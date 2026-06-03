Professor Festus Asikhia has intensified consultations with the Zenith Labour Party as he seeks its ticket for the Federal Capital Territory Senate seat

The entrepreneur and academic says his experience in business, governance and leadership positions him to tackle challenges such as unemployment, housing deficits and infrastructure gaps in Abuja

His emergence reflects a growing push for candidates with professional and managerial credentials ahead of the next electoral cycle

Abuja, FCT - Professor Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia, an entrepreneur, academic and governance specialist, has stepped up consultations with the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as he seeks to emerge as the party's candidate for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senate seat, presenting himself as a technocrat capable of translating private-sector success into public service.

Asikhia recently held strategic talks with the leadership of the Zenith Labour Party in Abuja as part of efforts to secure the party's senatorial ticket ahead of the next electoral cycle.

FCT Senate hopeful Festus Asikhia says practical governance, job creation and infrastructure development should be priorities for Abuja residents. Photo credit: Festus Asikhia

Source: UGC

Legit.ng notes that his entry into the race adds to a growing trend of professionals seeking elective office amid increasing public demand for leaders with proven records outside conventional politics.

Focus on jobs, housing and infrastructure

Speaking after the meeting, Asikhia said residents of the Federal Capital Territory deserve representation focused on solving practical problems rather than engaging in political rhetoric.

He argued that despite Abuja's status as Nigeria's capital, many communities continue to grapple with inadequate infrastructure, housing shortages, unemployment and limited access to economic opportunities.

"The FCT is one of the most important territories in Nigeria. It should be a model of development, innovation and effective governance," he said.

According to him, leadership should be measured by outcomes and the ability to improve citizens' lives.

"Leadership is ultimately about results. It is about identifying problems, creating solutions and ensuring that citizens feel the impact of government policies in their daily lives," he added.

Asikhia identified youth unemployment, affordable housing, economic empowerment and infrastructure development as areas requiring urgent legislative attention.

Entrepreneurial background shapes political pitch

Supporters point to Asikhia's background as founder and chief executive of the Festrut Group, a conglomerate with interests in real estate, construction, healthcare, logistics, transportation, consulting and education, as evidence of his administrative and managerial capabilities.

They argue that years spent managing businesses and overseeing projects across multiple sectors have equipped him with skills in accountability, resource management and long-term planning.

Asikhia said those experiences could be valuable in legislative service.

"Running successful organisations teaches accountability, resource management and long-term planning. Those are the same qualities needed in governance," he said.

Scholar advocates service-driven leadership

Beyond his business career, Asikhia has built a profile in academia and governance studies, holding a professorship in governance and leadership while contributing to policy and research discussions on national development.

He said his academic journey and professional experiences have reinforced his belief that public office should be centred on service and measurable impact.

"The purpose of knowledge is impact. The purpose of leadership is service," he said.

The aspiring senator also called for stronger collaboration between government institutions and the private sector, arguing that sustainable development requires strategic partnerships capable of creating jobs and driving economic growth.

Growing scrutiny as political calculations begin

As consultations continue within the Zenith Labour Party, political stakeholders are watching closely to see whether Asikhia secures the party's ticket.

His potential candidacy comes at a time when many voters are increasingly evaluating aspirants based on competence, professional experience and demonstrable achievements rather than traditional political credentials.

Asikhia said his ambition is rooted in a desire to contribute to nation-building and help unlock the Federal Capital Territory's economic and developmental potential.

"The FCT deserves representation that is proactive, visionary and accountable. If given the opportunity to serve, my commitment will be to translate experience into impact and ideas into tangible results for the people," he said.

Professor Festus Asikhia outlines his vision for the Federal Capital Territory, promising to bring private-sector experience and accountability to legislative service.

Source: Original

Former senator wins Abuja APC senatorial ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Philip Aduda, the former minority leader in the Ninth Senate, secured the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the party's primaries on Monday, May 18.

Aduda is now the senatorial candidate of the ruling party to represent the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.

He is a close ally of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and was declared the winner of the primary on Monday by the chairman of the electoral committee of the party and returning officer, Gogwan Koptong Bangs, at the Nicon Luxury Suite in Abuja, which is used as the collation centre.

Source: Legit.ng