25 best centers of all time: greatest centers in NBA history ranked

The best centers of all time have dominated the NBA with skill, height, and unparalleled athleticism. These players are known for their strength near the basket as they play a pivotal role in scoring and defence. Here are the greatest centers and how they have impacted basketball.

Several factors were considered when determining the list of the best centers of all time, including individual career achievements, championship wins, MVP awards, and statistical performances in points, blocks and rebounds. We used data from reliable sources such as NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Sports Foundation, and Daily History.

25 best centers of all time

From Wilt Chamberlain’s dominance in the paint to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s legendary skyhook, the NBA has been graced by centers that redefined greatness. Here are the NBA legends who changed the game and set the standard for future generations.

Name Total Points Field Goal (FG%) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 55.9% Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 54.0% Shaquille O'Neal 28,596 58.2% Bill Russell 14,522 44.0% Hakeem Olajuwon 26,946 51.2% David Robinson 20,790 51.8% Patrick Ewing 24,815 50.4% Moses Malone 29,580 49.5% Willis Reed 12,183 47.9% George Mikan 10,156 40.4% Robert Parish 23,334 53.7% Alonzo Mourning 14,311 52.7% Dwight Howard 19,485 58.7% Bill Walton 6,215 52.1% Dikembe Mutombo 11,729 51.8% Nate Thurmond 14,437 42.1% Walt Bellamy 20,941 51.6% Artis Gilmore 24,941 59.9% Bob Lanier 19,248 51.4% Yao Ming 9,247 52.4% Dave Cowens 13,516 46.0% Brad Daugherty 10,389 53.2% Jack Sikma 17,287 46.4% Wes Unseld 10,624 50.9% Zydrunas Ilgauskas 10,976 47.5%

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar awaits a foul call during a game circa 1981 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Dck Raphael

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16 April 1947

16 April 1947 Age: 77 years old (as of 2024)

77 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 38,387

38,387 Rebounds: 17,440

17,440 Blocks: 3,189

3,189 Points per Game: 24.6

24.6 Field Goal: 55.9%

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is among the NBA’s all-time leading scorers, widely known for his signature skyhook shot. He spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, earning six MVP awards and six NBA championships. Over two decades, Kareem Abdul made an unmatched 19 All-Star appearances.

2. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain poses for a portrait circa 1957 in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo: Hy Peskin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 21 August 1936

21 August 1936 Age: 88 years old (as of 2024)

88 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored : 31,419

: 31,419 Rebounds : 23,924

: 23,924 Blocks : Estimated over 2,000

: Estimated over 2,000 Points per Game: 30.1

30.1 Field Goal: 54.0%

Wilt Chamberlain was an unstoppable force, with records like his 100-point game and a season average of 50.4 points. He played mainly for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers. The player won two championships and multiple scoring titles, solidifying his place as an NBA legend.

3. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal poses for a portrait on the court at the TD Waterhouse Centre circa 1993 in Orlando, Florida. Photo: NBA Photos

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 6 March 1972

6 March 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of 2024)

: 52 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 28,596

28,596 Rebounds : 13,099

: 13,099 Blocks : 2,732

: 2,732 Points per Game: 23.7

23.7 Field Goal: 58.2%

O'Neal brought unmatched physicality to the NBA, especially during his years with the Lakers, where he won three championships and an MVP. Shaquille O'Neal is known for his agility and strength, making him one of the league's most dominant centers and an NBA icon.

4. Bill Russell

Bill Russell poses for a portrait in 1969 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Dck Raphael

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 12 February 1934

: 12 February 1934 Age: 90 years old (as of 2024)

90 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 14,522

14,522 Rebounds: 21,620

21,620 Points per Game: 15.1

15.1 Field Goal: 44.0%

Bill Russell led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships. He won five MVP awards and dominated rebounding and shot-blocking, earning his reputation as one of basketball’s all-time greatest defenders and champions.

5. Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon looks on against the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1989 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Dck Raphael

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 21 January 1963

21 January 1963 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 26,946

26,946 Rebounds: 13,748

13,748 Blocks: 3,830

3,830 Points per Game: 21.8

21.8 Field Goal: 51.2%

Hakeem Olajuwon, known for his impeccable footwork, is one of the legendary Muslim basketball players. He spent most of his career with the Houston Rockets. The player earned two titles and two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

6. David Robinson

David Robinson prepares to shoot a free throw during the NBA Midwest Division basketball game against the Houston Rockets. Photo: Mark Morrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 6 August 1965

6 August 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)

59 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 20,790

20,790 Rebounds: 10,497

10,497 Blocks: 2,954

2,954 Points per Game: 21.1

21.1 Field Goal: 51.8%

David Robinson, known as "The Admiral," led the San Antonio Spurs to two championships and won an MVP award. His scoring and blocking ability made him a cornerstone of the Spurs’ success. The player has a record of over 20,000 scores and 10,000 rebounds.

Patrick Ewing prepares to shoot a free throw during the NBA Atlantic Division basketball game against the New Jersey Nets on 18th March 1995. Photo: Simon Bruty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 5 August 1962

5 August 1962 Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)

62 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 24,815

24,815 Rebounds: 11,607

11,607 Blocks: 2,894

2,894 Points per Game: 21.0

21.0 Field Goal: 50.4%

Patrick Ewing was the heart and soul of the New York Knicks, revered for his scoring, shot-blocking, and leadership. His consistent impact, especially in the playoffs, made him a Knicks icon and one of the most formidable centers of his era.

8. Moses Malone

Moses Malone upset during a game against Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Photo: Peter Read Miller

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23 March 1955

23 March 1955 Age: 69 years old (as of 2024)

69 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 27,409

27,409 Rebounds: 16,212

16,212 Blocks: 1,889

1,889 Points per Game: 20.6

20.6 Field Goal: 49.5%

Moses Malone was a relentless rebounder, primarily known for his offensive rebounding and physical presence. His work with the Philadelphia 76ers was key to their 1983 NBA championship, and he earned three MVP awards during his career.

9. Willis Reed

Willis Reed looks on during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks circa,1971 at the Milwaukee Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Vernon Biever (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 June 1942

25 June 1942 Age: 82 years old (as of 2024)

82 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 12,183

12,183 Rebounds: 8,414

8,414 Points per Game: 18.7

18.7 Field Goal: 47.6%

Willis Reed is remembered for his legendary toughness and leadership with the New York Knicks, particularly in their 1970 championship win. His unexpected return from injury in Game 7 of the Finals solidified his legacy in the NBA. The player also helped lead the Knicks to two titles and earned Finals MVP twice.

10. George Mikan

George Mikan poses for a portrait during the 1946 season in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: NBAE Photos

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18 June 1924

18 June 1924 Age: Deceased (3 June 2005)

Deceased (3 June 2005) Points Scored: 10,156

10,156 Rebounds: 4,167

4,167 Points per Game: 23.1

23.1 Field Goal: 40.4%

George Mikan, a pioneer for big men in the NBA, dominated during the league's early years with the Minneapolis Lakers. He is known for his scoring and shot-blocking. Mikan won five championships, setting the standard for future players and becoming the NBA's first true superstar.

11. Robert Parish

Robert Parish looks on during the NBA Midwest Division basketball game against the Denver Nuggets at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, United States. Photo: Tim DeFrisco (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30 August 1953

30 August 1953 Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)

71 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 23,334

23,334 Rebounds: 14,715

14,715 Blocks: 2,361

2,361 Points per Game: 14.5

14.5 Field Goal: 53.7%

Robert Parish was an anchor for the Boston Celtics during their dominant 1980s era, playing alongside Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. He won four championships and is known for his impressive longevity and consistent rebounding. The prominent NBA athlete is regarded as one of the Celtics’ legendary “Big Three.”

12. Alonzo Mourning

Alonzo Mourning looks on against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa at the US Airways Arena in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 8 February 1970

8 February 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 14,311

14,311 Rebounds: 7,137

7,137 Blocks: 2,356

2,356 Points per Game: 17.1

17.1 Field Goal: 52.7%

Alonzo Mourning was a powerful defensive force, primarily with the Miami Heat, where he won the 2006 NBA championship. He is known for his shot-blocking and intensity. Mourning was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a critical piece of Miami’s success.

13. Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during Game Two of the Eastern Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 8 December 1985

8 December 1985 Age: 38 years old (as of November 2024)

38 years old (as of November 2024) Points Scored: 19,485

19,485 Rebounds: 14,627

14,627 Blocks: 2,228

2,228 Points per Game: 15.7

15.7 Field Goal: 58.7%

Dwight Howard, known for his athleticism and rebounding, was a dominant center during his prime with the Orlando Magic. His strong presence earned him three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and he later won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020.

14. Bill Walton

Bill Walton dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks during an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Photo: Focus on Sport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 5 November 1952

5 November 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)

72 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 6,215

6,215 Rebounds: 4,923

4,923 Blocks: 705

705 Points per Game: 13.3

13.3 Field Goal: 52.1%

Bill Walton’s career was defined by exceptional skill and unfortunate injuries. With the Portland Trail Blazers, he won an MVP and Finals MVP during their 1977 championship run. Later, he provided a pivotal bench role for the 1986 Boston Celtics, earning a second NBA title.

15. Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo prepares to make a free throw during the NBA Midwest Division basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Denver, Colorado, United States. Photo: Tim DeFrisco (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 June 1966

25 June 1966 Age: 58 years old (as of 2024)

58 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 11,729

11,729 Rebounds: 12,359

12,359 Blocks: 3,289

3,289 Points per Game: 9.8

9.8 Field Goal: 51.8%

Dikembe Mutombo was renowned for his shot-blocking and defensive prowess. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year became a fan favourite for his finger-wagging celebration after blocks and his charitable work off the court.

16. Nate Thurmond

Nate Thurmond stands on the court during a game against the Boston Celtics at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Dck Raphael (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 July 1941

25 July 1941 Age: Deceased (16 July 2016)

Deceased (16 July 2016) Points Scored: 14,437

14,437 Rebounds: 14,464

14,464 Points per Game: 15.0

15.0 Field Goal: 42.1%

Nate Thurmond was a double-double machine known for his shot-blocking, especially during his years with the San Francisco Warriors. He is a seven-time All-Star and was the first player in NBA history to record an official quadruple-double, cementing his place as a defensive stalwart in the league.

17. Walt Bellamy

Walt Bellamy handles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks circa in 1971 at the Milwaukee Arena in Wisconsin. Photo: Vernon Biever (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 July 1939

24 July 1939 Age: Deceased (2 November 2013)

Deceased (2 November 2013) Points Scored: 20,941

20,941 Rebounds: 14,241

14,241 Points per Game: 20.1

20.1 Field Goal: 51.6%

Walt Bellamy's scoring and rebounding made him an immediate standout in the NBA. His rookie season with the Chicago Packers remains among the highest-scoring campaigns.

18. Artis Gilmore

Artis Gilmore stands on the court during a game circa late 1970's. Photo: Focus on Sport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 21 September 1949

21 September 1949 Age: 75 years old (as of 2024)

75 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 15,579

15,579 Rebounds: 9,161

9,161 Blocks: 1,747

1,747 Points per Game: 17.1

17.1 Field Goal: 59.9%

Artis Gilmore was a dominant force in both the ABA and NBA, excelling in scoring efficiency and rebounding. He is known for his lasting impact with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, ranking among the most efficient shooters in the history of the NBA.

19. Bob Lanier

Bob Lanier looks on during an NBA basketball game circa in 1980 at the MECCA Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Focus on Sport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 10 September 1948

10 September 1948 Age: Deceased (10 May 2022)

Deceased (10 May 2022) Points Scored: 19,248

19,248 Rebounds: 9,698

9,698 Blocks: 1,100

1,100 Points per Game: 20.1

20.1 Field Goal: 51.4%

Bob Lanier showcased scoring and rebounding excellence, especially during his time with the Detroit Pistons. He was an eight-time All-Star and became known as an NBA ambassador as he helped to grow the game worldwide after his playing days.

20. Yao Ming

Yao Ming poses for a portrait photo in Tiananmen Square in in Beijing, China. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 12 September 1980

12 September 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)

44 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 9,247

9,247 Rebounds: 4,494

4,494 Blocks: 920

920 Points per Game: 19.0

19.0 Field Goal: 52.4%

Yao Ming had a brief but impactful career with the Houston Rockets. He is a skilled scorer whose influence extended far beyond the court, making him a global icon and eventually leading to his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

21. Dave Cowens

Don Chaney poses for a photo circa in 1972 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Dck Raphael

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 October 1948

25 October 1948 Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)

76 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 13,516

13,516 Rebounds: 10,444

10,444 Blocks: 488

488 Points per Game: 17.6

17.6 Field Goal: 46.0%

Dave Cowens brought energy and versatility to the Boston Celtics. He won MVP and helped the team to two NBA titles. Cowens is known for his all-around game and was an eight-time All-Star who contributed on both ends.

22. Brad Daugherty

Brad Daugherty during the Cavaliers versus the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Getty Images staff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19 October 1965

19 October 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)

59 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 10,389

10,389 Rebounds: 5,227

5,227 Blocks: 456

456 Points per Game: 19.0

19.0 Field Goal: 53.2%

Brad Daugherty was a dominant low-post player for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1986 to 1994. Despite an injury-shortened career, he remains one of the Cavaliers’ most beloved players in the NBA.

23. Jack Sikma

Jack Sikma looks to pass the ball against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa in 1978 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14 November 1955

14 November 1955 Age: 69 years old (as of 2024)

69 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 17,287

17,287 Rebounds: 10,816

10,816 Blocks: 905

905 Points per Game: 15.6

15.6 Field Goal: 46.4%

Jack Sikma brought a unique skill set to the center position, especially with his shooting range. He played for the Seattle SuperSonics. Sikma helped lead the team to their first NBA title in 1979 and was a seven-time All-Star known for his “Sikma move” in the post.

24. Wes Unseld

Wes Unseld looks to pass against the boston Celtics during a game played in 1980 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Dck Raphael (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14 March 1946

14 March 1946 Age: Deceased (2 June 2020)

Deceased (2 June 2020) Points Scored: 10,624

10,624 Rebounds: 13,769

13,769 Points per Game: 10.8

10.8 Field Goal: 50.9%

Wes Unseld was known for his rebounding, strength, and legendary outlet passes. He spent his entire career with the Washington Bullets, where he won Rookie of the Year and MVP in 1969 and later guided the Bullets to their only NBA championship in 1978.

25. Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Zydrunas Ilgauskas shoots a free throw shot during the NBA game against of the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on December 21, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 5 June 1975

5 June 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)

49 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 10,976

10,976 Rebounds: 6,191

6,191 Blocks: 1,327

1,327 Points per Game: 13.0

13.0 Field Goal: 47.5%

Zydrunas Ilgauskas was a standout for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is known for scoring, shot-blocking, and resilience after early-career injuries. The player became a two-time All-Star and helped lead the Cavaliers to their first Finals appearance in 2007.

Where does Shaq rank in all-time centers?

Due to his dominance, agility, and powerful play style, Shaquille O'Neal consistently ranks among the top five centers of all time. His four NBA championships and three Finals MVP awards, alongside his ability to outmatch defenders in the post, make him an elite among the NBA’s centers.

What does a center do in basketball?

The center is the tallest player on each team, playing near the basket. Centers are key for scoring in the paint and grabbing rebounds, while defensively, they protect the rim, block shots, and control rebounds. This role demands physicality, height, and presence, making the center essential to offence and defence.

Who are the top centers in the NBA right now?

2024’s active top NBA centers include Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks, Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets, and Jay Huff of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The best centers of all time combine skills, physicality, and innovation to elevate the game and redefine their position. From pioneers like Bill Russell to modern greats like Shaquille O’Neal, these players' legacies inspire future generations to achieve greatness on the court.

