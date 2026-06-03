List of 5 Countries with the Most Student-Friendly Visa Policies
- Germany processed over 420,000 international student visas during the 2025/26 winter semester using a streamlined Blocked Account financial verification system
- Ireland recorded a 10 percent rise in new international enrollments after simplifying applications through its online AVATS visa platform in the 2024/25 academic year
- Dubai welcomed 42,000 students in 2025 with international learners making up nearly one third of the emirate's total student population
Many aspiring international students dream of studying abroad. They think about world class universities, research opportunities, and new cultural experiences. But excitement often turns into anxiety when student visa approvals come into question.
Tighter immigration policies in some major study destinations have left many young people worried. The good news is that several countries continue to welcome international students with straightforward and transparent visa systems.
Which countries still make student visas easy to get?
Below is a look at five nations where the visa process remains relatively smooth for qualified applicants, according to Vanguard.
1. Germany
Germany hosted more than 420,000 international students during the 2025/26 winter semester. The country uses a financial verification system called the Blocked Account or Sperrkonto. This mechanism simplifies proof of funds for both applicants and authorities.
Visa Type: National Visa (D Visa)
Processing Time: Up to four weeks
Visa Fee: €75
Financial Requirement: Approximately €11,904 deposited in a Blocked Account
Interview Requirement: Some applicants may be invited for an in-person interview
Recommended Timeline: At least three months before arrival
2. Ireland
Ireland recorded roughly 44,500 new international enrollments in the 2024/25 academic year. That represents a 10 percent increase from previous years. The country's online AVATS visa system has made applications more accessible.
Visa Type: Long Stay D
Visa Processing Time: Four to eight weeks
Visa Fee: €60 for single entry, €100 for multi-entry.
Financial Requirement: Minimum of €10,000 in readily available funds
Interview Requirement: Interviews are generally not required
Recommended Timeline: Up to three months before arrival
3. France
France hosted approximately 443,500 international students during the 2024/25 academic year. That marks a three percent increase from the previous year. The country has introduced more English language programmes and expanded scholarship opportunities.
Visa Type: Long Stay Student
Visa Processing Time: Two to four weeks
Visa Fee: Approximately €50
Financial Requirement: First year tuition fees plus about €615 per month for living expenses
Interview Requirement: Applicants attend an academic interview through Campus France
Recommended Timeline: Two to three months before departure
4. Singapore
Singapore has emerged as one of Asia's premier education destinations. The National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University are globally respected institutions. The student visa process here is generally efficient despite strict regulations in other areas.
Visa Type: Students Pass (STP)
Processing Time: One to two weeks
Visa Fee: SGD 45
Financial Requirement: Proof of sufficient funds for tuition and living expenses
Interview Requirement: Interviews are usually not required
Recommended Timeline: Two to three months before the programme starts
5. United Arab Emirates (Dubai)
Dubai welcomed approximately 42,000 students in 2025. International learners accounted for nearly one third of the total student population. Industry projections suggest student enrollment could rise by 40 percent by 2030.
Visa Type: Student Visa
Processing Time: Two to five weeks, with some institutions offering seven to ten-day processing
Visa Fee: AED 3,000 to AED 3,500
Financial Requirement: Evidence of funds for tuition and living expenses for the academic year
Interview Requirement: Interviews are generally not part of the process
Recommended Timeline: Two to three months before course commencement
Saudi Arabia opens 2026 fully funded scholarships
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Arabian government has opened an application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students, including Nigerians, across a wide range of disciplines.
According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng