A young man who bought cooking gas has taken to his page to share his experience and a payment receipt

The individual mentioned that he bought cooking gas a week ago and shared the amount he paid for it

In the same post, he showed the price he bought it at a particular location, and the amount he shared drew the attention of people

Amid the scarcity and high price of cooking gas in the country, a young man who recently purchased the cooking item took to his media page to speak up.

He shared a receipt to back his claims, which shows the exact amount he paid for it at a business location.

Cooking gas price trend as man reveals how much he paid for 2kg. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/iamkadirii, Getty Images/AleksandarGeorgiev

Source: Twitter

Man buys cooking gas, shows receipt

While many people have reacted online and spoken about the price a kg of cooking gas costs, the individual, @iamkadirii, took to his page to mention an amount.

According to him, he bought the cooking gas for a sum of 1,500, and, in the same post, he mentioned that a week before, the price was different as he bought it for a lower price.

Nigerian man posts receipt of 2kg gas purchase, sparks reactions. Photo Source: Twitter/iamkadirii

Source: Twitter

His statement:

“Just bought for 1,500. Last week it was 1,400.”

His post drew the attention of many people who took to the comment section of the post to mention the cost of cooking gas in their respective locations.

Reactions as man buys cooking gas

@brewmaker435 explained:

"Here In Edo State, Major Marketers are selling @ N1600-N1700/kg."

@AAAbdelkadir wrote:

"On Sallah day I bought it #1,700 per kg @ AA Rano station R/Zaki."

@_samueld_ stressed:

"Yesterday I go buy gas, I was hoping my 3k will give me 2kg + as per 1400, 1300.... I no know say 3k no reach 2KG."

@stateofnatio shared:

"All these comparisons won't bring back fuel subsidy. You can lawf your firewood."

@adedoyinalimi stressed:

"Please respond with whether you refilled from the gas station or resellers."

@EmzzyInteriors noted:

"1500 at Bovas Ojodu, 1380 at Mobil Acme Road."

@J_mbina said:

"E reach my turn to live alone gas don reach 1,800."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has complained about the scarcity of cooking gas in his area.

He said he finally got 1kg of gas for N2,500 after struggling to find it. He asked other people how much they pay for gas in their areas, and many Nigerians shared their own prices online.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared a video online comparing the efficiency of an induction cooker and a gas cooker.

He said the induction cooker cooks food faster and even showed a test where water boiled quickly using it. He also explained that the induction cooker can work well with a solar system and may be cheaper to use than gas.

Man laments as cooking gas price rises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has complained about the increase in the price of cooking gas in his area.

He said he bought 1kg of gas for N1,200 on Sunday, September 28, 2025, but when he went back, the price had gone up to N2,000 per kg. He said the price change shocked him and blamed gas scarcity.

Source: Legit.ng