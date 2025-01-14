21 celebrities with ADHD who overcome their challenges to achieve success

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder. The disorder is associated with someone being overly active and struggling to focus and control their behaviour. Despite this, with the proper treatment and support, ADHD can be managed to become a strength. These are celebrities with ADHD who overcome their challenges to achieve success.

ADHD can present considerable challenges for those it affects, but many celebrities have proven that success is still achievable. These famous people have become a beacon of hope and a testament to success despite ADHD obstacles. From Hollywood stars to sports gold medalists, here is a list of celebrities who have triumphed while controlling ADHD.

21 celebrities with ADHD

ADHD has posed a challenge to many, but celebrities have discussed how they have turned the challenges into strengths. Many notable people have performed excellently in their fields despite having ADHD. Below is a list of noteworthy examples of celebrities who have succeeded despite having ADHD.

Celebrity Profession Michael Jordan Former professional basketball player Michael Phelps Former Olympic swimmer Simone Biles Artistic gymnast Will Smith Actor, film producer, rapper Justin Timberlake Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor Adam Levine Singer-songwriter Jim Carrey Actor, comedian Richard Branson Business magnate Zooey Deschanel Actress, musician Karina Smirnoff Professional ballroom dancer Emma Watson Actress, activist Michelle Rodriguez Actress Woody Harrelson Actor Ryan Gosling Actor Paris Hilton Media personality, businesswoman, model Howie Mandel Comedian, TV personality, actor, producer Solange Knowles Singer, songwriter, actress Channing Tatum Actor, producer Liv Tyler Actress Will.i.am Rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, actor Ellen Degeneres Retired comedian, actress, television host, writer, producer

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dribbling the ball on the court.

Full name : Michael Jeffrey Jordan

: Michael Jeffrey Jordan Date of birth : 17 February 1963

: 17 February 1963 Age : 61 years (as of January 2025)

: 61 years (as of January 2025) Place of birt h: Brooklyn, New York, United States

h: Brooklyn, New York, United States Career: Former professional basketball player

Michael Jordan is a male celebrity with ADHD and one of the greatest basketball players ever. Despite this achievement, the professional basketball player always tried to discover himself and was not entirely content. According to Forbes, his ADHD allowed him to multitask, have high energy, and hyper-focus in basketball.

2. Michael Phelps

Swimmer Michael Phelps laughs after a three-way tie for second in the 100m Butterfly at Olympic Aquatics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016.

Full name : Michael Fred Phelps II

: Michael Fred Phelps II Date of birth : 30 June 1985

: 30 June 1985 Age : 39 years (as of January 2025)

: 39 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Baltimore, Maryland, United States

: Baltimore, Maryland, United States Career: Former Olympic swimmer

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian swimmer despite having ADHD. Phelps was diagnosed with ADHD at age nine. The American swimmer spoke about how ADHD helped him channel all his energy into swimming. He has earned a record 23 Olympic gold medals, proving that ADHD can be a strength.

3. Simone Biles

Simone Biles poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024, in Paris, France.

Full name : Simone Arianne Biles Owens

: Simone Arianne Biles Owens Date of birth : 14 March 1997

: 14 March 1997 Age : 27 years (as of January 2025)

: 27 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Columbus, Ohio, United States

: Columbus, Ohio, United States Career: Artistic gymnast

Simone Biles is a gymnastics superstar who has shown that ADHD does not hinder success. She posted on her X (Twitter) account that she had taken medication for ADHD since she was a kid. Simon Biles is also a mental health awareness advocate who has taken a stand against ADHD stigma.

4. Will Smith

Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Full name : Willard Carroll Smith II

: Willard Carroll Smith II Date of birth : 25 September 1968

: 25 September 1968 Age : 56 years (as of January 2025)

: 56 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Career: Actor, film producer, and rapper

Will Smith is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, winning four Grammy awards. Although the actor has not been diagnosed with ADHD, he is known for his high energy, hyper focus and risk-taking, all attributed to ADHD. According to Essentially Sports, during an interview with Rolling Stone, he said:

I was the fun one who had trouble paying attention. Today, they'd diagnose me as a child with ADHD [attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder].

5. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 'Forget Tomorrow' World Tour at Barclays Center on October 07, 2024, in New York City.

Full name : Justin Randall Timberlake

: Justin Randall Timberlake Date of birth : 31 January 1981

: 31 January 1981 Age : 43 years (as of January 2025)

: 43 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Memphis, Tennessee, United States

: Memphis, Tennessee, United States Career: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

Justin Timberlake is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. The pop star has ADHD and OCD, which he has managed while building a successful career. Timberlake has numerous accolades, including 10 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and nine Billboard Music Awards.

6. Adam Levine

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during Maroon 5 Live in Concert at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on July 03, 2024, in Wantagh, New York.

Full name : Adam Noah Levine

: Adam Noah Levine Date of birth : 18 March 1979

: 18 March 1979 Age : 45 years (as of January 2025)

: 45 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Career: Singer and songwriter

Adam Levine is a renowned American singer and songwriter. He is famous as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the pop rock band Maroon 5. Adam has been open about his ADHD struggles, yet he has thrived in the entertainment industry.

7. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey attends the "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 16, 2024, in Hollywood, California.

Full name : James Eugene Carrey

: James Eugene Carrey Date of birth : 17 January 1962

: 17 January 1962 Age : 63 years (as of January 2025)

: 63 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Newmarket, Canada

: Newmarket, Canada Career: Actor and comedian

Jim Carrey is a Canadian-American comedian and actor best known for his energetic slapstick performances. Carrey has been open about his ADHD condition, which he has had since childhood. Yet, he has stayed on top of the entertainment game for decades.

8. Richard Branson

Sir Richard Branson attends the "Branson" New York Premiere at HBO Screening Room on November 29, 2022, in New York City.

Full name : Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson

: Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson Date of birth : 18 July 1950

: 18 July 1950 Age : 74 years (as of January 2025)

: 74 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Blackheath, London, United Kingdom

: Blackheath, London, United Kingdom Career: Business magnate

Richard Branson is a British business mogul who has dyslexia and ADHD. The entrepreneur has used his condition to take risks and be creative, making him one of the richest people in the world. Branson has founded many companies, including airlines, telecommunications, and hotels.

9. Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel attends "The Simpsons" holiday special world premiere screening at El Capitan Theatre on December 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Full name : Zooey Claire Deschanel

: Zooey Claire Deschanel Date of birth : 17 January 1980

: 17 January 1980 Age : 44 years (as of January 2025)

: 44 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Career: Actress and musician

Zooey Deschanel is an actress from the United States. She is best known for her role as Jessica Day in the TV series New Girl. Zoe has been open about ADHD and has demonstrated the condition can lead to creativity and success.

10. Karina Smirnoff

Karina Smirnoff attends the Cinemagic Annual Gala at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows on March 15, 2018, in Santa Monica, California.

Full name : Karina Smirnoff

: Karina Smirnoff Date of birth : 2 January 1978

: 2 January 1978 Age : 47 years (as of January 2025)

: 47 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Kharkiv, Ukraine

: Kharkiv, Ukraine Career: Professional ballroom dancer

Karina Smirnoff is a professional ballroom dancer from Ukraine who is best known for appearing on Dancing with the Stars. She has won the best dancer award 17 times. Karina's experience with ADHD has motivated her to advance her dance career.

11. Emma Watson

English actress Emma Watson arrives for the Kering Foundation First-Ever Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue in New York on September 15, 2022.

Full name : Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson

: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson Date of birth : 15 April 1990

: 15 April 1990 Age : 34 years (as of January 2025)

: 34 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Paris, France

: Paris, France Career: Actress and activist

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is an English actress known for her roles in blockbusters and independent films. She rose to stardom with her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. According to the ADHD Foundation, Watson has managed her ADHD to achieve great success.

12. Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Full name : Mayte Michelle Rodríguez

: Mayte Michelle Rodríguez Date of birth : 12 July 1978

: 12 July 1978 Age : 46 years (as of January 2025)

: 46 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : San Antonio, Texas, United States

: San Antonio, Texas, United States Career: Actress

Michelle Rodríguez is an American actress best known for her character Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious franchise. She has openly shared about her ADHD diagnosis, which hasn't stopped her from acting. Michelle has won awards like ALMA, Teen Choice, and People's Choice awards.

13. Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson attends the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on November 16, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

Full name : Woodrow Tracy Harrelson

: Woodrow Tracy Harrelson Date of birth : 23 July 1961

: 23 July 1961 Age : 63 years (as of January 2025)

: 63 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Midland, Texas, United States

: Midland, Texas, United States Career: Actor

Woody Harrelson is an American actor who has not let his ADHD condition hinder his success. The award-winning actor became known for his role as Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers. He has won numerous awards, including the Primetime Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Independent Spirit awards.

14. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024, in Hollywood, California.

Full name : Ryan Thomas Gosling

: Ryan Thomas Gosling Date of birth : 12 November 1980

: 12 November 1980 Age : 44 years (as of January 2025)

: 44 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : London, Canada

: London, Canada Career: Actor

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor who has appeared in major studio features and independent films. Despite struggling with ADHD, he has built an award-winning career. Gosling's major films include Blue Valentine, The Nice Guys, La La Land, and Barbie.

15. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024, Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Full name : Paris Whitney Hilton

: Paris Whitney Hilton Date of birth : 17 February 1981

: 17 February 1981 Age : 43years (as of 2025)

: 43years (as of 2025) Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Career: Media personality, singer, businesswoman, and model

Paris Hilton is a renowned American socialite, model, singer, media personality, and businesswoman. The businesswoman has ADHD and uses her platform to raise awareness about the condition. Paris has a song titled ADHD that was released in October 2024.

16. Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Semifinals 4 held at Hotel Dena Pasadena on September 11, 2024, in Pasadena, California.

Full name : Howard Michael Mandel

: Howard Michael Mandel Date of birth : 29 November 1955

: 29 November 1955 Age : 69 years (as of January 2025)

: 69 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Career: Comedian, television personality, actor, and producer

Howard Mandel is a Canadian comedian, television personality, actor, and film producer. The comedian has ADHD and OCD, which he has been open about. Despite his diagnosis, he has appeared on shows like America's Got Talent, Deal or No Deal, and David's Vlog.

17. Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles for Saint Heron celebrates partnership with Crown Royal on August 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Full name : Solange Piaget Knowles

: Solange Piaget Knowles Date of birth : 24 June 1986

: 24 June 1986 Age : 38 years (as of January 2025)

: 38 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Houston, Texas, United States

: Houston, Texas, United States Career: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Solange Knowles is a singer and songwriter from the United States. Beyonce's younger sister revealed that she was diagnosed with ADHD condition twice. Solange has not let the condition stop her and has spoken about how it affects her creativity.

18. Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum attends the European premiere of "Blink Twice" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024, in London, England.

Full name : Channing Matthew Tatum

: Channing Matthew Tatum Date of birth : 26 April 1980

: 26 April 1980 Age : 44 years (as of January 2025)

: 44 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Cullman, Alabama, United States

: Cullman, Alabama, United States Career: Actor and producer

Channing Tatum is an actor and film producer from the United States. He rose to prominence with films like She's the Man, Step Up, and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Tatum has ADHD and dyslexia and has advocated for kids with learning disabilities.

19. Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler attended the unveiling of the plaque commemorating the winners of the 2023 edition of FICM at Cinepolis Morelia Centro on October 18, 2024, in Morelia, Mexico.

Full name : Liv Rundgren Tyler

: Liv Rundgren Tyler Date of birth : 1 July 1977

: 1 July 1977 Age : 47 years (as of January 2025)

: 47 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Career: Actress

Liv Tyler is one of the female celebrities with ADHD. The American actress debuted her career with the film Silent Fall and appeared in other movies like Wilding, Space Station 76, and The Ledge. Liv has managed to build a successful career in Hollywood despite her ADHD condition.

20. Will.i.am

Will.i.am visits SiriusXM studios on August 20, 2024, in New York City.

Full name : William James Adams Jr.

: William James Adams Jr. Date of birth : 15 March 1975

: 15 March 1975 Age : 49 years (as of January 2025)

: 49 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Career: Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

Will.i.am is a Grammy-winning artist and founder of the American music group Black Eyed Peas. He is an excellent example of a celebrity who has seen the positive side of ADHD. In an interview with the All The Diary Of A CEO, he opened up about his experience with ADHD and how it has worked in his favour.

21. Ellen Degeneres

Host Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014, in Hollywood, California.

Full name : Ellen Lee DeGeneres,

: Ellen Lee DeGeneres, Date of birth : 26 January 1958

: 26 January 1958 Age : 67 years (as of January 2025)

: 67 years (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Metairie, Louisiana, United States

: Metairie, Louisiana, United States Career: Comedian, actress, television host, writer, and producer

Ellen Degeneres is an American comedian and TV host. She has an ADHD condition, which she has managed and harnessed to succeed in the entertainment industry. Her story is an inspiring example of resilience and creativity despite challenges.

Who are the famous historical figures with ADHD?

Although these historical figures were never diagnosed with ADHD, many scholars believe they had the condition. They include Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, and Vincent Van Gogh.

Who is the most famous person with ADHD?

Many celebrities have been vocal about ADHD. The most notable include Channing Tatum, Simone Biles, and Lily Allen.

Can people with ADHD be very successful?

People with ADHD can be highly successful. They can be creative, hyper-focused, and take risks. This is evident in the numerous successful people with the condition, like Michael Jordan, Richard Branson, and Simone Biles, to mention a few.

Numerous celebrities with ADHD have succeeded in their field of specialisation. These individuals have achieved great success because ADHD can exhibit unique strengths such as high energy, the ability to hyperfocus, and creativity. The above is a list of celebrities who have proven that ADHD is not a disability.

