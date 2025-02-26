20 best 90s one hit wonders and where they are now

The 90s one-hit wonders are iconic for one track that still sparks nostalgia today. Their names forever link to that one nostalgic hit that defined their moment in the spotlight. From hip-hop and R&B to pop music, these one-hit wonders dominated the charts before vanishing from the spotlight, but they are impossible to forget.

Eagle-Eye Cherry (L), Lou Bega (C) and Haddaway (R) are among the best 90s one-hit wonders. Photo: Kevin Winter, Gisela Schober, Shareif Ziyadat (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The best 90s one-hit wonders are linked to one specific song that made them popular in the 90s but for a short while.

Some 90s one-hit wonders are active in the music industry, while others shifted to other careers.

Most of the 90s one-hit wonders comprise bands.

20 best 90s one-hit wonders

When compiling the list of the best 90s one-hit wonders, we gathered information from various sources such as Cosmopolitan, Yardbarker, Rate Your Music, etc. The list is not arranged in any particular order.

Musician Song 1. Trixter Give It to Me Good 2. House of Pain Jump Around 3. Los del Rio Macarena"/"Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix) 4. Blind Man No Rain 5. Haddaway What Is Love 6. 4 Non Blondes What's Up 7. Tag Team Whoomp! (There It Is) 8. Deep Blue Something Breakfast at Tiffany’s 9. Skee-Lo I Wish 10. Bob Carlisle Butterfly Kisses 11. Toadies Possum Kingdom 12. Dishwalla Counting Blue Cars 13. Spacehog In the Meantime 14. Harvey Danger Flagpole Sitta 15. Eagle-Eye Cherry Save Tonight 16. Aqua Barbie Girl 17. Chumbawamba Tubthumping 18. New Radicals You Get What You Give 19. Citizen King Better Days (And the Bottom Drops Out) 20. Lou Bega Mambo No.5 (A Little Bit of…)

1. Trixter

Trixter band members posing for a photo. Photo: @80s_metal_headz on Instagram (modified by author)

Song: Give It to Me Good

Genre: Rock

Rock Popular: 1990

Trixter is an American glam metal band formed in 1983 in New Jersey. The band is one of the popular one-hit wonders of the 90s, remembered for the hit Give It to Me Good. The track became so popular in 1990, cracking the Billboard Hot 100.

The band continued to release other songs and albums like Human Era, Undercover and Alive in Japan. However, the popularity of the tracks did not surpass that of Give It to Me Good. Trixter went through some lineup changes in the late 1990s. Some of the original band members, like Pete Loran, left the group and started making solo music.

2. House of Pain

Danny Boy, DJ Lethal and Everlast of House of Pain during the 2016 Festival D'ete De Quebec on 13 July 2016 in Quebec City, Canada. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Song: Jump Around

Genre: Hip-hop

Hip-hop Popular: 1992

House of Pain was an American hip-hop trio made up of members like DJ Lethal, Danny Boy and Everlast. The rap group is widely recognised for their first single, Jump Around, which gained popularity in 1992.

The song reached No. 3 on the Hot 100. Jump Around was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1993 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. The original group members joined the group La Coka Nostra.

3. Los del Rio

Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz (L-R) of Los Del Rio during a concert at Casino Gran Madrid on 18 October 2019 in Torrelodones, Spain. Photo: David Benito

Song: Macarena"/"Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)

Genre: Pop

Pop Popular: 1996

Los del Rio is one of the 90s one-hit wonders in pop music. The duo is widely remembered for Macarena"/"Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix), which was originally released in 1993. The track became the duo's greatest hit in 1996 after the Bayside Boys remixed it with English lyrics.

The song became an international sensation with one of the popular dances. According to the Financial Times, the remix hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1996 and remained at the top of the chart for 14 weeks.

The Spanish Latin pop group is still active in the music industry, releasing songs and touring. On 23 January 2025, the duo shared a video on Instagram about their 2025 tour in Europe.

4. Blind Melon

Nathan Towne, Christopher Thorn and Travis Warren (L-R) of Blind Melon performing in concert during the 2019 KAABOO Del Mar at Del Mar Race Track on 14 September 2019. Photo: Gary Miller

Song: No Rain

Genre: Rock

Rock Popular: 1993

Blind Melon Rock band is also one of the 90s one-hit wonders widely known for the rock music No Rain. The rock band was formed in 1990 and consists of Rogers Stevens, Nathan Towne, Glen Graham and Travis Warren.

Their song No Rain enjoyed commercial success in 1993. Blind Melon is still active in the entertainment industry with shows and tours. On 12 November 2024, the band shared an Instagram post announcing their 2025 shows, including a show with OAR at Red Rocks.

5. Haddaway

Nestor Alexander Haddaway aka Haddaway during the 90s Super Show - Das 90er Festival on 30 July 2022 in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Tristar Media

Song: What Is Love

Genre: Dance/ electronic

Dance/ electronic Popular: 1990s

Haddaway is a Trinidad-German singer who became one of the best singers in the 90s for his song What Is Love. The song earned him two awards at the German 1994 Echo Award. It peaked at No. 11 in the US on the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer released other follow-up hits like I Miss You, Rock My Heart and Mama’s House, but they did not get onto the US chart. Haddaway is still active in the music industry. In 2024, he released a song titled Lift Your Head Up.

6. 4 Non Blondes

Four Non-Blonds on 3 March 1993 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo:Paul Natkin (modified by author)

Song: What’s Up

Genre: Rock

Rock Popular: 1993

The 4 Non Blondes is a 90s one-hit wonders rock band, well known for the track What’s Up. The song topped the charts of 11 European countries. In the US Billboard Hot 100, it reached NO.14.

The 4 Non Blondes disbanded in late 1994 while recording their second album. The lead singer of the group, Perry, left the group to pursue her solo career. However, according to People, the group will reunite in May 2025 to perform at BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in California.

7. Tag Team

American hip hop duo Tag Team in the 4th Billboard Music Awards press room at the Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, 8 December 1993. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Song: Whoomp! (There It Is)

Genre: Hip-hop

Hip-hop Popular: 1993

Tag Team is a hip-hop duo from Georgia widely known for the 1993 single Whoomp! (There It Is). They enjoyed tremendous success in 1993 after the single’s release. The song appeared in advertisements, TV series and films. The track reached No.1 on the US Billboard Hot R&B chart and No.2 on the Cash Box Top 100 and Billboard Hot 100.

The song made the duo famous, but after that, they were not heard again because their follow-up songs did not find the same success. As per SI, the band stopped recording in the late 90s, but they never broke up.

8. Deep Blue Something

Clay Bergus, Todd Pipes, John Kirtland and Toby Pipes (L-R) of the musical guest Deep Blue Something perform on 2 January 1996. Photo: Margaret C. Norton

Song: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Genre: Rock

Rock Popular: 1995

Deep Blue Something is an American rock band also known as one of the 90s one-hit wonders. The band is famous for the 1995 hit single Breakfast at Tiffany’s. It is known for its memorable melody and peaked at number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1996.

The rock band released other songs such as Who Wants It, So Precious and Military Man. Today, the band continues to record music and perform. As per Bandcamp, the band is working on their new album, Lunar Phase. The album will be released on 23 March 2025.

9. Skee-Lo

Rapper Skee-Lo on 'The Jenny Jones Show' in Chicago, Illinois in September 2000. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Song: I Wish

Genre: Hip-hop/rap

Hip-hop/rap Popular: 1995

Skee-Lo is an American rapper who rose to fame in 1995 for his song I Wish. The song became a popular hit in 1995, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to IMDb, it was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards.

Skee-Lo's I Wish song was nominated for three Billboard Music Video Awards. The famous rapper enjoyed tremendous success in 1995 because of this song, but the success did not last for long. Skee-Lo has taken several career breaks since 2000. He returned in 2024 and released a new single, Slow Down.

10. Bob Carlisle

A portrait of Bob Carlisle (L). Bob Carlisle performing on stage (R). Photo: @bobcarlisle on Facebook (modified by author)

Song: Butterfly Kisses

Genre: Country

Country Popular: 1997

Bob Carlisle is one of the best 90s one-hit wonders in country music. He is widely known for the Butterfly Kisses country song, which was popular in 1997. The country singer wrote the song for his daughter’s 16th birthday.

The American Christian singer is still active in the music industry. He performs at Christian events and churches. His other tracks include I Will Follow Christ and Mighty Love.

11. Toadies

Members of American Rock group Toadies during the South by Southwest music festival at Tower Records, Austin, Texas, on 17 March 2001. Photo: John Anderson

Song: Possum Kingdom

Genre: Rock

Rock Popular: 1995

Toadies is an American rock band formed in 1989. The band is known for songs such as Mister Love, Away and Jigsaw Girl. However, the track that makes this band unforgettable is Possum Kingdom.

The track brought them immense fame, reaching No. 1 on the Canadian RPM Alternative chart. It was even featured in films such as Thunderbolts and For All Mankind. The band is still active, and on September 12, 2024, they announced on Instagram the release of their new album, The Charmer.

12. Dishwalla

American rock band Dishwalla during the 24th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on 27 January 1997. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Song: Counting Blue Cars

Genre: Rock

Rock Popular: 1996

Dishwalla is a rock band greatly remembered for the song Counting Blue Cars. This is the only Dishwalla song that peaked at No. 15 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song earned two ASCAP Awards for Rock Track of the Year in 1997 and 1998.

The rock band has released other songs since their brief fame in the 1990s, including Angels or Devils, Every Little Thing, and Until I Wake Up. They are still active today, going on tours and performing at events.

13. Spacehog

Spacehog members performing on Stage. Photo: @spacehogofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Song: In the Meantime

Genre: Indie, pop and rock

Indie, pop and rock Popular: 1996

Spacehog is an alternative rock band formed in 1994 but became popular in 1996 after releasing their debut single, In the Meantime. The track reached No.32 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.29 on the UK Singles Chart.

As per Advertisers News, the band was disbanded in 2001 and reunited in 2006 to perform at Stan Hope House. Since then, they have released other songs like Glad to Know and Love Is a Curious Thing, but no song has reached the success of the 1995 hit In the Meantime. According to an Instagram post, the band’s last show was in 2014.

14. Harvey Danger

Rock band Harvey Danger poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California, on 25 April 1997. Photo: Jim Steinfeldt

Song: Flagpole Sitta

Genre: Indie, rock

Indie, rock Popular: 1998

Harvey Danger was an American indie/alternative rock band formed in 1992 by Jeff J. Lin and Aaron Huffman. The band is best known for the song Flagpole Sitta, which achieved tremendous success in 1998. It peaked at No. 38 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart.

Harvey Danger’s popularity, driven by Flagpole Sitta, was short-lived. Despite releasing other songs, they were unable to surpass the success of their 1997 hit. The band is no longer active, and its members have since pursued solo careers.

15. Eagle-Eye Cherry

Eagle-Eye Cherry performs at Santeria Toscana 31 on 21 February 2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso (modified by author)

Song: Save Tonight

Genre: Pop

Pop Popular: 1997

Eagle-Eye Cherry is a Swedish singer and stage performer famous for his 1997 single Save Tonight. The track achieved commercial success in many countries. It was awarded the Rockbjornen award in the Swedish Song of the Year in 1997.

The Swedish singer enjoyed Save Tonight’s success for a short time, and the popularity faded. The singer is still active in the entertainment industry. Currently, he is touring and performing at events. On 13 December 2024, he announced on Instagram about his 2025 World Tour.

16. Aqua

Danish Europop music group Aqua performs on stage during the 90s Nostalgia Electric Circus Edition at Abbotsford Centre on 20 September 2021. Photo: Andrew Chin (modified by author)

Song: Barbie Girl

Genre: Pop

Pop Popular 1997

Aqua is a Danish-Norwegian dance-pop group popularly known for the song Barbie Girl. The track became a famous hit in 1997. It propelled Aqua to the top of the charts, peaking at number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100. However, the success suddenly dropped, and Aqua was not heard again.

Aqua has split and reunited several times since 1997. In 2023, Aqua collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice for the Barbie World song. Today, the band is still active, touring the world and working on live shows.

17. Chumbawamba

Chumbawamba performing their hit single 'Tubthumping', at the start of the Brit Awards ceremony, at the London Arena. Photo: Fiona Hanson

Song: Tubthumping

Genre: Indie, folk

Indie, folk Popular: 1997

Chumbawamba, popularly known for their 1997 Tubthumping, is also a one-hit wonder of the 90s. It was a British anarchy-punk band formed in 1982. The band gained fame in 1997 when they released Tubthumping, their first single from their eighth album, Tubthumper.

Tubthumping got immense fame and reached No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It was nominated for the Best British Single at the 1998 Brit Awards.

The Chumbawamba band disbanded in 2012. As per Rolling Stone, the band announced their breakup in a post on their website titled The End. After their breakup, the band members started to pursue other careers.

18. New Radicals

Gregg Alexander of the New Radicals during the Virtual Parade Across America on 20 January 2021. Photo: Handout

Song: You Get What You Give

Genre: Rock

Rock Popular: 1998 and 1999

New Radicals, an American pop rock band formed in 1997 in Los Angeles, is also one of the 90s one-hit wonders. Most of the people from the 90s know the band for the song You Get What You Give.

The group released a second single in 1998, Someday We’ll Know. However, after the second track was released, Gregg Alexander, their lead singer, disbanded the band. According to Rolling Stone, the band reunited for a one-off performance, marking President Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration in 2021.

19. Citizen King

Song: Better Days (And the Bottom Drops Out)

Genre: Indie

Indie Popular: 1999

Citizen King was a musical group from Milwaukee. They are best known for their song Better Days (And the Bottom Drops Out). The song was released on 26 January 1999 and peaked at No. 25 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in August 1999. It also reached No. 20 on Canada’s RPM Hot 100 Hit Tracks chart.

The band disbanded in 2001. Today, the Citizen Group members are pursuing different projects. For instance, Dave Cooley is a producer and mastering engineer for Stones Throw Records.

20. Lou Bega

Lou Bega on stage during the It's My Life Open Air Festival at Donauinsel on May 25, 2024, in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Manfred Schmidt

Source: Getty Images

Song: Mambo No.5 (A Little Bit of…)

Genre: Pop

Pop Popular: 1999

David Lubega Balemezi is a German singer widely known as Lou Bega. In 1999, he enjoyed a brief success with his song Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit of…). The track reached number 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100, making it his only top 40 hit in the United States.

Lou Bega became one of the most famous people in 1999 because of the song, but the popularity lasted for a short while. He is still pursuing his career as a singer. In 2021, he released the 90s Cruiser album, which covers tunes from the decade that made him a household name. He announced his 90s Super Show via an Instagram post, which will take place in June 2025.

What was the biggest one-hit wonder of the 90s?

Some of the biggest one-hit wonders of the 1990s include House of Pain, Trixter, and Los del Rio. Although they became famous at one point, their popularity faded suddenly, and they were never heard again.

The 90s one-hit wonders enjoyed a brief success because of one song, which they are linked to every time their names are heard. Some may think that they only had one song in their careers because they became popular because of one nostalgic song, and their popularity dropped suddenly.

