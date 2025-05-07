Who has the longest wingspan in the NBA? Top 20 players with the longest reach

Basketball is an exciting sport, and how good a player is depends on their physical attributes. While being able to shoot, dribble, and pass well is most important, some players have the advantage of long arms. Victor Wembanyama holds the record for the longest wingspan in the NBA, measuring an incredible 8 feet.

When compiling the list of top NBA players with the longest wingspan in the world, we considered publicly available information from official sites such as NBA.com, The Sportstar, and other reliable sources. The list is ranked in order from lowest to highest, and includes only active NBA players.

Rank Name Wingspan 1 Victor Wembanyama 8'0" 2 Mo Bamba 7'10" 3 Boban Marjanovic 7'10" 4 Zach Edey 7’10’’ 5 Rudy Gobert 7'8.5" 6 Udoka Azubuike 7'7.25" 7 Bol Bol 7'7" 8 Dereck Lively II 7’7’’ 9 Mark Williams 7'6.5" 10 Andre Drummond 7'6.25" 11 Thomas Bryant 7'6" 12 DeAndre Jordan 7'6" 13 Deandre Ayton 7'6" 14 JaVale McGee 7'6" 15 Chet Holmgren 7'6" 16 Donovan Clingan 7’6’’ 17 Kristaps Porzingis 7'6" 18 Robert Williams 7'5.5" 19 Anthony Davis 7'5.5" 20 Brook Lopez 7’5.5”

20. Brook Lopez — 7'5.5" (227.3 cm)

Brook Lopez looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 11, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Mike Mulholland

Full name : Brook Robert Lopez

: Brook Robert Lopez Date of birth : 1 April 1988

: 1 April 1988 Place of birth: North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States

Brook Lopez is an American basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. He has very long arms that have made him one of the best shot-blockers in the league. Brook stands at 6 feet 11.25 inches (211.455 centimetres).

19. Anthony Davis — 7'5.5" (227.3 cm)

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Centre on April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Full name : Anthony Marshon Davis Jr.

: Anthony Marshon Davis Jr. Date of birth : 11 March 1993

: 11 March 1993 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Anthony Davis, also known as AD, plays for the Los Angeles Lakers as a power forward or centre. His long arms help him become good in both offence and defence, which helps him block many shots while being able to score near the basket.

18. Robert Williams — 7'5.5"(227.3 cm)

Robert Williams III, #35 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on at Wells Fargo Centre on October 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Full name : Robert Lee Williams III

: Robert Lee Williams III Date of birth : 17 October 1997

: 17 October 1997 Place of birth: Shreveport, Louisiana, United States

Robert Williams, also known as Time Lord, plays for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. Williams' long arms come in handy for offence as well as defence. The NBA player is also good at catching passes near the basket.

17. Kristaps Porzingis — 7'6" (228.6 cm)

Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics reacts with a bandage on his head against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 23, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Full name : Kristaps Porziņģis

: Kristaps Porziņģis Date of birth : 2 August 1995

: 2 August 1995 Place of birth: Liepāja, Latvia

Kristaps Porzingis is a professional basketball player from Latvia. He plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA and has long arms. Defensively, his long arms aid in blocking shots, while offensively, they allow him to shoot over opponents.

16. Donovan Clingan — 7'6" (228.6 cm)’

Donovan Clingan #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Dustin Satloff

Full name : Donovan John Clingan

: Donovan John Clingan Date of birth : 23 February 2004

: 23 February 2004 Place of birth: Bristol, Connecticut, United States

Donovan Clingan is a young, tall basketball player who was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2024. He has remarkably long arms for his height, which will benefit his team in games.

15. Chet Holmgren — 7'6" (228.6 cm)

Chet Holmgren looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at FedEx Forum on April 24, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford

Full name : Chet Thomas Holmgren

: Chet Thomas Holmgren Date of birth : 1 May 2002

: 1 May 2002 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Chet Holmgren was a top player in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has a wingspan of 7 feet 6 inches (228.6 centimetres), which should make him a good defender for his team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chet Holmgren's long arms help him block shots and play well near the basket.

14. JaVale McGee — 7'6" (228.6 cm)

JaVale McGee during the match at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez, on March 20, 2025, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Photo: Edgardo Medina

Full name : JaVale Lindy McGee

: JaVale Lindy McGee Date of birth : 19 January 1988

: 19 January 1988 Place of birth: Flint, Michigan, United States

JaVale McGee is an experienced NBA player with long arms. He has a wingspan of 7 feet 6 inches (228.6 centimetres), which has helped him block shots and protect the area near the basket throughout his career. Offensively, JaVale can score near the basket and secure rebounds. He is also good at catching passes near the basket.

13. Deandre Ayton — 7'6" (228.6 cm)

Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers celebrates a 121-119 win against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Centre on February 03, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Soobum Im

Full name : Deandre Edoneille Ayton Sr.

: Deandre Edoneille Ayton Sr. Date of birth : 23 July 1998

: 23 July 1998 Place of birth: Nassau, The Bahamas

Deandre Ayton is a young Bahamian professional basketball player. He played centre for the Portland Trail Blazers. His wingspan of 7 feet 6 inches (228.6 centimetres) has contributed to his effectiveness in both defence and offence.

12. DeAndre Jordan — 7'6" (228.6 cm)

DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena on March 24, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Isaac Wasserman

Full name : Hyland DeAndre Jordan Jr.

: Hyland DeAndre Jordan Jr. Date of birth : 21 July 1988

: 21 July 1988 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

DeAndre Jordan is a veteran centre with a wingspan of 7 feet 6 inches (228.6 centimetres). He also stands at 6 feet 11 inches (210.82 centimetres). DeAndre has played for many teams including the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

11. Thomas Bryant — 7'6" (228.6 cm)

Thomas Bryant, #3 of the Indiana Pacers before game three of the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 25, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: John Fisher

Full name : Thomas Jermaine Bryant

: Thomas Jermaine Bryant Date of birth : 31 July 1997

: 31 July 1997 Place of birth: Rochester, New York, United States

Thomas Bryant is among the greatest centrres for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA. He is good at scoring thanks to his very long arms, which measure 7 feet 6 inches (228.6 centimetres). His wingspan assists him in scoring near the basket, shooting from distance, and securing rebounds at both ends of the court.

10. Andre Drummond — 7'6.25" (229.24 cm)

Andre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during a timeout at American Airlines Center on March 16, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins

Full name : Andre Jamal Drummond

: Andre Jamal Drummond Date of birth : 10 August 1993

: 10 August 1993 Place of birth: Mount Vernon, New York, United States

Andre Drummond of the Philadelphia 76ers is one of the best rebounders ever thanks to his long arms measuring 7 feet 6.25 inches (229.24 centimetres). Drummond has played for many teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers.

9. Mark Williams — 7'6.5" (229.87 cm)

Full name : Mark Oluwafemi Williams

: Mark Oluwafemi Williams Date of birth : December 16, 2001

: December 16, 2001 Place of birth: Norfolk, Virginia, United States

Mark Williams is a talented young player for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. His long arms measure 7 feet 6.5 inches (229.87 centimetres) and have been a big advantage for him on defence. Williams' ability to block shots will help him become a successful player in the NBA.

8. Dereck Lively — 7'7" (231.14 cm)

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center on April 11, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Full name : Dereck Jerome Lively II

: Dereck Jerome Lively II Date of birth : 12 February 2004

: 12 February 2004 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Dereck Lively is a professional NBA player who plays as a centre for the Dallas Mavericks. He has made a quick impact in the NBA and was named to the 2024 NBA All-Rookie Second Team. His height of 7 feet 1 inch (215.9 centimetres) and wingspan of 7 feet 7 inches (231.14 centimetres) have made him good at getting rebounds and scoring near the basket.

7. Bol Bol — 7'7" (231.14 cm)

Bol Bol #11 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on March 10, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford

Full name : Bol Manute Bol

: Bol Manute Bol Date of birth : 16 November 1999

: 16 November 1999 Place of birth: Khartoum, Sudan

Bol Bol is an American-South Sudanese basketball player. He is also the son of a famous former NBA player, Manute Bol. Young Bol has one of the longest arms in the NBA, measuring 7 feet 7 inches (231.14 centimetres). He has played for teams like the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Windy City Bulls, and Orlando Magic.

6. Udoka Azubuike — 7'7.25" (231.8 cm)

Full name : Udoka Timothy Azubuike

: Udoka Timothy Azubuike Date of birth : 17 September 1999

: 17 September 1999 Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Udoka Azubuike is a Nigerian-American basketball player. He has a wingspan of 7'7.25" (231.8 centimetres), which has helped him block shots. Udoka was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft. The player played college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks before joining the NBA.

5. Rudy Gobert — 7'8.5" (235 cm)

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on in the second quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz at Target Centre on April 13, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Full name : Rudy Gobert Bourgarel

: Rudy Gobert Bourgarel Date of birth : 26 June 1992

: 26 June 1992 Place of birth: Saint-Quentin, France

Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players ever and has won four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards for his defence. The French basketball player has a wingspan of 7 feet 8.5 inches (235 centimetres), which has been beneficial for his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

4. Zach Edey — 7'10.75" (240.665 cm)

Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during a game at FedEx Forum on April 24, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford

Full name : Zachry Cheyne Edey

: Zachry Cheyne Edey Date of birth : 14 May 2002

: 14 May 2002 Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Zach Edey was a great college player who played for the Purdue Boilermakers before joining the Memphis Grizzlies. He was selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and is one of the tallest NBA players, standing at 7 feet 4 inches (224 centimetres). Edey's long arms make him good at scoring near the basket, which makes him a tough player to face.

3. Boban Marjanovic — 7'10" (238.76 cm)

Boban Marjanovic, #51 of Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul before the Turkisetween Virtus Segafredo Bologna and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul Airlines Euro League in Bologna, Italy. Photo: Luca Sgamellotti

Full name : Boban Marjanovic

: Boban Marjanovic Date of birth :15 August 1988

:15 August 1988 Place of birth: Boljevac, Serbia

Boban Marjanovic is a Serbian NBA player and a fan favourite. The towering player signed his first NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015. Marjanovic also played for other teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.

2. Mo Bamba — 7'10" (238.76 cm)

Mo Bamba #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of a game at Intuit Dome on April 02, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo: Michael Owens

Full name : Mohamed Fakaba Bamba

: Mohamed Fakaba Bamba Date of birth : 12 May 1998

: 12 May 1998 Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Mo Bamba is an Ivorian-American basketball player with long arms. Mo Bamba plays for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA. Before joining the NBA, he played college basketball for the Texas Longhorns before being drafted by the Orlando Magic.

1. Victor Wembanyama — 8' (243.84 cm)

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Chuck's Global Stars looks on at Chase Centre on February 16, 2025, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Full name : Victor Wembanyama

: Victor Wembanyama Date of birth : 4 January 2004

: 4 January 2004 Place of birth: Le Chesnay, France

Victor Wembanyama, also known as Wemby or The Alien, is the NBA player with the highest wingspan at 8 feet (243.84 centimetres). The French professional player is a centre with the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama's tall arms help him on both offence and defence.

Who has the longest wingspan in the NBA?

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has the longest wingspan in the NBA. His wingspan measures an estimated 8 feet (243.84 centimetres), and he is 7 feet 4 inches (223.5 centimetres) tall.

How long is Jokic's wingspan?

Nikola Jokic's wingspan is 7 feet 3 inches (221 centimetres). He is also among the heaviest NBA players, weighing 307 pounds (139.2 kilograms) and standing at 6 feet 11 inches (211 centimetres) tall.

Who has the best wingspan in NBA history?

Manute Bol is a retired NBA player who holds the best wingspan in NBA history. Manute Bol's wingspan measured 8 feet 6 inches (259 centimetres).

How long is Shaq's wingspan?

Shaquille O'Neal's wingspan is estimated at 7 feet 7 inches (231 centimetres). He is 7 feet 1 inch (216 centimetres) tall.

What is Kevin Durant's wingspan?

The Phoenix Suns' player has a wingspan of 7 feet 5 inches (226 centimetres). Durant stands at 6 feet 11 inches (211 centimetres) tall.

What is Kevin McHale's wingspan?

Kevin McHale is a former NBA player who had a wingspan of 8 feet (243.84 centimetres). He stands at 6 feet 10 inches (208 centimetres) tall.

Wingspan length is an important factor that managers consider when choosing players for their teams. Players with longest wingspan in the NBA make good defensive and offensive players.

