25 best power forwards of all time: the top NBA PFs ranked

The versatility of a power forward who excels on both ends of the court is invaluable as they create scoring opportunities, dominate rebounds, and anchor the team’s defence. From the physical dominance of Karl Malone to the finesse of Dirk Nowitzki, these athletes brought intensity and strategy to the court. Discover the best power forwards of all time and their career achievements.

Tim Duncan (L), Kevin Garnett(C), Pau Gasol (R). Photo: Andy Lyons, Jared Wickerham, Lisa Blumenfeld (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

To compile the list of the best power forwards of all time, we considered multiple factors, including career achievements, statistical impact, championships won, and influence on the game. We used data from reliable sources such as NBA, The Midfield, and BasketNews. It is worth noting that these are the stats at the time of writing, with many of the players in this list still at the top of their game.

Best power forwards of all time

Power forwards are critical in basketball as they bridge the gap between scoring and defensive strength. These players represent some of the NBA's most successful figures, who led teams to championships, set records, and inspired generations.

Name Points scored Rebounds Tim Duncan 26,496 15,091 Karl Malone 36,928 14,968 Kevin Garnett 26,071 14,662 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 11,489 Charles Barkley 23,757 12,546 Elvin Hayes 27,313 16,279 Kevin McHale 17,335 7,122 Pau Gasol 20,894 11,305 Dennis Rodman 6,683 11,954 Chris Webber 17,182 8,124 Anthony Davis 15,407 7,310 Chris Bosh 17,189 7,592 Shawn Kemp 15,347 8,834 Amar'e Stoudemire 15,994 6,632 Jermaine O'Neal 13,309 7,244 Zach Randolph 18,578 10,208 LaMarcus Aldridge 20,558 8,943 Buck Williams 16,784 13,017 Paul Millsap 14,051 7,584 Otis Thorpe 17,600 10,370 Rasheed Wallace 16,006 7,404 Horace Grant 12,996 9,443 Tom Chambers 20,049 6,703 Maurice Lucas 14,857 9,306 Terry Cummings 19,460 8,630

1. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan shoots the ball during warm up for an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on 12 January 2020 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Vaughn Ridley

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 April 1976

25 April 1976 Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)

48 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 26,496

26,496 Rebounds: 15,091

15,091 Blocks: 3,020

3,020 Points per Game: 19.0

19.0 Field Goal: 50.6%

Tim Duncan is widely recognised for his leadership and consistency with the San Antonio Spurs. Over his 19-season career, Duncan led the Spurs to five NBA championships and earned three Finals MVP awards. His accolades include two regular-season MVP awards, 15 All-Star selections, and 15 All-NBA Team and All-Defensive Team selections.

2. Karl Malone

Karl Malone prepares to make a free throw during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on 8 November 1999. Photo: Tom Hauck

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 24 July 1963

: 24 July 1963 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 36,928

36,928 Rebounds: 14,968

14,968 Blocks: 1,145

1,145 Points per Game: 25.0

25.0 Field Goal: 51.6%

Karl Malone was known for his scoring ability and durability. He is a two-time NBA MVP who spent most of his career with the Utah Jazz, where he formed a legendary duo with John Stockton. He ranked second on the all-time scoring list with nearly 37,000 points. He has 14 All-Star selections and 14 All-NBA selections.

3. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett reacts prior to Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Jared Wickerham

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19 May 1976

19 May 1976 Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)

48 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 26,071

26,071 Rebounds : 14,662

: 14,662 Blocks: 2,037

2,037 Points per Game : 17.8

: 17.8 Field Goal: 49.7%

Kevin Garnett, known for his intensity and defensive prowess, had a transformative impact on the Minnesota Timberwolves and, later, the Boston Celtics. Garnett won the 2004 NBA MVP with Minnesota and led the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008. He is one of the power forwards with the longest NBA career, playing for 21 seasons from 1995 to 2016.

4. Dirk Nowitzki

Date of birth: 19 June 1978

19 June 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of 2024)

: 46 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 31,560

31,560 Rebounds: 11,489

11,489 Blocks: 1,281

1,281 Points per Game: 20.7

20.7 Field Goal: 47.1%

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the best power forwards of all time in the NBA. He revolutionised the power forward position with his shooting range and versatility, becoming a legend for the Dallas Mavericks. The player led the Mavericks to their first NBA championship in 2011, earning Finals MVP honours in a historic upset over the Miami Heat.

5. Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley looks on with hands on hips during the NBA Midwest Division basketball game against the Denver Nuggets. Photo: Tim DeFrisco

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 20 February 1963

20 February 1963 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 23,757

23,757 Rebounds: 12,546

12,546 Blocks: 888

888 Points per Game: 22.1

22.1 Field Goal: 54.1%

Charles Barkley, known as "Sir Charles," was a dominant scorer. He won the 1993 NBA MVP with the Phoenix Suns and led them to the Finals that same year. Over his 16-year career, Barkley earned 11 All-Star selections and 11 All-NBA selections. Barkley Barkley remains a prominent NBA analyst and is regarded as one of the best players ever to win an NBA title.

6. Elvin Hayes

Elvin Hayes of Washington Bullets smiling. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 November 1945

17 November 1945 Age: 79 years old (as of 2024)

79 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored : 27,313

: 27,313 Rebounds: 16,279

16,279 Blocks: 1,771

1,771 Points per Game: 21.0

21.0 Field Goal: 45.2%

Elvin Hayes, nicknamed "The Big E," was a prolific scorer and rebounder. He led the Washington Bullets to the 1978 NBA championship and was known for his turnaround jumper and interior presence. Hayes accumulated 12 All-Star selections and was a two-time rebounding champion.

7. Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale ties his shoes during warm-ups prior to an NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers on 18 April 1991 at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19 December 1957

19 December 1957 Age: 66 years old (as of November 2024)

66 years old (as of November 2024) Points Scored: 17,335

17,335 Rebounds: 7,122

7,122 Blocks: 1,690

1,690 Points per Game: 17.9

17.9 Field Goal: 55.4%

Kevin McHale was a vital component of the Boston Celtics’ dynasty in the 1980s, winning three NBA championships alongside Larry Bird. McHale earned seven All-Star selections and six All-Defensive Team nods. He retired as one of the most efficient scorers with a career field goal percentage above 55%.

8. Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol reacts in the third quarter while taking on the New Orleans Hornets in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in 2011. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 July 1980

: 6 July 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)

44 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 20,894

20,894 Rebounds: 11,305

11,305 Blocks : 1,941

: 1,941 Points per Game : 17.0

: 17.0 Field Goal: 50.7%

Pau Gasol is celebrated for his skilful play and contributions to the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a six-time All-Star, and his career spanned 18 seasons. Pau retired with over 20,000 points and 11,000 rebounds and is one of the greatest Spanish players.

9. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman poses with a basketball in 2018. Photo: NBC

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 13 May 1961

13 May 1961 Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)

63 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 6,683

6,683 Rebounds: 11,954

11,954 Blocks : 531

: 531 Points per Game: 7.3

7.3 Field Goal: 52.1%

Dennis Rodman is renowned for his rebounding and defensive abilities. He won five NBA championships with the Pistons and Bulls, led the NBA in rebounds per game for seven consecutive seasons, and earned two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

10. Chris Webber

Date of birth: 1 March 1973

1 March 1973 Age : 51 years old (as of 2024)

: 51 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored : 17,182

: 17,182 Rebounds : 8,124

: 8,124 Blocks : 1,200

: 1,200 Points per Game : 20.7

: 20.7 Field Goal: 47.9%

Chris Webber was known for his passing and versatile offensive game, primarily with the Sacramento Kings. A five-time All-Star and the 1994 NBA Rookie of the Year, he helped transform the Kings into a title contender.

11. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis reacts after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on 27 November 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Chris Graythen

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11 March 1993

11 March 1993 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 15,407

15,407 Rebounds : 7,310

: 7,310 Blocks : 1,470

: 1,470 Points per Game: 24.0

24.0 Field Goal: 51.6%

Anthony Davis is recognised for his scoring, shot-blocking, and defensive versatility, contributing to the Lakers’ 2020 championship. Davis has consistently ranked among the league leaders in blocks and rebounds as an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive Team member.

12. Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter of Game Two of the 2011 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 March 1984

24 March 1984 Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)

40 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 17,189

17,189 Rebounds : 7,592

: 7,592 Blocks : 932

: 932 Points per Game: 19.2

19.2 Field Goal: 49.4%

Chris Bosh was a critical member of the Miami Heat's Big Three alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. He helped lead the Heat to back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. Bosh was an 11-time All-Star, showcasing his range and efficiency throughout his career.

13. Shawn Kemp

Shawn Kemp prepares to shoot a free throw during the NBA Central Division basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on 7th December 1999. Photo: Robert Laberge

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26 November 1969

26 November 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 15,347

15,347 Rebounds: 8,834

8,834 Blocks : 1,279

: 1,279 Points per Game: 14.6

14.6 Field Goal: 48.8%

Shawn Kemp was famous for his athleticism and dunking ability. He played with the Seattle SuperSonics. The player is a six-time All-Star who led the Sonics to the NBA Finals in 1996 and was one of the league's most electrifying forwards during the 1990s.

14. Amar'e Stoudemire

Amar'e Stoudemire reacts after he dunked in the first half against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs in New York City. Photo: Jeff Zelevansky

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16 November 1982

16 November 1982 Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)

42 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 15,994

15,994 Rebounds : 6,632

: 6,632 Blocks : 1,054

: 1,054 Points per Game : 18.9

: 18.9 Field Goal: 53.7%

Amar'e Stoudemire was known for his high-flying athleticism and offensive skills, especially with the Phoenix Suns. He is a six-time All-Star and was a key part of the Suns' “Seven Seconds or Less” offence alongside Steve Nash.

15. Jermaine O'Neal

Jermaine O'Neal during the NBA game against the Miami Heat at US Airways Center on 17 November 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 13 October 1978

13 October 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of 2024)

: 46 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 13,309

13,309 Rebounds : 7,244

: 7,244 Blocks : 1,820

: 1,820 Points per Game: 13.2

13.2 Field Goal: 46.7%

Jermaine O'Neal, known for his shot-blocking and rebounding, made a name for himself with the Indiana Pacers. O'Neal was a force in the paint and a , earning three All-Defensive Team selections.

16. Zach Randolph

Zach Randolph reacts in the final seconds of their 95-83 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16 July 1981

16 July 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of 2024)

: 43 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 18,578

18,578 Rebounds : 10,208

: 10,208 Blocks : 418

: 418 Points per Game: 16.6

16.6 Field Goal: 47.1%

Zach Randolph, also known as "Z-Bo," was known for his toughness and rebounding during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies. He is a two-time All-Star. The player helped lead the Grizzlies to multiple playoff appearances, embodying the “Grit and Grind” era of Memphis basketball.

17. LaMarcus Aldridge

Date of birth: 19 July 1985

19 July 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of 2024)

: 39 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 20,558

20,558 Rebounds : 8,943

: 8,943 Blocks : 1,140

: 1,140 Points per Game: 19.1

19.1 Field Goal: 49.1%

LaMarcus Aldridge is a seven-time All-Star. He was known for his scoring ability and mid-range shooting touch, particularly with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. Aldridge was one of his generation's most reliable power forwards, scoring consistently and contributing on defence.

18. Buck Williams

Buck Williams looks on against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1982 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 8 March 1960

8 March 1960 Age : 64 years old (as of 2024)

: 64 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 16,784

16,784 Rebounds : 13,017

: 13,017 Blocks : 1,203

: 1,203 Points per Game : 12.8

: 12.8 Field Goal: 55.0%

Buck Williams played with the New Jersey Nets and Portland Trail Blazers. He was a tough defender and rebounder, an NBA rookie of the year, and a three-time All-Star. His career spanned 17 years, and he left a lasting legacy as one of the league's most dependable power forwards.

19. Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap dunks against the Sacramento Kings at Philips Arena on 18 November 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 10 February 1985

10 February 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of 2024)

: 39 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 14,051

14,051 Rebounds : 7,584

: 7,584 Blocks : 932

: 932 Points per Game: 13.4

13.4 Field Goal: 49.1%

Paul Millsap became known for his versatility and defence by earning four All-Star selections, primarily with the Atlanta Hawks. He is known for his ability to guard multiple positions and contribute offensively, making him a key part of the Hawks' success in the 2010s.

20. Otis Thorpe

Otis Thorpe shoots a free throw against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1994 at the US Airways Arena in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 5 August 1962

5 August 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of 2024)

: 62 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 17,600

17,600 Rebounds : 10,370

: 10,370 Blocks : 845

: 845 Points per Game: 14.0

14.0 Field Goal: 54.6%

Otis Thorpe was a consistent scorer and rebounder, particularly with the Houston Rockets, where he won an NBA championship in 1994. Known for his strength and efficient shooting, Thorpe was a reliable forward who also contributed to the defence.

21. Rasheed Wallace

Rasheed Wallace celebrates a htree point basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on 11 December 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Jim McIsaac

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 September 1974

17 September 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

50 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 16,006

16,006 Rebounds: 7,404

7,404 Blocks: 1,460

1,460 Points per Game: 14.4

14.4 Field Goal: 46.7%

Rasheed Wallace was known for his defence, intensity, and three-point shooting. He won an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, and his versatility made him a key player. Wallace's ability to score inside and outside, combined with his shot-blocking, made him a respected forward.

22. Horace Grant

Horace Grant stands on the court during the game against the Phoenix Sun at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 4 July 1965

4 July 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)

59 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 12,996

12,996 Rebounds : 9,443

: 9,443 Blocks : 1,243

: 1,243 Points per Game: 11.2

11.2 Field Goal: 50.9%

Horace Grant was a key part of the Chicago Bulls’ first three-peat and later contributed to the Lakers' 2001 title. Known for his defence and rebounding, Grant was a four-time NBA champion and valued teammate. His consistency on both ends of the floor helped solidify championship runs.

23. Tom Chambers

Tom Chambers prepares to make a free throw shot to the basket during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on 7 December 1988. Photo: Mike Powell

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 21 June 1959

21 June 1959 Age: 65 years old (as of 2024)

65 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 20,049

20,049 Rebounds: 6,703

6,703 Blocks: 863

863 Points per Game: 18.1

18.1 Field Goal: 46.8%

Tom Chambers was a prolific scorer and four-time All-Star known for his explosive play and scoring ability. Primarily with the Phoenix Suns and Seattle SuperSonics, Chambers showcased his versatility and athleticism, being the first NBA player to exceed 20,000 points without a Hall of Fame induction.

24. Maurice Lucas

Maurice Lucas in action against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1978 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18 February 1952

18 February 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)

72 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 14,857

14,857 Rebounds : 9,306

: 9,306 Blocks : 1,352

: 1,352 Points per Game: 14.6

14.6 Field Goal: 48.7%

Known as "The Enforcer," Maurice Lucas helped the Portland Trail Blazers win their only championship in 1977. A five-time All-Star, Lucas was known for his toughness and defence, leaving a lasting impact on the Blazers and the league.

25. Terry Cummings

Terry Cummings passes the ball against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1982 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 15 March 1961

15 March 1961 Age : 63 years old (as of 2024)

: 63 years old (as of 2024) Points Scored: 19,460

19,460 Rebounds : 8,630

: 8,630 Blocks : 929

: 929 Points per Game: 16.4

16.4 Field Goal: 48.4%

Terry Cummings, a two-time All-Star, was known for scoring and rebounding. Primarily with the Milwaukee Bucks, Cummings brought power and consistency to his teams, finishing his career with over 19,000 points.

Who was the best power forward of all time?

Tim Duncan is widely regarded as the best power forward of all time. He led the San Antonio Spurs to five NBA championships, was a two-time MVP, and a 15-time All-Star. Duncan’s leadership, defensive prowess and versatility on the court made him one of the most respected figures in basketball history.

What is the role of the power forward?

The power forward (PF) plays a crucial role in offence and defence. They excel in scoring near the basket, rebounding, and providing interior defence. These players blend size, strength, and versatility by supporting the centre in the paint while also spacing the floor with mid-range or three-point shots.

Who are the best power forwards right now?

Some of the best power forwards in the NBA in 2024 include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard. Each player combines scoring ability, defensive acumen, and versatility, influencing games in numerous ways.

The best power forwards of all time showcase the evolution of the position, combining strength, agility, and high basketball IQ. Through championships, MVP titles, and iconic performances, they have left a legacy that continues to inspire.

Legit.ng recently published the most assists in football history. From legendary names like Lionel Messi to Ferenc Puskás, these playmakers have carved their legacies by assisting and scoring countless goals.

A soccer assist is a pass that leads directly to a goal. FIFA first recorded this metric in 1994, and it's now become one of the most commonly used stats in the global game. Read on to uncover the most assists in soccer history.

Source: Legit.ng