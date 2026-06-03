Late Junior Pope's wife, Jennifer Awele Odonwodo, recently shared a post reflecting on her experience as a widow

The late actor's wife also dropped a message wishing he had stayed alive for the sake of their three sons

Her emotional post also stirred reactions from celebrities and fans, with many consoling her

Jennifer Awele Odonwodo, the wife of the late Nollywood actor Junior Pope, has hinted at her experience as a widow.

In a social media post on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Jennifer shared a post with an emoji, showing widowhood has not been an easy experience for her since losing her husband in 2024.

Junior Pope's wife hints at her experience with her sons without him. Credit: jrnpope

Source: Instagram

Reflecting, the actor's wife, who continues to mourn him, in a heartfelt message added that she wished he had stayed alive for the sake of their three sons.

"Jnr Pope Obumneme Odonwodo,,,You For Consider Your THREE BOYS Shaaaaa," her message read.

Legit.ng previously reported that on the second anniversary of Junior Pope’s death, his wife opened up about the heartbreaking moment she learned of his passing.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Jennifer recalled how her world came crashing down on April 10, 2024, when she received a call informing her that the boat her husband was on had capsized.

Celebrities and fans console Junior Pope's widow. Credit: qutejay

Source: Instagram

Junior Pope's widow Jennifer's message is below:

Celebrities, fans console Junior Pope's wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many encouraged Jennifer to remain strong for her children. Read their messages below:

destinyetikoofficial reacted:

"Chai Take heart my love."

ihemenancy commented:

"It’s well sis the lord is your strength."

reji3950 wrote:

"Na only God know why she made this post God whatever it’s please make it easy for her."

ernestina_asa_gaberdin commented:

"I Know you have been fighting What ever Triggered this wound Lord Please Calm the Storm Keep Being Strong Awele Sochima."

jj_joy_cee commented:

"Omo!! People won’t understand her. I’m in her shoes too with 3 kids too, One day I’m fine the next day I’m messed mentally."

sammiekal.ng reacted:

"May the grace of God, ever sufficient for His children, comfort your heart, strengthen your spirit, and grant you peace in every moment."

ogosuobarine commented:

"Sometimes ehh your strong man or strong woman spirit go just remain 2% and you will think of so many things. You can't give up bcuz of your kids. Yahweh has been your strength and he alone will continue to be... Whatever that made you to make this post, i pray Yahweh ease it for you and make things easier for you and the kids. I love you my sisis lookalike."

Junior Pope's widow attends father-in-law's burial

Legit.ng also reported that Junior Pope's widow paid her final respects to her father-in-law.

She shared an emotional post after the loss of her father-in-law, who died a year after the death of his actor son, Junior Pope.

According to Jennifer, her children wondered why the same house and church, where their father was also laid to rest, were involved in their grandfather’s burial.

Source: Legit.ng