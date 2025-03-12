Global site navigation

Real Housewives of Atlanta's net worth: all the housewives ranked in order
by  Naomi Karina 10 min read

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is a Bravo reality television series that follows the lives of successful women living in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Beyond the drama and the friendships, the cast members have amassed significant fame and wealth, with the richest having a net worth of $30 million. Discover how the Real Housewives of Atlanta's net worth compares and who tops the list.

Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, Shamea Morton, Angela Oakley and Phaedra Parks
Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, Shamea Morton, Angela Oakley and Phaedra Parks. Photo: Monica Schipper, Marcus Ingram, Paras Griffin/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 premiered on 9 March 2025.
  • Kandi Burruss takes the lead as the wealthiest among the RHOA housewives, with an estimated net worth of $30 million.
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta provides a platform for cast members to expand their money-making opportunities and increase their visibility, leading to endorsements, brand deals, and other ventures.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's net worth

In compiling the Real Housewives of Atlanta's net worth list, we used recorded net worth estimates, acknowledging that these figures may fluctuate over time based on various factors. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, Collider, and TheThings.

RankNameNet worth
1Kandi Burruss $30 million
2NeNe Leakes$14 million
3Shamea Morton $12 million
4Angela Oakley $12 million
5Phaedra Parks$6 million
6Kim Fields $6 million
7Eva Marcille $4 million
8Sanya Richards-Ross $4 million
9Shamari Fears $3 million
10Brit Eady $2.5 million
11Cynthia Bailey $2 million
12Drew Sidora $2.5 million
13Porsha Williams$1.5 million
14Claudia Jordan $1.5 million
15DeShawn Snow $1.5 million
16Kelli Ferrell $1 million
17Kenya Moore$800k
18Shereé Whitfield $800k
19Marlo Hampton $600k
20Kim Zolciak $300k
21Lisa Wu $100k

21. Lisa Wu ($100k)

Lisa Wu poses for a photo at the TV One Atlanta screening of "Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story" at Regal Atlantic Station
Lisa Wu attends the TV One Atlanta screening of "Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story" at Regal Atlantic Station on August 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lisa Wu-Hartwell
  • Date of birth: 23 January 1971
  • Place of birth: Inglewood, California, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, actress, realtor, screenwriter, designer

Lisa Wu is an American actress, TV personality, realtor, screenwriter and designer. She is well known for appearing on the reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Hollywood Divas. Lisa Wu is alleged to have a net worth of $100k.

20. Kim Zolciak-Biermann ($300k)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, seated in her Christmas decorated living room
Kim Zolciak-Biermann sat in her living room during the Christmas holidays while filming Real Housewives of Atlanta. Photo: Bravo/NBCU
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak-Biermann
  • Date of birth: 19 May 1978
  • Place of birth: Pensacola, Florida, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, singer

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is a reality TV star and singer best known as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has her reality spin-off, Don't Be Tardy. Kim Zolciak's net worth is allegedly $300k.

19. Marlo Hampton ($600k)

Marlo Hampton posing for a photo in a grey ensemble at the Meals On Wheels Atlanta's TASTE
Marlo Hampton attends the Meals On Wheels Atlanta's TASTE at 1705 West on May 31, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Carol Lee Rose
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Marlo Patrice Hampton
  • Date of birth: 7 February 1976
  • Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, actress, business

Marlo has appeared in several seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, although she has not returned for season 16. The actress has worked on other movies and TV series, including How High 2, Games People Play, and Unfaithful: Caught in the Act. Marlo Hampton's net worth is estimated at $600k.

18. Sheree Whitfield ($800k)

Sheree Whitfield poses in a blue hoodie at the BravoCon 2023
Sheree Whitfield attends BravoCon 2023 from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Photo: Rich Polk
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sheree Whitfield
  • Date of birth: 2 January 1970
  • Place of birth: Shaker Heights, Ohio, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, author, entrepreneur

The Cleveland native is an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has also appeared in other movies and television series, including Scary Movie 5, The Traitors and The Game. Sheree has executive produced Selling It in the ATL show on WE TV, and she is estimated to be worth $800k.

17. Kenya Moore ($800k)

Kenya Moore laughing as she takes a photo at the Atlanta screening of "Mean Girls" at AMC Madison Yards
Kenya Moore attends the Atlanta screening of "Mean Girls" at AMC Madison Yards 8 on January 09, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kenya Moore
  • Date of birth: 24 January 1971
  • Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
  • Profession: Television personality, actress, former model

Kenya Moore is a renowned American model and television personality who won Miss USA in 1993. The reality TV star joined RHOA in 2012 and has also appeared in films and TV shows, including Waiting to Exhale, Deliver Us from Eva, Girlfriends, The Celebrity Apprentice, and Dancing with the Stars. Kenya Moore's net worth is estimated at $800k.

16. Kelli Ferrell ($1 million)

  • Full name: Kelli Ferrell
  • Year of birth: 1985
  • Place of birth: Randallstown, Maryland, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, author, celebrity chef, restauranteur

Kelli Ferrell, aka the Queen of Waffles, is one of the newbies in season 16. She owns a famous chicken and waffles restaurant in Atlanta known as Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. In 2019, she published her cookbook, Kooking with Kelli: A Kollection of Family Recipes from Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. She is estimated to be worth $1 million.

15. DeShawn Snow ($1.5 million)

DeShawn Snow in a wine red dress at the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium
DeShawn Snow attends the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: DeShawn Snow
  • Date of birth: 17 March 197
  • Place of birth: Randallstown, Maryland, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, businesswoman

DeShawn Snow is a reality television star who gained popularity after being cast in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She is married to former NBA player Eric Snow. DeShawn is also a real estate agent and has a foundation called the DeShawn Snow Foundation. The reality TV star is alleged to be worth $1.5 million.

14. Claudia Jordan ($1.5 million)

Claudia Jordan poses at The Bourbon Room
Claudia Jordan attends "Rockin' With The Stars", hosted by Bill Bellamy at The Bourbon Room on June 30, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Lila Seeley
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Claudia Angela Jordan
  • Date of birth: 12 April 1973
  • Place of birth: Providence, Rhode Island, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, talk show host, actress, model, businesswoman

Claudia Jordan joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season 7. She is currently working as a co-host on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and is a frequent visitor on HLN’s Dr. Drew On Call. Claudia has also been a model on Deal or No Deal and The Price is Right. Her net worth is estimated at $1.5 million.

13. Porsha Williams ($1.5 million)

  • Full name: Porsha Dyanne Williams
  • Date of birth: 22 June 1981
  • Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, author, television host, actress

Porsha Williams starred in the reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2012 until 2021. She is rejoining the cast in 2024 for season 16. Besides RHOA, she is a singer, and some of her songs include Ain't Nobody Coming Between Us, Watch Over Me, and Used to Bees. Porsha Williams' net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million.

12. Drew Sidora ($2.5 million)

Drew Sidora pose in s silver dress and jewelerly at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendal
Drew Sidora attends the Los Angeles screening of Tubi's Vicious Murder at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale on October 11, 2024, in Glendale, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Drew Sidora Jordan
  • Date of birth: 1 May 1985
  • Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, actress, singer

Drew Sidora is a singer, actress and reality TV personality. She is known for her roles in That's So Raven, Step Up, and the BET comedy-drama The Game. She joined the cast of the Bravo reality show RHOA in 2020. Drew Sidora Jordan is estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

11. Cynthia Bailey ($2 million)

Cynthia Bailey poses in a champaign coloured dress at Tesserae at Thompson Buckhead
Cynthia Bailey attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Season 16 premiere celebration at Tesserae at Thompson Buckhead on March 07, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Cynthia Denise Bailey
  • Date of birth: 19 February 1967
  • Place of birth: Tuscumbia, Alabama, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, model, podcaster, actress

Cynthia Bailey is an actress and entrepreneur. She joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010. Bailey has transitioned from reality to scripted television and has recently starred in Lifetime's Cruel Instruction. Cynthia Bailey is estimated to have a net worth of $2 million.

10. Brit Eady ($2.5 million)

Brit Eady poses in a champaign dress at Thompson Buckhead
Brit Eady attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Season 16 premiere celebration at Tesserae at Thompson Buckhead on March 07, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Brit Eady
  • Date of birth: 12 October 1959
  • Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, insurance expert, entrepreneur

Brit Eady is one of the new cast in RHOA season 16. The Fashion enthusiast and insurance expert became known for her jewellery and accessory brand Ten Twelve Fifty Nine (XXIILIX). Brittany Eady's net worth is alleged to be $2.5 million.

9. Shamari DeVoe ($3 million)

Shamari DeVoe and her husband, Ronnie DeVoe, in black and white outfits posing at Atlanta Marriott Marquis
Shamari DeVoe and her husband, Ronnie DeVoe, attended the 40th Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayors Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shamari DeVoe
  • Date of birth: 22 February 1980
  • Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, singer

Shamari DeVoe is an American singer and reality TV star who gained fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Blaque. She joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in November 2018. DeVoe is also an actress who portrayed Lava in the comedy film Bring It On. She is estimated to be worth $3 million.

8. Sanya Richards-Ross ($4 million)

Sanya Richards-Ross in all black waves on stage at the Bravolebrity Shop-Off" Panel
Sanya Richards-Ross waves on stage at the Bravolebrity Shop-Off" Panel from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Photo: Greg Doherty
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sanya Richards-Ross
  • Date of birth: 26 February 1985
  • Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
  • Profession: TV personality, former athlete

Sanya Richards-Ross is a retired American athlete who competed in the 400-meter sprint. Her notable achievements include winning the 2012 Olympic and 2009 world championships. Bravo announced that Richards-Ross would be joining the fourteenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in October 2021. Her net worth is alleged to be $4 million.

7. Eva Marcille ($4 million)

Eva Marcille smiles as she attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beach Club & Nightclub
Eva Marcille attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beach Club & Nightclub on October 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Eva Marcille Pigford
  • Date of birth: 30 October 1984
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Profession: Reality TV star, actress, producer, model

Eva Marcille is an actress and film producer known for her role as Tyra Hamilton in The Young and the Restless. She was cast in The Real Housewives of Atlanta for three seasons. The actress announced her exit from the show on 16 Jun 2020. Eva Marcille is estimated to be worth $4 million.

6. Kim Fields ($6 million)

Kim Fields smiling as she poses in a flowery dress at the the 42nd Television Awards
Kim Fields attends the 42nd Television Awards at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on April 01, 2023, in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Andrew J Cunningham
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kim Fields Morgan
  • Date of birth: 12 May 1969
  • Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
  • Profession: Reality TV star, actress, director

Kim Fields is an American reality TV star, actress and film director known for her roles in Living Single and What to Expect When You're Expecting. The actress joined the RHOA in 2015 and exited a year later in 2016. Kim Fields' net worth is estimated at $6 million.

5. Phaedra Parks ($6 million)

Phaedra Parks in a pink outfit as she attended Betty Sue's Grand Opening at Betty Sue's in Five Points Plaza
Phaedra Parks attends Betty Sue's Grand Opening at Betty Sue's in Five Points Plaza on March 02, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Carol Lee Rose
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Phaedra Creonta Parks
  • Date of birth: 12 May 1969
  • Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, attorney, legal analyst, author, businesswoman

Phaedra Creonta Parks is an American attorney, legal analyst, TV personality, author, and businesswoman. She is best known for being cast in The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2010 until 2017 and rejoining the cast in 2024. Phaedra Parks' net worth is alleged to be $6 million.

4. Angela Oakley ($12 million)

  • Full name: Angela Oakley
  • Date of birth: 4 May
  • Place of birth: Harvey, Illinois, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, real estate mogul, entrepreneur

Angela Oakley is a reality TV personality, real estate mogul, and entrepreneur. She holds the CEO position at Oakley Financial Consulting and Right Now Refunds. The TV personality will be joining the RHOA for the first time in season 16. Angela Oakley is estimated to be worth $12 million.

3. Shamea Morton ($12 million)

Shamea Morton and her husband, Gerald Mwangi, pose for aphoto at the Atlanta Tastemaker Screening of BULLET TRAIN
Shamea Morton and Gerald Mwangi attend as SONY Pictures presents an Atlanta Tastemaker Screening of BULLET TRAIN on August 03, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shamea Morton Mwangi
  • Date of birth: 13 May 1982
  • Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, actress

Shamea Morton Mwangi is a reality TV personality married to Kenyan-born American businessman Gerald Mwangi She is allegedly worth $12 million, while Gerald Mwangi's net worth is allegedly $177 million.

2. NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes waving in a navy blue dreass at the 2022 BET Awards
NeNe Leakes attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Linnethia Monique Leakes
  • Date of birth: 13 December 1967
  • Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, actress, presenter, businesswoman, author, fashion designer

Nene Leakes first rose to prominence as one of the original stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The actress has also appeared on Glee, The Apprentice USA, and had a role on The New Normal. Nene Leakes' net worth is $14 million.

1. Kandi Burruss ($30 million)

Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs onstage at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs onstage during The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on July 16, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kandi Burruss
  • Date of birth: 17 May 1976
  • Place of birth: College Park, Georgia, United States
  • Profession: TV personality, actress, businesswoman, dancer, producer, singer, songwriter

Kandi first gained fame in 1992 as a member of the R&B female music group Xscape. As a songwriter, she has written great singles, including Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny's Child, There You Go by Pink, and Shape of You by Ed Sheeran. Kandi Burruss is estimated to be worth $30 million.

Who is the richest RHOA cast member?

Kandi Burruss is the richest RHOA cast member, with an alleged net worth of $30 million. Besides reality TV, she is a producer, singer-songwriter, and businesswoman.

What is Kenya's net worth from Atlanta Housewives?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kenya Moore is estimated to have a net worth of $800k as of 2025. She makes her money from reality TV and other business ventures.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's net worth is a testament to their hard work and success in the reality TV series. Besides appearing on the show, most cast members have other ventures, such as music, acting, and business, contributing to their net worth.

