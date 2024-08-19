Xikers members profiles: ages, heights and fandom name

The Xikers band is a South Korean boy band established in 2023 by KQ Entertainment. The band consists of ten members who have been passionate about music from a young age. The band’s popularity has gradually increased following its debut EP, House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing. Know more about the Xikers members, including their backgrounds.

Xikers members attend the KIIS FM's K-Pop Village At KCON LA at Gilbert Lindsey Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

The Xikers band entered the K-pop industry in 2023, launching its first EP. The boy group has released three EPs and several singles, establishing itself as a promising music group. The Xikers band members have toured different parts of the world, popularising themselves and their music.

Xikers band’s profile summary and background

Group name Xikers Fandom name Road𝓨 Year of establishment 2023 Country of origin South Korea Number of members 10 Labels KQ Entertainment Genres K-pop, dance-pop Instagram @xikers_official X(Twitter) @xikers_official TikTok @xikers_official

Xikers is a South Korean boy band consisting of ten members. It was established by KQ Entertainment in 2023 and debuted with the EP House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing. The group’s other EPs are House of Tricky: How to Play and House of Tricky: Trial and Error. They have released several singles in Korean and Japanese, including;

Tricky House

Rockstar

Do or Die

Home Boy

We Don’t Stop

Break A Leg

Sunny Side

Lunatic

Dynamic

Trial And Error

Skater

Although the newly formed musical group has been in the music industry for just over a year, it has been nominated for several awards and won the 2023 K Global Super Rookie Award. The band, whose main producer is Eden, specialises in K-pop and dance-pop.

Xikers members’ profiles

The Xikers band comprises ten members: nine South Koreans and one Thai. The band has caused quite a sensation in the K-pop industry, and many people are interested in knowing the members. Below is each band member’s profile.

1. Minjae

Xikers band leader Minjae posing for pictures at different locations. Photo: @minjae_0808 on Instagram (modified by author)

Name : Kim Min-jae

: Kim Min-jae Date of birth : 10 April 2003

: 10 April 2003 Place of birth : Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, South Korea

: Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, South Korea Height : 5’7” (170 centimetres)

: 5’7” (170 centimetres) Role: Rapper, lyricist

Minjae is Xikers members’ leader. Born on 10 April 2003, he is the oldest in the group at 21 as of 2024. He is a rapper and lyricist.

During his school days, he was good at athletics and was also a basketball player. Before launching his music career, he was a trainee at KQ Fellaz 2 for approximately seven years. During a YouTube interview with KQ Entertainment in 2022, when asked why he wanted to become a singer, he responded:

I was an ordinary student who studied hard since I was young. I happened to see a performance on a music show. Maybe I’m not the person who should be sitting in front of a desk all day. That suddenly came to my mind. As I said before, if I’m not into something, I must try it myself. That’s how I naturally started to dream of becoming a singer.

2. Junmin

Junmin taking selfie photos. Photo: @webboh_kpop on Instagram (modified by author)

Name : Park Jun-min

: Park Jun-min Date of birth : 24 May 2003

: 24 May 2003 Place of birth : Jungnang-gu, Seoul, South Korea

: Jungnang-gu, Seoul, South Korea Height : 5’9” (175 centimetres)

: 5’9” (175 centimetres) Role: Dancer, vocalist

Xikers’ Junmin is a dancer and vocalist who usually refers to himself as the group's mother because he does almost everything. He was born on 24 May 2003 and is 21 years old as of 2024. He reportedly graduated from Cheongdam High School and enrolled at Aroot Academy.

He became interested in becoming an idol after a high school friend showed him a video of a singer performing live. Junmin joined KQ Fellaz 2 in August 2022 and was later introduced as an Xikers member. In an interview with Why Now, he was asked about his role model, and he said:

I am very particular about my choreography and try to keep my moves very clean. That way, I think having Wooyoung as a role model is a strength in itself.

3. Sumin

Rapper and lyricist Sumin of Xikers band posing for photos. Photo: @suminvibes on Instagram (modified by author)

Name : Choi Su-min

: Choi Su-min Date of birth : 7 April 2004

: 7 April 2004 Place of birth : Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, South Korea

: Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, South Korea Height : 5'9” (175 centimetres)

: 5'9” (175 centimetres) Role: Rapper, lyricist

Sumin was born Choi Su-min in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on 7 April 2004, and is 20 years old as of 2024. He attended Sunggok Middle School and graduated from Seoil Culture Arts High School after studying musical acting. The South Korean singer attended The Makers Studio and Ivy Practical Music Academy in 2020.

He wanted to major in arts but opted to become an idol after he was amazed by his performance at a concert in Seoul. Sumin passed the auditions for SM Entertainment and The Black Label but joined KQ Fellaz 2 in August 2022. During an interview with Clash Music, the singer talks about his experience performing on stage with other members of Xikers, saying:

When I’m on stage and, I have thoughts in my head like, I’m doing well. I’m having fun. I want to continue to have fun. That’s when I feel like I’m doing a good job, and I’m proud of myself.

4. Jinsik

Xikers band member, singer Jinsik, posing for photos at different locations. Photo: @hamjinsik.xikers on Instagram (modified by author)

Name : Ham Jin-sik

: Ham Jin-sik Date of birth : 30 July 2004

: 30 July 2004 Place of birth : Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, South Korea

: Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, South Korea Height : 5'10” (178 centimetres)

: 5'10” (178 centimetres) Role: Singer

Jinsik was born in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, South Korea, on 30 July 2004 and is 20 years old as of 2024. His journey to becoming a singer was inspired by a friend with whom he loved his voice when he listened to him singing. He joined KQ Fellaz as a trainee in August 2022 after he passed the auditions.

5. Hyunwoo

Singer Hyunwoo of Xikers band enjoying his solo moments at different places. Photo: @xikers_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Name : Choi Hyun-woo

: Choi Hyun-woo Date of birth : 4 December 2004

: 4 December 2004 Place of birth : Gangneung, Gangwon-do, South Korea

: Gangneung, Gangwon-do, South Korea Height : 5’9” (175 centimetres)

: 5’9” (175 centimetres) Role: Singer

Singer Hyunwoo was born in Gangneung, Gangwon-do, South Korea, on 4 December 2004, and is 19 as of August 2024. He has been interested in music since childhood and was the main vocalist in a school band. Hyunwoo attended Hanlim Multi-Art School, where he studied film and majored in film creation.

6. Junghoon

Singer Junghoon of Xikers band posing for different pictures. Photo: @junghoon.xikers0 on Instagram (modified by author)

Name : Kim Jung-hoon

: Kim Jung-hoon Date of birth : 5 July 2005

: 5 July 2005 Place of birth : Iksan-si, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea

: Iksan-si, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea Height : 5’10” (178 centimetres)

: 5’10” (178 centimetres) Role: Singer

Junghoon, a vocalist of the Xikers band, was born in Iksan-si, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea, on 5 July 2005, and he is 19 years old as of 2024. As a child, he became interested in singing when his mother played songs he listened to and sang along to. Even though he loved sports in school, he chose music and joined KQ Fellaz 2 in August 2022 after a successful audition.

7. Seeun

Seeun of the Xikers band at different locations taking pictures. Photo: @xikers.parkseeun on Instagram (modified by author)

Name : Park Se-eun

: Park Se-eun Date of birth : 17 August 2005

: 17 August 2005 Place of birth : Dalseo-gu, Daegu, South Korea

: Dalseo-gu, Daegu, South Korea Height : 6’1” (186 centimetres)

: 6’1” (186 centimetres) Role: Singer

Park Se-eun was born in Dalseo-gu, Daegu, South Korea, on 17 August 2005 and is 19 years old as of 2024. Growing up, he dreamt of becoming a pilot, but he dropped the dream due to his fear of heights. He attended Apgujeong High School and Hanlim Entertainment Arts High School, where he studied fashion modelling.

His love for music inspired him to become an idol. After an audition at One Take Academy, he joined Pledis Entertainment but later moved to KQ Entertainment. He joined KQ Fellaz 2 in August 2022.

8. Yujun

Vocalist Yujun of the Xikers band at different events. Photo: @yujun.kq on Instagram (modified by author)

Name : Jung Yu–jun

: Jung Yu–jun Date of birth : Seo-gu, Incheon, South Korea

: Seo-gu, Incheon, South Korea Place of birth : 5 October 2005

: 5 October 2005 Height : 5’10” (179 centimetres)

: 5’10” (179 centimetres) Role: Vocalist

Yujun is one of Xikers’ vocalists. He was born in Seo-gu, Incheon, South Korea, on 5 October 2005; he is 18 years old as of August 2024. The singer was athletic in school and attended multiple schools, including Magok Middle School, Myeongyeong High School, and Seoul Culture Arts High School.

Yujun wanted to become an idol after he started performing at talent shows. He passed the Joy Dance Academy in 2020 and joined KQ Entertainment. In August 2022, he became a KQ Fellez 2 trainee.

9. Hunter

Singer and dancer Hunter of the Xikers band attending different events. Photo: @onlyforhunter_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Name : Papungkorn Lertkiatdamrong

: Papungkorn Lertkiatdamrong Date of birth : 5 October 2005

: 5 October 2005 Place of birth : Bangkok, Thailand

: Bangkok, Thailand Height : 6’0” (182 centimetres)

: 6’0” (182 centimetres) Role: Singer, dancer

Xikers member Hunter was born Papungkorn Lertkiatdamrong in Bangkok, Thailand, on 5 October 2005. He is 18 years old as of August 2024. The singer and dancer attended the International Community School Bangkok and Singapore International School.

Hunter became interested in becoming an idol after realising he enjoyed his stage performances. American professional dancer Matt Steffanina and a famous Thai singing teacher inspired him to become a dancer and singer.

10. Yechan

Rapper and lyricist Yechan of the Xikers band pose for photos at different places. Photo: @yechan.xikers on Instagram (modified by author)

Name : Lee Ye–chan

: Lee Ye–chan Date of birth : 21 October 2005

: 21 October 2005 Place of birth : Yesan-eup, Yesan-gun, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea

: Yesan-eup, Yesan-gun, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea Height : 5’10” (178 centimetres)

: 5’10” (178 centimetres) Role: Rapper, lyricist

Yechan is the youngest member of the Xikers band. He was born in Yesan-gun, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea, on 21 October 2005 and is 18 years old as of August 2024. At a tender age, the young idol became interested in music when he played instruments with his sister. He is a rapper, lyricist, dancer and vocalist.

How old is the youngest Xikers member?

The youngest of the Xikers band members is Yechan, who was born on 21 October 2005 and is 18 years old as of August 2024. Singer and dancer Hunter shares the same birthday as Yechan, but he is reportedly older than Yechan by a few minutes.

Xikers members’ ages range between 18 years and 21 years as of August 2024.

What are Xikers members’ heights?

The tallest member of the group is Seeun, at approximately 6 feet 1 inch (186 centimetres), while the shortest member is Minjae, at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Hunter is 6 feet (182 centimetres) tall. Jinsik, Junghoon, Yujun, and Yechan are each 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall, while Junmin, Sumin, and Hyunwoo are each 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

What is the Xikers fandom name?

The K-pop band’s fandom name is road𝓨. The name reportedly means to become the coordinates that present the (road) xikers will walk down in the future and join their adventures and journey.

Who is the leader of the Xikers?

The South Korean boy band is led by Minjae, a rapper and lyricist. He is also the eldest of the ten members.

What does Xikers stand for?

The group’s leader, Minjae, explained to Why Now the reason behind the group’s name, saying:

Xikers stands for x-hikers! X is the symbol of infinite possibilities, and hikers means the boys who are travelling to find their own dream or future.

Eight of Xikers members are South Korean natives except one who is from Thailand. Although the group is relatively new in the K-pop industry, it has made significant waves and grabbed many people’s attention with its several hits. It has high prospects for the future as it seeks to more music and increase its fan base worldwide.

