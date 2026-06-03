Germany processed over 420,000 international student visas during the 2025/26 winter semester using a streamlined Blocked Account financial verification system

Ireland recorded a 10 percent rise in new international enrollments after simplifying applications through its online AVATS visa platform in the 2024/25 academic year

Dubai welcomed 42,000 students in 2025 with international learners making up nearly one third of the emirate's total student population

Many aspiring international students dream of studying abroad. They think about world class universities, research opportunities, and new cultural experiences. But excitement often turns into anxiety when student visa approvals come into question.

Germany hosted more than 420,000 international students during the 2025/26 winter semester. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Tighter immigration policies in some major study destinations have left many young people worried. The good news is that several countries continue to welcome international students with straightforward and transparent visa systems.

Which countries still make student visas easy to get?

Below is a look at five nations where the visa process remains relatively smooth for qualified applicants, according to Vanguard.

1. Germany

Germany hosted more than 420,000 international students during the 2025/26 winter semester. The country uses a financial verification system called the Blocked Account or Sperrkonto. This mechanism simplifies proof of funds for both applicants and authorities.

Visa Type: National Visa (D Visa)

Processing Time: Up to four weeks

Visa Fee: €75

Financial Requirement: Approximately €11,904 deposited in a Blocked Account

Interview Requirement: Some applicants may be invited for an in-person interview

Recommended Timeline: At least three months before arrival

2. Ireland

Ireland recorded roughly 44,500 new international enrollments in the 2024/25 academic year. That represents a 10 percent increase from previous years. The country's online AVATS visa system has made applications more accessible.

Visa Type: Long Stay D

Visa Processing Time: Four to eight weeks

Visa Fee: €60 for single entry, €100 for multi-entry.

Financial Requirement: Minimum of €10,000 in readily available funds

Interview Requirement: Interviews are generally not required

Recommended Timeline: Up to three months before arrival

France welcomed approximately 443,500 international students in the 2024/25 academic year. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

3. France

France hosted approximately 443,500 international students during the 2024/25 academic year. That marks a three percent increase from the previous year. The country has introduced more English language programmes and expanded scholarship opportunities.

Visa Type: Long Stay Student

Visa Processing Time: Two to four weeks

Visa Fee: Approximately €50

Financial Requirement: First year tuition fees plus about €615 per month for living expenses

Interview Requirement: Applicants attend an academic interview through Campus France

Recommended Timeline: Two to three months before departure

4. Singapore

Singapore has emerged as one of Asia's premier education destinations. The National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University are globally respected institutions. The student visa process here is generally efficient despite strict regulations in other areas.

Visa Type: Students Pass (STP)

Processing Time: One to two weeks

Visa Fee: SGD 45

Financial Requirement: Proof of sufficient funds for tuition and living expenses

Interview Requirement: Interviews are usually not required

Recommended Timeline: Two to three months before the programme starts

5. United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

Dubai welcomed approximately 42,000 students in 2025. International learners accounted for nearly one third of the total student population. Industry projections suggest student enrollment could rise by 40 percent by 2030.

Visa Type: Student Visa

Processing Time: Two to five weeks, with some institutions offering seven to ten-day processing

Visa Fee: AED 3,000 to AED 3,500

Financial Requirement: Evidence of funds for tuition and living expenses for the academic year

Interview Requirement: Interviews are generally not part of the process

Recommended Timeline: Two to three months before course commencement

Saudi Arabia opens 2026 fully funded scholarships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Arabian government has opened an application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students, including Nigerians, across a wide range of disciplines.

According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.

Source: Legit.ng