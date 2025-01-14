21 celebrities with ADHD who overcome their challenges to achieve success
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder. The disorder is associated with someone being overly active and struggling to focus and control their behaviour. Despite this, with the proper treatment and support, ADHD can be managed to become a strength. These are celebrities with ADHD who overcome their challenges to achieve success.
ADHD can present considerable challenges for those it affects, but many celebrities have proven that success is still achievable. These famous people have become a beacon of hope and a testament to success despite ADHD obstacles. From Hollywood stars to sports gold medalists, here is a list of celebrities who have triumphed while controlling ADHD.
21 celebrities with ADHD
ADHD has posed a challenge to many, but celebrities have discussed how they have turned the challenges into strengths. Many notable people have performed excellently in their fields despite having ADHD. Below is a list of noteworthy examples of celebrities who have succeeded despite having ADHD.
1. Michael Jordan
- Full name: Michael Jeffrey Jordan
- Date of birth: 17 February 1963
- Age: 61 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Career: Former professional basketball player
Michael Jordan is a male celebrity with ADHD and one of the greatest basketball players ever. Despite this achievement, the professional basketball player always tried to discover himself and was not entirely content. According to Forbes, his ADHD allowed him to multitask, have high energy, and hyper-focus in basketball.
2. Michael Phelps
- Full name: Michael Fred Phelps II
- Date of birth: 30 June 1985
- Age: 39 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
- Career: Former Olympic swimmer
Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian swimmer despite having ADHD. Phelps was diagnosed with ADHD at age nine. The American swimmer spoke about how ADHD helped him channel all his energy into swimming. He has earned a record 23 Olympic gold medals, proving that ADHD can be a strength.
3. Simone Biles
- Full name: Simone Arianne Biles Owens
- Date of birth: 14 March 1997
- Age: 27 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States
- Career: Artistic gymnast
Simone Biles is a gymnastics superstar who has shown that ADHD does not hinder success. She posted on her X (Twitter) account that she had taken medication for ADHD since she was a kid. Simon Biles is also a mental health awareness advocate who has taken a stand against ADHD stigma.
4. Will Smith
- Full name: Willard Carroll Smith II
- Date of birth: 25 September 1968
- Age: 56 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Career: Actor, film producer, and rapper
Will Smith is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, winning four Grammy awards. Although the actor has not been diagnosed with ADHD, he is known for his high energy, hyper focus and risk-taking, all attributed to ADHD. According to Essentially Sports, during an interview with Rolling Stone, he said:
I was the fun one who had trouble paying attention. Today, they'd diagnose me as a child with ADHD [attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder].
5. Justin Timberlake
- Full name: Justin Randall Timberlake
- Date of birth: 31 January 1981
- Age: 43 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States
- Career: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor
Justin Timberlake is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. The pop star has ADHD and OCD, which he has managed while building a successful career. Timberlake has numerous accolades, including 10 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and nine Billboard Music Awards.
6. Adam Levine
- Full name: Adam Noah Levine
- Date of birth: 18 March 1979
- Age: 45 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Career: Singer and songwriter
Adam Levine is a renowned American singer and songwriter. He is famous as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the pop rock band Maroon 5. Adam has been open about his ADHD struggles, yet he has thrived in the entertainment industry.
7. Jim Carrey
- Full name: James Eugene Carrey
- Date of birth: 17 January 1962
- Age: 63 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Newmarket, Canada
- Career: Actor and comedian
Jim Carrey is a Canadian-American comedian and actor best known for his energetic slapstick performances. Carrey has been open about his ADHD condition, which he has had since childhood. Yet, he has stayed on top of the entertainment game for decades.
8. Richard Branson
- Full name: Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson
- Date of birth: 18 July 1950
- Age: 74 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Blackheath, London, United Kingdom
- Career: Business magnate
Richard Branson is a British business mogul who has dyslexia and ADHD. The entrepreneur has used his condition to take risks and be creative, making him one of the richest people in the world. Branson has founded many companies, including airlines, telecommunications, and hotels.
9. Zooey Deschanel
- Full name: Zooey Claire Deschanel
- Date of birth: 17 January 1980
- Age: 44 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Career: Actress and musician
Zooey Deschanel is an actress from the United States. She is best known for her role as Jessica Day in the TV series New Girl. Zoe has been open about ADHD and has demonstrated the condition can lead to creativity and success.
10. Karina Smirnoff
- Full name: Karina Smirnoff
- Date of birth: 2 January 1978
- Age: 47 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Kharkiv, Ukraine
- Career: Professional ballroom dancer
Karina Smirnoff is a professional ballroom dancer from Ukraine who is best known for appearing on Dancing with the Stars. She has won the best dancer award 17 times. Karina's experience with ADHD has motivated her to advance her dance career.
11. Emma Watson
- Full name: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson
- Date of birth: 15 April 1990
- Age: 34 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Paris, France
- Career: Actress and activist
Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is an English actress known for her roles in blockbusters and independent films. She rose to stardom with her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. According to the ADHD Foundation, Watson has managed her ADHD to achieve great success.
12. Michelle Rodriguez
- Full name: Mayte Michelle Rodríguez
- Date of birth: 12 July 1978
- Age: 46 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, United States
- Career: Actress
Michelle Rodríguez is an American actress best known for her character Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious franchise. She has openly shared about her ADHD diagnosis, which hasn't stopped her from acting. Michelle has won awards like ALMA, Teen Choice, and People's Choice awards.
13. Woody Harrelson
- Full name: Woodrow Tracy Harrelson
- Date of birth: 23 July 1961
- Age: 63 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Midland, Texas, United States
- Career: Actor
Woody Harrelson is an American actor who has not let his ADHD condition hinder his success. The award-winning actor became known for his role as Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers. He has won numerous awards, including the Primetime Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Independent Spirit awards.
14. Ryan Gosling
- Full name: Ryan Thomas Gosling
- Date of birth: 12 November 1980
- Age: 44 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: London, Canada
- Career: Actor
Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor who has appeared in major studio features and independent films. Despite struggling with ADHD, he has built an award-winning career. Gosling's major films include Blue Valentine, The Nice Guys, La La Land, and Barbie.
15. Paris Hilton
- Full name: Paris Whitney Hilton
- Date of birth: 17 February 1981
- Age: 43years (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
- Career: Media personality, singer, businesswoman, and model
Paris Hilton is a renowned American socialite, model, singer, media personality, and businesswoman. The businesswoman has ADHD and uses her platform to raise awareness about the condition. Paris has a song titled ADHD that was released in October 2024.
16. Howie Mandel
- Full name: Howard Michael Mandel
- Date of birth: 29 November 1955
- Age: 69 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
- Career: Comedian, television personality, actor, and producer
Howard Mandel is a Canadian comedian, television personality, actor, and film producer. The comedian has ADHD and OCD, which he has been open about. Despite his diagnosis, he has appeared on shows like America's Got Talent, Deal or No Deal, and David's Vlog.
17. Solange Knowles
- Full name: Solange Piaget Knowles
- Date of birth: 24 June 1986
- Age: 38 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
- Career: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Solange Knowles is a singer and songwriter from the United States. Beyonce's younger sister revealed that she was diagnosed with ADHD condition twice. Solange has not let the condition stop her and has spoken about how it affects her creativity.
18. Channing Tatum
- Full name: Channing Matthew Tatum
- Date of birth: 26 April 1980
- Age: 44 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Cullman, Alabama, United States
- Career: Actor and producer
Channing Tatum is an actor and film producer from the United States. He rose to prominence with films like She's the Man, Step Up, and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Tatum has ADHD and dyslexia and has advocated for kids with learning disabilities.
19. Liv Tyler
- Full name: Liv Rundgren Tyler
- Date of birth: 1 July 1977
- Age: 47 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States
- Career: Actress
Liv Tyler is one of the female celebrities with ADHD. The American actress debuted her career with the film Silent Fall and appeared in other movies like Wilding, Space Station 76, and The Ledge. Liv has managed to build a successful career in Hollywood despite her ADHD condition.
20. Will.i.am
- Full name: William James Adams Jr.
- Date of birth: 15 March 1975
- Age: 49 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Career: Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor
Will.i.am is a Grammy-winning artist and founder of the American music group Black Eyed Peas. He is an excellent example of a celebrity who has seen the positive side of ADHD. In an interview with the All The Diary Of A CEO, he opened up about his experience with ADHD and how it has worked in his favour.
21. Ellen Degeneres
- Full name: Ellen Lee DeGeneres,
- Date of birth: 26 January 1958
- Age: 67 years (as of January 2025)
- Place of birth: Metairie, Louisiana, United States
- Career: Comedian, actress, television host, writer, and producer
Ellen Degeneres is an American comedian and TV host. She has an ADHD condition, which she has managed and harnessed to succeed in the entertainment industry. Her story is an inspiring example of resilience and creativity despite challenges.
Who are the famous historical figures with ADHD?
Although these historical figures were never diagnosed with ADHD, many scholars believe they had the condition. They include Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, and Vincent Van Gogh.
Who is the most famous person with ADHD?
Many celebrities have been vocal about ADHD. The most notable include Channing Tatum, Simone Biles, and Lily Allen.
Can people with ADHD be very successful?
People with ADHD can be highly successful. They can be creative, hyper-focused, and take risks. This is evident in the numerous successful people with the condition, like Michael Jordan, Richard Branson, and Simone Biles, to mention a few.
Numerous celebrities with ADHD have succeeded in their field of specialisation. These individuals have achieved great success because ADHD can exhibit unique strengths such as high energy, the ability to hyperfocus, and creativity. The above is a list of celebrities who have proven that ADHD is not a disability.
