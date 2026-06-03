June 2026 is one of the busiest months for new laws and rules in Canada, with changes affecting workers, families, farmers, and businesses

From wage increases and tax deadlines to environmental protections and healthcare regulations, these updates touch nearly every corner of Canadian life

Read further below to see the 10 new Canada laws and rules taking effect in June 2026 that you need to know

June 2026 is shaping up to be one of the busiest months for regulatory changes in Canada. From tax deadlines and wage increases to environmental protections and healthcare rules, Canadians across the country will feel the impact of these updates.

Whether you are a worker, parent, farmer, or traveller, these changes are designed to touch different aspects of everyday life.

Canada minimum wage rises as British Columbia sets the highest rate nationwide. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The month begins with wage increases and marine safety measures, followed by new healthcare rules and financial support for millions of households. Later in June, deadlines for farmers, multinational corporations, and non-residents come into play, alongside environmental regulations and consultations.

Each of these changes carries important consequences, making it vital to stay informed and act before deadlines arrive.

Here’s a clear and accessible breakdown of the 10 new Canada laws and rules in June 2026 that you should know about.

1. B.C. Minimum Wage Rises

On June 1, 2026, British Columbia’s minimum wage increased to $18.25 per hour, up from $17.85. Federally regulated employees in B.C. must also be paid this higher rate, since it exceeds the federal minimum of $18.15. This affects industries such as banking, airlines, telecommunications, and Canada Post.

2. Southern Resident Killer Whale Protection

Starting June 1, vessels in southern B.C. waters must maintain a 1,000 metre distance from Southern Resident killer whales. Speed restrictions and vessel bans in certain zones also apply until November 30, 2026, aligning Canadian rules with Washington State.

3. Vessel Fire Hazard Inspections

From June 1 to September 1, Transport Canada inspectors will conduct fire safety checks under the Canada Shipping Act. Both scheduled and unscheduled inspections will target vessels with past deficiencies.

4. Pediatric Melatonin Prescription Rule

As of June 2, melatonin for children under 18 now requires a prescription. Parents who previously bought it over the counter must consult healthcare providers. Adult melatonin products remain unaffected.

5. One-Time CRA Payment

On June 5, more than 12 million Canadians will automatically receive a one-time GST/HST credit top-up worth up to $533 for families. This is part of the transition to the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit launching in July.

6. Temporary Drug Controls

Also on June 5, Health Canada introduced one-year controls on two synthetic opioids and a precursor chemical to combat illegal drug imports. Businesses and researchers must apply for licences to continue legitimate use.

7. Self-Employed Tax Deadline

Self-employed Canadians and their spouses must file their 2025 tax return by June 15, 2026. Filing late could trigger penalties of 5% plus 1% per month, though interest on unpaid balances has already been accruing since May 1.

8. Canada Strong Pass Launch

From June 19 to September 7, the Canada Strong Pass offers free admission to national parks, discounted camping, and reduced VIA Rail fares. No registration or physical card is required—just show up and enjoy.

9. Global Minimum Tax Deadline

On June 30, multinational corporations with revenues over 750 million euros must file returns under Canada’s new Global Minimum Tax Act. Penalties for non-filing can reach $25,000 per month, up to $1 million.

10. AgriStability, AgriInvest & Hemp Consultation

Farmers must submit AgriStability and AgriInvest forms by June 30 to avoid penalties. Late filings reduce benefits significantly. On the same day, Health Canada’s consultation on industrial hemp regulations closes, seeking to ease burdens on growers.

Health Canada enforces rules requiring prescriptions for pediatric melatonin use. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

8 food items not allowed in Canada

Legit.ng earlier reported that Relocating to Canada involves more than securing your visa and packing belongings. One of the most important steps is understanding Canada’s customs and border regulations.

Ignoring these rules can lead to confiscation of items, fines, delays, or even criminal charges. Being prepared ensures a smooth arrival and helps you start your new life without unnecessary stress.

Source: Legit.ng