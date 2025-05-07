Who has the longest wingspan in the NBA? Top 20 players with the longest reach
Basketball is an exciting sport, and how good a player is depends on their physical attributes. While being able to shoot, dribble, and pass well is most important, some players have the advantage of long arms. Victor Wembanyama holds the record for the longest wingspan in the NBA, measuring an incredible 8 feet.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Who has the longest wingspan in the NBA?
- 20. Brook Lopez — 7'5.5" (227.3 cm)
- 19. Anthony Davis — 7'5.5" (227.3 cm)
- 18. Robert Williams — 7'5.5"(227.3 cm)
- 17. Kristaps Porzingis — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- 16. Donovan Clingan — 7'6" (228.6 cm)’
- 15. Chet Holmgren — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- 14. JaVale McGee — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- 13. Deandre Ayton — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- 12. DeAndre Jordan — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- 11. Thomas Bryant — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- 10. Andre Drummond — 7'6.25" (229.24 cm)
- 9. Mark Williams — 7'6.5" (229.87 cm)
- 8. Dereck Lively — 7'7" (231.14 cm)
- 7. Bol Bol — 7'7" (231.14 cm)
- 6. Udoka Azubuike — 7'7.25" (231.8 cm)
- 5. Rudy Gobert — 7'8.5" (235 cm)
- Who has the longest wingspan in the NBA?
- How long is Jokic's wingspan?
- Who has the best wingspan in NBA history?
- How long is Shaq's wingspan?
- What is Kevin Durant's wingspan?
- What is Kevin McHale's wingspan?
Key takeaways
- Wingspan is the distance between your hands when arms are fully extended.
- A long wingspan aids in defense by blocking shots and passes, and in offense by improving rebounding and scoring.
- Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has the highest wingspan of 8 feet (243.84 centimetres).
- Other players with the longest wingspan include Mo Bamba, Boban Marjanovic, Zach Edey, and Rudy Gobert.
Who has the longest wingspan in the NBA?
When compiling the list of top NBA players with the longest wingspan in the world, we considered publicly available information from official sites such as NBA.com, The Sportstar, and other reliable sources. The list is ranked in order from lowest to highest, and includes only active NBA players.
|Rank
|Name
|Wingspan
|1
|Victor Wembanyama
|8'0"
|2
|Mo Bamba
|7'10"
|3
|Boban Marjanovic
|7'10"
|4
|Zach Edey
|7’10’’
|5
|Rudy Gobert
|7'8.5"
|6
|Udoka Azubuike
|7'7.25"
|7
|Bol Bol
|7'7"
|8
|Dereck Lively II
|7’7’’
|9
|Mark Williams
|7'6.5"
|10
|Andre Drummond
|7'6.25"
|11
|Thomas Bryant
|7'6"
|12
|DeAndre Jordan
|7'6"
|13
|Deandre Ayton
|7'6"
|14
|JaVale McGee
|7'6"
|15
|Chet Holmgren
|7'6"
|16
|Donovan Clingan
|7’6’’
|17
|Kristaps Porzingis
|7'6"
|18
|Robert Williams
|7'5.5"
|19
|Anthony Davis
|7'5.5"
|20
|Brook Lopez
|7’5.5”
20. Brook Lopez — 7'5.5" (227.3 cm)
- Full name: Brook Robert Lopez
- Date of birth: 1 April 1988
- Place of birth: North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States
Brook Lopez is an American basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. He has very long arms that have made him one of the best shot-blockers in the league. Brook stands at 6 feet 11.25 inches (211.455 centimetres).
19. Anthony Davis — 7'5.5" (227.3 cm)
- Full name: Anthony Marshon Davis Jr.
- Date of birth: 11 March 1993
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
Anthony Davis, also known as AD, plays for the Los Angeles Lakers as a power forward or centre. His long arms help him become good in both offence and defence, which helps him block many shots while being able to score near the basket.
18. Robert Williams — 7'5.5"(227.3 cm)
- Full name: Robert Lee Williams III
- Date of birth: 17 October 1997
- Place of birth: Shreveport, Louisiana, United States
Robert Williams, also known as Time Lord, plays for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. Williams' long arms come in handy for offence as well as defence. The NBA player is also good at catching passes near the basket.
17. Kristaps Porzingis — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- Full name: Kristaps Porziņģis
- Date of birth: 2 August 1995
- Place of birth: Liepāja, Latvia
Kristaps Porzingis is a professional basketball player from Latvia. He plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA and has long arms. Defensively, his long arms aid in blocking shots, while offensively, they allow him to shoot over opponents.
16. Donovan Clingan — 7'6" (228.6 cm)’
- Full name: Donovan John Clingan
- Date of birth: 23 February 2004
- Place of birth: Bristol, Connecticut, United States
Donovan Clingan is a young, tall basketball player who was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2024. He has remarkably long arms for his height, which will benefit his team in games.
15. Chet Holmgren — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- Full name: Chet Thomas Holmgren
- Date of birth: 1 May 2002
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
Chet Holmgren was a top player in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has a wingspan of 7 feet 6 inches (228.6 centimetres), which should make him a good defender for his team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chet Holmgren's long arms help him block shots and play well near the basket.
14. JaVale McGee — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- Full name: JaVale Lindy McGee
- Date of birth: 19 January 1988
- Place of birth: Flint, Michigan, United States
JaVale McGee is an experienced NBA player with long arms. He has a wingspan of 7 feet 6 inches (228.6 centimetres), which has helped him block shots and protect the area near the basket throughout his career. Offensively, JaVale can score near the basket and secure rebounds. He is also good at catching passes near the basket.
13. Deandre Ayton — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- Full name: Deandre Edoneille Ayton Sr.
- Date of birth: 23 July 1998
- Place of birth: Nassau, The Bahamas
Deandre Ayton is a young Bahamian professional basketball player. He played centre for the Portland Trail Blazers. His wingspan of 7 feet 6 inches (228.6 centimetres) has contributed to his effectiveness in both defence and offence.
12. DeAndre Jordan — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- Full name: Hyland DeAndre Jordan Jr.
- Date of birth: 21 July 1988
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
DeAndre Jordan is a veteran centre with a wingspan of 7 feet 6 inches (228.6 centimetres). He also stands at 6 feet 11 inches (210.82 centimetres). DeAndre has played for many teams including the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers.
11. Thomas Bryant — 7'6" (228.6 cm)
- Full name: Thomas Jermaine Bryant
- Date of birth: 31 July 1997
- Place of birth: Rochester, New York, United States
Thomas Bryant is among the greatest centrres for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA. He is good at scoring thanks to his very long arms, which measure 7 feet 6 inches (228.6 centimetres). His wingspan assists him in scoring near the basket, shooting from distance, and securing rebounds at both ends of the court.
10. Andre Drummond — 7'6.25" (229.24 cm)
- Full name: Andre Jamal Drummond
- Date of birth: 10 August 1993
- Place of birth: Mount Vernon, New York, United States
Andre Drummond of the Philadelphia 76ers is one of the best rebounders ever thanks to his long arms measuring 7 feet 6.25 inches (229.24 centimetres). Drummond has played for many teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers.
9. Mark Williams — 7'6.5" (229.87 cm)
- Full name: Mark Oluwafemi Williams
- Date of birth: December 16, 2001
- Place of birth: Norfolk, Virginia, United States
Mark Williams is a talented young player for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. His long arms measure 7 feet 6.5 inches (229.87 centimetres) and have been a big advantage for him on defence. Williams' ability to block shots will help him become a successful player in the NBA.
8. Dereck Lively — 7'7" (231.14 cm)
- Full name: Dereck Jerome Lively II
- Date of birth: 12 February 2004
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Dereck Lively is a professional NBA player who plays as a centre for the Dallas Mavericks. He has made a quick impact in the NBA and was named to the 2024 NBA All-Rookie Second Team. His height of 7 feet 1 inch (215.9 centimetres) and wingspan of 7 feet 7 inches (231.14 centimetres) have made him good at getting rebounds and scoring near the basket.
7. Bol Bol — 7'7" (231.14 cm)
- Full name: Bol Manute Bol
- Date of birth: 16 November 1999
- Place of birth: Khartoum, Sudan
Bol Bol is an American-South Sudanese basketball player. He is also the son of a famous former NBA player, Manute Bol. Young Bol has one of the longest arms in the NBA, measuring 7 feet 7 inches (231.14 centimetres). He has played for teams like the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Windy City Bulls, and Orlando Magic.
6. Udoka Azubuike — 7'7.25" (231.8 cm)
- Full name: Udoka Timothy Azubuike
- Date of birth: 17 September 1999
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
Udoka Azubuike is a Nigerian-American basketball player. He has a wingspan of 7'7.25" (231.8 centimetres), which has helped him block shots. Udoka was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft. The player played college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks before joining the NBA.
5. Rudy Gobert — 7'8.5" (235 cm)
- Full name: Rudy Gobert Bourgarel
- Date of birth: 26 June 1992
- Place of birth: Saint-Quentin, France
Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players ever and has won four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards for his defence. The French basketball player has a wingspan of 7 feet 8.5 inches (235 centimetres), which has been beneficial for his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
4. Zach Edey — 7'10.75" (240.665 cm)
- Full name: Zachry Cheyne Edey
- Date of birth: 14 May 2002
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
Zach Edey was a great college player who played for the Purdue Boilermakers before joining the Memphis Grizzlies. He was selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and is one of the tallest NBA players, standing at 7 feet 4 inches (224 centimetres). Edey's long arms make him good at scoring near the basket, which makes him a tough player to face.
3. Boban Marjanovic — 7'10" (238.76 cm)
- Full name: Boban Marjanovic
- Date of birth:15 August 1988
- Place of birth: Boljevac, Serbia
Boban Marjanovic is a Serbian NBA player and a fan favourite. The towering player signed his first NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015. Marjanovic also played for other teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.
2. Mo Bamba — 7'10" (238.76 cm)
- Full name: Mohamed Fakaba Bamba
- Date of birth: 12 May 1998
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States
Mo Bamba is an Ivorian-American basketball player with long arms. Mo Bamba plays for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA. Before joining the NBA, he played college basketball for the Texas Longhorns before being drafted by the Orlando Magic.
1. Victor Wembanyama — 8' (243.84 cm)
- Full name: Victor Wembanyama
- Date of birth: 4 January 2004
- Place of birth: Le Chesnay, France
Victor Wembanyama, also known as Wemby or The Alien, is the NBA player with the highest wingspan at 8 feet (243.84 centimetres). The French professional player is a centre with the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama's tall arms help him on both offence and defence.
Who has the longest wingspan in the NBA?
Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has the longest wingspan in the NBA. His wingspan measures an estimated 8 feet (243.84 centimetres), and he is 7 feet 4 inches (223.5 centimetres) tall.
How long is Jokic's wingspan?
Nikola Jokic's wingspan is 7 feet 3 inches (221 centimetres). He is also among the heaviest NBA players, weighing 307 pounds (139.2 kilograms) and standing at 6 feet 11 inches (211 centimetres) tall.
Who has the best wingspan in NBA history?
Manute Bol is a retired NBA player who holds the best wingspan in NBA history. Manute Bol's wingspan measured 8 feet 6 inches (259 centimetres).
How long is Shaq's wingspan?
Shaquille O'Neal's wingspan is estimated at 7 feet 7 inches (231 centimetres). He is 7 feet 1 inch (216 centimetres) tall.
What is Kevin Durant's wingspan?
The Phoenix Suns' player has a wingspan of 7 feet 5 inches (226 centimetres). Durant stands at 6 feet 11 inches (211 centimetres) tall.
What is Kevin McHale's wingspan?
Kevin McHale is a former NBA player who had a wingspan of 8 feet (243.84 centimetres). He stands at 6 feet 10 inches (208 centimetres) tall.
Wingspan length is an important factor that managers consider when choosing players for their teams. Players with longest wingspan in the NBA make good defensive and offensive players.
Legit.ng also published a post about the highest-paid college athletes and their earnings. College sports in America are not only a sport but have also become profitable for athletes.
The NCAA passed the name, image, and likeness (NIL) bill in 2021. The bill allows college athletes to earn through appearances, endorsements, and interviews. Learn about the highest-paid college athletes and how much they make.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.