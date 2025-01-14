Meet Chennedy Carter’s parents and siblings, the family behind her success

Chennedy Carter is an American professional basketball player for the Chicago Sky of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). Chennedy has been an outstanding athlete since childhood, and now that she is a famous sports personality, many have wanted to know more about her family. Who are Chennedy Carter’s parents and siblings?

Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter during a game against the Washington Mystics (L). She dribbles the ball when playing for the Texas A&M Aggies (R). Photo: Melissa Tamez, Bryan Lynn (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In her rise to women’s professional basketball, Chennedy Carter has been thankful for all the support she received, especially from family. She credits her success in the game to her family members, who have motivated and seen her improve her skills since childhood. Though not athletes, Chennedy Carter’s parents have been strong pillars in her career success.

Full name Chennedy Carter Gender Female Date of birth 14 November 1998 Age 26 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Fort Worth, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Broderick Carter and Shonda Perkins Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Timberview High School College Texas A&M University Profession Basketball player Instagram @chennedycarter

Who are Chennedy Carter’s parents?

Chennedy Carter is the only daughter of Shonda Perkins and Broderick Carter. Her parents reportedly divorced when she was young, and she grew up under the care of her mother, Shoda, but she did not lose her strong connection with her father, Broderick. Here is a look at each of the basketball player’s parents.

Chennedy Carter’s mother (Shonda Perkins)

Chennedy Carter’s, Shonda Perkins (R), embracing her youngest son, Chendall. Photo: @shonda.perkins.1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American athlete’s mother is Shonda Perkins, an elementary teacher in Mansfield Independent School District from Granbury, Texas. Since separating from her husband, Shonda has been juggling her teaching job with raising four children.

Chennedy Carter’s mother realised her daughter was interested in basketball from a young age. When she watched her play with her peers, Perkins noticed how special her daughter was. In a 2019 interview with the New York Times, she described how her talent stood out when she was young.

We thought it was just recreation, but she was really good, really quick and very skilled to be only seven years old. She was just a natural athlete.

She has supported Chennedy’s basketball ambitions but was also keen that she excelled in academics. In the interview mentioned above, the elementary school teacher said about her daughter’s sports and academic pursuits:

I would love that. That is her lifetime goal to play in WNBA. As a mom and educator, I want her to get her degree first, but I want to see her go into the draft one time. It’s one of her highest goals she has always said.

Besides teaching, Shonda Perkins is an independent travel advisor on InteleTravel. She is also a mental health advocate and has participated in programs by the NSPL, including mobilising fundraisers.

Chennedy Carter’s father (Broderick Carter)

Broderick Carter sits on a chair outside a house (L). The film director at his workplace (R). Photo: @iambroderickc on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The basketball star’s dad is Broderick Carter, who is famous as Author Broderick Carter. He is a film producer, photographer, screenplay writer, and author from Fort Worth, Texas, United States. Broderick earned his bachelor's degree from Texas Wesleyan University before venturing into entertainment.

Broderick was a comedian, but while in college, he developed an interest in writing and has several publications, including Beautiful Paradox and Love for Sale. Alongside radio host NeXplicable P, Carter hosted a weekly radio program on NexRadio called The Love & Relationships Show that discussed building and maintaining healthy relationships.

After reconnecting with his longtime friend Roy Richards, he ventured into the film industry, and they became interested in filming. The duo co-owns Luxe Film Works, behind music videos such as I’m Good, BUCK, and Old Skool Phresh, and films such as Waves, Watercolors, Warready, and Step Dad.

Like Shonda Perkins, Broderick Carter was instrumental in developing her daughter’s basketball career. Although not a basketball coach, he helped Chennedy nurture her dribbling skills and encouraged her to take up the sport. Due to his love and encouragement, the basketball player described him as her biggest supporter.

In an interview with The Players Tribune, Chenndy spoke about her father’s unpopular training tactics and how they helped her perfect her skills. She said:

So my dad came up with the perfect drill for me: In our backyard in Mansfield, Texas, he’d make me dribble a tennis ball in the grass. At first, it was impossible. I could get one or two dribbles, and the ball would bounce off my palm and go five feet the wrong way. I’d get mad. I wanted to be A.I. “If you can learn to dribble in this grass, imagine what you could do with a basketball,” my dad would say.

Does Chennedy Carter have any siblings?

The basketball player for the Chicago Sky of the WNBA is an only daughter with three brothers. She has two older brothers and a younger one, all of who she credits with making her excel in basketball.

In the New York Times interview, she recalled how growing up alongside her brothers motivated and toughened her up. She said:

It was just me and three brothers. I grew up with trash-talking and all of that. I was like, ‘If my brothers can do that, I can too.’ It made me tougher.

Here is a closer look at her siblings:

Cameron

Cameron is the eldest sibling of the WNBA player, born in 1995. He lives a private life, and not much has been revealed about him, including what he does for a living. However, in an earlier interview with the New York Times, he spoke about his sister's resilience when she recovered from an injury. He said:

I feel like she’s not given enough credit as far as the many obstacles she’s gone through. I didn’t know if she would ever run correctly again due to the limping. Thank God, He healed and rehabbed her.

Chandler

Chandler, Chennedy Carter’s second-eldest sibling, was born on 23 December 1996. He is a basketball enthusiast and occasionally shares basketball content on his social media pages, not only in support of his siblings but also for the love of the game.

In the interview with the New York Times, Chandler spoke of how growing up and playing with his sister, Chennedy, influenced her mentality and character. He said:

We got her tough, I can say that. She got a lot of her mentality from us, too, and how she approaches the game. Chennedy liked to antagonise people when we were younger. As the only girl, she knew she could get away with it.

Chendall

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) signals to a teammate after scoring during the college basketball game at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: David Buono

Source: Getty Images

Chendall Weaver is the youngest in the family, born in 2003. He is another Carter sibling who plays basketball professionally and currently plies his trade as a guard for the Texas Longhorns of the University of Texas Athletics, where he pursues a course in physical culture & sports.

Before college, he attended Mansfield Timberview High School. Previously, Chendall played for the UT Arlington Mavericks of the NCAA Division I.

FAQs

Who is Chennedy Carter's family? Her parents are Shonda Perkins and Broderick Carter, and she has three brothers: Cameron, Chandler, and Chendall. Who are Chennedy Carter’s parents? Her mother, Shonda, is an elementary school teacher, travel advisor, and mental health advocate. Her dad, Broderick, is a film director, photographer, screenplay writer, and author. Are Chennedy Carter’s parents still together? They reportedly divorced when Chennedy was young, and her mother raised her. What are Chennedy Carter's parents' nationalities? Her parents are Americans of African-American ethnicity. Where did Chennedy Carter grow up? She was raised alongside her three brothers in Fort Worth, Texas, United States. How did Chennedy’s family influence her basketball career? Her parents encouraged her to pursue basketball, and her brothers played street basketball with her, strengthening her resilience and mentality. They have offered unwavering support throughout her career journey. Are any of Chennedy Carter’s siblings involved in sports? Her younger brother, Chendall, plays basketball for the Texas Longhorns of the University of Texas Athletics. Is Jia Perkins related to Chennedy Carter? They are second cousins. Jia Perkins is an assistant coach for the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League and a former professional basketball player.

Chennedy Carter’s parents, Shonda Perkins and Broderick Carter, noticed her talent and encouraged her to pursue her basketball dreams. They have influenced their daughter’s career in many ways, and she rarely forgets to acknowledge their support. The basketballer’s three brothers also played an essential role in her career’s formative stages.

