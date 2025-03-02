The secret to comedian Lil Duval's rise and impressive internet success

I’ve been doing this for 26 years, and I’ve been relevant for at least 24 of them…I was one of the first (comedians) to open that lane where you don’t have to be a traditional stand-up comedian.

Lil Duval transformed from a local Jacksonville comedian to a global sensation. His comedic talent has landed him on BET, MTV, and the Billboard charts. He is among the first creatives to use social media for comedy, shaping today’s digital scene.

Lil Duval performing stand-up comedy (L). The TV personality raising his fist in the air during a live performance (R). Photo: @lilduvalpage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Lil Duval, born Roland Powell, hails from Jacksonville, Florida.

He was among the first comedians to leverage social media, starting with MySpace.

His breakout moment came through BET’s ComicView.

Profile summary

Full name Roland Powell Nickname Lil Duval Gender Male Date of birth 12 June 1977 Age 47 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School First Coast High School Profession Comedian, actor, singer, social media personality Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @lilduval Facebook @lilduvalpage X (Twitter) @lilduval

Lil Duval’s bio

Roland Powell was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. The renowned comedian has a sister named Rolanda Powell-Rickert.

The comedian adopted the stage name "Lil Duval" as a tribute to his birthplace, Duval County, Florida. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia after completing his education at First Coast High School.

Growing up in Jacksonville shaped his perspective in ways he only realised after leaving. To him, his neighbourhood seemed normal, and he didn't immediately recognise its challenges.

Top-5 facts about Lil Duval. Photo: @lilduvalpage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

During The Pivot Podcast in 2023, he reflected on his childhood experience, saying:

The best way I can explain growing up in Jacksonville is that I was kind of like Smokey from Friday. I grew up in the hood, in the streets, but in my mind, that’s how I saw it. I didn’t see all the bad until I got out and moved to Atlanta.

The comedian further elaborated:

I never understood when people would say, 'Man, I grew up poor.' I didn’t know we were supposed to feel that way because everybody around us was in the same situation. It didn’t seem like anything to me, but I always knew my environment. That understanding helps me relate to people who come from similar backgrounds, especially in Jacksonville.

How old is Lil Duval?

The American television personality is 47 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 12 June 1977. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

How did Lil Duval become famous?

Lil Duval’s career began to rise in the early 2000s when he gained recognition as a stand-up comedian and later expanded into music and television. He was among the first comedians to utilise social media to grow his brand.

Lil Duval attends the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on 27 January 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

His early presence on MySpace and other digital platforms allowed him to reach a broader audience beyond traditional stand-up comedy. In a 2025 HOT97 interview, he shared how he first embraced social media:

My man Spain from Philly told me that I should do a website like 20 years ago. He said, 'You can do a website, get on MySpace or Black Planet.'…I went with MySpace. I hit the ground running. That’s when I realised, 'Oh, this is the world.'

Lil Duval first gained global attention on BET’s ComicView, where his distinct humour and delivery stood out. His rising popularity led to appearances on major comedy shows and competitions. During the HOT97 interview, he reflected on when he first realised he was funny:

I grew up where you rank on people all day…I’ve always been funny because I had to roast people because I was small. I went from that to seeing Chris Rock or Chris Tucker on Def Comedy Jam.

In the aforementioned Hot97 interview, he also revealed that Deion Sanders was one of his inspirations for pursuing comedy:

Lil Duval speaks during 2023 A3C Conference day 1 on 29 September 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

He (Chris Tucker) was one of my influences, but I really was influenced by Deion Sanders because he was one of the first ones out of Florida to make it as a big superstar…So I was influenced by everything he did, and it’s reflected in my comedy because it’s more than just stand-up. It’s everything.

He became a regular on MTV’s Guy Code, Hip Hop Squares and Ain’t That America, which expanded his fan base. He appeared in films like Scary Movie 5 (2013) and Meet the Blacks (2016), further cementing his presence in entertainment.

In 2018, he transitioned into music with his breakout hit Smile (Living My Best Life) featuring Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy. The song became a viral hit, reaching #56 on the Billboard Hot 100. Some of his notable songs include:

Pull Up (2019)

(2019) Nasty (2020)

(2020) Don’t Worry Be Happy (2020)

(2020) Christmas Trees (2021)

What is Lil Duval’s net worth?

Lil Duval performs on stage at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on 14 February 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth and HotNewHipHop, the legendary comedian has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Lil Duval's wealth primarily stems from his multifaceted career in entertainment, including stand-up comedy, television appearances, and ventures into music.

How much does it cost to book Lil Duval?

Booking Lil Duval for an event varies in cost based on factors like event type and location. For performances, fees typically range between $40,000 and $74,999.

For speaking engagements, his fee starts from $10,000 to $20,000. You can email his booking agent directly at Terrence@markimanagement.com, for more accurate pricing.

What happened to Lil Duval?

In July 2022, Lil Duval was involved in a severe accident in the Bahamas. While riding a four-wheeler, a car struck him, resulting in a broken hip and other injuries. He was airlifted to Nassau for initial treatment and later transferred to Jacksonville, Florida, for surgery.

Despite the severity of the incident, Lil Duval remained positive, sharing updates on social media and expressing gratitude for the support from fans and fellow entertainers.

During a 2024 Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM interview, he addressed the incident, as many initially doubted the seriousness of his injuries. He said:

Everybody thought I was playing until I went live—for real. When I went live and showed them drilling my knee—live, during surgery…a lot of people showed me love.

FAQs

Who is Lil Duval? Roland Powell, aka Lil Duval, is a comedian, actor, and musician known for his work in stand-up, TV, and music. Where is comedian Lil Duval from? The TV personality hails from Jacksonville, Florida. What is Lil Duval’s age? He is 47 as of March 2025. Who is Lil Duval’s wife? He is presumably single as of 2024. What is Lil Duval’s net worth? His net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. What is Lil Duval’s height? He stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall.

Lil Duval has carved a unique path in entertainment, blending humour, resilience, and a deep connection to his Jacksonville roots. From his early days roasting friends to starring on TV and dropping viral hits, the comedian has built a multifaceted career that resonates with fans worldwide.

Legit.ng recently published Rykardo Agbor’s biography. He is a prominent actor known for his impressive career in Nollywood. He has built an impressive career, starring in films like King of Shitta (2013) and Badcop (2023).

Rykardo Agbor’s parents initially opposed his acting career, believing it to be a waste of time. Over time, his parents began to accept his career choice, especially when he started gaining recognition in the industry. Learn more about Rykardo Agbor’s career, children, and love life in the bio.

Source: Legit.ng