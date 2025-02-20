Howard Eskin is an American sports commentator who was a sideline reporter for the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network. He formerly hosted a sports radio station, WIP-FM (94.1), and contributed to WTXF-TV (channel 29) in Philadelphia. Over the years, Howard Eskin's net worth has significantly grown, thanks to his multiple revenue streams and strategic career moves.

Howard Eskin began his journey in the sports media industry in the 1970s .

. On 20 September 2007, Eskin recorded his 5,000th radio show , setting a national record.

, setting a national record. He regularly initiates calls with comments such as "never had a bad day in my life" or "another day in paradise".

or He has helped raise $400,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Eskin has raised over $100,000 in funds for the Brandywine Valley SPCA and Providence Animal Centers.

Full name Howard Eskin Gender Male Date of birth 29 April 1951 Age 73 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Andi Eskin Children 2 High School Northeast High School Profession Sports commentator Net worth $1 million—$5 million X(Twitter) @howardeskin

What is Howard Eskin's net worth?

Howard Eskin's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, according to One World Information and College Net Worth while Players Wiki estimates his net worth to be approximately $10 million.

His wealth stems from his extensive career in sports broadcasting, including roles as a radio host, television anchor, and sideline reporter. Eskin's long-standing association with WIP-FM and contributions to WTXF-TV Fox have significantly contributed to his financial growth.

What is Howard Eskin's salary?

Howard Eskin's annual salary estimates differ. According to One World Information, he earns between $34,400 and $113,900 annually. College Net Worth places his annual income at approximately $50,000, while Players Wiki claims he makes $1 million per year solely from anchoring.

What car does Howard Eskin drive?

The American sports commentator is passionate about speed and style, which is evident in his luxurious car fleet. In 2016, Howard Eskin was spotted driving a Maserati during spring training.

Howard Eskin's family and background

Howard was born on 29 April 1951, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. He is 73 years old as of February 2025. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Howard graduated from Northeast High School in Philadelphia in 1968. Growing up, he was passionate about playing and watching sports, such as baseball, football, and basketball. However, he is not a fan of the WNBA.

Career

Howard Eskin has had a long and influential career in sports media, particularly radio and television broadcasting. He is best known for his work as a sports talk show host on SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia.

He hosted the popular Howard Eskin Show, where he became known for his outspoken opinions, bold statements, and engaging listener interactions. Over the years, he developed a reputation for his no-nonsense and sometimes confrontational style, often clashing with athletes, coaches, and fans.

Although Eskin often begins calls with upbeat remarks like "never had a bad day in my life" or "another day in paradise," he is known for his short temper and quick irritation on his radio show.

He frequently uses sarcastic nicknames such as "genius" or "chief" and is not shy about calling callers "dopes," "idiots," "nitwits," "creeps," or "morons."

Eskin has also worked for multiple Philadelphia television stations, including Fox 29 (WTXF-TV). He was also a sports contributor for NBC 10 (WCAU-TV) in Philadelphia. On 20 December 2024, Eskin announced on social media that he had left WIP.

Why did Howard Eskin leave WIP?

In December 2024, Eskin announced his immediate departure from SportsRadio 94WIP on his X account but did not reveal the reason for his exit after nearly 40 years with the station. His post read:

After 38 years I am moving on from Sportsradio WIP where I launched the station’s sports talk franchise in 1986. I leave the station with great affection for the listeners who have made the work I do so fulfilling during my time there. I’m looking forward to what comes next career-wise. I promise you’ll be the first to know. Thank you.

Eskin's announcement came months after the Phillies banned him from Citizens Bank Park for the remainder of the season following an incident described as an "unwelcome kiss" toward an Aramark employee.

Additionally, the 76ers prohibited him from their training facility. In July 2024, Eskin addressed the situation on-air. He stated:

I feel awful about that—I really do. I apologized to her at the time of the incident, and I apologize again now. I'm truly sorry that this did occur. I know a lot of you want me to say more about this, but I don't intend to comment on this any further and hopefully you understand.

Is Howard Eskin married?

The Philadelphia-based sports commentator has been married to Andi Eskin for nearly five decades. According to a report by Philadelphia Magazine, the couple has been together for 49 years, having married in around 1975.

Although little is known about Andi Eskin, her son, Spike, has described her as a "laid-back, very accepting, and very tolerant" person. He also noted that she has never shown interest in being involved in Howard’s professional life.

How many kids do Howard Eskin and Andi have?

Howard Eskin and his wife, Andi, are parents of two sons, Brett "Spike" Eskin and Jason Eskin. Following in his father’s footsteps, Spike Eskin has built a career in the media industry. He is the Vice President of Programming for WFAN and CBS Sports Radio.

Who is Howard Eskin? He is an American sports commentator, known for his work with Philadelphia's WIP-FM (94.1). How old is Howard Eskin? He is 73 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 29 April 1951. What religion is Howard Eskin? He was raised in a Jewish family. Who is Howard Eskin's wife? He is married to Andi Eskin. What is Howard Eskin's net worth? The sports personality has an alleged net worth that ranges between $1 million and $5 million. Does Howard Eskin have children? He has two kids: Jason Eskin and Brett "Spike" Eskin. What happened to Howard Eskin? In December 2024, Eskin announced his departure from SportsRadio 94WIP after a 38-year tenure.

Howard Eskin’s net worth growth is a testament to his influence in the sports industry. He has worked for sports radio stations like WIP-FM (94.1) and as a contributor to WTXF-TV (channel 29) in Philadelphia. He is a father of two and husband to Andi Eskin.

