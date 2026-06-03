2027 Election: Prominent Prophet Releases Prophecy on Obi Defeating Tinubu, Not Becoming President
- A prominent Nigerian cleric predicted Peter Gregory Obi's strong chance for Nigeria's presidency in 2027
- Prophet Chukwuneke Samson Nnaji made a prediction about Nigeria’s next leader ahead of the highly anticipated general elections
- All eyes are on the Nigerian opposition’s efforts to mount a strong challenge against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the January 2027 polls
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Nnewi, Anambra state - Prophet Chukwuneke Samson Nnaji of the Finger of God Ministry has tipped Peter Obi to win the 2027 presidential election.
Legit.ng reports that in a post on Wednesday, June 3, on his Facebook page, Prophet Nnaji, however, asserted that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate "will not become the president of Nigeria."
Prophet predicts Obi's election win
"I see Peter Obi being declared a winner, but I do not see him sitting on the presidential throne. I see Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu going to court over a case, and I see Obi being removed, while Tinubu continues in office.
"I also see seven people being removed from government after the 2027 election, one of them is Nyesom Wike (the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT), who will be removed very soon, along with a Senate President (Godswill Akpabio) and five others whose names I will not mention."
Messrs Wike and Akpabio are key allies of President Tinubu.
Nigeria has a long history of disputed polls. Seven governorship elections have been overturned since 1999; the first began with a 2003 petition by Obi, during his time as governor of Anambra state. However, Nigeria’s Supreme Court has never overturned a presidential result.
Obidients mobilise youth voters
Ahead of the 2027 elections, Obi’s staunch supporters, popular as the “Obidients”, have launched several volunteer initiatives to mobilise large numbers of people, mostly frustrated citizens and first-time voters, to participate in the poll.
Still, questions abound about the future of Nigeria, as young people, already frustrated by high unemployment, rising inflation, and escalating insecurity across the country, appear increasingly resigned to emigrating abroad in large numbers.
Among Nigerian youths, immigration, commonly called 'Japa', is increasingly seen as the only viable option in the search for better economic opportunities. The trend is expected to continue, according to analysts.
Read more on Peter Obi:
- ADC presidential ticket: Amaechi makes strategic move amid Atiku-Obi debate
- Did Kwankwaso agree to be Peter Obi’s running mate in 2027? Here is what we know
- How Tinubu allegedly made Peter Obi a very wealthy man, Reno Omokri speaks
Ghanaian prophet predicts Obi’s victory
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Ghanaian cleric Prophet Clement Testimony said Obi stands a strong chance of becoming Nigeria’s president.
Prophet Testimony made the claim in a video shared on social media and seen by Legit.ng.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.