Former deputy senate president Ovie Omo-Agege endorses Peter Obi for the 2027 presidential election

Former APC member now fully commits to the Nigeria Democratic Congress

The former deputy president aims for Delta Central senatorial seat in 2027

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has announced that he will be supporting Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), in the 2027 general election.

Omo-Agege, who recently joined the NDC after leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the declaration during an interview on Arise Television, where he also confirmed his intention to contest the Delta Central senatorial seat in 2027.

Former Nigerian Deputy President Declares Who He Will Support in 2027

Source: Twitter

Omo-Agege: ‘My loyalty is with NDC’

The former Senate leader said his political loyalty now rests fully with his new party, even as he acknowledged supporting reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, The Cable reported.

In his words:

“Who is my presidential candidate in 2027? Of course it’s Peter Obi.”

He further stated:

“I’m a political animal. Very, very loyal political animal. Wherever I am, I show and display my loyalty.”

Past support for previous administrations

Omo-Agege explained that his political record has always followed party alignment, recalling his strong backing for former President Muhammadu Buhari and later President Tinubu during his time in the APC.

“When I was in APC, I gave my all… I supported the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari 100 percent,” he said.

He attributed his departure from the APC to internal disagreements and claimed the party had moved away from him and his supporters in Delta State, Vanguard reported.

The former deputy senate president expressed confidence in his senatorial ambition under the NDC, insisting he remains well-positioned for the 2027 elections.

2027: Babachir Lawal dumps ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), on Monday, June 1, announced his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng reports that in a post on his verified Facebook page, Lawal alleged that the recent ADC presidential primary election was “massively rigged” in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng