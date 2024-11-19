25 best power forwards of all time: the top NBA PFs ranked
The versatility of a power forward who excels on both ends of the court is invaluable as they create scoring opportunities, dominate rebounds, and anchor the team’s defence. From the physical dominance of Karl Malone to the finesse of Dirk Nowitzki, these athletes brought intensity and strategy to the court. Discover the best power forwards of all time and their career achievements.
To compile the list of the best power forwards of all time, we considered multiple factors, including career achievements, statistical impact, championships won, and influence on the game. We used data from reliable sources such as NBA, The Midfield, and BasketNews. It is worth noting that these are the stats at the time of writing, with many of the players in this list still at the top of their game.
Best power forwards of all time
Power forwards are critical in basketball as they bridge the gap between scoring and defensive strength. These players represent some of the NBA's most successful figures, who led teams to championships, set records, and inspired generations.
|Name
|Points scored
|Rebounds
|Tim Duncan
|26,496
|15,091
|Karl Malone
|36,928
|14,968
|Kevin Garnett
|26,071
|14,662
|Dirk Nowitzki
|31,560
|11,489
|Charles Barkley
|23,757
|12,546
|Elvin Hayes
|27,313
|16,279
|Kevin McHale
|17,335
|7,122
|Pau Gasol
|20,894
|11,305
|Dennis Rodman
|6,683
|11,954
|Chris Webber
|17,182
|8,124
|Anthony Davis
|15,407
|7,310
|Chris Bosh
|17,189
|7,592
|Shawn Kemp
|15,347
|8,834
|Amar'e Stoudemire
|15,994
|6,632
|Jermaine O'Neal
|13,309
|7,244
|Zach Randolph
|18,578
|10,208
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|20,558
|8,943
|Buck Williams
|16,784
|13,017
|Paul Millsap
|14,051
|7,584
|Otis Thorpe
|17,600
|10,370
|Rasheed Wallace
|16,006
|7,404
|Horace Grant
|12,996
|9,443
|Tom Chambers
|20,049
|6,703
|Maurice Lucas
|14,857
|9,306
|Terry Cummings
|19,460
|8,630
1. Tim Duncan
- Date of birth: 25 April 1976
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 26,496
- Rebounds: 15,091
- Blocks: 3,020
- Points per Game: 19.0
- Field Goal: 50.6%
Tim Duncan is widely recognised for his leadership and consistency with the San Antonio Spurs. Over his 19-season career, Duncan led the Spurs to five NBA championships and earned three Finals MVP awards. His accolades include two regular-season MVP awards, 15 All-Star selections, and 15 All-NBA Team and All-Defensive Team selections.
2. Karl Malone
- Date of birth: 24 July 1963
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 36,928
- Rebounds: 14,968
- Blocks: 1,145
- Points per Game: 25.0
- Field Goal: 51.6%
Karl Malone was known for his scoring ability and durability. He is a two-time NBA MVP who spent most of his career with the Utah Jazz, where he formed a legendary duo with John Stockton. He ranked second on the all-time scoring list with nearly 37,000 points. He has 14 All-Star selections and 14 All-NBA selections.
3. Kevin Garnett
- Date of birth: 19 May 1976
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 26,071
- Rebounds: 14,662
- Blocks: 2,037
- Points per Game: 17.8
- Field Goal: 49.7%
Kevin Garnett, known for his intensity and defensive prowess, had a transformative impact on the Minnesota Timberwolves and, later, the Boston Celtics. Garnett won the 2004 NBA MVP with Minnesota and led the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008. He is one of the power forwards with the longest NBA career, playing for 21 seasons from 1995 to 2016.
4. Dirk Nowitzki
- Date of birth: 19 June 1978
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 31,560
- Rebounds: 11,489
- Blocks: 1,281
- Points per Game: 20.7
- Field Goal: 47.1%
Dirk Nowitzki is one of the best power forwards of all time in the NBA. He revolutionised the power forward position with his shooting range and versatility, becoming a legend for the Dallas Mavericks. The player led the Mavericks to their first NBA championship in 2011, earning Finals MVP honours in a historic upset over the Miami Heat.
5. Charles Barkley
- Date of birth: 20 February 1963
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 23,757
- Rebounds: 12,546
- Blocks: 888
- Points per Game: 22.1
- Field Goal: 54.1%
Charles Barkley, known as "Sir Charles," was a dominant scorer. He won the 1993 NBA MVP with the Phoenix Suns and led them to the Finals that same year. Over his 16-year career, Barkley earned 11 All-Star selections and 11 All-NBA selections. Barkley Barkley remains a prominent NBA analyst and is regarded as one of the best players ever to win an NBA title.
6. Elvin Hayes
- Date of birth: 17 November 1945
- Age: 79 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 27,313
- Rebounds: 16,279
- Blocks: 1,771
- Points per Game: 21.0
- Field Goal: 45.2%
Elvin Hayes, nicknamed "The Big E," was a prolific scorer and rebounder. He led the Washington Bullets to the 1978 NBA championship and was known for his turnaround jumper and interior presence. Hayes accumulated 12 All-Star selections and was a two-time rebounding champion.
7. Kevin McHale
- Date of birth: 19 December 1957
- Age: 66 years old (as of November 2024)
- Points Scored: 17,335
- Rebounds: 7,122
- Blocks: 1,690
- Points per Game: 17.9
- Field Goal: 55.4%
Kevin McHale was a vital component of the Boston Celtics’ dynasty in the 1980s, winning three NBA championships alongside Larry Bird. McHale earned seven All-Star selections and six All-Defensive Team nods. He retired as one of the most efficient scorers with a career field goal percentage above 55%.
8. Pau Gasol
- Date of birth: 6 July 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 20,894
- Rebounds: 11,305
- Blocks: 1,941
- Points per Game: 17.0
- Field Goal: 50.7%
Pau Gasol is celebrated for his skilful play and contributions to the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a six-time All-Star, and his career spanned 18 seasons. Pau retired with over 20,000 points and 11,000 rebounds and is one of the greatest Spanish players.
9. Dennis Rodman
- Date of birth: 13 May 1961
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 6,683
- Rebounds: 11,954
- Blocks: 531
- Points per Game: 7.3
- Field Goal: 52.1%
Dennis Rodman is renowned for his rebounding and defensive abilities. He won five NBA championships with the Pistons and Bulls, led the NBA in rebounds per game for seven consecutive seasons, and earned two Defensive Player of the Year awards.
10. Chris Webber
- Date of birth: 1 March 1973
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 17,182
- Rebounds: 8,124
- Blocks: 1,200
- Points per Game: 20.7
- Field Goal: 47.9%
Chris Webber was known for his passing and versatile offensive game, primarily with the Sacramento Kings. A five-time All-Star and the 1994 NBA Rookie of the Year, he helped transform the Kings into a title contender.
11. Anthony Davis
- Date of birth: 11 March 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 15,407
- Rebounds: 7,310
- Blocks: 1,470
- Points per Game: 24.0
- Field Goal: 51.6%
Anthony Davis is recognised for his scoring, shot-blocking, and defensive versatility, contributing to the Lakers’ 2020 championship. Davis has consistently ranked among the league leaders in blocks and rebounds as an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive Team member.
12. Chris Bosh
- Date of birth: 24 March 1984
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 17,189
- Rebounds: 7,592
- Blocks: 932
- Points per Game: 19.2
- Field Goal: 49.4%
Chris Bosh was a critical member of the Miami Heat's Big Three alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. He helped lead the Heat to back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. Bosh was an 11-time All-Star, showcasing his range and efficiency throughout his career.
13. Shawn Kemp
- Date of birth: 26 November 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 15,347
- Rebounds: 8,834
- Blocks: 1,279
- Points per Game: 14.6
- Field Goal: 48.8%
Shawn Kemp was famous for his athleticism and dunking ability. He played with the Seattle SuperSonics. The player is a six-time All-Star who led the Sonics to the NBA Finals in 1996 and was one of the league's most electrifying forwards during the 1990s.
14. Amar'e Stoudemire
- Date of birth: 16 November 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 15,994
- Rebounds: 6,632
- Blocks: 1,054
- Points per Game: 18.9
- Field Goal: 53.7%
Amar'e Stoudemire was known for his high-flying athleticism and offensive skills, especially with the Phoenix Suns. He is a six-time All-Star and was a key part of the Suns' “Seven Seconds or Less” offence alongside Steve Nash.
15. Jermaine O'Neal
- Date of birth: 13 October 1978
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 13,309
- Rebounds: 7,244
- Blocks: 1,820
- Points per Game: 13.2
- Field Goal: 46.7%
Jermaine O'Neal, known for his shot-blocking and rebounding, made a name for himself with the Indiana Pacers. O'Neal was a force in the paint and a prominent defender, earning three All-Defensive Team selections.
16. Zach Randolph
- Date of birth: 16 July 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 18,578
- Rebounds: 10,208
- Blocks: 418
- Points per Game: 16.6
- Field Goal: 47.1%
Zach Randolph, also known as "Z-Bo," was known for his toughness and rebounding during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies. He is a two-time All-Star. The player helped lead the Grizzlies to multiple playoff appearances, embodying the “Grit and Grind” era of Memphis basketball.
17. LaMarcus Aldridge
- Date of birth: 19 July 1985
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 20,558
- Rebounds: 8,943
- Blocks: 1,140
- Points per Game: 19.1
- Field Goal: 49.1%
LaMarcus Aldridge is a seven-time All-Star. He was known for his scoring ability and mid-range shooting touch, particularly with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. Aldridge was one of his generation's most reliable power forwards, scoring consistently and contributing on defence.
18. Buck Williams
- Date of birth: 8 March 1960
- Age: 64 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 16,784
- Rebounds: 13,017
- Blocks: 1,203
- Points per Game: 12.8
- Field Goal: 55.0%
Buck Williams played with the New Jersey Nets and Portland Trail Blazers. He was a tough defender and rebounder, an NBA rookie of the year, and a three-time All-Star. His career spanned 17 years, and he left a lasting legacy as one of the league's most dependable power forwards.
19. Paul Millsap
- Date of birth: 10 February 1985
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 14,051
- Rebounds: 7,584
- Blocks: 932
- Points per Game: 13.4
- Field Goal: 49.1%
Paul Millsap became known for his versatility and defence by earning four All-Star selections, primarily with the Atlanta Hawks. He is known for his ability to guard multiple positions and contribute offensively, making him a key part of the Hawks' success in the 2010s.
20. Otis Thorpe
- Date of birth: 5 August 1962
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 17,600
- Rebounds: 10,370
- Blocks: 845
- Points per Game: 14.0
- Field Goal: 54.6%
Otis Thorpe was a consistent scorer and rebounder, particularly with the Houston Rockets, where he won an NBA championship in 1994. Known for his strength and efficient shooting, Thorpe was a reliable forward who also contributed to the defence.
21. Rasheed Wallace
- Date of birth: 17 September 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 16,006
- Rebounds: 7,404
- Blocks: 1,460
- Points per Game: 14.4
- Field Goal: 46.7%
Rasheed Wallace was known for his defence, intensity, and three-point shooting. He won an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, and his versatility made him a key player. Wallace's ability to score inside and outside, combined with his shot-blocking, made him a respected forward.
22. Horace Grant
- Date of birth: 4 July 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 12,996
- Rebounds: 9,443
- Blocks: 1,243
- Points per Game: 11.2
- Field Goal: 50.9%
Horace Grant was a key part of the Chicago Bulls’ first three-peat and later contributed to the Lakers' 2001 title. Known for his defence and rebounding, Grant was a four-time NBA champion and valued teammate. His consistency on both ends of the floor helped solidify championship runs.
23. Tom Chambers
- Date of birth: 21 June 1959
- Age: 65 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 20,049
- Rebounds: 6,703
- Blocks: 863
- Points per Game: 18.1
- Field Goal: 46.8%
Tom Chambers was a prolific scorer and four-time All-Star known for his explosive play and scoring ability. Primarily with the Phoenix Suns and Seattle SuperSonics, Chambers showcased his versatility and athleticism, being the first NBA player to exceed 20,000 points without a Hall of Fame induction.
24. Maurice Lucas
- Date of birth: 18 February 1952
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 14,857
- Rebounds: 9,306
- Blocks: 1,352
- Points per Game: 14.6
- Field Goal: 48.7%
Known as "The Enforcer," Maurice Lucas helped the Portland Trail Blazers win their only championship in 1977. A five-time All-Star, Lucas was known for his toughness and defence, leaving a lasting impact on the Blazers and the league.
25. Terry Cummings
- Date of birth: 15 March 1961
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)
- Points Scored: 19,460
- Rebounds: 8,630
- Blocks: 929
- Points per Game: 16.4
- Field Goal: 48.4%
Terry Cummings, a two-time All-Star, was known for scoring and rebounding. Primarily with the Milwaukee Bucks, Cummings brought power and consistency to his teams, finishing his career with over 19,000 points.
Who was the best power forward of all time?
Tim Duncan is widely regarded as the best power forward of all time. He led the San Antonio Spurs to five NBA championships, was a two-time MVP, and a 15-time All-Star. Duncan’s leadership, defensive prowess and versatility on the court made him one of the most respected figures in basketball history.
What is the role of the power forward?
The power forward (PF) plays a crucial role in offence and defence. They excel in scoring near the basket, rebounding, and providing interior defence. These players blend size, strength, and versatility by supporting the centre in the paint while also spacing the floor with mid-range or three-point shots.
Who are the best power forwards right now?
Some of the best power forwards in the NBA in 2024 include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard. Each player combines scoring ability, defensive acumen, and versatility, influencing games in numerous ways.
The best power forwards of all time showcase the evolution of the position, combining strength, agility, and high basketball IQ. Through championships, MVP titles, and iconic performances, they have left a legacy that continues to inspire.
