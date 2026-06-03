Seven students were abducted from Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, by suspected terrorists on June 3

Local government confirmed ongoing security operations to rescue the missing students amid escalating insecurity

Concerned Citizens of Kaura Namoda raised alarm over worsening security, citing previous unresolved kidnappings

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Gusau, Zamfara state - Seven students of Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, have been abducted by suspected terrorists.

As reported on Wednesday, June 3, by Daily Trust, the attackers invaded their off-campus residence located on the outskirts of the Low-Cost area of Kaura Namoda town.

Suspected terrorists abduct students of the Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda in an early morning attack in Zamfara; police confirm incident and launch investigation. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Guardian also noted the unfortunate occurrence.

The disturbing attack early Wednesday morning, June 3, took place in Zamfara state, the epicentre of attacks by heavily armed men known locally as bandits who have been wreaking havoc across Nigeria’s northwest in recent years, kidnapping thousands, killing hundreds and making it unsafe to travel by road.

Local leader speaks on Zamfara attack

Mannir Haidara Kaura, the chairman of Kaura Namoda local government area (LGA), confirmed the incident, stating that security agencies had launched operations to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

Haidara said:

“The incident occurred, and security operatives are currently carrying out rescue operations to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped students."

Student recounts Zamfara bandit attack

One of the students of the institution, Ibrahim Ahmad, disclosed that one of the abducted students had managed to escape, leaving three male and three female students still in captivity.

He added that the attack triggered tension in Kaura Namoda town.

Police confirm fresh Zamfara abduction

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Police Command confirmed the abduction, saying security operatives had intensified efforts to rescue the victims.

The command’s spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, stated that the incident occurred at the students’ residence on the outskirts of the Low-Cost area of Kaura Namoda.

He confirmed that one of the victims escaped, while efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining six students.

According to him, the institution itself remains well secured.

He said:

“The school premises have been fortified with adequate security personnel, making it extremely difficult for bandits to penetrate.”

Police narrate Zamfara abduction

Explaining how the incident happened, Abubakar said one of the students reportedly stepped outside at night to relieve himself and inadvertently left the door open.

He said:

“One of the students went outside during the night, claiming he wanted to urinate. In the process, he left the door open. Coincidentally, bandits passing through the area entered the house and abducted the students."

The police spokesperson added that members of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), in collaboration with troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, had launched a coordinated rescue operation.

Abubakar stated:

“Our VCRU personnel, together with troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, are working to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students."

Police struggle as kidnapping-for-ransom cases surge across Nigeria amid growing insecurity. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Insecurity in Zamfara: Group cries out

In the meantime, a group known as the Concerned Citizens of Kaura Namoda expressed alarm over what it described as the worsening security situation in the area, allegedly perpetrated by a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Bello Dansadiya, and his gang.

In a statement, the group recalled previous incidents, including the abduction of two senior lecturers who were held captive for more than two months despite the payment of ransom. It also cited the kidnapping of three residents and a district head from his residence located near a military base.

The group queried:

“Alarmingly, all these victims are reportedly still being held in a well-known bandit camp around Dajin Yamma, yet no rescue operations have taken place. Where are the fighter jets and armoured vehicles?"

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Bandits abduct former defence spokesperson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar, and his wife have been abducted by suspected bandits in Katsina state, police and security sources have confirmed.

The couple were reportedly travelling towards Katsina when gunmen intercepted their vehicle in Matazu LGA and took them away.

Source: Legit.ng