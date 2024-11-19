25 best centers of all time: greatest centers in NBA history ranked
The best centers of all time have dominated the NBA with skill, height, and unparalleled athleticism. These players are known for their strength near the basket as they play a pivotal role in scoring and defence. Here are the greatest centers and how they have impacted basketball.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 25 best centers of all time
- 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- 2. Wilt Chamberlain
- 3. Shaquille O'Neal
- 4. Bill Russell
- 5. Hakeem Olajuwon
- 6. David Robinson
- 7. Patrick Ewing (continued)
- 8. Moses Malone
- 9. Willis Reed
- 10. George Mikan
- 11. Robert Parish
- 12. Alonzo Mourning
- 13. Dwight Howard
- 14. Bill Walton
- 15. Dikembe Mutombo
- 16. Nate Thurmond
- 17. Walt Bellamy
- 18. Artis Gilmore
- 19. Bob Lanier
- 20. Yao Ming
- 21. Dave Cowens
- 22. Brad Daugherty
- 23. Jack Sikma
- 24. Wes Unseld
- 25. Zydrunas Ilgauskas
- Where does Shaq rank in all-time centers?
- What does a center do in basketball?
- Who are the top centers in the NBA right now?
Several factors were considered when determining the list of the best centers of all time, including individual career achievements, championship wins, MVP awards, and statistical performances in points, blocks and rebounds. We used data from reliable sources such as NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Sports Foundation, and Daily History.
25 best centers of all time
From Wilt Chamberlain’s dominance in the paint to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s legendary skyhook, the NBA has been graced by centers that redefined greatness. Here are the NBA legends who changed the game and set the standard for future generations.
|Name
|Total Points
|Field Goal (FG%)
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|38,387
|55.9%
|Wilt Chamberlain
|31,419
|54.0%
|Shaquille O'Neal
|28,596
|58.2%
|Bill Russell
|14,522
|44.0%
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|26,946
|51.2%
|David Robinson
|20,790
|51.8%
|Patrick Ewing
|24,815
|50.4%
|Moses Malone
|29,580
|49.5%
|Willis Reed
|12,183
|47.9%
|George Mikan
|10,156
|40.4%
|Robert Parish
|23,334
|53.7%
|Alonzo Mourning
|14,311
|52.7%
|Dwight Howard
|19,485
|58.7%
|Bill Walton
|6,215
|52.1%
|Dikembe Mutombo
|11,729
|51.8%
|Nate Thurmond
|14,437
|42.1%
|Walt Bellamy
|20,941
|51.6%
|Artis Gilmore
|24,941
|59.9%
|Bob Lanier
|19,248
|51.4%
|Yao Ming
|9,247
|52.4%
|Dave Cowens
|13,516
|46.0%
|Brad Daugherty
|10,389
|53.2%
|Jack Sikma
|17,287
|46.4%
|Wes Unseld
|10,624
|50.9%
|Zydrunas Ilgauskas
|10,976
|47.5%
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Date of birth: 16 April 1947
- Age: 77 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 38,387
- Rebounds: 17,440
- Blocks: 3,189
- Points per Game: 24.6
- Field Goal: 55.9%
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is among the NBA’s all-time leading scorers, widely known for his signature skyhook shot. He spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, earning six MVP awards and six NBA championships. Over two decades, Kareem Abdul made an unmatched 19 All-Star appearances.
2. Wilt Chamberlain
- Date of birth: 21 August 1936
- Age: 88 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 31,419
- Rebounds: 23,924
- Blocks: Estimated over 2,000
- Points per Game: 30.1
- Field Goal: 54.0%
Wilt Chamberlain was an unstoppable force, with records like his 100-point game and a season average of 50.4 points. He played mainly for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers. The player won two championships and multiple scoring titles, solidifying his place as an NBA legend.
3. Shaquille O'Neal
- Date of birth: 6 March 1972
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 28,596
- Rebounds: 13,099
- Blocks: 2,732
- Points per Game: 23.7
- Field Goal: 58.2%
O'Neal brought unmatched physicality to the NBA, especially during his years with the Lakers, where he won three championships and an MVP. Shaquille O'Neal is known for his agility and strength, making him one of the league's most dominant centers and an NBA icon.
4. Bill Russell
- Date of birth: 12 February 1934
- Age: 90 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 14,522
- Rebounds: 21,620
- Points per Game: 15.1
- Field Goal: 44.0%
Bill Russell led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships. He won five MVP awards and dominated rebounding and shot-blocking, earning his reputation as one of basketball’s all-time greatest defenders and champions.
5. Hakeem Olajuwon
- Date of birth: 21 January 1963
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 26,946
- Rebounds: 13,748
- Blocks: 3,830
- Points per Game: 21.8
- Field Goal: 51.2%
Hakeem Olajuwon, known for his impeccable footwork, is one of the legendary Muslim basketball players. He spent most of his career with the Houston Rockets. The player earned two titles and two Defensive Player of the Year awards.
6. David Robinson
- Date of birth: 6 August 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 20,790
- Rebounds: 10,497
- Blocks: 2,954
- Points per Game: 21.1
- Field Goal: 51.8%
David Robinson, known as "The Admiral," led the San Antonio Spurs to two championships and won an MVP award. His scoring and blocking ability made him a cornerstone of the Spurs’ success. The player has a record of over 20,000 scores and 10,000 rebounds.
7. Patrick Ewing (continued)
- Date of birth: 5 August 1962
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 24,815
- Rebounds: 11,607
- Blocks: 2,894
- Points per Game: 21.0
- Field Goal: 50.4%
Patrick Ewing was the heart and soul of the New York Knicks, revered for his scoring, shot-blocking, and leadership. His consistent impact, especially in the playoffs, made him a Knicks icon and one of the most formidable centers of his era.
8. Moses Malone
- Date of birth: 23 March 1955
- Age: 69 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 27,409
- Rebounds: 16,212
- Blocks: 1,889
- Points per Game: 20.6
- Field Goal: 49.5%
Moses Malone was a relentless rebounder, primarily known for his offensive rebounding and physical presence. His work with the Philadelphia 76ers was key to their 1983 NBA championship, and he earned three MVP awards during his career.
9. Willis Reed
- Date of birth: 25 June 1942
- Age: 82 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 12,183
- Rebounds: 8,414
- Points per Game: 18.7
- Field Goal: 47.6%
Willis Reed is remembered for his legendary toughness and leadership with the New York Knicks, particularly in their 1970 championship win. His unexpected return from injury in Game 7 of the Finals solidified his legacy in the NBA. The player also helped lead the Knicks to two titles and earned Finals MVP twice.
10. George Mikan
- Date of birth: 18 June 1924
- Age: Deceased (3 June 2005)
- Points Scored: 10,156
- Rebounds: 4,167
- Points per Game: 23.1
- Field Goal: 40.4%
George Mikan, a pioneer for big men in the NBA, dominated during the league's early years with the Minneapolis Lakers. He is known for his scoring and shot-blocking. Mikan won five championships, setting the standard for future players and becoming the NBA's first true superstar.
11. Robert Parish
- Date of birth: 30 August 1953
- Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 23,334
- Rebounds: 14,715
- Blocks: 2,361
- Points per Game: 14.5
- Field Goal: 53.7%
Robert Parish was an anchor for the Boston Celtics during their dominant 1980s era, playing alongside Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. He won four championships and is known for his impressive longevity and consistent rebounding. The prominent NBA athlete is regarded as one of the Celtics’ legendary “Big Three.”
12. Alonzo Mourning
- Date of birth: 8 February 1970
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 14,311
- Rebounds: 7,137
- Blocks: 2,356
- Points per Game: 17.1
- Field Goal: 52.7%
Alonzo Mourning was a powerful defensive force, primarily with the Miami Heat, where he won the 2006 NBA championship. He is known for his shot-blocking and intensity. Mourning was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a critical piece of Miami’s success.
13. Dwight Howard
- Date of birth: 8 December 1985
- Age: 38 years old (as of November 2024)
- Points Scored: 19,485
- Rebounds: 14,627
- Blocks: 2,228
- Points per Game: 15.7
- Field Goal: 58.7%
Dwight Howard, known for his athleticism and rebounding, was a dominant center during his prime with the Orlando Magic. His strong presence earned him three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and he later won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020.
14. Bill Walton
- Date of birth: 5 November 1952
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 6,215
- Rebounds: 4,923
- Blocks: 705
- Points per Game: 13.3
- Field Goal: 52.1%
Bill Walton’s career was defined by exceptional skill and unfortunate injuries. With the Portland Trail Blazers, he won an MVP and Finals MVP during their 1977 championship run. Later, he provided a pivotal bench role for the 1986 Boston Celtics, earning a second NBA title.
15. Dikembe Mutombo
- Date of birth: 25 June 1966
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 11,729
- Rebounds: 12,359
- Blocks: 3,289
- Points per Game: 9.8
- Field Goal: 51.8%
Dikembe Mutombo was renowned for his shot-blocking and defensive prowess. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year became a fan favourite for his finger-wagging celebration after blocks and his charitable work off the court.
16. Nate Thurmond
- Date of birth: 25 July 1941
- Age: Deceased (16 July 2016)
- Points Scored: 14,437
- Rebounds: 14,464
- Points per Game: 15.0
- Field Goal: 42.1%
Nate Thurmond was a double-double machine known for his shot-blocking, especially during his years with the San Francisco Warriors. He is a seven-time All-Star and was the first player in NBA history to record an official quadruple-double, cementing his place as a defensive stalwart in the league.
17. Walt Bellamy
- Date of birth: 24 July 1939
- Age: Deceased (2 November 2013)
- Points Scored: 20,941
- Rebounds: 14,241
- Points per Game: 20.1
- Field Goal: 51.6%
Walt Bellamy's scoring and rebounding made him an immediate standout in the NBA. His rookie season with the Chicago Packers remains among the highest-scoring campaigns.
18. Artis Gilmore
- Date of birth: 21 September 1949
- Age: 75 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 15,579
- Rebounds: 9,161
- Blocks: 1,747
- Points per Game: 17.1
- Field Goal: 59.9%
Artis Gilmore was a dominant force in both the ABA and NBA, excelling in scoring efficiency and rebounding. He is known for his lasting impact with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, ranking among the most efficient shooters in the history of the NBA.
19. Bob Lanier
- Date of birth: 10 September 1948
- Age: Deceased (10 May 2022)
- Points Scored: 19,248
- Rebounds: 9,698
- Blocks: 1,100
- Points per Game: 20.1
- Field Goal: 51.4%
Bob Lanier showcased scoring and rebounding excellence, especially during his time with the Detroit Pistons. He was an eight-time All-Star and became known as an NBA ambassador as he helped to grow the game worldwide after his playing days.
20. Yao Ming
- Date of birth: 12 September 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 9,247
- Rebounds: 4,494
- Blocks: 920
- Points per Game: 19.0
- Field Goal: 52.4%
Yao Ming had a brief but impactful career with the Houston Rockets. He is a skilled scorer whose influence extended far beyond the court, making him a global icon and eventually leading to his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2016.
21. Dave Cowens
- Date of birth: 25 October 1948
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 13,516
- Rebounds: 10,444
- Blocks: 488
- Points per Game: 17.6
- Field Goal: 46.0%
Dave Cowens brought energy and versatility to the Boston Celtics. He won MVP and helped the team to two NBA titles. Cowens is known for his all-around game and was an eight-time All-Star who contributed on both ends.
22. Brad Daugherty
- Date of birth: 19 October 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 10,389
- Rebounds: 5,227
- Blocks: 456
- Points per Game: 19.0
- Field Goal: 53.2%
Brad Daugherty was a dominant low-post player for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1986 to 1994. Despite an injury-shortened career, he remains one of the Cavaliers’ most beloved players in the NBA.
23. Jack Sikma
- Date of birth: 14 November 1955
- Age: 69 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 17,287
- Rebounds: 10,816
- Blocks: 905
- Points per Game: 15.6
- Field Goal: 46.4%
Jack Sikma brought a unique skill set to the center position, especially with his shooting range. He played for the Seattle SuperSonics. Sikma helped lead the team to their first NBA title in 1979 and was a seven-time All-Star known for his “Sikma move” in the post.
24. Wes Unseld
- Date of birth: 14 March 1946
- Age: Deceased (2 June 2020)
- Points Scored: 10,624
- Rebounds: 13,769
- Points per Game: 10.8
- Field Goal: 50.9%
Wes Unseld was known for his rebounding, strength, and legendary outlet passes. He spent his entire career with the Washington Bullets, where he won Rookie of the Year and MVP in 1969 and later guided the Bullets to their only NBA championship in 1978.
25. Zydrunas Ilgauskas
- Date of birth: 5 June 1975
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 10,976
- Rebounds: 6,191
- Blocks: 1,327
- Points per Game: 13.0
- Field Goal: 47.5%
Zydrunas Ilgauskas was a standout for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is known for scoring, shot-blocking, and resilience after early-career injuries. The player became a two-time All-Star and helped lead the Cavaliers to their first Finals appearance in 2007.
Where does Shaq rank in all-time centers?
Due to his dominance, agility, and powerful play style, Shaquille O'Neal consistently ranks among the top five centers of all time. His four NBA championships and three Finals MVP awards, alongside his ability to outmatch defenders in the post, make him an elite among the NBA’s centers.
What does a center do in basketball?
The center is the tallest player on each team, playing near the basket. Centers are key for scoring in the paint and grabbing rebounds, while defensively, they protect the rim, block shots, and control rebounds. This role demands physicality, height, and presence, making the center essential to offence and defence.
Who are the top centers in the NBA right now?
2024’s active top NBA centers include Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks, Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets, and Jay Huff of the Memphis Grizzlies.
The best centers of all time combine skills, physicality, and innovation to elevate the game and redefine their position. From pioneers like Bill Russell to modern greats like Shaquille O’Neal, these players' legacies inspire future generations to achieve greatness on the court.
