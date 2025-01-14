Global site navigation

21 celebrities with ADHD who overcome their challenges to achieve success
21 celebrities with ADHD who overcome their challenges to achieve success

by  Naomi Karina 10 min read

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder. The disorder is associated with someone being overly active and struggling to focus and control their behaviour. Despite this, with the proper treatment and support, ADHD can be managed to become a strength. These are celebrities with ADHD who overcome their challenges to achieve success.

Ellen DeGeneres (L), Simone Biles (C), and Ryan Gosling (R)
Ellen DeGeneres (L), Simone Biles (C), and Ryan Gosling (R) are among the celebrities who beat ADHD. Photo: Kevin Winter, Jamie Squire, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

ADHD can present considerable challenges for those it affects, but many celebrities have proven that success is still achievable. These famous people have become a beacon of hope and a testament to success despite ADHD obstacles. From Hollywood stars to sports gold medalists, here is a list of celebrities who have triumphed while controlling ADHD.

21 celebrities with ADHD

ADHD has posed a challenge to many, but celebrities have discussed how they have turned the challenges into strengths. Many notable people have performed excellently in their fields despite having ADHD. Below is a list of noteworthy examples of celebrities who have succeeded despite having ADHD.

CelebrityProfession
Michael Jordan Former professional basketball player
Michael Phelps Former Olympic swimmer
Simone Biles Artistic gymnast
Will Smith Actor, film producer, rapper
Justin Timberlake Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor
Adam Levine Singer-songwriter
Jim Carrey Actor, comedian
Richard Branson Business magnate
Zooey Deschanel Actress, musician
Karina Smirnoff Professional ballroom dancer
Emma Watson Actress, activist
Michelle Rodriguez Actress
Woody Harrelson Actor
Ryan Gosling Actor
Paris Hilton Media personality, businesswoman, model
Howie Mandel Comedian, TV personality, actor, producer
Solange Knowles Singer, songwriter, actress
Channing Tatum Actor, producer
Liv Tyler Actress
Will.i.am Rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, actor
Ellen Degeneres Retired comedian, actress, television host, writer, producer

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dribbling the ball on the court
Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dribbling the ball on the court. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael Jeffrey Jordan
  • Date of birth: 17 February 1963
  • Age: 61 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
  • Career: Former professional basketball player

Michael Jordan is a male celebrity with ADHD and one of the greatest basketball players ever. Despite this achievement, the professional basketball player always tried to discover himself and was not entirely content. According to Forbes, his ADHD allowed him to multitask, have high energy, and hyper-focus in basketball.

2. Michael Phelps

Swimmer Michael Phelps laughs in a pool
Swimmer Michael Phelps laughs after a three-way tie for second in the 100m Butterfly at Olympic Aquatics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. Photo: Mark Reis
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael Fred Phelps II
  • Date of birth: 30 June 1985
  • Age: 39 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
  • Career: Former Olympic swimmer

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian swimmer despite having ADHD. Phelps was diagnosed with ADHD at age nine. The American swimmer spoke about how ADHD helped him channel all his energy into swimming. He has earned a record 23 Olympic gold medals, proving that ADHD can be a strength.

3. Simone Biles

Simone Biles poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals
Simone Biles poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Jamie Squire
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Simone Arianne Biles Owens
  • Date of birth: 14 March 1997
  • Age: 27 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States
  • Career: Artistic gymnast

Simone Biles is a gymnastics superstar who has shown that ADHD does not hinder success. She posted on her X (Twitter) account that she had taken medication for ADHD since she was a kid. Simon Biles is also a mental health awareness advocate who has taken a stand against ADHD stigma.

4. Will Smith

Actor Will Smith attends the "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre
Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Willard Carroll Smith II
  • Date of birth: 25 September 1968
  • Age: 56 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
  • Career: Actor, film producer, and rapper

Will Smith is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, winning four Grammy awards. Although the actor has not been diagnosed with ADHD, he is known for his high energy, hyper focus and risk-taking, all attributed to ADHD. According to Essentially Sports, during an interview with Rolling Stone, he said:

I was the fun one who had trouble paying attention. Today, they'd diagnose me as a child with ADHD [attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder].

5. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake performs onstage
Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 'Forget Tomorrow' World Tour at Barclays Center on October 07, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Justin Randall Timberlake
  • Date of birth: 31 January 1981
  • Age: 43 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States
  • Career: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

Justin Timberlake is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. The pop star has ADHD and OCD, which he has managed while building a successful career. Timberlake has numerous accolades, including 10 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and nine Billboard Music Awards.

6. Adam Levine

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during Maroon 5 Live in Concert
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during Maroon 5 Live in Concert at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on July 03, 2024, in Wantagh, New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Adam Noah Levine
  • Date of birth: 18 March 1979
  • Age: 45 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Career: Singer and songwriter

Adam Levine is a renowned American singer and songwriter. He is famous as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the pop rock band Maroon 5. Adam has been open about his ADHD struggles, yet he has thrived in the entertainment industry.

7. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey poses the "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre
Jim Carrey attends the "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 16, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: James Eugene Carrey
  • Date of birth: 17 January 1962
  • Age: 63 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Newmarket, Canada
  • Career: Actor and comedian

Jim Carrey is a Canadian-American comedian and actor best known for his energetic slapstick performances. Carrey has been open about his ADHD condition, which he has had since childhood. Yet, he has stayed on top of the entertainment game for decades.

8. Richard Branson

Sir Richard Branson attends the "Branson" New York Premiere at HBO Screening Room
Sir Richard Branson attends the "Branson" New York Premiere at HBO Screening Room on November 29, 2022, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson
  • Date of birth: 18 July 1950
  • Age: 74 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Blackheath, London, United Kingdom
  • Career: Business magnate

Richard Branson is a British business mogul who has dyslexia and ADHD. The entrepreneur has used his condition to take risks and be creative, making him one of the richest people in the world. Branson has founded many companies, including airlines, telecommunications, and hotels.

9. Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel attends "The Simpsons" holiday special world premiere screening at El Capitan Theatre
Zooey Deschanel attends "The Simpsons" holiday special world premiere screening at El Capitan Theatre on December 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Zooey Claire Deschanel
  • Date of birth: 17 January 1980
  • Age: 44 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Career: Actress and musician

Zooey Deschanel is an actress from the United States. She is best known for her role as Jessica Day in the TV series New Girl. Zoe has been open about ADHD and has demonstrated the condition can lead to creativity and success.

10. Karina Smirnoff

Karina Smirnoff attends the Cinemagic Annual Gala at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
Karina Smirnoff attends the Cinemagic Annual Gala at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows on March 15, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Karina Smirnoff
  • Date of birth: 2 January 1978
  • Age: 47 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Kharkiv, Ukraine
  • Career: Professional ballroom dancer

Karina Smirnoff is a professional ballroom dancer from Ukraine who is best known for appearing on Dancing with the Stars. She has won the best dancer award 17 times. Karina's experience with ADHD has motivated her to advance her dance career.

11. Emma Watson

English actress Emma Watson poses at The Pool on Park Avenue in New York
English actress Emma Watson arrives for the Kering Foundation First-Ever Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue in New York on September 15, 2022. Photo: Angela Weiss
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson
  • Date of birth: 15 April 1990
  • Age: 34 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Paris, France
  • Career: Actress and activist

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is an English actress known for her roles in blockbusters and independent films. She rose to stardom with her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. According to the ADHD Foundation, Watson has managed her ADHD to achieve great success.

12. Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez poses at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom
Michelle Rodriguez at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mayte Michelle Rodríguez
  • Date of birth: 12 July 1978
  • Age: 46 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, United States
  • Career: Actress

Michelle Rodríguez is an American actress best known for her character Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious franchise. She has openly shared about her ADHD diagnosis, which hasn't stopped her from acting. Michelle has won awards like ALMA, Teen Choice, and People's Choice awards.

13. Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson smiling at the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel
Woody Harrelson attends the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on November 16, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Tom Cooper
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Woodrow Tracy Harrelson
  • Date of birth: 23 July 1961
  • Age: 63 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Midland, Texas, United States
  • Career: Actor

Woody Harrelson is an American actor who has not let his ADHD condition hinder his success. The award-winning actor became known for his role as Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers. He has won numerous awards, including the Primetime Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Independent Spirit awards.

14. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling poses at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre
Ryan Gosling attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ryan Thomas Gosling
  • Date of birth: 12 November 1980
  • Age: 44 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: London, Canada
  • Career: Actor

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor who has appeared in major studio features and independent films. Despite struggling with ADHD, he has built an award-winning career. Gosling's major films include Blue Valentine, The Nice Guys, La La Land, and Barbie.

15. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton poses in a silver out fit and glasses at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024
Paris Hilton attends KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024, Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Paris Whitney Hilton
  • Date of birth: 17 February 1981
  • Age: 43years (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
  • Career: Media personality, singer, businesswoman, and model

Paris Hilton is a renowned American socialite, model, singer, media personality, and businesswoman. The businesswoman has ADHD and uses her platform to raise awareness about the condition. Paris has a song titled ADHD that was released in October 2024.

16. Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel poses at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Semifinals 4 held at Hotel Dena Pasadena
Howie Mandel at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Semifinals 4 held at Hotel Dena Pasadena on September 11, 2024, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Gregg Deguire
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Howard Michael Mandel
  • Date of birth: 29 November 1955
  • Age: 69 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
  • Career: Comedian, television personality, actor, and producer

Howard Mandel is a Canadian comedian, television personality, actor, and film producer. The comedian has ADHD and OCD, which he has been open about. Despite his diagnosis, he has appeared on shows like America's Got Talent, Deal or No Deal, and David's Vlog.

17. Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles poses in a black dress holing a drink
Solange Knowles for Saint Heron celebrates partnership with Crown Royal on August 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Solange Piaget Knowles
  • Date of birth: 24 June 1986
  • Age: 38 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
  • Career: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Solange Knowles is a singer and songwriter from the United States. Beyonce's younger sister revealed that she was diagnosed with ADHD condition twice. Solange has not let the condition stop her and has spoken about how it affects her creativity.

18. Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum poses at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Channing Tatum attends the European premiere of "Blink Twice" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Channing Matthew Tatum
  • Date of birth: 26 April 1980
  • Age: 44 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Cullman, Alabama, United States
  • Career: Actor and producer

Channing Tatum is an actor and film producer from the United States. He rose to prominence with films like She's the Man, Step Up, and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Tatum has ADHD and dyslexia and has advocated for kids with learning disabilities.

19. Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler in a polka dot dress at Cinepolis Morelia Centro
Liv Tyler attended the unveiling of the plaque commemorating the winners of the 2023 edition of FICM at Cinepolis Morelia Centro on October 18, 2024, in Morelia, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Liv Rundgren Tyler
  • Date of birth: 1 July 1977
  • Age: 47 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States
  • Career: Actress

Liv Tyler is one of the female celebrities with ADHD. The American actress debuted her career with the film Silent Fall and appeared in other movies like Wilding, Space Station 76, and The Ledge. Liv has managed to build a successful career in Hollywood despite her ADHD condition.

20. Will.i.am

Will.i.am poses at the SiriusXM studios
Will.i.am visits SiriusXM studios on August 20, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: William James Adams Jr.
  • Date of birth: 15 March 1975
  • Age: 49 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Career: Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

Will.i.am is a Grammy-winning artist and founder of the American music group Black Eyed Peas. He is an excellent example of a celebrity who has seen the positive side of ADHD. In an interview with the All The Diary Of A CEO, he opened up about his experience with ADHD and how it has worked in his favour.

21. Ellen Degeneres

Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre
Host Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ellen Lee DeGeneres,
  • Date of birth: 26 January 1958
  • Age: 67 years (as of January 2025)
  • Place of birth: Metairie, Louisiana, United States
  • Career: Comedian, actress, television host, writer, and producer

Ellen Degeneres is an American comedian and TV host. She has an ADHD condition, which she has managed and harnessed to succeed in the entertainment industry. Her story is an inspiring example of resilience and creativity despite challenges.

Who are the famous historical figures with ADHD?

Although these historical figures were never diagnosed with ADHD, many scholars believe they had the condition. They include Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, and Vincent Van Gogh.

Who is the most famous person with ADHD?

Many celebrities have been vocal about ADHD. The most notable include Channing Tatum, Simone Biles, and Lily Allen.

Can people with ADHD be very successful?

People with ADHD can be highly successful. They can be creative, hyper-focused, and take risks. This is evident in the numerous successful people with the condition, like Michael Jordan, Richard Branson, and Simone Biles, to mention a few.

Numerous celebrities with ADHD have succeeded in their field of specialisation. These individuals have achieved great success because ADHD can exhibit unique strengths such as high energy, the ability to hyperfocus, and creativity. The above is a list of celebrities who have proven that ADHD is not a disability.

Legit.ng also published an article highlighting famous people with Klinefelter syndrome, a genetic condition that affects men and leads to various physical and cognitive traits.

Despite the challenges Klinefelter syndrome presents, many individuals with this syndrome have achieved great success in their respective fields. The article features renowned individuals who have succeeded in entertainment, sports, and other industries while living with Klinefelter syndrome.

