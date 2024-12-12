Who is the heaviest NBA player? 15 heaviest basketballers currently and ever
Weight can be a game-changer in basketball, especially for towering NBA stars. The heaviest NBA players often balance physical prowess with exceptional court skills. From Tacko Fall, a modern giant, to Oliver Miller, the all-time heaviest, these athletes stand tall in league history. Discover the heaviest players currently and ever to grace the NBA.
In compiling the heaviest NBA players list, we relied on recorded weights and career data as of 2024, recognising that player statuses may change as careers progress. This list was developed using reliable information from trusted sources, including official sites such as NBA, Basketball Reference, and Sporting News, to provide accurate and up-to-date profiles of these remarkable athletes.
15 heaviest NBA players ever
The NBA has witnessed some of the largest athletes in sports history. These heaviest players have brought massive weight to the game and left lasting impressions with their skills and dominance. Here are NBA players who weighed the most in history, showcasing their achievements and contributions to the league.
|Rank
|Player
|Weight
|15
|Gheorghe Muresan
|137 kg (302 lbs)
|14
|Dexter Pittman
|139 kg (306 lbs)
|13
|Nikola Pekovic
|139.2 kg (307 lbs)
|12
|Mengke Bateer
|141 kg (310 lbs)
|11
|Yao Ming
|141 kg (310 lbs)
|10
|Tacko Fall
|141.5 kg (311 lbs)
|9
|Robert Traylor
|145 kg (319 lbs)
|8
|Kevin Duckworth
|145 kg (319 lbs)
|7
|Priest Lauderdale
|147 kg (325 lbs)
|6
|Thomas Hamilton
|150 kg (330 lbs)
|5
|Michael Sweetney
|158 kg (348 lbs)
|4
|Eddy Curry
|159 kg (350 lbs)
|3
|Shaquille O’Neal
|163 kg (359 lbs)
|2
|Sim Bhullar
|163.3 kg (360 lbs)
|1
|Oliver Miller
|170 kg (375 lbs)
15. Gheorghe Muresan
- Date of birth: 14 February 1971
- Age: 53 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Triteni, Cluj County, Romania
- Weight: 302 lbs (137 kg)
Gheorghe Muresan, weighing 302 lbs (137 kg), played in the NBA during the 1990s. He is also one of the tallest NBA players. Despite being one of the lightest among heavy players, his size made him dominant in the paint. Muresan played 307 career games, primarily for the Washington Bullets (now Wizards) and briefly for the New Jersey Nets.
14. Dexter Pittman
- Date of birth: 2 March 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Rosenberg, Texas, USA
- Weight: 306 lbs (139 kg)
Dexter Pittman, weighing 306 pounds, was a second-round pick by the Miami Heat in the 2010 NBA Draft. Although he played sparingly across his 50 NBA games, he contributed to the Heat's 2012 NBA Championship run. Pittman also played internationally and in the G-League, showcasing his skills as a bruising centre.
13. Nikola Pekovic
- Date of birth: 3 January 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Bijelo Polje, Montenegro
- Weight: 307 lbs (139.2 kg)
Nikola Pekovic, a 307-pound centre, made his NBA debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010. Known for his physicality, this prominent centre averaged 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds during his best season in 2013-14. Injuries cut his career short after just 271 games, but his dominance in the post remains memorable.
12. Mengke Bateer
- Date of birth: 20 November 1975
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Hanggin Banner, Inner Mongolia, China
- Weight: 310 lbs (141 kg)
At 310 pounds, Mengke Bateer pioneered as the first Chinese player to win an NBA Championship. He played for the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, and Toronto Raptors, appearing in 46 games. His historic championship with the Spurs in 2003 marked his career’s peak.
11. Yao Ming
- Date of birth: 12 September 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Shanghai, China
- Weight: 310 lbs (141 kg)
Weighing 310 pounds, Yao Ming had an illustrious NBA career as an eight-time All-Star. He played 486 games for the Houston Rockets, averaging 19.0 points and 9.2 rebounds. Injuries forced his retirement in 2011, but he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 for his global impact.
10. Tacko Fall
- Date of birth: 10 December 1995
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Dakar, Senegal
- Current team: Xinjiang Flying Tigers (CBA)
- Weight: 311 lbs (141.5 kg)
Tacko Fall, a 311-pound centre, has gained fame for his 7-foot-6 height and shot-blocking ability. Fall played 37 NBA games for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers before moving to the Chinese Basketball Association, where he continues to make his mark.
9. Robert Traylor
- Date of birth: 1 February 1977
- Age: Deceased (2011)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA
- Weight: 319 lbs (145 kg)
Robert "Tractor" Traylor, at 319 pounds, played 438 NBA games between 1998 and 2005. He was known for his rebounding and physicality and played for several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Tragically, he passed away in 2011 due to a heart attack.
8. Kevin Duckworth
- Date of birth: 1 April 1964
- Age: Deceased (2008)
- Place of birth: Harvey, Illinois, USA
- Weight: 319 lbs (145 kg)
Kevin Duckworth, a 319-pound centre, was a two-time All-Star during his NBA career. He played 684 games, mainly with the Portland Trail Blazers, and averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Duckworth passed away in 2008 but remains beloved in Portland’s history.
7. Priest Lauderdale
- Date of birth: 31 August 1973
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Weight: 325 lbs (147 kg)
Priest Lauderdale, at 325 pounds, had a brief NBA career spanning 74 games with the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets. Despite limited playing time, his size made him a valuable shot-blocker and presence in the paint during his tenure.
6. Thomas Hamilton
- Date of birth: 3 May 1975
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Weight: 330 lbs (150 kg)
Thomas Hamilton, weighing 330 pounds, had a short-lived NBA career, playing only 33 games. Despite his limited appearances for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, his size and rebounding ability earned him recognition. Hamilton’s career highlights include a memorable double-double performance during his brief stint in the league.
5. Michael Sweetney
- Date of birth: 25 October 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., USA
- Weight: 348 lbs (158 kg)
Michael Sweetney, a 348-pound power forward, was the ninth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Sweetney played 233 NBA games for the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. He scored and rebounded, averaging 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.
4. Eddy Curry
- Date of birth: 5 December 1982
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Harvey, Illinois, USA
- Weight: 350 lbs (159 kg)
At 350 pounds, Eddy Curry played 527 NBA games across 11 seasons. Curry's best season came in 2006-07 with the New York Knicks, averaging 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He also won an NBA Championship with the Miami Heat in 2012.
3. Shaquille O’Neal
- Date of birth: 6 March 1972
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
- Weight: 359 lbs (163 kg)
Shaquille O'Neal, weighing 359 pounds, is one of the most dominant centres in National Baseball Association history. Over 1,207 games, he averaged 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds, winning four NBA Championships and three Finals MVPs. His physicality and skill set made him a Hall of Famer and global icon.
2. Sim Bhullar
- Date of birth: 2 December 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Weight: 360 lbs (163.3 kg)
At 360 pounds, Sim Bhullar became the first player of Indian descent to play in the NBA. He played three games for the Sacramento Kings in 2015. Although his NBA career was brief, Bhullar has continued to play professionally overseas, promoting basketball in South Asia.
1. Oliver Miller
- Date of birth: 6 April 1970
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas, USA
- Weight: 375 lbs (170 kg)
Oliver Miller, the heaviest player, weighs 375 pounds or 170 kilograms and played 493 NBA games over 11 seasons. Known for his surprising agility despite his size, Miller averaged 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. His best season was 1994-95, when he was among the league leaders in blocks and steals for a centre.
Who is the heaviest NBA player right now?
Tacko Fall is the heaviest active NBA player, weighing 311 pounds (141.5 kg). His towering size and weight make him a formidable presence on the court.
Who is the heaviest NBA player of all time?
Oliver Miller is the heaviest NBA player, weighing 375 pounds (170 kg). His size helped define his career and secure his place in basketball history.
These heaviest NBA players exemplify how size and weight can become defining traits in basketball. Their presence on the court often intimidates opponents and bolsters their teams' defences. These athletes prove that being heavy in basketball is not a hindrance but a unique strength that can contribute to success and legacy.
