter 😂😂😂"

@jpce03 said:

"War against the rich and the poor..😂😂 Start hussling now or join city boyz make ur kids get rest of minds in future…🤣🤣🤣"

@evacomedytv_ wrote:

"Hustle oo make your children no Dey jealous rich men children online and offline 😂😂😂"

@affordable_collection reacted:

"If my father had such money I'll talk about it everyday, every hour, every second 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️"

@1stladyijay said:

"People always fight and target what their admire deeply inside, poverty is why people think the rich brags"

@soniachiamaka99 commented:

"Somebody say your papa deh drag top 3 among the poorest 😂😂😂😂 nah true Daniel ?"

Kiddwaya fires back at Daniel Regha after he criticised Davido for bragging about his father's wealth during clash with DJ Tunez. Photo: kiddwaya/danielregha

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya speaks on BBL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kiddwaya reacted to the rising concerns over BBL surgeries following a tragic incident in Lagos.

The reality TV star shared his opinion after the death of socialite Elena Jessica, who suffered complications from a cosmetic procedure.

Kiddwaya urged women to avoid BBL and embrace natural looks or fitness, stating that the trend had gone too far.

Source: Legit.ng