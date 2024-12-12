Global site navigation

Local editions

Who is the heaviest NBA player? 15 heaviest basketballers currently and ever
Sports

Who is the heaviest NBA player? 15 heaviest basketballers currently and ever

by  Mercy Mbuthia 7 min read

Weight can be a game-changer in basketball, especially for towering NBA stars. The heaviest NBA players often balance physical prowess with exceptional court skills. From Tacko Fall, a modern giant, to Oliver Miller, the all-time heaviest, these athletes stand tall in league history. Discover the heaviest players currently and ever to grace the NBA.

Oliver Miller (L), Sim Bhullar (C), Shaquille O’Neal (R)
Oliver Miller (L), Sim Bhullar (C), Shaquille O’Neal (R). Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Gene Weng, Ethan Miller (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

In compiling the heaviest NBA players list, we relied on recorded weights and career data as of 2024, recognising that player statuses may change as careers progress. This list was developed using reliable information from trusted sources, including official sites such as NBA, Basketball Reference, and Sporting News, to provide accurate and up-to-date profiles of these remarkable athletes.

15 heaviest NBA players ever

The NBA has witnessed some of the largest athletes in sports history. These heaviest players have brought massive weight to the game and left lasting impressions with their skills and dominance. Here are NBA players who weighed the most in history, showcasing their achievements and contributions to the league.

Read also

Most receiving yards in a game: Top 10 most impressive single-game records

RankPlayerWeight
15Gheorghe Muresan137 kg (302 lbs)
14Dexter Pittman139 kg (306 lbs)
13Nikola Pekovic139.2 kg (307 lbs)
12Mengke Bateer141 kg (310 lbs)
11Yao Ming141 kg (310 lbs)
10Tacko Fall 141.5 kg (311 lbs)
9Robert Traylor145 kg (319 lbs)
8Kevin Duckworth145 kg (319 lbs)
7Priest Lauderdale147 kg (325 lbs)
6Thomas Hamilton 150 kg (330 lbs)
5Michael Sweetney 158 kg (348 lbs)
4Eddy Curry159 kg (350 lbs)
3Shaquille O’Neal 163 kg (359 lbs)
2Sim Bhullar163.3 kg (360 lbs)
1Oliver Miller 170 kg (375 lbs)

15. Gheorghe Muresan

Gheorghe Muresan attends the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards
Gheorghe Muresan attends the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards on 10 November 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Photo: Stephen Gosling
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 14 February 1971
  • Age: 53 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Triteni, Cluj County, Romania
  • Weight: 302 lbs (137 kg)

Gheorghe Muresan, weighing 302 lbs (137 kg), played in the NBA during the 1990s. He is also one of the tallest NBA players. Despite being one of the lightest among heavy players, his size made him dominant in the paint. Muresan played 307 career games, primarily for the Washington Bullets (now Wizards) and briefly for the New Jersey Nets.

Read also

Top 10 youngest NBA teams of all time ranked by average age of players

14. Dexter Pittman

Dexter Pittman reacts during the B. League match between Chiba Jets and Toyama Grouses
Dexter Pittman of the Toyama Grouses reacts during the B. League match between Chiba Jets and Toyama Grouses at the Funabashi Arena in Funabashi, Japan. Photo: Takashi Aoyama
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 2 March 1988
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Rosenberg, Texas, USA
  • Weight: 306 lbs (139 kg)

Dexter Pittman, weighing 306 pounds, was a second-round pick by the Miami Heat in the 2010 NBA Draft. Although he played sparingly across his 50 NBA games, he contributed to the Heat's 2012 NBA Championship run. Pittman also played internationally and in the G-League, showcasing his skills as a bruising centre.

13. Nikola Pekovic

Nikola Pekovic prepares to shoot a free throw against the Detroit Pistons
Nikola Pekovic prepares to shoot a free throw against the Detroit Pistons on 30 October 2014 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Sherman
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 3 January 1986
  • Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Bijelo Polje, Montenegro
  • Weight: 307 lbs (139.2 kg)

Nikola Pekovic, a 307-pound centre, made his NBA debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010. Known for his physicality, this prominent centre averaged 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds during his best season in 2013-14. Injuries cut his career short after just 271 games, but his dominance in the post remains memorable.

Read also

30 most missed shots in NBA history: players with most misses ranked

12. Mengke Bateer

Mengke Bateer in action during the second round of the CBA 11/12 game against Shanxi Zhongyu
Mengke Bateer of Xinjiang Guanghui in action during the second round of the CBA 11/12 game against Shanxi Zhongyu on 23 November 2011 in Taiyuan, Shanxi Provinc e of China. Photo: VCG
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 20 November 1975
  • Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Hanggin Banner, Inner Mongolia, China
  • Weight: 310 lbs (141 kg)

At 310 pounds, Mengke Bateer pioneered as the first Chinese player to win an NBA Championship. He played for the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, and Toronto Raptors, appearing in 46 games. His historic championship with the Spurs in 2003 marked his career’s peak.

11. Yao Ming

Yao Ming walks onto the court during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets
Yao Ming of the Houston Rockets walks onto the court during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets on 7 April 2005. Photo: Kirby Lee
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 12 September 1980
  • Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Shanghai, China
  • Weight: 310 lbs (141 kg)

Weighing 310 pounds, Yao Ming had an illustrious NBA career as an eight-time All-Star. He played 486 games for the Houston Rockets, averaging 19.0 points and 9.2 rebounds. Injuries forced his retirement in 2011, but he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 for his global impact.

Read also

30 best small forwards of all time: top SFs in NBA history ranked

10. Tacko Fall

  • Date of birth: 10 December 1995
  • Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Dakar, Senegal
  • Current team: Xinjiang Flying Tigers (CBA)
  • Weight: 311 lbs (141.5 kg)

Tacko Fall, a 311-pound centre, has gained fame for his 7-foot-6 height and shot-blocking ability. Fall played 37 NBA games for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers before moving to the Chinese Basketball Association, where he continues to make his mark.

9. Robert Traylor

Robert Traylor looking on during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Golden State Warriors
Robert Traylor looking on during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on 15th January 2001 at Network Associates Arena. Photo: Tom Hauck
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 1 February 1977
  • Age: Deceased (2011)
  • Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA
  • Weight: 319 lbs (145 kg)

Robert "Tractor" Traylor, at 319 pounds, played 438 NBA games between 1998 and 2005. He was known for his rebounding and physicality and played for several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Tragically, he passed away in 2011 due to a heart attack.

Read also

Who is the shortest WNBA player? 10 shortest players in league history

8. Kevin Duckworth

Kevin Duckworth during a Washington Bullets vs Philadelphia 76ers game
Kevin Duckworth #00 of the Washington Bullets handles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers circa 1994 at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 1 April 1964
  • Age: Deceased (2008)
  • Place of birth: Harvey, Illinois, USA
  • Weight: 319 lbs (145 kg)

Kevin Duckworth, a 319-pound centre, was a two-time All-Star during his NBA career. He played 684 games, mainly with the Portland Trail Blazers, and averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Duckworth passed away in 2008 but remains beloved in Portland’s history.

7. Priest Lauderdale

  • Date of birth: 31 August 1973
  • Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
  • Weight: 325 lbs (147 kg)

Priest Lauderdale, at 325 pounds, had a brief NBA career spanning 74 games with the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets. Despite limited playing time, his size made him a valuable shot-blocker and presence in the paint during his tenure.

6. Thomas Hamilton

Thomas Hamilton in Tapiolan Honka jersey
Thomas Hamilton in Tapiolan Honka jersey. Photo: @UsapangBasketbolPilipinas on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of birth: 3 May 1975
  • Age: 49 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
  • Weight: 330 lbs (150 kg)

Read also

Who has the highest vertical jump in the NBA? The top 10 highest jumpers ranked

Thomas Hamilton, weighing 330 pounds, had a short-lived NBA career, playing only 33 games. Despite his limited appearances for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, his size and rebounding ability earned him recognition. Hamilton’s career highlights include a memorable double-double performance during his brief stint in the league.

5. Michael Sweetney

  • Date of birth: 25 October 1982
  • Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Washington, D.C., USA
  • Weight: 348 lbs (158 kg)

Michael Sweetney, a 348-pound power forward, was the ninth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Sweetney played 233 NBA games for the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. He scored and rebounded, averaging 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

4. Eddy Curry

Eddy Curry shoots a free throw during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers
Eddy Curry shoots a free throw during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Arena on 19 January 2012 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 5 December 1982
  • Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Harvey, Illinois, USA
  • Weight: 350 lbs (159 kg)

Read also

Who is the fastest NFL player? Top 10 football speedsters

At 350 pounds, Eddy Curry played 527 NBA games across 11 seasons. Curry's best season came in 2006-07 with the New York Knicks, averaging 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He also won an NBA Championship with the Miami Heat in 2012.

3. Shaquille O’Neal

Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal portrait
Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal portrait, September 20, 2000 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr.
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 6 March 1972
  • Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
  • Weight: 359 lbs (163 kg)

Shaquille O'Neal, weighing 359 pounds, is one of the most dominant centres in National Baseball Association history. Over 1,207 games, he averaged 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds, winning four NBA Championships and three Finals MVPs. His physicality and skill set made him a Hall of Famer and global icon.

2. Sim Bhullar

Sim Bhullar warms up against the Minnesota Timberwolves
Sim Bhullar warms up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on 7 April 2015 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. Photo: Rocky Widner
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 2 December 1992
  • Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • Weight: 360 lbs (163.3 kg)

Read also

Who are the lowest-paid NFL players? Positions and their salaries

At 360 pounds, Sim Bhullar became the first player of Indian descent to play in the NBA. He played three games for the Sacramento Kings in 2015. Although his NBA career was brief, Bhullar has continued to play professionally overseas, promoting basketball in South Asia.

1. Oliver Miller

Oliver Miller during the game against the New Orleans Hornets
Oliver Miller during the game against the New Orleans Hornets on 13 January 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Gregory Shamus
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 6 April 1970
  • Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas, USA
  • Weight: 375 lbs (170 kg)

Oliver Miller, the heaviest player, weighs 375 pounds or 170 kilograms and played 493 NBA games over 11 seasons. Known for his surprising agility despite his size, Miller averaged 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. His best season was 1994-95, when he was among the league leaders in blocks and steals for a centre.

Who is the heaviest NBA player right now?

Tacko Fall is the heaviest active NBA player, weighing 311 pounds (141.5 kg). His towering size and weight make him a formidable presence on the court.

Read also

Serena Williams vs Venus Williams: Who is the better tennis player?

Who is the heaviest NBA player of all time?

Oliver Miller is the heaviest NBA player, weighing 375 pounds (170 kg). His size helped define his career and secure his place in basketball history.

These heaviest NBA players exemplify how size and weight can become defining traits in basketball. Their presence on the court often intimidates opponents and bolsters their teams' defences. These athletes prove that being heavy in basketball is not a hindrance but a unique strength that can contribute to success and legacy.

Legit.ng recently shared an insightful post highlighting the best NBA players ever. Teams continuously source new talent through the NBA Draft, developmental leagues, and international scouting, while players draw inspiration from legendary champions.

Exceptional sportsmanship, elite performance, and dedication to community impact are essential for earning such recognition. Read on to uncover the athletes who have shattered benchmarks of excellence in basketball.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Mercy Mbuthia avatar

Mercy Mbuthia (Lifestyle writer) Mercy Mbuthia is a content writer with five years of experience writing on various topics, including biographies, entertainment, and lifestyle. She joined the Legit team in 2019. Mercy earned a Master of Science (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics) from Dedan Kimathi University in 2022. Her articles have appeared on several media sites such as The Health Channel, The Nation, Tekrati, ValiantCEO and Celebrity Leader. In 2023, Mercy finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: mercymmbuthia18@gmail.com

Tags:
NBA
Hot: