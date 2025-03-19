Top 10 Serbian NBA players and their meteoric rise from Belgrade to the NBA

Serbia holds a celebrated position in the NBA, as the birthplace of the second most number of basketball players. The country's new social and cultural emphasis on physical activity and competition has brought forth greats such as Nikola Jokić and his brother Strahinja. The country boasts several other talented Serbian NBA players dominating the NBA.

Nemanja Bjelica (L), Nikola Jokić (C) and Bogdan Bogdanović (R) pose in basketball kits. Photo by Aykut Akici/Euroleague Basketball, Matthew Stockman, Kevin C. Cox (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The best Serbian NBA players include Nikola Jokić, Peja Stojaković, Nemanja Bjelica, and Bogdan Bogdanović among others.

include Nikola Jokić, Peja Stojaković, Nemanja Bjelica, and Bogdan Bogdanović among others. Bato Govedarica was the first NBA player of Serbian descent .

. Nikola Jokić is the most successful Serbian NBA player, with three NBA MVP awards and an NBA title.

Who are the top 10 Serbian NBA players?

When compiling the list of the best basketball players of Serbian origin who have represented various franchises in the league, we gathered information from various sources such as NBA.com, ESPN, Basketball Reference, etc. While we strive for accuracy, details such as player statistics, teams, and career achievements may change over time.

Rank Name Position Team(s) 1. Nikola Jokić Centre Denver Nuggets 2. Bogdan Bogdanović Shooting guard Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings 3. Nemanja Bjelica Power forward, centre Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves 4. Ognjen Kuzmić Centre Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings 5. Predrag Peja Stojaković Small forward Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Hornets, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks 6. Darko Miličić Centre Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic 7. Miloš Teodosić Point guard Los Angeles Clippers 8. Vladimir Radmanović Forward Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Seattle SuperSonics 9. Vlade Divac Centre Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets 10. Bato Govedarica Point guard Syracuse Nationals

10. Bato Govedarica

Former Serbian NBA player poses with a basketball mid-play. Photo: @RetepAdam

Source: Twitter

Full name : Bato Zdravko Govedarica

: Bato Zdravko Govedarica Nickname : Bato

: Bato Date of birth : 17 April 1928

: 17 April 1928 Date of death: 13 March 2006

Bato Govedarica is a former Serbian professional basketball player known for his impressive skills on the court, playing primarily as a point guard. He is the first Serbian player to join the NBA. According to Basketball Reference, he appeared in 23 games for the Syracuse Nationals in the 1953/54 season.

9. Vlade Divac

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Vlade Divac pictured during a game against Atlanta Hawks in Inglewood, California. Photo: John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Vlade Divac

: Vlade Divac Date of birth : 3 February 1968

: 3 February 1968 Age: 57 years as of March 2025

Vlade Divac, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA. In 1989, he was selected 26th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft. He averaged over 16,000 minutes in his NBA career, scoring 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists per game over his 16 seasons in the league.

8. Vladimir Radmanović

UNICEF ambassador and former Lakers player Vladimir Radmanovic poses for a picture at the Baccarat 3rd Annual Lighting of Rodeo in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Toby Canham

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Vladimir Radmanović

: Vladimir Radmanović Date of birth : 19 November 1980

: 19 November 1980 Age: 44 years as of March 2025

Former Serbian forward, Vladimir Radmanović, was known for his versatility and three-point shooting. His strong performances in Europe earned him a spot in the 12th overall in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. His notable achievements in the NBA culminated in the Lakers' 2009 championship win.

7. Miloš Teodosić

Full name : Miloš Teodosić

: Miloš Teodosić Date of birth : 19 March 1987

: 19 March 1987 Age: 38 years as of 2025

Miloš Teodosić made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. In the National Basketball Association, he played for two seasons, averaging 8.0 points per game, 2.4 rebounds per game, and 4.0 assists per game

6. Darko Miličić

Darko Miličić of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots a free throw shot against the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at US Airways Centre in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Darko Miličić

: Darko Miličić Date of birth : 20 June 1985

: 20 June 1985 Age: 39 years as of March 2025

Miličić began his career in Serbia with Hemofarm, before making the jump to the NBA in the 2003 NBA Draft. According to NBA.com, he was selected by the Detroit Pistons, where he played until 2006 when he was traded to the Orlando Magic. He won one NBA Champion.

5. Predrag Peja Stojaković

Predrag Stojakovic of the Sacramento Kings shoots a free throw during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Predrag Peja Stojaković

Predrag Peja Stojaković Nickname : Peja

: Peja Date of birth : 9 June 1977

: 9 June 1977 Age: 47 years as of March 2025

In the NBA, Stojaković has had a highly successful career, playing for five NBA teams. He became a major figure for the Sacramento Kings during its early 2000s climb to the high-scoring teams of the NBA. He won the 2002 NBA Three-Point Contest and was selected to the 2002, 2004, and 2007 NBA All-Star Games.

4. Ognjen Kuzmić

Ognjen Kuzmic poses during 2023/2024 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Media Day at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/Euroleague Basketball

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ognjen Kuzmić

: Ognjen Kuzmić Date of birth : 16 May 1990

: 16 May 1990 Age: 47 years as of March 2025

Kuzmić began his career with KK Partizan and later Red Star Belgrade, where he played for domestic and Euro League competitions. In 2015, he played briefly for the Golden State Warriors, winning an NBA Championship in his single season with the team.

3. Nemanja Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica poses during 2023/2024 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Media Day at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/Euroleague Basketball

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nemanja Bjelica

: Nemanja Bjelica Date of birth : 9 May 1988

: 9 May 1988 Age: 36 years as of March 2025

Nemanja Bjelica is a Serbian former basketball player, whose skill set and playmaking ability have been instrumental in European and the NBA. He made his NBA debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015/16 season and later with the Timberwolves. The star played a key role in the 2020 NBA Finals campaign, helping the Miami Heat reach the championship series.

2. Bogdan Bogdanović

Bogdan Bogdanović of the Atlanta Hawks poses for a portrait during media day at PC&E Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Todd Kirkland

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bogdan Bogdanović

: Bogdan Bogdanović Date of birth : 18 August 1992

: 18 August 1992 Age: 32 years as of March 2025

LA Clippers guard, Bogdan Bogdanović averages 10.9 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per game as of March 2025. He made his NBA debut playing for the Sacramento Kings in 2017.

1. Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during Media Day at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Matthew Stockman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nikola Jokić

: Nikola Jokić Date of birth : 19 February 1995

: 19 February 1995 Age: 30 years as of March 2025

Nikola Jokić is regarded as one of the best Serbian basketball players of all time. The 2023 NBA Champion has amassed five MVP awards throughout his basketball career.

He joined the American league during the 2014 NBA Draft, where he was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the second round. According to Basketball Reference, since his debut in 2015/16, he has averaged 21.6 points, 7.2 assists and 10.9 total rebounds per game.

Why do so many basketball players come from Serbia?

Serbia has a strong basketball tradition and culture, contributing to a high number of talented players emerging from the country. It also has one of the most successful youth basketball development systems in the world.

How many Serbians are in the NBA?

As of the 2023/2024 NBA season, there were 9 Serbian basketball players in the NBA. At the time of this writing, there are at least 5 Serbian players, including Nikola Jokić, Bogdan Bogdanović, Nikola Jokić, Vasilije Micić, and Aleksej Pokusevski.

What ethnicity is Jokić?

Jokić was born in Sombor, Serbia. The Joker, as he is popularly known, is of Serbian ethnicity

Is Serbia good in basketball?

Yes. The best Serbian basketball players have won multiple Euro Basket titles, FIBA World Cup medals, and Olympic medals, cementing the country’s reputation as a basketball powerhouse.

Debates over the best Serbian NBA players of all time have sparked endless discussions among basketball fans. In 1953, the first basketball player of Serbian descent joined the league, marking the start of an era. Since then, numerous players have been drafted into the NBA, completing successful careers.

Legit.ng has recently published a ranking article about the best NBA players of all time. The greatest hoopers have been ranked by their all-time stats records, honours and awards.

The list includes all-time greats such as Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Scottie Pippen. Read on and find out which of your favourite players tops the list.

Source: Legit.ng