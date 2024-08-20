SF9 members profiles: ages, heights, did the band lose members?

SF9 is a South Korean eight-member boy group created by FNC Entertainment. They shot to stardom after competing in the survival show d.o.b (Dance or Band) as part of the NEOZ Dance Team. They have released several singles, including Fanfare, Let's Hang Out and Mamma Mia. Discover SF9 members' ages, heights and whether the band lost members.

The SF9 band name is an acronym for Sensational Feeling Nine. The group debuted its music career in 2016 as a nine-member group and released its first album, Feeling Sensation. In 2023, one member left for the acting field. SF9 members' birthdays, backgrounds, and roles can help you learn more about the members.

Profile summary

Full name Sensational Feeling Nine Other names SF9 Year of formation 2016 Country of origin South Korea Members 8 Labels FNC Entertainment Music genre K-pop, dance-pop, R&B, hip-hop Awards 5 Instagram @sf9official X (Twitter) @SF9official Facebook @SF9official TikTok @sf9official Official website FNC Entertainment

SF9 members profiles

The SF9 group consists of eight members. They have released various EPs, including Burning Sensation, Breaking Sensation, Knights of the Sun, and Mamma Mia! They have also won five music awards, including Asia Artist, Hanteo, and Seoul Success Awards. Here is a look at all the SF9 members' heights, ages, and careers.

1. Inseong

Date of birth : 12 July 1993

: 12 July 1993 Age : 31 years old as of 2024

: 31 years old as of 2024 Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Nowon-gu, Seoul, South Korea

: Nowon-gu, Seoul, South Korea Height : 6'1" (184 centimetres)

: 6'1" (184 centimetres) Position: Main vocalist

Kim Inseong is a Korean singer and actor. He is the lead vocalist and dancer of SF9 under FNC Entertainment. He is the eldest among the boys and considered the smartest. Inseong became a member of SF9 on 5 October 2016, when the group released its first album.

Inseong attended Gyeonggi High School and later graduated with a bachelor of Political Science and Economics from Kyung Hee University. He later earned a master's degree in hotel and tourism from Kyung Hee Cyber University. The talented singer, having lived in London for a year as an exchange student, can speak English.

2. Dawon

Date of birth : 24 July 1995

: 24 July 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of 2024)

: 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Ilsan, South Korea

: Ilsan, South Korea Height : 5'11" (179 centimetres)

: 5'11" (179 centimetres) Position: Lead dancer, sub vocalist, sub rapper

Lee Sang Hyuk, known professionally as Dawon, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer. He is multi-talented and has been a regular cast member of SBS' Game Show. Dawoon also starred in the 2021 TV drama Doom at Your Service.

On 21 May 2o24, FNC Entertainment announced that Dawon would enlist in the military. The singer lived in Spain for 4 months as an exchange student before joining SF9.

3. Jaeyoon

Date of birth : 9 August 1994

: 9 August 1994 Age : 30 years old (as of 2024)

: 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Busan, South Korea

: Busan, South Korea Height : 6' (183 centimetres)

: 6' (183 centimetres) Position: Lead vocalist

Lee Yoon, known as just Jae-yoon, is a South Korean singer, actor, dancer, and model. He is the lead vocalist and dancer in the SF9 band. Before joining SF9, he competed with his dance group NEOZ Dance on the reality show d.o.b.: Dance or Band. In 2012, the singer was a semifinalist on Korea's Got Talent 2.

Lee has also embarked on solo music projects. He released Thank You, My Love, which was featured in Click Your Heart and the Netflix drama My Only Love Song. His song Even If We Meet Again was featured in the TV series Girls' Generation 1979. He also released My Universe for the drama Love in Black Hole in 2021.

Besides music, Jae-yoon is an actor. He has appeared in numerous drama television series, including Click Your Heart, Love in Black Hole, Founded, Another Miss Oh and Seopyeonje.

4. Zuho

Date of birth : 4 July 1996

: 4 July 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of 2024)

: 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Seongbuk, Seoul, South Korea

: Seongbuk, Seoul, South Korea Height : 6'1" (185 centimetres)

: 6'1" (185 centimetres) Position: Main rapper

Baek Juho, also known as Zuho, is a rapper, actor, and dancer. He is the main rapper in the SF9 boy band and is referred to by the other members as the most charismatic member. He attended Apgujeong High School and is undertaking an Entrepreneurship program at Soongsil Cyber University. Before forming the SF9 group, he performed in Japan in 2015 after six years of training.

On 11 January 2024, Zuho announced that he got signed under Haewadal Entertainment for his solo acting career. However, he is still a member of SF9.

5. Yoo Taeyang

Date of birth: 28 February 1997

of birth: 28 February 1997 Age : 27 years old as of 2024

: 27 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, South Korea

: Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, South Korea Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Height : 5'11" (181 centimetres)

: 5'11" (181 centimetres) Position: Main dancer, lead vocalist

Yoo Taeyang is a singer, actor, and dancer. He is the lead vocalist and principal dancer of SF9 under FNC Entertainment. Taeyang is also an exemplary instrumentalist, playing the guitar and calligraphy.

Yoo Taeyang is also a renowned actor. He has starred in minor dramas like Was It Love? and Click Your Heart. He attended Seo Seoul Life Science High School, where he focused on Applied Music. He is currently a student at Kyung Hee Cyber University.

6. Hwiyoung

Date of birth : 11 May 1999

: 11 May 1999 Age : 25 years old (as 2024)

: 25 years old (as 2024) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Jecheon-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea

: Jecheon-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea Height : 5'11" (179 centimetres)

: 5'11" (179 centimetres) Position: Lead rapper, sub vocalist

Kim Youngkyun, professionally known as Hwiyoung, is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor from South Korea. He is signed as a member of SF9 under FNC Entertainment. Hwiyoung debuted with SF9 on 5 October 2016, with the group's first single album, Feeling Sensation.

The musical artist debuted a solo album titled solo debut digital single titled Drive5 on 13 August 2023. In 2018, he was also a contestant in Mnet's High School Rapper 2. The rapper attended Hanlim Entertainment Arts High School. He is undertaking the Broadcasting Entertainment program at Global Cyber University.

7. Youngbin

Date of birth : 23 November 1993

: 23 November 1993 Age : 30 years old (as of August 2023)

: 30 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth : Anyang, South Korea

: Anyang, South Korea Height : 5'10" (178 centimetres)

: 5'10" (178 centimetres) Position: Leader, lead dancer, lead rapper

Young Bin is a singer-songwriter rapper from South Korea. He is a member of the boy group SF9 under FNC Entertainment. Youngbin is considered the group parent and often takes good care of the rest.

Young Bin attended and graduated from Shinsung High School before joining the Practical Dance program at Dongseoul University. However, he dropped out and is undertaking an Entrepreneurship program at Soongsil Cyber University.

Young Bin was one of the initial members of SF9, which debuted on 5 October 2016. As an actor, he has starred in dramas like I Need Romance Season 3, Click Your Heart, Was it Love?, and Bubble Up.

8. Chani

Date of birth : 17 January 2000

: 17 January 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Hongseong, South Chungcheong, South Korea

: Hongseong, South Chungcheong, South Korea Height : 5'10" (177 centimetres)

: 5'10" (177 centimetres) Position: Main dancer, sub vocalist, sub rapper

Kang Chanhee, professionally known as Chani, is a singer, rapper, and actor from South Korea. He is signed under FNC Entertainment as a member of the SF9 boy band. Chani attended Seoul Performing Arts High School, where he focused on Acting Arts.

Before joining SF9, the famous rapper was a child actor. He starred in numerous TV series, including Sky Castle, Queen Seondeok, Listen to My Heart, The Innocent Man, and The Queen's Classroom. Some of the films Chani has been involved in include Familyhood, The King's Case Note, The First Issue, and The Gossip.

Which member left SF9?

Rowoon was an original member of the SF9 group who left on 18 September 2023 to pursue an acting career.

Did SF9 lose members?

Yes, the SF9 band lost one member, Rowoon. Initially, the band had nine members when they got signed under FNC Entertainment, but currently, there are eight.

Who is the leader of SF9?

Kim Young-bin, professionally known as Young Bin, is considered the leader of the South Korean group. He doubles up as the group's lead rapper and dancer.

Do any SF9 members speak English?

Inseong is an SF9 group member who can speak English. He learned English after spending one year in London as an exchange student. He is also considered the smartest in the group.

SF9 is a South Korean eight-member boy group created by FNC Entertainment. They have released several singles, including Fanfare, Let's Hang Out, and Mamma Mia. Eight SF9 members remain from the original nine, as Rowan left in 2023 to pursue acting.

