Breaking down Ashanti's net worth and how she built her fortune

Ashanti Douglas is among the most successful American singers and songwriters, having won many awards and making a significant fortune from her entertainment career. Ashanti’s net worth is alleged to be $5 million, thanks to her ventures in various industries.

Ashanti sings the national anthem at Yankee Stadium before a game (L). Ashanti visits SiriusXM Studios in New York (R). Photo: Mary DeCicco, Gary Gershoff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ashanti’s net worth is attributed to her success in music, acting, brand deals, and entrepreneurship .

. After a long on-and-off relationship with fellow singer Nelly , the two got married in December 2023 .

, the two got married in . The couple has a son, born in July 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas Gender Female Date of birth 13 October 1980 Age 44 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Glen Cove, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Body measurements in inches 34-22-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-56-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Tina Douglas, Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. (Nelly) Children 1 School Glen Cove High School Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $5 million Instagram @ashanti X (Twitter) Facebook @ashantithisisme

What is Ashanti’s net worth?

The American R&B singer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Hot New Hip Hop. Her impressive net worth is attributed to her diverse income sources, including earnings from music, acting, brand endorsements, and multiple entrepreneurial ventures.

Record sales

Five facts about Ashanti. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The singer’s debut album, Ashanti, released in 2002, had massive success, going triple platinum and earning her a Grammy Award. The album had several chart-topping singles, enabling her to become the first female artist to occupy the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

In her more than three decades of music career, she has released six studio albums, with several hit singles. She has reportedly made over 15 million record sales worldwide, earning her substantial revenue that contributes to her net worth.

Apart from record sales, she has made money from songwriting and live performances, touring different parts of the world. She also owns the record label Written Entertainment, which was established in 2009.

Real estate

Ashanti has invested in multiple properties in the Los Angeles and New York real estate industries. In 2003, the American R&B singer acquired a luxurious six-bedroom mansion in Old Westbury, New York, for $1.95 million.

After owning it for approximately 20 years, she listed it for sale for $2.198 million, but later sold it for $1.95 million.

Brand endorsements and other business ventures

Ashanti performs during halftime of Game One of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs finals between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Ashanti also makes money from endorsing various fashion and beauty brands. Over the years, she has worked with brands such as Herbal Essence, Miss Circle, Pretty Little Thing, AMC Beauty, and Candies Apparel.

She owns the jewellery line Precious Jewel and co-founded the Web3 company EQ Exchange. Her other source of income is the sale of her self-branded merchandise on her website.

Exploring Ashanti’s background

The singer was born Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas in Glen Cove, New York, United States, to Tina Douglas and Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas. Her mother, Tina, was a dance teacher, while her father, Ken-Kaide, was a singer. She is the eldest child in the family and has a younger sister named Kenashia "Shia" Douglas.

Ashanti’s singing potential was discovered at a young age, as she could sing along to some of the time's best hits. She also performed in talent shows and began writing songs in high school.

The singer completed her high school education at Glen Cove High School. When the time came to join college, she received track scholarships to Hampton and Princeton Universities but opted to pursue music professionally.

How old is Ashanti?

Ashanti’s age is 44 years old as of April 2025. The Grammy Award-winning singer was born on 13 October 1980, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Ashanti’s career beginnings and rise to stardom

Ashanti reportedly started her professional music career in 1992. She did not have significant impact in the industry until 2002, when she worked with Ja Rule and Fat Joe. In the same year, she released her debut self-titled album, which was a massive success, topping charts and selling hundreds of thousands of copies in the first week.

The American singer is considered one of the pioneer talents that shaped the R&B genre in the 2000s, recognised for her alluring voice and captivating lyrics. She boasts six studio albums and has won several coveted music awards, including a Grammy Award, two American Music Awards, and four Soul Train Awards. Below are some of her widely recognised hits:

Foolish

Always on Time

Rock Wit U

Rain On Me

Only U

What’s Luv

Wonderful

Apart from music, she also ventured into acting. Her first acting role was in 1989 as a child dancer in Disneyland. She has been featured in several films and TV shows, including Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die, Resident Evil: Extinction, Honey Girls, and No Address.

Who is Ashanti married to now?

Nelly and Ashanti attend as Nelly celebrates Halloween and his 50th birthday at Guardian Works on November 1st, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

The Falling for You hitmaker is married to fellow singer Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. They have had an on-and-off relationship since they first met in 2003 at a Grammy Awards press conference. The singers dated for approximately a decade before parting ways in 2013.

Ten years later, they were seen together, fuelling rumours of their potential reunion. However, they put all the speculations to rest when they confirmed that they are back together in September 2023. A few months later, the couple secretly exchanged marriage vows in a private wedding on 27 December 2023.

Do Ashanti and Nelly have children?

The singers are parents of a son named Kareem Kenkaide "KK" Haynes, born on 18 July 2024. The child is Nelly’s fifth and Ashanti's first. Ashanti’s husband has two other children from his previous relationships, and adopted her sister’s two children after she passed away.

In an interview with People when she was attending the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, Ashanti shared her experience of having her first child:

It's amazing. He's a blessing. He's an angel. My life is amazing right now. I'm super blessed, so happy. I'm insanely in love with him.

Ashanti’s height and weight revealed

Ashanti appears during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Singer Nelly’s wife stands at approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall, and her weight is estimated to be 141 pounds (64 kilograms). Her body measurements are about 34-22-38 inches (86-56-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Ashanti

What made Ashanti famous? She gained immense prominence in 2002 following the release of her debut self-titled album, with songs such as Foolish, Happy, and Baby. How much is Ashanti’s net worth? Her alleged net worth is $5 million. It is largely attributed to musical success and other business ventures. Does Ashanti still sing? Yes. She is still active in the music industry, releasing songs and performing at music concerts around the world. What happened with Nelly and Ashanti? The two had an on-and-off romantic relationship since 2003, but eventually reunited in 2023 and tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony. How many kids does Ashanti have? The American singer and her husband, Nelly, are parents of one child, a son named Kareem Kenkaide "KK" Haynes, born on 18 July 2024. How old was Ashanti when she gave birth? She had her first child when she was 43 years old. Was Irv Gotti in a relationship with Ashanti? Although the late American record producer claimed to have been , she has consistently denied the claims. How tall is Ashanti? The singer’s height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Ashanti’s net worth is largely attributed to her successful music career of more than three decades. Besides music, she has thrived in the acting world and worked with brands, promoting their products. She has been in several relationships, but the one with Nelly culminated in marriage, and they have a son.

