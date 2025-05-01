Wondering if Donald Trump is the tallest U.S. president ever? At 6'3", Trump stands tall among modern leaders, but Abraham Lincoln still holds the top spot at 6'4". Find out which other presidents nearly matched Lincoln’s towering height.

Abraham Lincoln (L), Lyndon B. Johnson (C), and Donald J. Trump (R) are the tallest US presidents. Photo: Donaldson Collection, Anna Moneymaker, Bettmann (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Presidential heights have ranged widely , from Madison at 5'4" to Lincoln at 6'4".

, from Madison at 5'4" to Lincoln at 6'4". Donald Trump is among the tallest , standing at 6'3" (191 cm).

, standing at 6'3" (191 cm). James Madison is the shortest U.S. president, at 5'4" (163 cm).

Top 10 tallest U.S. presidents

In compiling the tallest U.S. presidents list, we used verified historical records and measurements available as of 2024. We sourced our data and insights from trusted references, including POTUS, Yahoo Sports, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), to ensure the accuracy of each president’s height.

Rank President number President Height (in) Height (cm) 1 16 Abraham Lincoln 6'4" 193 2 36 Lyndon B. Johnson 6'3.5" 192 3 45 & 47 Donald J. Trump 6'3" 191 4 3 Thomas Jefferson 6'2.5" 189 5 1 George Washington 6'2" 188 6 21 Chester A. Arthur 6'2" 188 7 32 Franklin D. Roosevelt 6'2" 188 8 41 George H. W. Bush 6'2" 188 9 42 Bill Clinton 6'2" 188 10 44 Barack Obama 6'1" 185

10. Barack Obama – 6'1" (187 cm)

Former U.S. President Barack Obama participates in a book talk with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at The Anthem on 2 December 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch (modified by author)

Full name: Barack Hussein Obama II

Barack Hussein Obama II President number: 44th

44th Date of birth: 4 August 1961

4 August 1961 Height: 6'1" (185 cm)

6'1" (185 cm) Weight: 175 lbs (79 kg)

175 lbs (79 kg) Term in office: 2009–2017

Barack Obama's lean physique was attributed to a disciplined fitness routine and a balanced diet. Obama's commitment to health was evident in his daily 45-minute workouts and his passion for basketball.

As the 44th President, Obama made history by becoming the first African-American to hold the office. Before his presidency, he served as a U.S. Senator from Illinois and was a constitutional law professor.

9. Bill Clinton – 6'2" (188 cm)

Former President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky (modified by author)

Full name: Bill Jefferson Clinton

Bill Jefferson Clinton President number: 42nd

42nd Date of birth: 19 August 1946

19 August 1946 Height : 6'2" (188 cm)

: 6'2" (188 cm) Weight: 196–216 lbs (89–98 kg)

196–216 lbs (89–98 kg) Term in office: 1993–2001

Clinton's tenure was marked by efforts to modernise the economy and promote globalisation. He also played a pivotal role in international diplomacy, notably in the Middle East peace process and NATO's intervention in Kosovo. Despite facing political challenges, his leadership left a lasting impact on domestic and foreign policies.

8. George H. W. Bush – 6'2" (188 cm)

Former President George Bush raises his arms during a speech at the 1988 Republican National Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Shepard Sherbel (modified by author)

Full name: George Herbert Walker Bush

George Herbert Walker Bush President number: 41st

41st Date of birth: 12 June 1924

12 June 1924 Height: 6'2" (188 cm)

6'2" (188 cm) Weight: 194 lbs (88 kg)

194 lbs (88 kg) Term in office: 1989–1993

George H. W. Bush's tall and lean frame was a reflection of his active lifestyle, which included military service as a Navy pilot during World War II.

He was one of the oldest U.S. presidents who navigated the country through the end of the Cold War and led a coalition during the Gulf War. His foreign policy decisions were instrumental in shaping the post-Cold War global order.

7. Franklin D. Roosevelt – 6'2" (188 cm)

Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers a radio address during one of his Fireside Chats. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Full name: Franklin Delano Roosevelt

Franklin Delano Roosevelt President number: 32nd

32nd Date of birth: 30 January 1882

30 January 1882 Height: 6'2" (188 cm)

6'2" (188 cm) Weight: 188 lbs (85 kg)

188 lbs (85 kg) Term in office: 1933–1945

Despite being diagnosed with polio in 1921, which left Franklin D. Roosevelt paralysed from the waist down, Roosevelt projected strength and resilience throughout his presidency.

His leadership during the Great Depression and World War II solidified his legacy as one of America's most influential leaders. Serving four terms, Roosevelt implemented the New Deal to combat economic hardship and established Social Security. His wartime strategies and alliances were crucial in the defeat of the Axis powers.

6. Chester A. Arthur – 6'2" (188 cm)

A portrait of Chester Alan Arthur, April 1884 done by Artist George Peter Alexander Healy. Photo: Heritage Images (modified by author)

Full name: Chester Alan Arthur

Chester Alan Arthur President number: 21st

21st Date of birth: 5 October 1829

5 October 1829 Height: 6'2" (188 cm)

6'2" (188 cm) Weight: 220 lbs (100 kg)

220 lbs (100 kg) Term in office: 1881–1885

Known for his impeccable style, Chester A. Arthur earned the nickname "Elegant Arthur" for his fashionable attire and refined manners.

Assuming office after the assassination of James A. Garfield, Arthur focused on civil service reform, signing the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act to combat corruption. His administration also worked on modernising the U.S. Navy.

5. George Washington – 6'2" (188 cm)

A portrait of George Washington, c. 1803/1805 done by Artist Gilbert Stuart. Photo: Heritage Images (modified by author)

Full name: George Washington

George Washington President number: 1st

1st Date of birth: 22 February 1732

22 February 1732 Height: 6'2" (188 cm)

6'2" (188 cm) Weight: 175 lbs (79 kg)

175 lbs (79 kg) Term in office: 1789–1797

George Washington's tall and athletic build contributed to his commanding presence on the battlefield and in political arenas.

As the first President of the United States, Washington set many precedents for the office, including the two-term limit. He led the nation through its formative years by establishing a strong federal government and promoting unity among the states.

4. Thomas Jefferson – 6'2.5" (189 cm)

Portrait of Thomas Jefferson by Rembrandt Peale. Photo: GraphicaArtis (modified by author)

Full name: Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson President number: 3rd

3rd Date of birth: 13 April 1743

13 April 1743 Height: 6'2.5" (189 cm)

6'2.5" (189 cm) Weight: 174 lbs (79 kg)

174 lbs (79 kg) Term in office: 1801–1809

Thomas Jefferson authored the Declaration of Independence and made the Louisiana Purchase, doubling the nation's size. He also founded the University of Virginia, which reflected his commitment to education and enlightenment ideals.

3. Donald J. Trump – 6'3" (190 cm)

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office in Washington, DC for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Photo: Anna Moneymaker (modified by author)

Full name: Donald John Trump

Donald John Trump President number: 45th & 47th

45th & 47th Date of birth: 14 June 1946

14 June 1946 Height: 6'3" (190 cm)

6'3" (190 cm) Weight: 224 lbs (102 kg)

Term in office: 2017–2021, 2025–present

Donald J. Trump's stature has been a part of his public persona, often emphasising his physical presence. Trump's presidency has been marked by significant policy shifts. Trump’s tenure has influenced domestic and international political landscapes.

2. Lyndon B. Johnson – 6'3.5" (192 cm)

Close-up of President Lyndon Johnson during a brief television address to the nation following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Full name: Lyndon Baines Johnson

Lyndon Baines Johnson President number: 36th

36th Date of birth: 27 August 1908

27 August 1908 Height: 6'3.5" (192 cm)

6'3.5" (192 cm) Weight: 183 lbs (83 kg)

183 lbs (83 kg) Term in office: 1963–1969

Lyndon B. Johnson's imposing figure was matched by his formidable political acumen. Johnson's presidency is noted for the "Great Society" programs, including civil rights legislation and Medicare. He played a crucial role in advancing social reforms and addressing poverty.

1. Abraham Lincoln – 6'4" (193 cm)

A portrait of Abraham Lincoln the 16th president of the United States. Photo: RockingStock (modified by author)

Full name: Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln President number: 16th

16th Date of birth: 12 February 1809

12 February 1809 Height: 6'4" (193 cm)

6'4" (193 cm) Weight: 180 lbs (82 kg)

180 lbs (82 kg) Term in office: 1861–1865

Abraham Lincoln was the tallest U.S. president, standing at 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) and weighing about 180 pounds (82 kg). His height and lean frame made him a distinctive figure in American history.

Lincoln led the nation through the Civil War and worked to abolish slavery by leaving a profound legacy on the country's moral and political fabric. His leadership during one of America's most challenging periods remains a benchmark for presidential greatness.

What is Barack Obama’s height?

Barack Obama is 6 feet 1.5 inches (187 cm) tall and served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

What was George Washington’s height?

George Washington measured 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm). He served as the United States' first president from 1789 to 1797.

What was James Madison’s height?

James Madison stood at 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm). He was the fourth President of the United States and served from 1809 to 1817.

What was Abraham Lincoln’s height?

Abraham Lincoln was 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) tall. He served as the 16th President of the United States from 1861 until his assassination in 1865.

What is Joe Biden’s height?

Joe Biden is 5 feet 11.65 inches (182 cm) tall. He became the 46th President of the United States after winning the 2020 election.

Abraham Lincoln remains the tallest U.S. president in history. While many leaders have matched his commanding stature, Lincoln’s record height continues to stand unmatched today.

