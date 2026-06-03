A prominent Nigerian cleric predicted Peter Gregory Obi's strong chance for Nigeria's presidency in 2027

Prophet Chukwuneke Samson Nnaji made a prediction about Nigeria’s next leader ahead of the highly anticipated general elections

All eyes are on the Nigerian opposition’s efforts to mount a strong challenge against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the January 2027 polls

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Nnewi, Anambra state - Prophet Chukwuneke Samson Nnaji of the Finger of God Ministry has tipped Peter Obi to win the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that in a post on Wednesday, June 3, on his Facebook page, Prophet Nnaji, however, asserted that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate "will not become the president of Nigeria."

Prophet Chukwuneke Samson Nnaji predicts Peter Obi will win the 2027 election but says he will not become president. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Prophet predicts Obi's election win

He wrote on Facebook:

"I see Peter Obi being declared a winner, but I do not see him sitting on the presidential throne. I see Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu going to court over a case, and I see Obi being removed, while Tinubu continues in office.

"I also see seven people being removed from government after the 2027 election, one of them is Nyesom Wike (the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT), who will be removed very soon, along with a Senate President (Godswill Akpabio) and five others whose names I will not mention."

Messrs Wike and Akpabio are key allies of President Tinubu.

Nigeria has a long history of disputed polls. Seven governorship elections have been overturned since 1999; the first began with a 2003 petition by Obi, during his time as governor of Anambra state. However, Nigeria’s Supreme Court has never overturned a presidential result.

Obidients mobilise youth voters

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Obi’s staunch supporters, popular as the “Obidients”, have launched several volunteer initiatives to mobilise large numbers of people, mostly frustrated citizens and first-time voters, to participate in the poll.

Still, questions abound about the future of Nigeria, as young people, already frustrated by high unemployment, rising inflation, and escalating insecurity across the country, appear increasingly resigned to emigrating abroad in large numbers.

Among Nigerian youths, immigration, commonly called 'Japa', is increasingly seen as the only viable option in the search for better economic opportunities. The trend is expected to continue, according to analysts.

Peter Obi enjoys strong support among thousands of young voters across southern Nigeria. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Read more on Peter Obi:

Ghanaian prophet predicts Obi’s victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Ghanaian cleric Prophet Clement Testimony said Obi stands a strong chance of becoming Nigeria’s president.

Prophet Testimony made the claim in a video shared on social media and seen by Legit.ng.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng