The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is a Bravo reality television series that follows the lives of successful women living in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Beyond the drama and the friendships, the cast members have amassed significant fame and wealth, with the richest having a net worth of $30 million. Discover how the Real Housewives of Atlanta's net worth compares and who tops the list.

Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, Shamea Morton, Angela Oakley and Phaedra Parks. Photo: Monica Schipper, Marcus Ingram, Paras Griffin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 premiered on 9 March 2025 .

season 16 . Kandi Burruss takes the lead as the wealthiest among the RHOA housewives, with an estimated net worth of $30 million.

takes the lead as the among the housewives, with an estimated net worth of $30 million. The Real Housewives of Atlanta provides a platform for cast members to expand their money-making opportunities and increase their visibility, leading to endorsements, brand deals, and other ventures.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's net worth

In compiling the Real Housewives of Atlanta's net worth list, we used recorded net worth estimates, acknowledging that these figures may fluctuate over time based on various factors. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, Collider, and TheThings.

Rank Name Net worth 1 Kandi Burruss $30 million 2 NeNe Leakes $14 million 3 Shamea Morton $12 million 4 Angela Oakley $12 million 5 Phaedra Parks $6 million 6 Kim Fields $6 million 7 Eva Marcille $4 million 8 Sanya Richards-Ross $4 million 9 Shamari Fears $3 million 10 Brit Eady $2.5 million 11 Cynthia Bailey $2 million 12 Drew Sidora $2.5 million 13 Porsha Williams $1.5 million 14 Claudia Jordan $1.5 million 15 DeShawn Snow $1.5 million 16 Kelli Ferrell $1 million 17 Kenya Moore $800k 18 Shereé Whitfield $800k 19 Marlo Hampton $600k 20 Kim Zolciak $300k 21 Lisa Wu $100k

21. Lisa Wu ($100k)

Lisa Wu attends the TV One Atlanta screening of "Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story" at Regal Atlantic Station on August 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name : Lisa Wu-Hartwell

: Lisa Wu-Hartwell Date of birth : 23 January 1971

: 23 January 1971 Place of birth : Inglewood, California, United States

: Inglewood, California, United States Profession: TV personality, actress, realtor, screenwriter, designer

Lisa Wu is an American actress, TV personality, realtor, screenwriter and designer. She is well known for appearing on the reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Hollywood Divas. Lisa Wu is alleged to have a net worth of $100k.

20. Kim Zolciak-Biermann ($300k)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann sat in her living room during the Christmas holidays while filming Real Housewives of Atlanta. Photo: Bravo/NBCU

Full name : Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak-Biermann

: Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak-Biermann Date of birth : 19 May 1978

: 19 May 1978 Place of birth : Pensacola, Florida, United States

: Pensacola, Florida, United States Profession: TV personality, singer

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is a reality TV star and singer best known as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has her reality spin-off, Don't Be Tardy. Kim Zolciak's net worth is allegedly $300k.

19. Marlo Hampton ($600k)

Marlo Hampton attends the Meals On Wheels Atlanta's TASTE at 1705 West on May 31, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Carol Lee Rose

Full name : Marlo Patrice Hampton

: Marlo Patrice Hampton Date of birth : 7 February 1976

: 7 February 1976 Place of birth : St. Petersburg, Florida, United States

: St. Petersburg, Florida, United States Profession: TV personality, actress, business

Marlo has appeared in several seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, although she has not returned for season 16. The actress has worked on other movies and TV series, including How High 2, Games People Play, and Unfaithful: Caught in the Act. Marlo Hampton's net worth is estimated at $600k.

18. Sheree Whitfield ($800k)

Sheree Whitfield attends BravoCon 2023 from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Photo: Rich Polk

Full name : Sheree Whitfield

: Sheree Whitfield Date of birth : 2 January 1970

: 2 January 1970 Place of birth : Shaker Heights, Ohio, United States

: Shaker Heights, Ohio, United States Profession: TV personality, author, entrepreneur

The Cleveland native is an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has also appeared in other movies and television series, including Scary Movie 5, The Traitors and The Game. Sheree has executive produced Selling It in the ATL show on WE TV, and she is estimated to be worth $800k.

17. Kenya Moore ($800k)

Kenya Moore attends the Atlanta screening of "Mean Girls" at AMC Madison Yards 8 on January 09, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name : Kenya Moore

: Kenya Moore Date of birth : 24 January 1971

: 24 January 1971 Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, United States

: Detroit, Michigan, United States Profession: Television personality, actress, former model

Kenya Moore is a renowned American model and television personality who won Miss USA in 1993. The reality TV star joined RHOA in 2012 and has also appeared in films and TV shows, including Waiting to Exhale, Deliver Us from Eva, Girlfriends, The Celebrity Apprentice, and Dancing with the Stars. Kenya Moore's net worth is estimated at $800k.

16. Kelli Ferrell ($1 million)

Full name : Kelli Ferrell

: Kelli Ferrell Year of birth : 1985

: 1985 Place of birth : Randallstown, Maryland, United States

: Randallstown, Maryland, United States Profession: TV personality, author, celebrity chef, restauranteur

Kelli Ferrell, aka the Queen of Waffles, is one of the newbies in season 16. She owns a famous chicken and waffles restaurant in Atlanta known as Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. In 2019, she published her cookbook, Kooking with Kelli: A Kollection of Family Recipes from Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. She is estimated to be worth $1 million.

15. DeShawn Snow ($1.5 million)

DeShawn Snow attends the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Full name : DeShawn Snow

: DeShawn Snow Date of birth : 17 March 197

: 17 March 197 Place of birth : Randallstown, Maryland, United States

: Randallstown, Maryland, United States Profession: TV personality, businesswoman

DeShawn Snow is a reality television star who gained popularity after being cast in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She is married to former NBA player Eric Snow. DeShawn is also a real estate agent and has a foundation called the DeShawn Snow Foundation. The reality TV star is alleged to be worth $1.5 million.

14. Claudia Jordan ($1.5 million)

Claudia Jordan attends "Rockin' With The Stars", hosted by Bill Bellamy at The Bourbon Room on June 30, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Lila Seeley

Full name : Claudia Angela Jordan

: Claudia Angela Jordan Date of birth : 12 April 1973

: 12 April 1973 Place of birth : Providence, Rhode Island, United States

: Providence, Rhode Island, United States Profession: TV personality, talk show host, actress, model, businesswoman

Claudia Jordan joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season 7. She is currently working as a co-host on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and is a frequent visitor on HLN’s Dr. Drew On Call. Claudia has also been a model on Deal or No Deal and The Price is Right. Her net worth is estimated at $1.5 million.

13. Porsha Williams ($1.5 million)

Full name : Porsha Dyanne Williams

: Porsha Dyanne Williams Date of birth : 22 June 1981

: 22 June 1981 Place of birth : Atlanta, Georgia, United States

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States Profession: TV personality, author, television host, actress

Porsha Williams starred in the reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2012 until 2021. She is rejoining the cast in 2024 for season 16. Besides RHOA, she is a singer, and some of her songs include Ain't Nobody Coming Between Us, Watch Over Me, and Used to Bees. Porsha Williams' net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million.

12. Drew Sidora ($2.5 million)

Drew Sidora attends the Los Angeles screening of Tubi's Vicious Murder at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale on October 11, 2024, in Glendale, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name : Drew Sidora Jordan

: Drew Sidora Jordan Date of birth : 1 May 1985

: 1 May 1985 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: TV personality, actress, singer

Drew Sidora is a singer, actress and reality TV personality. She is known for her roles in That's So Raven, Step Up, and the BET comedy-drama The Game. She joined the cast of the Bravo reality show RHOA in 2020. Drew Sidora Jordan is estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

11. Cynthia Bailey ($2 million)

Cynthia Bailey attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Season 16 premiere celebration at Tesserae at Thompson Buckhead on March 07, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name : Cynthia Denise Bailey

: Cynthia Denise Bailey Date of birth : 19 February 1967

: 19 February 1967 Place of birth : Tuscumbia, Alabama, United States

: Tuscumbia, Alabama, United States Profession: TV personality, model, podcaster, actress

Cynthia Bailey is an actress and entrepreneur. She joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010. Bailey has transitioned from reality to scripted television and has recently starred in Lifetime's Cruel Instruction. Cynthia Bailey is estimated to have a net worth of $2 million.

10. Brit Eady ($2.5 million)

Brit Eady attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Season 16 premiere celebration at Tesserae at Thompson Buckhead on March 07, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name : Brit Eady

: Brit Eady Date of birth : 12 October 1959

: 12 October 1959 Place of birth : Atlanta, Georgia, United States

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States Profession: TV personality, insurance expert, entrepreneur

Brit Eady is one of the new cast in RHOA season 16. The Fashion enthusiast and insurance expert became known for her jewellery and accessory brand Ten Twelve Fifty Nine (XXIILIX). Brittany Eady's net worth is alleged to be $2.5 million.

9. Shamari DeVoe ($3 million)

Shamari DeVoe and her husband, Ronnie DeVoe, attended the 40th Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayors Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name : Shamari DeVoe

: Shamari DeVoe Date of birth : 22 February 1980

: 22 February 1980 Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, United States

: Detroit, Michigan, United States Profession: TV personality, singer

Shamari DeVoe is an American singer and reality TV star who gained fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Blaque. She joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in November 2018. DeVoe is also an actress who portrayed Lava in the comedy film Bring It On. She is estimated to be worth $3 million.

8. Sanya Richards-Ross ($4 million)

Sanya Richards-Ross waves on stage at the Bravolebrity Shop-Off" Panel from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Photo: Greg Doherty

Full name : Sanya Richards-Ross

: Sanya Richards-Ross Date of birth : 26 February 1985

: 26 February 1985 Place of birth : Kingston, Jamaica

: Kingston, Jamaica Profession: TV personality, former athlete

Sanya Richards-Ross is a retired American athlete who competed in the 400-meter sprint. Her notable achievements include winning the 2012 Olympic and 2009 world championships. Bravo announced that Richards-Ross would be joining the fourteenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in October 2021. Her net worth is alleged to be $4 million.

7. Eva Marcille ($4 million)

Eva Marcille attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beach Club & Nightclub on October 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name : Eva Marcille Pigford

: Eva Marcille Pigford Date of birth : 30 October 1984

: 30 October 1984 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Reality TV star, actress, producer, model

Eva Marcille is an actress and film producer known for her role as Tyra Hamilton in The Young and the Restless. She was cast in The Real Housewives of Atlanta for three seasons. The actress announced her exit from the show on 16 Jun 2020. Eva Marcille is estimated to be worth $4 million.

6. Kim Fields ($6 million)

Kim Fields attends the 42nd Television Awards at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on April 01, 2023, in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Andrew J Cunningham

Full name : Kim Fields Morgan

: Kim Fields Morgan Date of birth : 12 May 1969

: 12 May 1969 Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Profession: Reality TV star, actress, director

Kim Fields is an American reality TV star, actress and film director known for her roles in Living Single and What to Expect When You're Expecting. The actress joined the RHOA in 2015 and exited a year later in 2016. Kim Fields' net worth is estimated at $6 million.

5. Phaedra Parks ($6 million)

Phaedra Parks attends Betty Sue's Grand Opening at Betty Sue's in Five Points Plaza on March 02, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Carol Lee Rose

Full name : Phaedra Creonta Parks

: Phaedra Creonta Parks Date of birth : 12 May 1969

: 12 May 1969 Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Profession: TV personality, attorney, legal analyst, author, businesswoman

Phaedra Creonta Parks is an American attorney, legal analyst, TV personality, author, and businesswoman. She is best known for being cast in The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2010 until 2017 and rejoining the cast in 2024. Phaedra Parks' net worth is alleged to be $6 million.

4. Angela Oakley ($12 million)

Full name : Angela Oakley

: Angela Oakley Date of birth : 4 May

: 4 May Place of birth : Harvey, Illinois, United States

: Harvey, Illinois, United States Profession: TV personality, real estate mogul, entrepreneur

Angela Oakley is a reality TV personality, real estate mogul, and entrepreneur. She holds the CEO position at Oakley Financial Consulting and Right Now Refunds. The TV personality will be joining the RHOA for the first time in season 16. Angela Oakley is estimated to be worth $12 million.

3. Shamea Morton ($12 million)

Shamea Morton and Gerald Mwangi attend as SONY Pictures presents an Atlanta Tastemaker Screening of BULLET TRAIN on August 03, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Full name : Shamea Morton Mwangi

: Shamea Morton Mwangi Date of birth : 13 May 1982

: 13 May 1982 Place of birth : Atlanta, Georgia, United States

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States Profession: TV personality, actress

Shamea Morton Mwangi is a reality TV personality married to Kenyan-born American businessman Gerald Mwangi She is allegedly worth $12 million, while Gerald Mwangi's net worth is allegedly $177 million.

2. NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Full name : Linnethia Monique Leakes

: Linnethia Monique Leakes Date of birth : 13 December 1967

: 13 December 1967 Place of birth : Queens, New York, United States

: Queens, New York, United States Profession: TV personality, actress, presenter, businesswoman, author, fashion designer

Nene Leakes first rose to prominence as one of the original stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The actress has also appeared on Glee, The Apprentice USA, and had a role on The New Normal. Nene Leakes' net worth is $14 million.

1. Kandi Burruss ($30 million)

Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs onstage during The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on July 16, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Full name : Kandi Burruss

: Kandi Burruss Date of birth : 17 May 1976

: 17 May 1976 Place of birth : College Park, Georgia, United States

: College Park, Georgia, United States Profession: TV personality, actress, businesswoman, dancer, producer, singer, songwriter

Kandi first gained fame in 1992 as a member of the R&B female music group Xscape. As a songwriter, she has written great singles, including Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny's Child, There You Go by Pink, and Shape of You by Ed Sheeran. Kandi Burruss is estimated to be worth $30 million.

Who is the richest RHOA cast member?

Kandi Burruss is the richest RHOA cast member, with an alleged net worth of $30 million. Besides reality TV, she is a producer, singer-songwriter, and businesswoman.

What is Kenya's net worth from Atlanta Housewives?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kenya Moore is estimated to have a net worth of $800k as of 2025. She makes her money from reality TV and other business ventures.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's net worth is a testament to their hard work and success in the reality TV series. Besides appearing on the show, most cast members have other ventures, such as music, acting, and business, contributing to their net worth.

