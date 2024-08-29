Meet Christian McCaffrey's parents, Ed and Lisa McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is a professional American football running back who plays for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League (NFL). He is widely recognised for his impressive college football performances and subsequent success in the NFL. Many are curious about his family, especially his parents. So, who are Christian McCaffrey's parents?

Growing up in a family with a strong athletic pedigree, Christian was exposed to sports from a young age. He has bagged several awards in his football career. Christian McCaffrey's parents have four children who are interested in sports, and they fully support their athletic pursuits.

Who are Christian McCaffrey's parents?

Christian McCaffrey's father is Ed, while his mother is Lisa. Ed was born on 17 August 1968 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

He attended Allentown Central Catholic High School in Allentown, where he played football in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. Christian McCaffrey’s father, Ed, attended Stanford University, where he played college football for the Cardinal.

Christian McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa, is a former college soccer player who played for the Stanford University squad. She now focuses on raising their four sons and supporting their athletic careers. During an interview with Punch Magazine, Lisa expressed her love for the sport, appreciating how it has helped shape her sons into hardworking and accountable young men.

I absolutely love the game of football and appreciate it for helping shape my boys into hardworking and accountable young men. I love that they found their passion, but for a mom, it can be quite a rollercoaster of emotions.

How did Christian McCaffrey's parents meet?

In a 1999 interview with The Denver Post, Ed fondly recalled how he first met his wife, Lisa, clarifying that he met her at a mutual friend's birthday party.

When they met, they were both students at Stanford University. However, Ed McCaffrey’s wife had a different version of events, recalling that they met in the trainer's room in preseason when she was getting taped.

Um, we have a little discrepancy there, I think we met in preseason in the trainer’s room. I was in there getting taped. If he doesn’t remember, it’s because he was this big-time football player, and I was just this little soccer player.

Per The SportsRush, the couple tied the knot in 1992.

Ed and Lisa McCaffrey’s children

The couple has three other children, Max, Dylan, and Luke McCaffrey, in addition to Christian. Below is a brief overview of the children, from the oldest to the youngest.

1. Max Stephen McCaffrey

On 7 May 1994, the couple welcomed their firstborn son, Max Stephen. He was born in Castle Rock, Colorado, United States. Max played college football as a wide receiver at Duke University. After college, Max went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft but signed with the Oakland Raiders as a free agent. In 2023, Max joined the Miami Dolphins as an offensive assistant.

2. Christian McCaffrey

Christian is Ed and Lisa's second-born child. He was born on 7 June 1996 in Castle Rock, Colorado, United States. The NFL player attended Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where he played football as a running back, wide receiver, cornerback, and punter. In 2012 and 2013, Christian was the Gatorade Football Player of the Year for Colorado. He is 28 years old as of August 2024.

3. Dylan Thomas McCaffrey

Dylan was born on 25 March 1999 in Denver, Colorado, USA. He attended Valor Christian High School, where he was a starting quarterback. He began his college football career as a quarterback at the University of Michigan. Dylan has been a quarterback for Michigan Wolverines (2018-2020) and Northern Colorado Bears (2021-2023).

4. Luke Patrick McCaffrey

Luke was born on 2 April 2001 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA. He is the youngest of the McCaffrey brothers. Luke is a wide receiver and former Rice Owls and Nebraska quarterback.

What do Christian McCaffrey's parents do?

Ed is a former professional American football player who played wide receiver in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey’s father’s career spanned over 13 years, primarily with the Denver Broncos. He received several notable awards throughout his career. For instance, he is a 3× Super Bowl Champion.

Super Bowl XXIX (1994 season) with the San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XXXII (1997 season) with the Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XXXIII (1998 season) with the Denver Broncos

Ed McCaffrey transitioned into coaching after his playing career and has served as a football coach, including a stint as the head coach of Northern Colorado. He is also involved in various business ventures and charitable activities, including running the McCaffrey Family Foundation, which supports needy children.

Christian McCaffrey's parents, Ed and Lisa McCaffrey have a strong background in sports. Ed had a successful 13-year career in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls, while Lisa was a talented soccer player at Stanford University. Their athletic expertise and support have significantly shaped Christian and his brothers into accomplished athletes.

