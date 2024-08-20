ZEROBASEONE’s members: Group members' names, ages and positions
ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) is a South Korean boy band formed through Mnet's reality competition program Boys Planet and managed by WakeOne. These South Korean stars have released numerous songs, including In Bloom, Back to ZEROBASE, Say My Name and Hot Summer. Get to know all about ZEROBASEONE’s members, including their ages and positions.
ZEROBASEONE debuted on 10 July 2023 with the extended play (EP) Youth in the Shade, which included the lead single In Bloom. The EP peaked at number one on the South Korean Circle Album Chart and was among the best-selling albums worldwide. The group released their second EP, Melting Point, on 6 November 2023.
ZEROBASEONE’s members
ZEROBASEONE comprises nine winners from Boys Planet. The boy band has a diverse lineup with bandmates from different countries, including China, South Korea, and Canada. Find out more details about ZEROBASEONEe members below.
1. Kim Ji-woong
- Full name: Kim Ji-woong
- Date of birth: 14 December 1998
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Wonju, Gangwon-do, South Korea
- Height: 5'8'' (173 cm)
Kim Ji-woong is a South Korean actor and singer. He is widely recognised for competing on the reality competition show Boys Planet, where he ranked 8th in the final episode, earning him a spot in the South Korean boy band ZEROBASEONE. Before that, he was a member of the boy group INX under the name Jinam until their disbandment in 2017.
Kim made his acting debut in 2021 after he was cast in the web series The Sweet Blood. He has also starred in numerous other shows and movies, such as Kissable Lips (2022), Roommates of Poongduck 304 (2022), and The Good Bad Mother (2023). He has two brothers.
2. Zhang Hao
- Full name: Zhang Hao
- Date of birth: 25 July 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Nanping, Fujian, China
- Height: 5'11'' (180 cm)
Zhang Hao was born on 25 July 2000 in Nanping, Fujian, China, and currently resides in South Korea. He is a singer signed under Yuehua Entertainment. Zhang debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band ZEROBASEONE in July 2023 after successfully competing in the reality show Boys Planet.
Zhang attended Fujian Normal University, where he studied musicology and graduated in 2024. He is multilingual and can speak Chinese, Korean, and English fluently. His musical talents include singing and playing musical instruments such as the violin, cello, viola, and piano.
3. Sung Han-bin
- Full name: Sung Han-bin
- Date of birth: 13 June 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea
- Height: 5'11'' (180 cm)
Sung Han-bin is the leader of ZEROBASEONE. He was born on 13 June 2001 in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea. Like other members, he competed on the Mnet reality competition show Boys Planet, ranking second in the final episode, earning him membership in ZEROBASEONE.
Sung is a professional dancer highly skilled in waacking and tutting, which he has been trained in since middle school. He previously trained under Cube Entertainment. The South Korean dancer studied in the department of K-pop performance at D*ng-ah Institute of Media and Arts.
4. Seok Matthew
- Full name: Seok Matthew
- Date of birth: 28 May 2002
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada
- Height: 5'7''(170 cm)
Seok Matthew is a Canadian-Korean singer originally under MNH Entertainment. He joined the K-pop group ZEROBASEONE after ranking third on Mnet's Boys Planet. He made his official debut with the group on 10 July 2023 under the management of WAKEONE.
Seok is a former HYBE trainee under HYBE Japan. He trainee for 1 year and 6 months before Boys Planet.
5. Kim Tae-rae
- Full name: Kim Tae Rae
- Date of birth: 14 July 2002
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea
- Occupations: Singer
- Height: 5'9'' (175 cm)
The South Korean singer was born on 14 July 2002 in Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea and is 21 years old as of 2024. Kim joined the boy group ZEROBASEONE after ranking 6th on Mnet's Boys Planet. He was a trainee for 2 years and 1 month before Boys Planet.
He is known for his warm vocal tone and impressive singing skills, which earned him a strong following during the show. He has an older sister.
6. Ricky
- Full name: Shen Quanrui
- Date of birth: 20 May 2004
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Shanghai, China
- Height: 6' (183 cm)
Ricky was born on 20 May 2004 in Shanghai, China and is 20 years old as of 2024. He is a singer originally under Yuehua Entertainment. In 2023, he competed in the hit survival show Boys Planet, where he ended up ranking 4th place, earning his spot in the South Korean group ZEROBASEONE.
Ricky trained for 2 years and 2 months before joining Boys Planet. He is also multilingual and can speak Chinese, Korean, and English fluently. His younger sister was born in 2009.
7. Kim Gyu-vin
- Full name: Kim Gyu Vin
- Date of birth: 30 August 2004
- Age: 19 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Height: 6'2'' (189 cm)
Kim Gyu-vin is a South Korean singer who ranked seventh overall in the finale of Boys Planet, becoming a member of the K-pop boy band ZEROBASEONE. He has performed with his bandmates at KCON Japan 2023, a festival featuring performances by &TEAM and iKON.
Kim attended Apgujeong High School. He can play soccer, basketball, bowling and ice hockey. The singer grew up alongside three younger siblings, two brothers and a sister.
8. Park Gun-wook
- Full name: Park Gun-wook
- Date of birth: 10 January 2005
- Age: 19 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
- Height: 6' (183 cm)
Park Gunwook ranked 5th in the final episode of Boys Planet and became a member of ZEROBASEONE. He previously participated as a rapper in the MBC survival show Extreme Debut: Wild Idol but was eliminated during the last episode.
Park Gunwook is an alumnus of the Corporate Management Department of Osan Information High School. He can speak Korean and English.
9. Han Yu-jin
- Full name: Han Yu Jin
- Date of birth: 20 March 2007
- Age: 17 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Daegu, South Korea
- Height: 5'9''(175 cm)
Han Yu Jin is the youngest member of ZEROBASEONE. He joined the K-pop boy band after ranking 9th in the final episode of Boys Planet and is currently managed by Yuehua Entertainment. His hobbies include playing soccer, gaming, and dancing.
ZEROBASEONE members' ages
As of this writing, the band members' ages range between 17 and 25 years old. Below is a summary table of their ages.
|Member
|Age (as of August 2024)
|Kim Ji-woong
|25
|Zhang Hao
|24
|Sung Han-bin
|23
|Seok Matthew
|22
|Kim Tae-rae
|22
|Ricky
|20
|Kim Gyu-vin
|19
|Park Gun-wook
|19
|Han Yu-jin
|17
ZEROBASEONE members' positions
Each member of ZEROBASEONE was chosen for their unique talents and roles. Below are the specific positions held by each member of the group.
|Member
|Position
|Kim Ji-woong
|Visual
|Zhang Hao
|Vocalist, centre, visual
|Sung Han-bin
|Leader, visual, and main dancer
|Seok Matthew
|N/A
|Kim Tae-rae
|Vocalist
|Ricky
|N/A
|Kim Gyu-vin
|Visual
|Park Gun-wook
|Rapper, dancer, vocalist
|Han Yu-jin
|Visual
Why is ZEROBASEONE a temporary group?
ZEROBASEONE is a temporary group because it was formed through a survival reality show, Boys Planet. Groups formed through these types of shows often have predetermined contract durations. In the case of ZEROBASEONE, the band will remain active for two years and six months after its debut.
What is the ZEROBASEONE fandom name?
ZEROBASEONE's fans are named ZEROSE, which is a combination of “zero” and “rose, symbolising the fans as a source of love and support for the group.
Who is the ZB1 leader?
ZEROBASEONE's leader is Sung Han Bin, who also hosts MNET's weekly music show, M Countdown. The group announced the new leader in May 2023, before its official debut.
Who is the youngest member of ZEROBASEONE?
ZEROBASEONE's youngest member is Han Yu-Jin from South Korea. He was born on 20 March 2007 and is 17 years old as of 2024. The group's oldest member is Kim Ji Woong, who was born on 14 December 1998 (25 years in 2024).
Who is the main dancer in ZB1?
In addition to being an extra ordinary singer, Sung Hanbin is the main dancer of the K-pop band.
Since its debut in 2023, ZEROBASEONE's members have continued to be a significant force in the K-pop industry, with ongoing projects, music releases, and individual activities that keep them in the public eye.
